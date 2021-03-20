I walked past Bridewell about fifteen minutes ago, there are hundreds of little rocks/stones on the floor that couldnt of possibly come from the area which is essentially just a straight road and just as many of those charging cylinders used for Nitrous Oxide.
Im a strong advocate for the right to protest, protest being the operative word. Most of those idiots last night went with the intention of basically rioting, they came armed with those stones, absolute dickheads.
There are plenty of shops nearby that have also been damaged, like its not difficult enough for small businesses at minute.
There have been half a dozen arrests so far, hopefully more to come.