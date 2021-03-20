« previous next »
Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 526356 times)

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16000 on: March 20, 2021, 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 19, 2021, 01:54:33 pm
"If the Labour Party wants to win an election, it should stop insulting people who vote Tory/disagree with the party on some issues" - Labour "moderates"/newspaper columnists who have never had a proper job

"Fuck off if you don't like it here, tree-hugging leftie Marxist Remoaning luvvies" - The Tories (who have won the past 4 elections)

Apropos of which, did anyone read this from Compass? (Its long and long-winded, but makes some salient arguments):

https://www.compassonline.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/wedividetheyconquerv7-1.pdf
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16001 on: March 20, 2021, 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 20, 2021, 10:18:08 am
The Shadow Front Bench is incredibly talentless. He missed a major trick not going for the bolder choices.

Such as who though?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16002 on: March 20, 2021, 02:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 20, 2021, 11:47:36 am
Apropos of which, did anyone read this from Compass? (Its long and long-winded, but makes some salient arguments):

https://www.compassonline.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/wedividetheyconquerv7-1.pdf

Yeah, I did. And on one level it makes a ton of sense because the majority of the electorate vote for centre and left of centre parties but FPTP throws out something different. The problem is always that votes aren't directly transferable between parties at the say so of an electoral pact, at least not on the scale needed. Another issue is that the divisions we're seeing aren't on the economic left/right so confusing that with the 'culture wars' angle isn't going to be useful. That loops back to where single issue parties are drawing their support across the electorate and why the votes don't transfer. The chart Lawson draws on p.12 is a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem - the Brexit party and Tories were presenting policies which put them firmly to the left of centre economically - it's pretty much a chart drawn to support his argument. And then there's electoral paradox that to enact changes requires winning under the old system and then dismantling the system you've just shown you can win under.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16003 on: March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm »
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?
« Reply #16004 on: March 20, 2021, 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 20, 2021, 11:58:13 am
Such as who though?

Stella Creasy, Benn, Yvette Cooper should have been given prominent roles. The likes of Dodds, Healy, Thomas-Symonds, Green etc. are rubbish.

If he wasnt going to go down the capable line then he should have packed it with more divisive MPs that people will remember.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16005 on: March 20, 2021, 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?

Gove? Isn't his wife a Mail hack?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16006 on: March 20, 2021, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?

It'll be a power struggle within the government. Carrie's influence is always mentioned.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16007 on: March 20, 2021, 03:31:21 pm »
Starmer is quite bland and insipid and doesnt really quite inspire. Hopefully things can change but his refusal to really hold the Tories to account is just giving them a free pass.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16008 on: March 20, 2021, 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 20, 2021, 03:26:12 pm
It'll be a power struggle within the government. Carrie's influence is always mentioned.

Her influence got shot of Cummings (who is close to Gove) so as useless as Johnson is, the country needs Johnson to win any power struggle with Gove, otherwise the danger is Cummings gets drafted back in under Gove.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16009 on: March 20, 2021, 09:59:27 pm »
Mail's editorial team changed and so did its editorial line. They've been at Johnson since then. Prior to the pandemic it was looking like building up to a leadership challenge from someone like Hunt.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16010 on: March 20, 2021, 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 20, 2021, 03:31:21 pm
Starmer is quite bland and insipid and doesnt really quite inspire. Hopefully things can change but his refusal to really hold the Tories to account is just giving them a free pass.

Starmer has underwhelmed so far if we are being honest, but at the same time we have to accept that this is we are in very unique times and hes damned if he does and damned if he dont hold the government to account. People have pointed out that the SNP have benefited from the pandemic because it allows Sturgeon to get up on TV every couple of days and sing her own praises and subtly push the Nationalist agenda, but exactly the same has happened here. Be it the SNP or Tories they get to stand up and hold press conferences every few days which the opposition dont and I dont think that should be underplayed in terms of setting the narrative around the pandemic.

What concerns me more is things like the Hartlepool by-election. Somehow the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 11 years seems to be lost on people and the decline in the area is Labours fault rather then those who are actually in power is very concerning. The more the Tories fuck people over the more they seem to think the Tories will help them and Im not sure how Starmer and Labour turn that around.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16011 on: March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm »
From tomorrow's Telegraph

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16012 on: March 20, 2021, 10:34:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2021, 10:22:25 pm
Starmer has underwhelmed so far if we are being honest, but at the same time we have to accept that this is we are in very unique times and hes damned if he does and damned if he dont hold the government to account. People have pointed out that the SNP have benefited from the pandemic because it allows Sturgeon to get up on TV every couple of days and sing her own praises and subtly push the Nationalist agenda, but exactly the same has happened here. Be it the SNP or Tories they get to stand up and hold press conferences every few days which the opposition dont and I dont think that should be underplayed in terms of setting the narrative around the pandemic.

What concerns me more is things like the Hartlepool by-election. Somehow the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 11 years seems to be lost on people and the decline in the area is Labours fault rather then those who are actually in power is very concerning. The more the Tories fuck people over the more they seem to think the Tories will help them and Im not sure how Starmer and Labour turn that around.


He would be in his element at a real PMQs,the dopey blonde twat will put those off for as long as possible,safe to send kids to school but they'll fight against having to go back to their jobs.

Much harder to lie when faced with a person of Starmers calibre week in week out.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16013 on: March 20, 2021, 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 20, 2021, 10:34:01 pm

He would be in his element at a real PMQs,the dopey blonde twat will put those off for as long as possible,safe to send kids to school but they'll fight against having to go back to their jobs.

Much harder to lie when faced with a person of Starmers calibre week in week out.

Your right in that Starmer tears him a new one when they go toe to toe in PMQs, but the issue is how many people take notice of PMQs. Sad people like us might, but I think were very much in the minority.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16014 on: March 20, 2021, 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2021, 10:39:16 pm
Your right in that Starmer tears him a new one when they go toe to toe in PMQs, but the issue is how many people take notice of PMQs. Sad people like us might, but I think were very much in the minority.

You're dead right. The majority will be happy when Johnson reopens the pubs, like that self absorbed crowd of anti lockdown fruitcakes walking around London.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16015 on: March 20, 2021, 11:14:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
From tomorrow's Telegraph



No irony at all.  Corruption (esp relating to property) being investigated by Jenrick who also decides to take power.  Hes partial to massive Union Jack flags too on top of dodgy property deals.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16016 on: March 20, 2021, 11:40:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
From tomorrow's Telegraph



Falls right at the door of chippy tits. Thatcher finally has her way. Managed decline incoming....
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 12:11:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 20, 2021, 11:14:44 pm
No irony at all.  Corruption (esp relating to property) being investigated by Jenrick who also decides to take power.  Hes partial to massive Union Jack flags too on top of dodgy property deals.

Theyre obviously coming to teach you guys how to do corruption properly
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2021, 10:17:10 am
Starmer chasing the bigoted, English vote.

Do you know a way for a political party to get into power without votes?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 01:36:31 am »
They want a UK Anti-Fa (whatever that is), they want a 'loony left' bogeyman to stop us all thinking about the disaster they're at the helm of. They're seeing what's happened in the US with Trump and they want it here. They want Liverpool to riot, they want us to give them a reason for what they want to do, they want this. Liverpool again, innit. The country's conditioned already, the powder dry and the trap set.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 08:11:35 am »
A couple of days after it was announced UK population has fallen by its largest level since 2nd world war, Patel now announcing some sort of programme to incentivise migrants to come here.

Population fall follows Brexit and the pandemic.

Seriously couldnt make this up.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 07:11:22 am »
Kill the bill... literally seem to have tried to kill the bill...

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 07:34:02 am »
I walked past Bridewell about fifteen minutes ago, there are hundreds of little rocks/stones on the floor that couldnt of possibly come from the area which is essentially just a straight road and just as many of those charging cylinders used for Nitrous Oxide. 

Im a strong advocate for the right to protest, protest being the operative word.  Most of those idiots last night went with the intention of basically rioting, they came armed with those stones, absolute dickheads.

There are plenty of shops nearby that have also been damaged, like its not difficult enough for small businesses at minute.

There have been half a dozen arrests so far, hopefully more to come.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 07:34:13 am »
What's the vegan alternative for milk for tear gas?

Stupid stuff giving Patel something to point to. Although actually trying to get the bill changed or stopped isn't really the point behind any of it, is it?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16024 on: Today at 07:41:11 am »
I guess they found their Antifa.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16025 on: Today at 07:50:43 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:34:13 am
What's the vegan alternative for milk for tear gas?

Stupid stuff giving Patel something to point to. Although actually trying to get the bill changed or stopped isn't really the point behind any of it, is it?

Just given her the green light to go into the next march and batter the fuck out of them and to be honest, if the next one is the same, they deserve a good kicking, fucking c*nts.

Really feel for the business owners who are having to repair damage they can ill afford to pay for - hopefully their insurance will cover this type criminal damage.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16026 on: Today at 08:42:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:50:43 am
Just given her the green light to go into the next march and batter the fuck out of them and to be honest, if the next one is the same, they deserve a good kicking, fucking c*nts.

Really feel for the business owners who are having to repair damage they can ill afford to pay for - hopefully their insurance will cover this type criminal damage.

Put police in a crap position where if they try to step back a bit then they're going to get crap for letting it get out of hand and if they go in mob handed then Patel's already shown she'll push them under a bus herself despite her telling them to do it.

Thought Bristol's mayor, Marvin Rees, had a sensible way of trying to get across just how stupid it was. Contrasts sharply with some of the 'well the police van being empty was entrapment for arsonists' takes from cosplay revolutionary columnists.

Quote
The violence and damage that have emerged from todays protests are unacceptable and have nothing to do with the real work we are doing to tackle political, economic and social inequality.

I recognise the frustrations with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. I have major concerns about the Bill myself,  which is poorly thought-out and could impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to peaceful protest. It also misses as much as it includes, such as measures that could reduce violence against women and girls.  We will raise our concerns.

Smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the Bill going through. On the contrary, the lawlessness on show will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill.

This is a shameful day in an incredible year for Bristol. We have faced times of great confrontation particularly surrounding Black Lives Matter and the events that followed. We have had numerous protests. Our police, city representatives and I have been able to point out with pride that we have faced these moments of conflict without the physical conflict that others have experienced. Those who decided to turn today's protest into a physical confrontation and smash our city have robbed us of this.

What they have done has more to do with self gratification than it has to do with the protection and advancement of those of us from communities most likely to be marginalised and mistreated by our political and legal systems. For five years Bristol has built homes, fed its families, prioritised mental health, recruited black and Asian magistrates, organised work experience for our young people who are least likely to be able to get it. We have addressed poverty and introduced a whole new city approach to welcome in and support refugees and asylum seekers. That's what matters, That is what makes a difference. Smashing buildings, injuring police officers and burning cars will do nothing to support the children experiencing digital exclusion, or the women, men and children looking for refuge from domestic violence and abuse.

Speaking as someone himself - and whose brothers and sisters, along with our poorest communities - would be disproportionately likely to receive injustice, todays actions do nothing to bring us closer to justice.

https://news.bristol.gov.uk/news/revised-statement-from-marvin-rees-on-todays-protests
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16027 on: Today at 09:44:01 am »
At least they're trying to do something to stop this bunch of corrupt neo-fascists putting in place increasingly authoritarian and oppressive legislation.

It will inevitably play into the hands of those who want to portray protestors as 'evil', but polite (and quiet...) marching achieves nothing. Poll tax opposition only really began to bite when people began protesting hard.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 09:51:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:44:01 am
At least they're trying to do something to stop this bunch of corrupt neo-fascists putting in place increasingly authoritarian and oppressive legislation.

It will inevitably play into the hands of those who want to portray protestors as 'evil', but polite (and quiet...) marching achieves nothing. Poll tax opposition only really began to bite when people began protesting hard.

This is just an excuse to smash shit up for some fucking idiots though, they don't actually give a fuck about the bill. We're trying to get out of lockdown and these fuckers turn up, no masks, no distancing, put Police in hospital, smash businesses up, burn cars, public opinion is going to be right against them.

All it has done is play right into that fucking bitches hands, she's laughing her tits off today as she now knows this bill won't be stopped.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:44:01 am
At least they're trying to do something to stop this bunch of corrupt neo-fascists putting in place increasingly authoritarian and oppressive legislation.

It will inevitably play into the hands of those who want to portray protestors as 'evil', but polite (and quiet...) marching achieves nothing. Poll tax opposition only really began to bite when people began protesting hard.

By rioting they are playing right into the Tories hands and giving them evidence as to why they need to bring in these new powers though. They literally proved Patel right by doing what they did yesterday.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:50 am
By rioting they are playing right into the Tories hands and giving them evidence as to why they need to bring in these new powers though. They literally proved Patel right by doing what they did yesterday.

This a hundred times over. Patel will be loving this now.  :butt
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16031 on: Today at 09:59:42 am »
It's performance over getting anything done when you're smashing up random cars. It's Tarquin's rag week car wash gone wrong.

---

Know there's some who were wondering about Jenrick making an announcement about Liverpool, doesn't look like it'll be today as there's only two ministerial statements down. One from Raab about human rights abuses and foreign policy (government are in trouble over vote tonight around being able to establish genocide has happened in other countries through the British courts) and Wallace to tell someone not a journalist that the army is going to be further reduced in size.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16032 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:51:43 am
This is just an excuse to smash shit up for some fucking idiots though, they don't actually give a fuck about the bill.


Source...?




My view FWIW is that these people DO care about the Bill; they care about opposing authoritarianism; they care about BLM (I'd guess many last night were also involved in the brilliant dumping of the slaver statue). I think they care deeply. Just like those who have protested about pitiful efforts to address climate change; just like those who protested at G7/8/20 conferences; just like those who protested the Poll Tax; just like those who protested for civil rights; just like those who protested for the vote for women; etc.

This corrupt government is a mix of neo-fascist ideologues, shysters/spivs out to line theirs and their chums' pockets, and narcissist chancers wanting to ride a nationalist-populist wave (and fuck the repercussions for society on where that takes us)
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16033 on: Today at 10:04:47 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:50 am
By rioting they are playing right into the Tories hands and giving them evidence as to why they need to bring in these new powers though. They literally proved Patel right by doing what they did yesterday.


Perhaps they should write a couple of angry emails to their local MP.

That should stop the creep of oppressive legislation.


Seriously, they don't protest: the Bill passes. They protest: the Bill still probably passes. They might as well show they fucking care. Because soon protesting (outside of a sanitised, noise-monitored, curfewed amble along streets well away from where it matters) will be outlawed.

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16034 on: Today at 10:07:19 am »
So setting off fireworks at a police station, setting a police van on fire and putting coppers into a police station is showing that they care? You're not going to be getting many to agree with you there because believe it or not the police aren't the people bring these laws in, they're the wrong target! The only thing they did yesterday was provide further support for the bill and open it up to more draconian laws being passed in further. They weren't interested in protesting they were only interested in fucking things up
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16035 on: Today at 10:09:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:51:43 am
This is just an excuse to smash shit up for some fucking idiots though, they don't actually give a fuck about the bill. We're trying to get out of lockdown and these fuckers turn up, no masks, no distancing, put Police in hospital, smash businesses up, burn cars, public opinion is going to be right against them.

All it has done is play right into that fucking bitches hands, she's laughing her tits off today as she now knows this bill won't be stopped.
Spot on. Just mindless violence and totally counter-productive (although most wont care). Well played, great work you stupid, fkin twats.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16036 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:47 am

Perhaps they should write a couple of angry emails to their local MP.

That should stop the creep of oppressive legislation.


Seriously, they don't protest: the Bill passes. They protest: the Bill still probably passes. They might as well show they fucking care. Because soon protesting (outside of a sanitised, noise-monitored, curfewed amble along streets well away from where it matters) will be outlawed.

There are a few petitions knocking about  ;)
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16037 on: Today at 10:21:39 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:59:42 am

Know there's some who were wondering about Jenrick making an announcement about Liverpool, doesn't look like it'll be today as there's only two ministerial statements down. One from Raab about human rights abuses and foreign policy (government are in trouble over vote tonight around being able to establish genocide has happened in other countries through the British courts) and Wallace to tell someone not a journalist that the army is going to be further reduced in size.
Looks like it will be Wednesday Zeb. There's only 1 paper talking about commissioners despite wide reporting, so I'm not sure how good the Telegraph source is (yet).
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16038 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:21:39 am
Looks like it will be Wednesday Zeb. There's only 1 paper talking about commissioners despite wide reporting, so I'm not sure how good the Telegraph source is (yet).

Definitely seemed at odds from what Thorp was saying the council were expecting to happen. Before PMQs then? Nice. When's purdah kick in again?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16039 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:01:02 am

Source...?




My view FWIW is that these people DO care about the Bill; they care about opposing authoritarianism; they care about BLM (I'd guess many last night were also involved in the brilliant dumping of the slaver statue). I think they care deeply. Just like those who have protested about pitiful efforts to address climate change; just like those who protested at G7/8/20 conferences; just like those who protested the Poll Tax; just like those who protested for civil rights; just like those who protested for the vote for women; etc.

This corrupt government is a mix of neo-fascist ideologues, shysters/spivs out to line theirs and their chums' pockets, and narcissist chancers wanting to ride a nationalist-populist wave (and fuck the repercussions for society on where that takes us)

I totally agree with you about the Govt, they're evil. The reason I said they don't care about the bill is that they played right into Patels hands and their actions made the bill a certainty.

They broke the Covid laws by gathering, which she will use, but then by attacking the Police, broken arm and broken ribs amongst the injuries and smashing up businesses they killed any chance of being backed by the people of Bristol, by the general public, by the Police who actually oppose the bill, by the MP's who oppose the bill and will have strengthened the resolve to get this bill passed

To the average person, this is the image they will take away from this and you can imagine how this will go down in the Lords. The message is totally lost.

