« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 525989 times)

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
  • Red since '64
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16000 on: March 20, 2021, 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 19, 2021, 01:54:33 pm
"If the Labour Party wants to win an election, it should stop insulting people who vote Tory/disagree with the party on some issues" - Labour "moderates"/newspaper columnists who have never had a proper job

"Fuck off if you don't like it here, tree-hugging leftie Marxist Remoaning luvvies" - The Tories (who have won the past 4 elections)

Apropos of which, did anyone read this from Compass? (Its long and long-winded, but makes some salient arguments):

https://www.compassonline.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/wedividetheyconquerv7-1.pdf
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16001 on: March 20, 2021, 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 20, 2021, 10:18:08 am
The Shadow Front Bench is incredibly talentless. He missed a major trick not going for the bolder choices.

Such as who though?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,543
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16002 on: March 20, 2021, 02:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on March 20, 2021, 11:47:36 am
Apropos of which, did anyone read this from Compass? (Its long and long-winded, but makes some salient arguments):

https://www.compassonline.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/wedividetheyconquerv7-1.pdf

Yeah, I did. And on one level it makes a ton of sense because the majority of the electorate vote for centre and left of centre parties but FPTP throws out something different. The problem is always that votes aren't directly transferable between parties at the say so of an electoral pact, at least not on the scale needed. Another issue is that the divisions we're seeing aren't on the economic left/right so confusing that with the 'culture wars' angle isn't going to be useful. That loops back to where single issue parties are drawing their support across the electorate and why the votes don't transfer. The chart Lawson draws on p.12 is a fundamental misunderstanding of the problem - the Brexit party and Tories were presenting policies which put them firmly to the left of centre economically - it's pretty much a chart drawn to support his argument. And then there's electoral paradox that to enact changes requires winning under the old system and then dismantling the system you've just shown you can win under.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16003 on: March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm »
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,450
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16004 on: March 20, 2021, 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 20, 2021, 11:58:13 am
Such as who though?

Stella Creasy, Benn, Yvette Cooper should have been given prominent roles. The likes of Dodds, Healy, Thomas-Symonds, Green etc. are rubbish.

If he wasnt going to go down the capable line then he should have packed it with more divisive MPs that people will remember.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16005 on: March 20, 2021, 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?

Gove? Isn't his wife a Mail hack?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,599
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16006 on: March 20, 2021, 03:26:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 20, 2021, 02:09:43 pm
Any theories why the Mail is going after Johnson with more zeal than usual (usual being none)?

I'm pretty sure they don't want to bring the Tories down so leadership change maybe?  Do they have a senior cabinet minister they back?

It'll be a power struggle within the government. Carrie's influence is always mentioned.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,046
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16007 on: March 20, 2021, 03:31:21 pm »
Starmer is quite bland and insipid and doesnt really quite inspire. Hopefully things can change but his refusal to really hold the Tories to account is just giving them a free pass.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16008 on: March 20, 2021, 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 20, 2021, 03:26:12 pm
It'll be a power struggle within the government. Carrie's influence is always mentioned.

Her influence got shot of Cummings (who is close to Gove) so as useless as Johnson is, the country needs Johnson to win any power struggle with Gove, otherwise the danger is Cummings gets drafted back in under Gove.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,543
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16009 on: March 20, 2021, 09:59:27 pm »
Mail's editorial team changed and so did its editorial line. They've been at Johnson since then. Prior to the pandemic it was looking like building up to a leadership challenge from someone like Hunt.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16010 on: March 20, 2021, 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 20, 2021, 03:31:21 pm
Starmer is quite bland and insipid and doesnt really quite inspire. Hopefully things can change but his refusal to really hold the Tories to account is just giving them a free pass.

Starmer has underwhelmed so far if we are being honest, but at the same time we have to accept that this is we are in very unique times and hes damned if he does and damned if he dont hold the government to account. People have pointed out that the SNP have benefited from the pandemic because it allows Sturgeon to get up on TV every couple of days and sing her own praises and subtly push the Nationalist agenda, but exactly the same has happened here. Be it the SNP or Tories they get to stand up and hold press conferences every few days which the opposition dont and I dont think that should be underplayed in terms of setting the narrative around the pandemic.

What concerns me more is things like the Hartlepool by-election. Somehow the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 11 years seems to be lost on people and the decline in the area is Labours fault rather then those who are actually in power is very concerning. The more the Tories fuck people over the more they seem to think the Tories will help them and Im not sure how Starmer and Labour turn that around.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,307
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16011 on: March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm »
From tomorrow's Telegraph

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16012 on: March 20, 2021, 10:34:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2021, 10:22:25 pm
Starmer has underwhelmed so far if we are being honest, but at the same time we have to accept that this is we are in very unique times and hes damned if he does and damned if he dont hold the government to account. People have pointed out that the SNP have benefited from the pandemic because it allows Sturgeon to get up on TV every couple of days and sing her own praises and subtly push the Nationalist agenda, but exactly the same has happened here. Be it the SNP or Tories they get to stand up and hold press conferences every few days which the opposition dont and I dont think that should be underplayed in terms of setting the narrative around the pandemic.

What concerns me more is things like the Hartlepool by-election. Somehow the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 11 years seems to be lost on people and the decline in the area is Labours fault rather then those who are actually in power is very concerning. The more the Tories fuck people over the more they seem to think the Tories will help them and Im not sure how Starmer and Labour turn that around.


He would be in his element at a real PMQs,the dopey blonde twat will put those off for as long as possible,safe to send kids to school but they'll fight against having to go back to their jobs.

Much harder to lie when faced with a person of Starmers calibre week in week out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16013 on: March 20, 2021, 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 20, 2021, 10:34:01 pm

He would be in his element at a real PMQs,the dopey blonde twat will put those off for as long as possible,safe to send kids to school but they'll fight against having to go back to their jobs.

Much harder to lie when faced with a person of Starmers calibre week in week out.

Your right in that Starmer tears him a new one when they go toe to toe in PMQs, but the issue is how many people take notice of PMQs. Sad people like us might, but I think were very much in the minority.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16014 on: March 20, 2021, 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 20, 2021, 10:39:16 pm
Your right in that Starmer tears him a new one when they go toe to toe in PMQs, but the issue is how many people take notice of PMQs. Sad people like us might, but I think were very much in the minority.

You're dead right. The majority will be happy when Johnson reopens the pubs, like that self absorbed crowd of anti lockdown fruitcakes walking around London.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16015 on: March 20, 2021, 11:14:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
From tomorrow's Telegraph



No irony at all.  Corruption (esp relating to property) being investigated by Jenrick who also decides to take power.  Hes partial to massive Union Jack flags too on top of dodgy property deals.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16016 on: March 20, 2021, 11:40:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on March 20, 2021, 10:24:18 pm
From tomorrow's Telegraph



Falls right at the door of chippy tits. Thatcher finally has her way. Managed decline incoming....
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16017 on: Yesterday at 12:11:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 20, 2021, 11:14:44 pm
No irony at all.  Corruption (esp relating to property) being investigated by Jenrick who also decides to take power.  Hes partial to massive Union Jack flags too on top of dodgy property deals.

Theyre obviously coming to teach you guys how to do corruption properly
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,289
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16018 on: Yesterday at 12:13:07 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2021, 10:17:10 am
Starmer chasing the bigoted, English vote.

Do you know a way for a political party to get into power without votes?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Bootle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • Prove that we live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16019 on: Yesterday at 01:36:31 am »
They want a UK Anti-Fa (whatever that is), they want a 'loony left' bogeyman to stop us all thinking about the disaster they're at the helm of. They're seeing what's happened in the US with Trump and they want it here. They want Liverpool to riot, they want us to give them a reason for what they want to do, they want this. Liverpool again, innit. The country's conditioned already, the powder dry and the trap set.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16020 on: Yesterday at 08:11:35 am »
A couple of days after it was announced UK population has fallen by its largest level since 2nd world war, Patel now announcing some sort of programme to incentivise migrants to come here.

Population fall follows Brexit and the pandemic.

Seriously couldnt make this up.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,959
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 07:11:22 am »
Kill the bill... literally seem to have tried to kill the bill...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 07:34:02 am »
I walked past Bridewell about fifteen minutes ago, there are hundreds of little rocks/stones on the floor that couldnt of possibly come from the area which is essentially just a straight road and just as many of those charging cylinders used for Nitrous Oxide. 

Im a strong advocate for the right to protest, protest being the operative word.  Most of those idiots last night went with the intention of basically rioting, they came armed with those stones, absolute dickheads.

There are plenty of shops nearby that have also been damaged, like its not difficult enough for small businesses at minute.

There have been half a dozen arrests so far, hopefully more to come.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,543
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 07:34:13 am »
What's the vegan alternative for milk for tear gas?

Stupid stuff giving Patel something to point to. Although actually trying to get the bill changed or stopped isn't really the point behind any of it, is it?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Up
« previous next »
 