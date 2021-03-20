Starmer is quite bland and insipid and doesnt really quite inspire. Hopefully things can change but his refusal to really hold the Tories to account is just giving them a free pass.



Starmer has underwhelmed so far if we are being honest, but at the same time we have to accept that this is we are in very unique times and hes damned if he does and damned if he dont hold the government to account. People have pointed out that the SNP have benefited from the pandemic because it allows Sturgeon to get up on TV every couple of days and sing her own praises and subtly push the Nationalist agenda, but exactly the same has happened here. Be it the SNP or Tories they get to stand up and hold press conferences every few days which the opposition dont and I dont think that should be underplayed in terms of setting the narrative around the pandemic.What concerns me more is things like the Hartlepool by-election. Somehow the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 11 years seems to be lost on people and the decline in the area is Labours fault rather then those who are actually in power is very concerning. The more the Tories fuck people over the more they seem to think the Tories will help them and Im not sure how Starmer and Labour turn that around.