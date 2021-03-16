« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 523175 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15960 on: March 16, 2021, 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 16, 2021, 02:35:17 pm



He surfaced again last few days spouting his usual anti EU bollix. 
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,663
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15961 on: March 16, 2021, 04:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 16, 2021, 03:54:03 pm

Goes down a fucking treat with the flagshagging beauts, though.

Humming 'Rule Britannia' as they drive their white vans

We're gonna rule the waves once again!
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15962 on: March 16, 2021, 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 16, 2021, 02:35:17 pm

I don't disagree, although following last year's sexual assault allegations against a [pint-sized, fat-gobbed, hard-right, weekend-warrior shithouse] Tory MP, the Tory Party chose not to suspend the whip, and instead accepted the alleged sexual assaulter's voluntary exclusion from attending Parliament (which, in the midst of a pandemic that created lockdowns and the ability to vote on Parliamentary motions remotely, was hardly much of an inconvenience)

Funny how Mike Hill was publicly named, and so was Alex Salmond, but this little twat has had his identity protected. Well, formally protected. Doesn't take much Googling to find out who the Brexit-supporting c*nt is.

Unfortunately, the alleged victim (who made allegations of four separate incidents) won't see their alleged sexual assaulter even charged; won't get to present their accusations to a jury. A decision was made - and the Met refused to say whether it was them or the CPS who made the decision - that there was insufficient hard evidence.

in the year to March 2020, just 1.4% of rape cases reported to the police resulted in the alleged offender being charged.

1.4%

It was reported in 2019 that the Tory government in 2016 imposed a target of 60% successful prosecutions in rape/sexual assault cases. Many experts believe this led to the CPS hugely increasing the evidential threshold for prosecuting the alleged perpetrators of rape/sexual assault.

I know that there have been malicious untrue allegations of sexual assault/rape made by women, which has been to a big detriment to the chances of actual victims of rape/sexual assault seeing justice.

But if we are to tackle the prevalence of sexual assault, rape and the accompanying fear that women have when in certain situations, then that pitiful figure for charging/prosecuting needs to be higher by a massive amount.


It's not just within the Labour party, no, you're right. What jars though is that cases were buried in the past for Labour, not even going through a proper process as senior figures in the party intervened to shut things down. One former senior member of the Leader's office had multiple complaints against him, including from female MPs, and it was just waved away. Said before about it, a long while back, but it needs sorting. It's no good pointing to Tories when there's issues Labour need to sort out. Think there's a bigger issue with criminal prosecutions which reflects a decade of cuts to all parts of the criminal justice system as well as policy choices. Until Labour can figure out a message which can compete against 'Lock 'em up for longer', and have the credibility to be heard on it, then sensible ideas just get lost in authoritarian catnip.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,747
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15963 on: March 16, 2021, 04:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 16, 2021, 04:06:48 pm
Duno, personally it makes me feel safer knowing we can obliterate the earth another once over just in case we ever need to. The Russians must be terrified...

Totally shitting themselves

Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15964 on: March 16, 2021, 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 16, 2021, 04:09:08 pm
Have we got enough rockets to fit them on though?

Can we use them against Covid? Thats the question that really needs answering.

In all seriousness though, Starmer rightly quizzed them on the justification (or lack of) for the increase. One of their pals put a brown envelope on the table for the Tory party? Another random point and Im sure some on here are no doubt on it already, but the Byline Times is an excellent news source for this sort of stuff. Trying their very best to uncover every last penny these c*nts have thrown the way of their pals.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15965 on: March 16, 2021, 04:49:08 pm »
Seems Keir Starmer is taking a more aggressive, critical approach.. Needed.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15966 on: March 16, 2021, 04:51:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2021, 04:41:54 pm
Totally shitting themselves



Fake news! Yeah them and the US have always had astronomically high stockpiles ever since the arms race began in the 50s. Pathetic really, just a massive dick swinging competition.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,940
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15967 on: March 16, 2021, 05:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 16, 2021, 02:35:17 pm

I don't disagree, although following last year's sexual assault allegations against a [pint-sized, fat-gobbed, hard-right, weekend-warrior shithouse] Tory MP, the Tory Party chose not to suspend the whip, and instead accepted the alleged sexual assaulter's voluntary exclusion from attending Parliament (which, in the midst of a pandemic that created lockdowns and the ability to vote on Parliamentary motions remotely, was hardly much of an inconvenience)

Funny how Mike Hill was publicly named, and so was Alex Salmond, but this little twat has had his identity protected. Well, formally protected. Doesn't take much Googling to find out who the Brexit-supporting c*nt is.

Unfortunately, the alleged victim (who made allegations of four separate incidents) won't see their alleged sexual assaulter even charged; won't get to present their accusations to a jury. A decision was made - and the Met refused to say whether it was them or the CPS who made the decision - that there was insufficient hard evidence.

in the year to March 2020, just 1.4% of rape cases reported to the police resulted in the alleged offender being charged.

1.4%

It was reported in 2019 that the Tory government in 2016 imposed a target of 60% successful prosecutions in rape/sexual assault cases. Many experts believe this led to the CPS hugely increasing the evidential threshold for prosecuting the alleged perpetrators of rape/sexual assault.

I know that there have been malicious untrue allegations of sexual assault/rape made by women, which has been to a big detriment to the chances of actual victims of rape/sexual assault seeing justice.

But if we are to tackle the prevalence of sexual assault, rape and the accompanying fear that women have when in certain situations, then that pitiful figure for charging/prosecuting needs to be higher by a massive amount.
Jo Maugham QC of the Good Law Project tweeted yesterday that rape was now decriminalised due to the lack of investigation and prosecution. Reading some of his stuff, he claims the backlog of trials and the overworked system that it is 3 years for some rape trials to come to court. That should be unacceptable in any civilised society.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15968 on: March 16, 2021, 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2021, 04:41:54 pm
Totally shitting themselves



Looking st that chart it's not the Russian's were competing against its the old enemy, France' stockpile, which is 50% bigger than ours.

That's some penile X tension needed.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15969 on: March 16, 2021, 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 16, 2021, 07:09:58 pm
Looking st that chart it's not the Russian's were competing against its the old enemy, France' stockpile, which is 50% bigger than ours.

That's some penile X tension needed.


And France actually own theirs; we just rent ours from Uncle Sam.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,229
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15970 on: March 17, 2021, 07:35:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 16, 2021, 11:01:54 pm

And France actually own theirs; we just rent ours from Uncle Sam.

And stick them in Scotland. Funny how the whole power of UK state & media are desperate to keep a country that is such a burden on their economy part of the union. Im flabbergasted by their altruism.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,019
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15971 on: March 17, 2021, 07:37:13 am »
That Edwina Currie on GMB is a bad Tory ghoul.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15972 on: March 17, 2021, 07:54:12 am »
One of the few practically useful things to come out of opposing the stupid bill at second reading has been David Lammy's speech wrapping up Labour's arguments against clauses it opposes and for amendments it would like to see.

https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1371937253287677954 (twitter video sorry)
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15973 on: March 17, 2021, 10:56:07 am »
What annoys the fucking shit out of me in all this is the creating of a totally untrue narrative for political reasons.

These corrupt Tory scum are peddling the lie that 'wokists' are trying to censor and/or rewrite history by wanting to remove the statues of slavers and keep bleating on about the slave trade and bad things the British did.

And yet, the airbrushed version of history, which paints Britain and The Empire as an unquestionable force for good, and the statues being of people who did great philanthropic deeds (and slave trading is barely relevant) is the real censorship.

It's 1984'esque.

But it serves to whip-up a 'certain section of society' that appears to need a mental security blanket of believing that belonging to a group of people who once lived on the same chunk of rock gives them a reflected glory.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,747
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15974 on: Yesterday at 08:49:32 pm »
The NHS in England was ill-prepared for the seismic shock of the Covid pandemic, a hospital chief has said.

The service was already running at nearly full capacity with long waits for non-urgent operations even before coronavirus arrived, according to Prof Marcel Levi, the University College London Hospitals trust's chief executive.

Prof Levi leaves his role at the end of March, after four years, to return to his native Holland to become chief scientific adviser to the Dutch government.

In a BBC interview, he argues that it could take "a very long time" to clear the backlog of routine surgery and procedures which has built up because of cancellations during the pandemic. He says more money will be needed quickly to run weekend and evening sessions in operating theatres.

Prof Levi also believes the most successful responses to the pandemic were those under the control of the NHS - in contrast to those which were run by independent contractors.

"If you want to get something done, ask the NHS and don't outsource it to all these private companies," he said.

Prof Levi started his job in London having been chairman of the executive board of the Academic Medical Centre at the University of Amsterdam.

A magazine in the Netherlands named him as Dutchman of the year in 2016. He is a practising consultant, and continued seeing patients as well as carrying out his chief executive role.

He believes hospitals coped extremely well in the face of intense pressure when infection rates surged during the second wave in early 2021.

"I do not think there is any country with such a high number of Covid patients presenting with such a steep rise like we've seen in January and February, that were dealt with in any health system in such a proper way," he said.

"So I'm very proud of how the NHS behaved and acted with the skill available to provide sufficient hospital care for what patients needed."

However, the first wave was a very different story. He says the NHS was not as robust as it should have been, a key factor being that the UK was one of the countries with the lowest number of intensive care beds per 1,000 of population.

"You cannot run a healthcare system at the capacity we run the NHS. We are always 95% full, so it's impossible to quickly respond to an emergency situation."

Every winter with influenza circulating there are peaks in demand, resulting in cancellations of operations because there is not enough intensive care space.

"We should have seen that and said this is just flu, what would happen if we had a real pandemic - and then we would probably have been better prepared."

The same argument applies to routine surgery and procedures: there were already long waiting lists even before the pandemic started.

More than 300,000 patients have waited more than a year in England, but Prof Levi points out they had waited a long time before Covid forced hospitals to postpone operations.

"Covid is actually a magnifying glass, making it clear that capacity in the NHS is not sufficient - that has now become very obvious. It's going to take, I am afraid, a very long time to get where we want to be."

Prof Levi's comments came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced £6.6 billion extra for health and care in England in the first half of the 2021/22 financial year.

Mr Hancock told MPs the money was in addition to funding committed as part of the spending review to help the NHS meet additional Covid costs and starting work on the elective recovery.

Prof Levi's analysis makes sobering reading, because he has experience of other health systems, and has seen the front line in the UK with a fresh perspective.

But he also believes that the NHS has many strengths - and takes a swipe at the use of private contractors in some areas of the Covid response.

"Everything that has been a big success - addressing these massive peaks for patients needing intensive care and also vaccination - was the part done by the NHS.

"Everything that was actually not so successful - test-and-trace, PPE provision, all these things - was outsourced to companies which failed to deliver what they promised.

"That is a reminder for the future - the NHS is a very strong organisation. If you want to get something done ask the NHS and not outsource it to all these private companies."

And the best thing about the NHS? The people who work in it, he said.

"The resilience and the quality and the camaraderie of people I have been working with - doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, porters, cleaners, teamwork - that's something I have never encountered before."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-56422187
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15975 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Latest is that bbc presenter Naga Munchetty had to apologise for liking tweets that joked about Robert Jenricks  enormous Union Jack that adorned his wall during an interview.

I seen the business Secretary on earlier this week and not only did he also have a massive Union Jack behind him, he had an almost life size picture of the queen on his wall.

Seems this government are now engaged in some sort of competition of who has the most enormous union jack and other nationalist regalia when doing interviews.

Pathetic but unsurprising with this mob.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15976 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Latest is that bbc presenter Naga Munchetty had to apologise for liking tweets that joked about Robert Jenricks  enormous Union Jack that adorned his wall during an interview.

I seen the business Secretary on earlier this week and not only did he also have a massive Union Jack behind him, he had an almost life size picture of the queen on his wall.

Seems this government are now engaged in some sort of competition of who has the most enormous union jack and other nationalist regalia when doing interviews.

Pathetic but unsurprising with this mob.

Yep, and now telling people to fuck off if they don't buy into the nationalism

Quote
Ms Nici, the Grimsby MP, went further, tweeting: Of course if people are not proud to be British, or of our flag or Queen, they dont have to live in the UK. Perhaps they should move to another country they prefer.
Logged
Believer

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15977 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:59:47 pm
Latest is that bbc presenter Naga Munchetty had to apologise for liking tweets that joked about Robert Jenricks  enormous Union Jack that adorned his wall during an interview.

I seen the business Secretary on earlier this week and not only did he also have a massive Union Jack behind him, he had an almost life size picture of the queen on his wall.

Seems this government are now engaged in some sort of competition of who has the most enormous union jack and other nationalist regalia when doing interviews.

Pathetic but unsurprising with this mob.

So those who are proudly vocal in their opposition to "woke"/"PC" have kicked up enough of a fuss to get an apology out of a presenter from the BBC, an organisation they regularly cite as wokists-in-chief, for liking tweets mocking the use of a piece of cloth.

It's almost as if these people don't act in good faith and are generally wankers who should stop being pandered to. Maybe I'm being pessimistic and the BBC moving one of their other morning shows up North will silence the critics?
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15978 on: Today at 01:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Yep, and now telling people to fuck off if they don't buy into the nationalism

"If the Labour Party wants to win an election, it should stop insulting people who vote Tory/disagree with the party on some issues" - Labour "moderates"/newspaper columnists who have never had a proper job

"Fuck off if you don't like it here, tree-hugging leftie Marxist Remoaning luvvies" - The Tories (who have won the past 4 elections)
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #15979 on: Today at 01:59:40 pm »
So he won't call for Hancock or Dick's resignation, but will Sturgeon?

Quote
BREAKING: Keir Starmer has said Nicola Sturgeon should resign if a Holyrood inquiry finds that she breached the ministerial code, whether or not it concludes she did so deliberately

Via
@guardian

https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1372892131338166272
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 395 396 397 398 399 [400]   Go Up
« previous next »
 