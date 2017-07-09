« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Yesterday at 10:12:57 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:05:45 am
Any idea what Labour look like doing in regards to the above reading?

For/against/abstain?

The normal Parliamentary response to a bill which you can't stop or change where you support some parts of it but oppose others is to abstain after trying (and failing) to amend it to something you could support.
Yesterday at 10:28:37 am
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:12:57 am
The normal Parliamentary response to a bill which you can't stop or change where you support some parts of it but oppose others is to abstain after trying (and failing) to amend it to something you could support.

Why is this?

Would the abstain be whipped for or would MPs be allowed to vote with their conscience and they tend to just go with abstain?
Yesterday at 10:40:35 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:28:37 am
Why is this?

Would the abstain be whipped for or would MPs be allowed to vote with their conscience and they tend to just go with abstain?

Typically a 1 line whip. Which means front bench has to follow it, backbenchers can effectively do as they please. Usually the PLP is seen as a group effort by the MPs in it so they follow the whip but those with different priorities get an opportunity to pursue them.

Couple of reasons for it. Government has a massive majority, it can bulldoze through what it pleases so the only way to make the law better is to offer ways to do that which will fan revolts on the government's side. Sure we've chatted about this before but there's also the political side where you don't want to be opposed to the bits you can support.
Yesterday at 11:01:06 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:05:45 am
Any idea what Labour look like doing in regards to the above reading?

For/against/abstain?

Looks like it'll be another abstention.

https://twitter.com/HackneyAbbott/status/1371048684587257859?s=20
Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
David Lammy on Twitter saying Labour will vote against.
Yesterday at 11:43:11 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
David Lammy on Twitter saying Labour will vote against.

Good.
Yesterday at 11:49:13 am
So they're calling the whole thing so unworkable the whole bill needs to be junked. Change from Friday... Tory lines are predictable. Labour doesn't care about monitoring sex offenders in the community, about preventing knife crime, about protecting emergency workers, nor about stopping terrorists before they can do any harm. etc. Hopefully there's enough anger there to push some Tories into wanting to hack out the most objectionable bits.
Yesterday at 04:25:13 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March 12, 2021, 11:18:14 am
Same here, I know of someone who won't pay and hasn't paid for 10 years.

I hope those people wont complain too much when all they for their news is Andrew ONeill and Rupert Murdoch when the Tories deem the BBC no longer financially viable...
Yesterday at 04:54:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:25:13 pm
I hope those people wont complain too much when all they for their news is Andrew ONeill and Rupert Murdoch when the Tories deem the BBC no longer financially viable...

My sentiments entirely but the BBC do irritate me with their continual efforts at 'balance', when some climate denying crank waffles on in response to a scientist.

And that is preferable to the diet of Hartley-Brewer, Oakeshott etc. who seem to worm their way on to Sky.
Yesterday at 05:24:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:54:50 pm
My sentiments entirely but the BBC do irritate me with their continual efforts at 'balance', when some climate denying crank waffles on in response to a scientist.


Indeed, while the BBC should be aiming to be balanced, it should be for the purposes of being unbiased rather than just for the nebulous benefit of balance itself which is only a benefit if it is proportionate, they should also have just as big a responsibility to be accurate too, if they can't find a reputable scientist willing to come on to give the opposing argument then the balance should be in reporting that fact rather than wheeling out a climate denying crank.

Yesterday at 06:00:37 pm
Quote
David Lammy MP, the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, ahead of the second reading of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday and Tuesday, said:

 The tragic death of Sarah Everard has instigated a national demand for action to tackle violence against women.

 This is no time to be rushing through poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to protest.

 Now is the time to unite the country and put in place on long overdue protections for women against unacceptable violence, including action against domestic homicides, rape and street harassment. And we must tackle the misogynistic attitudes that underpin the abuse women face.

 Instead, the Conservatives have brought forward a Bill that is seeking to divide the country. It is a mess, which could lead to harsher penalties for damaging a statue than for attacking a woman.

 Labour will be voting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on this basis.  We are calling on the Government to drop its poorly thought-out proposals and instead work with Labour to legislate to tackle violence against women which is forcing so many across the country to live in fear. As well as to deliver the important areas that are long promised, like tougher sentences for attacks on frontline workers and increased sentences for terrorists.

So even if the government agreed to make amendments to the bill in relation to the bits in bold, Labour would still vote the bill down because it's not perfect, which would potentially mean the changes that are already in the bill that, according to the Shadow Home Secretary on Tuesday, "Labour has been calling for" would not get enacted?

The double standards between this approach and that taken to the Brexit bill are infuriating. "The deal isn't perfect but no deal would be worse" Similar logic applies to this, so why the different approach?

Likewise, as Zeb has sort of touched upon, the Tories and their friends in the media could have a field day attacking Labour for voting this down as they could/would have done had Labour voted down the Brexit deal. The argument for taking a principled stance in December against the Brexit deal was poo-pooed as bad politics but now the same arguments are used to defend Labour's stance on this bill. The hypocrisy is piss-taking. Perhaps Labour have reduced the government's majority entirely since Christmas and it's just passed me by?

https://labour.org.uk/press/david-lammy-labour-will-be-voting-against-the-police-crime-sentencing-and-courts-bill/

https://labour.org.uk/press/labour-responds-to-the-publication-of-the-police-crime-sentencing-and-courts-bill/
Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm
Quote
Ultimately - and ironically, given how they see themselves - the thing with the Corbyn movement is that they're not very good campaigners. Their anger at not getting what they want immediately is the thing that stops them from ever getting what they want.

https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1371098553184043008

Damn those Corbynistas for voting down a bill that doesn't meet their purity politics standards...oh wait, a minute.

The Billy Bragg of the Starmerites serving up his daily helping of bollocks.
Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm
With Johnson et al riding the vaccine wave, here's a reminder of the mess made a year ago;

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/12/no-10-plague-pit-how-covid-brought-westminster-to-its-knees
Yesterday at 08:19:34 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:00:37 pm
Similar logic applies to this, so why the different approach?

It's what changed between Friday and Sunday. Simply, public anger at the policing of the vigil last night. Tories started their attack lines a couple of hours after I posted, including on one part some of the PLP have been trying to get changed for years.

eg "Shocking Labours trying to block tough new laws to keep people safe, including many vital measures to protect women from violent criminals.

Labour are voting against tougher sentences for child murderers, sex offenders, killer drivers and measures that protect the vulnerable." - Amanda Milling, Tory Chair Twitter

Lammy and front bench are being disingenuous about the bill to do this. See whether the public anger also carries the David Davis wing of the Tories into opposition to some of the key clauses which are a problem.
Today at 10:19:41 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:11:09 pm
https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1371098553184043008

Damn those Corbynistas for voting down a bill that doesn't meet their purity politics standards...oh wait, a minute.

The Billy Bragg of the Starmerites serving up his daily helping of bollocks.

Corbyn and the Corbynistas are the reason Boris has a huge majority. The sooner theyre all quiet and not fracturing the party with their ridiculous Socialism the better
Today at 10:37:36 am
If it hadn't been for that fucking Corbyn, Labour would be mopping up right now  :no
