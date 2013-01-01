Why is this?



Would the abstain be whipped for or would MPs be allowed to vote with their conscience and they tend to just go with abstain?



Typically a 1 line whip. Which means front bench has to follow it, backbenchers can effectively do as they please. Usually the PLP is seen as a group effort by the MPs in it so they follow the whip but those with different priorities get an opportunity to pursue them.Couple of reasons for it. Government has a massive majority, it can bulldoze through what it pleases so the only way to make the law better is to offer ways to do that which will fan revolts on the government's side. Sure we've chatted about this before but there's also the political side where you don't want to be opposed to the bits you can support.