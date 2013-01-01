« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #15920 on: Today at 10:12:57 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:05:45 am
Any idea what Labour look like doing in regards to the above reading?

For/against/abstain?

The normal Parliamentary response to a bill which you can't stop or change where you support some parts of it but oppose others is to abstain after trying (and failing) to amend it to something you could support.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #15921 on: Today at 10:28:37 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:12:57 am
The normal Parliamentary response to a bill which you can't stop or change where you support some parts of it but oppose others is to abstain after trying (and failing) to amend it to something you could support.

Why is this?

Would the abstain be whipped for or would MPs be allowed to vote with their conscience and they tend to just go with abstain?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #15922 on: Today at 10:40:35 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:28:37 am
Why is this?

Would the abstain be whipped for or would MPs be allowed to vote with their conscience and they tend to just go with abstain?

Typically a 1 line whip. Which means front bench has to follow it, backbenchers can effectively do as they please. Usually the PLP is seen as a group effort by the MPs in it so they follow the whip but those with different priorities get an opportunity to pursue them.

Couple of reasons for it. Government has a massive majority, it can bulldoze through what it pleases so the only way to make the law better is to offer ways to do that which will fan revolts on the government's side. Sure we've chatted about this before but there's also the political side where you don't want to be opposed to the bits you can support.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #15923 on: Today at 11:01:06 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:05:45 am
Any idea what Labour look like doing in regards to the above reading?

For/against/abstain?

Looks like it'll be another abstention.

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #15924 on: Today at 11:30:28 am
David Lammy on Twitter saying Labour will vote against.
