Its amazing that those who vote conservative dream of the mythical halcyon days of the 50s (especially in the states), where everyone lived in a perfect house, dad had a secure good paying job & mum could afford to stay home & look after Timmy & Susie, whilst the leadership sell that but really want the 1850s; where the rich were filthy rich, everyone knew their place & their was to be no upward mobility.



And they still vote for them, regardless that both partners generally have to work at least 1 job each just to afford the same standard of housing their parents had, childcare is pushed on to those same retired parents & the grandchildren (as Rob said) cannot even afford to stay in the same area they were brought up in.



The Tories have almost perpetually been in office since the 1950s, but none of this regression (despite it being their unashamed manifesto) is their fault somehow. Their voters cant seem to connect to the dots between their pursuit of the ultimate unfettered capitalist (at best) one-party state and the actual state of things.