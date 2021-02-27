« previous next »
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 12:58:12 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 27, 2021, 08:08:55 pm
And here's me thinking you were referring to delinquent students in washed out Levi's, leather jacket, greased back duck's arse hairstyle, ciggie tucked behind the ear and a concealed flick knife.

You're thinking of Eton
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Yesterday at 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:36:43 pm
As always - pushing the prices up for the locals! Most of which are not on Urban/City wages.

We live in a nice suburb, its always been pricy, but at least locals could afford it, now all our kids are being priced out due to the ridiculous prices, ours had doubled since 2006, its knocking on for nearly £300k now and is in no way worth that, but the knock on effect is that they then have to move to the cheaper areas like Eccles and Irlam, which then means the ones who could only afford those areas are going to get priced out and have nowhere to go. The bank tried to get me to take out a buy to let mortgage to get a place in Irlam, but I refuse on principle to join the group who wreck the housing markets, so wouldn't do it.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 08:27:28 am
Its amazing that those who vote conservative dream of the mythical halcyon days of the 50s (especially in the states), where everyone lived in a perfect house, dad had a secure good paying job & mum could afford to stay home & look after Timmy & Susie, whilst the leadership sell that but really want the 1850s; where the rich were filthy rich, everyone knew their place & their was to be no upward mobility.

And they still vote for them, regardless that both partners generally have to work at least 1 job each just to afford the same standard of housing their parents had, childcare is pushed on to those same retired parents & the grandchildren (as Rob said) cannot even afford to stay in the same area they were brought up in.

The Tories have almost perpetually been in office since the 1950s, but none of this regression (despite it being their unashamed manifesto) is their fault somehow. Their voters cant seem to connect to the dots between their pursuit of the ultimate unfettered capitalist (at best) one-party state and the actual state of things.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 10:20:20 am
On the subject of housing it appears Jenrick has quietly changed protection afforded to those renting.  Story in this mornings Guardian.  Effectively landlords can now proceed with eviction of those falling behind with rent payments >6months.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 10:36:56 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:27:28 am
Its amazing that those who vote conservative dream of the mythical halcyon days of the 50s (especially in the states), where everyone lived in a perfect house, dad had a secure good paying job & mum could afford to stay home & look after Timmy & Susie, whilst the leadership sell that but really want the 1850s; where the rich were filthy rich, everyone knew their place & their was to be no upward mobility.

And they still vote for them, regardless that both partners generally have to work at least 1 job each just to afford the same standard of housing their parents had, childcare is pushed on to those same retired parents & the grandchildren (as Rob said) cannot even afford to stay in the same area they were brought up in.

The Tories have almost perpetually been in office since the 1950s, but none of this regression (despite it being their unashamed manifesto) is their fault somehow. Their voters cant seem to connect to the dots between their pursuit of the ultimate unfettered capitalist (at best) one-party state and the actual state of things.

Continental holidays and Sky have replaced the Roman 'bread and circuses'. Just enough to keep the majority content, if not happy.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 12:16:06 pm
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 12:49:48 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:16:06 pm
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.

Patel Smirks and says
I told you these foreigners were sneaky...
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 12:52:23 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on February 25, 2021, 11:36:01 am
Just in case anyone hasn't read the below yet. What horrible, spiteful nation of nasty little curtain-twitchers we live in.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/feb/25/job-losses-in-pandemic-due-to-performance-issues-say-nearly-half-of-britons

Late to this but we live in a horrible little island.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 12:57:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:16:06 pm
Shadow health Secretary has written to Patel seeking answers as to how the Brazilian Covid variant is present here and says it shows unforgivable incompetence from Government.

Came in via Aberdeen - we have a lot of travel between Aberdeen and Brazil for oil related work. Came in before the new mandatory quaranting rules came into effect.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 01:00:18 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Came in via Aberdeen - we have a lot of travel between Aberdeen and Brazil for oil related work. Came in before the new mandatory quaranting rules came into effect.

Yep and apparently theyre unable to trace one who seems to have dodged the self-named world class track and trace system.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 01:02:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:00:18 pm
Yep and apparently theyre unable to trace one who seems to have dodged the self-named world class track and trace system.

Ah apparently that is a separate case in England unrelated to the Aberdeen cases.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 04:25:09 pm
Thought this was interesting.



Quote
In 2013, at the height of George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxfords austerity drive, 37 per cent of people thought benefits were too high, but that has more than halved to just 15 per cent, according to polling firm YouGov. At the same time the proportion of people who think payments are too low has jumped from 21 per cent to 35 per cent.

(Esther Webber's Red Box e-mail, http://nuk-tnl-deck-email.s3.amazonaws.com/2/07c70f3b440791aa82c370d17910f32f.html )

40% of the population is still on glue though.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 05:18:24 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on February 25, 2021, 03:19:57 pm
The tories are going to have a hell of a summer.

Between them actually doing very well over the vaccination, pushing Britain's involvement in developing it, rolling it out incredibly more efficiently than the EU, getting back to business and normality quicker than those same EU nations because of that, talk of England as the sole nation hosting Euro 2021 as well as the general boom of good feeling from the general public as we're able to get back to living our lives there's going to be a HUGE wave of nationalism and Johnson et al will be like pigs in shit.

Brexit and its negative effects will be able to be buried in the pandemic recovery, the lines will be so blurred there'll be no traction for any critical examination of how this Tory Brexit is negatively affecting us.

Honestly it just makes it all the more baffling to me that Labour sat on their hands so much when our governments incompetence was literally killing people needlessly, a seed for them being irresponsible and reckless could have been planted with the electorate there and the window has well and truly been closed now

2021 is a write off in terms of anything damaging heading in the Tories direction, despite their awful handling of the pandemic they're going to end up doing very fucking well out of it.
Let's not forget the labour 'supporters' like yourself doing the Tories' campaigning for them.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Today at 05:48:19 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:18:24 pm
Let's not forget the labour 'supporters' like yourself doing the Tories' campaigning for them.

Who said I was a Labour supporter? I support socialism.
