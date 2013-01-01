Job security in the public sector has been non-existent since the wonderful private banking sector bailout meant austerity for the nation.



I mean this just isn't true. Yes of course there have been cuts, but how many public sector workers have lost their jobs due to COVID? Meanwhile businesses up and down the country are going bust and/or laying off workers. My office has lost about 40% of our staff (25% of our global workforce) in the last 6 months.I'm not against getting public sector workers getting a payrise, but I have to admit it sticks in the craw a bit when people are losing their jobs up and down the country and public sector workers are complaining about not getting a pay rise, when wage inflation has been pretty non-existent for everyone over the last decade, not just for them.