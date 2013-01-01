« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 436060 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,913
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 04:14:27 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:08:08 PM
I know what you mean, awful watching people smile and giggle when Johnson is talking to them as fools, people should feel embarrassed clapping his absurd comments. well he got his wish and he has power and his policies are going to affect lives for the worse.
I doubt if Johnson will be PM at the next election. he's facing some very serious problems over the next few years. some of his own making.
We will soon all be facing serious problems of his own making.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,913
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 04:16:39 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:08:20 PM
It wont stop the directors salaries from rising.
A mate of mine in banking, used to put forward the argument that the private sector had to pay the going rate or these top people would fuck off to the states.

I asked him could he do their job, for £20k less and he said yes.
Eventually as he rose through the organisation, he realised it was all bullshit and the top people were incompetent in comparison to the majority of the workforce and that there were plenty of people who would willingly step up and do the job better, for less money.
If only the 'top people' had all fucked off about fifteen years ago before they trashed our economy.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 04:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:14:27 PM
We will soon all be facing serious problems of his own making.
Yeah, they've gone too far this time.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,756
  • YNWA
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14643 on: Today at 04:53:07 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:52:33 PM
In my industry, I'd rather the private sector increase their salaries to the equivalent of public sector roles, as opposed to capping public sector wages, in the hope that the private sector will reach parity in a few years time.

I mean if you compare private to public, like for like, then those in the public sector earn way less, especially front line. Private medical workers, private education workers, private security, etc. all earn way more than nurses, teachers and police in the public sector and get much much much less shit for that too.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14644 on: Today at 05:15:50 PM »
A wonderfully timed message from the ex-fireplace salesman.

https://twitter.com/educationgovuk/status/1329483509384306689
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14645 on: Today at 05:31:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:53:07 PM
I mean if you compare private to public, like for like, then those in the public sector earn way less, especially front line. Private medical workers, private education workers, private security, etc. all earn way more than nurses, teachers and police in the public sector and get much much much less shit for that too.

Not in the nature conservation/land management industry they don't.  We also can be classed as frontline workers.

Carers and delivery drivers are also frontline (key) workers too.



« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:23 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 05:52:44 PM »
I've had one small payrise in the last 5 years in private sector. Also a huge lack of job security at the moment unlike public sector workers generally.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,410
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 06:14:38 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:03:50 PM
Johnson considers the Patel issue now closed.

So time to move on, nothing to see here.

Stitch up seems intended to allow her to withdraw with grace. "But she didn't know..." Not that Johnson or Patel cared. Now she's not only vile and incompetent, she's also unable to learn to be otherwise.



Rutnam was the top civil servant at the Home Office at the time he's describing.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 06:21:24 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:52:44 PM
I've had one small payrise in the last 5 years in private sector. Also a huge lack of job security at the moment unlike public sector workers generally.

Agreed.

You can add pensions to that also.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:51 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,913
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 06:28:00 PM »
The only way the economy can be rescued now is by MP's going on a massive spending spree.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:52 PM by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 07:01:49 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:14:38 PM
Stitch up seems intended to allow her to withdraw with grace. "But she didn't know..." Not that Johnson or Patel cared. Now she's not only vile and incompetent, she's also unable to learn to be otherwise.



Rutnam was the top civil servant at the Home Office at the time he's describing.

Bizarre defence that bullying was unintentional.  Doubt that would hold water if a court was adjudicating
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 07:07:25 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:52:44 PM
I've had one small payrise in the last 5 years in private sector. Also a huge lack of job security at the moment unlike public sector workers generally.

Job security in the public sector has been non-existent since the wonderful private banking sector bailout meant austerity for the nation.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 07:11:52 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:07:25 PM
Job security in the public sector has been non-existent since the wonderful private banking sector bailout meant austerity for the nation.

I mean this just isn't true. Yes of course there have been cuts, but how many public sector workers have lost their jobs due to COVID? Meanwhile businesses up and down the country are going bust and/or laying off workers. My office has lost about 40% of our staff (25% of our global workforce) in the last 6 months.

I'm not against getting public sector workers getting a payrise, but I have to admit it sticks in the craw a bit when people are losing their jobs up and down the country and public sector workers are complaining about not getting a pay rise, when wage inflation has been pretty non-existent for everyone over the last decade, not just for them.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 07:12:37 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:52:44 PM
I've had one small payrise in the last 5 years in private sector. Also a huge lack of job security at the moment unlike public sector workers generally.

Why are you having a go at the public sector workers? Maybe you should have a go at the bastards in government who have cut back services steadily, finished hundreds of people off and not paid people a payrise in more than five years?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 07:13:22 PM »
Even on here there is a microcosm of how these nasty inbred etonian fuckers are taught to rule by divide and conquer.
Private sector poorly paid sniping at public sector also poorly paid thanks to their endless rhetoric and mates in the media.
In the end its always the same few fuckers at the top benefitting while we fight amongst ourselves.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 07:15:31 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:13:22 PM
Even on here there is a microcosm of how these nasty inbred etonian fuckers are taught to rule by divide and conquer.
Private sector poorly paid sniping at public sector also poorly paid thanks to their endless rhetoric and mates in the media.
In the end its always the same few fuckers at the top benefitting while we fight amongst ourselves.

Point well made to be fair.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,018
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 07:15:55 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:52:33 PM
In my industry, I'd rather the private sector increase their salaries to the equivalent of public sector roles, as opposed to capping public sector wages, in the hope that the private sector will reach parity in a few years time.

It depends which public sector you want your wages increasing in line with. Civil Servants are paid ridiculously low compared to their level of responsibility.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 07:16:52 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:12:37 PM
Why are you having a go at the public sector workers? Maybe you should have a go at the bastards in government who have cut back services steadily, finished hundreds of people off and not paid people a payrise in more than five years?

I didn't have a go at them. You all deserve a payrise.

I guess my isse is just people complaining SPECIFICALLY about public sector pay, when everyone's wages have stagnated.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,943
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 07:20:48 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:16:52 PM
I didn't have a go at them. You all deserve a payrise.

I guess my isse is just people complaining SPECIFICALLY about public sector pay, when everyone's wages have stagnated.

There is misconception on all sides to be fair. I have worked in both private and public sectors before and there are advantages and disadvantages in both sectors. But Lobsterboy is right that we all end up in this endless argument about who is the poorer, instead of turning our attentions on the idiots currently destroying society on all levels.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 07:32:36 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:11:52 PM
I mean this just isn't true. Yes of course there have been cuts, but how many public sector workers have lost their jobs due to COVID? Meanwhile businesses up and down the country are going bust and/or laying off workers. My office has lost about 40% of our staff (25% of our global workforce) in the last 6 months.

I'm not against getting public sector workers getting a payrise, but I have to admit it sticks in the craw a bit when people are losing their jobs up and down the country and public sector workers are complaining about not getting a pay rise, when wage inflation has been pretty non-existent for everyone over the last decade, not just for them.

The public sector has laboured under a decade of huge cuts prior to COVID, jobs have been decimated and while large areas of it have been expected to carry the brunt of COVIDs impact, they will again be paying with more austerity and no doubt further huge cuts to come. Don't fall for the lies and propaganda.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,756
  • YNWA
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 07:34:18 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:16:52 PM
I guess my isse is just people complaining SPECIFICALLY about public sector pay, when everyone's wages have stagnated.

Private sector pay has stagnated because demand for their role has stagnated.

Public sector pay has stagnated despite demand for their jobs, especially those in the medical, education and police, who have continued to work throughout the pandemic - often in the face of massive additional danger to both themselves and their families.

Then asking these same people to pay for the measures the Govt. has put in place and using the excuse of the private sector (who, I'll add, often got raises during the last lot of spending measures when the same public sector workers were again expected to cover the savings) is just disgusting imo.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,584
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 07:54:00 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:16:52 PM
I didn't have a go at them. You all deserve a payrise.

I guess my isse is just people complaining SPECIFICALLY about public sector pay, when everyone's wages have stagnated.

This is always the tory plan, have private and public sector people having a go at each other, then have the workers and unemployed, after that the able and disabled people. doing the same, simply put they divide and then they rule:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,371
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 08:00:09 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:54:00 PM
This is always the tory plan, have private and public sector people having a go at each other, then have the workers and unemployed, after that the able and disabled people. doing the same, simply put they divide and then they rule:
Not sure what it says about our profession when it requires mass unemployment from a global pandemic in order to even have a chance of having enough teachers?

A bit depressing isnt it. (Aside from the pay issue)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,696
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 08:02:08 PM »
I realise my posts have been a bit inflammatory... I probably haven't expresses myself very well.

I would love public sector workers to get a proper pay rise. I'd also love to see the minimum wage to be raised to a proper living wage, for universal credit to be raised, for the government to invest in things that will create good high paying jobs in the private sector (education, incentives for things like renewable energy etc).

The reality is we don't have a government that is going to do these things, and won't for several years. And in the meantime it is going to be those that lose their jobs due to the COVID recession that are going to be the ones that really hurt - not public sector workers.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,756
  • YNWA
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 08:05:15 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:02:08 PM
I realise my posts have been a bit inflammatory... I probably haven't expresses myself very well.

I would love public sector workers to get a proper pay rise. I'd also love to see the minimum wage to be raised to a proper living wage, for universal credit to be raised, for the government to invest in things that will create good high paying jobs in the private sector (education, incentives for things like renewable energy etc).

The reality is we don't have a government that is going to do these things, and won't for several years. And in the meantime it is going to be those that lose their jobs due to the COVID recession that are going to be the ones that really hurt - not public sector workers.

Public sector workers are getting really hurt though. Their funding is being cut (on top of already huge cuts) and they are expected to do more for less. When people leave they aren't being replaced and their responsibilities are pushed onto others. Stress levels go through the roof - and if they can't handle it they can and will be moved on.

It's all well and good saying they've got job security, but at what cost?
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,584
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 08:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:00:09 PM
Not sure what it says about our profession when it requires mass unemployment from a global pandemic in order to even have a chance of having enough teachers?

A bit depressing isnt it. (Aside from the pay issue)

Just finished spending two weeks in my old school and found it quite depressing no laughter in the staff room etc:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14666 on: Today at 08:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:11:52 PM
I mean this just isn't true. Yes of course there have been cuts, but how many public sector workers have lost their jobs due to COVID? Meanwhile businesses up and down the country are going bust and/or laying off workers. My office has lost about 40% of our staff (25% of our global workforce) in the last 6 months.

I'm not against getting public sector workers getting a payrise, but I have to admit it sticks in the craw a bit when people are losing their jobs up and down the country and public sector workers are complaining about not getting a pay rise, when wage inflation has been pretty non-existent for everyone over the last decade, not just for them.

Pretty much this.

I know many who have been "let go" over the past few months.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,756
  • YNWA
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 08:15:29 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:12:54 PM
Pretty much this.

I know many who have been "let go" over the past few months.

If you think public sector bosses, under the pressure of massive cuts, aren't looking for ways to push people out the door. It can and does happen.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14668 on: Today at 08:16:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:05:15 PM
Public sector workers are getting really hurt though. Their funding is being cut (on top of already huge cuts) and they are expected to do more for less. When people leave they aren't being replaced and their responsibilities are pushed onto others. Stress levels go through the roof - and if they can't handle it they can and will be moved on.

It's all well and good saying they've got job security, but at what cost?

Better to have a job than none, no?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14669 on: Today at 08:22:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:15:29 PM
If you think public sector bosses, under the pressure of massive cuts, aren't looking for ways to push people out the door. It can and does happen.

I am well versed on the funding levels of government organisations within my sector since 2010.  I don't need someone explaining this to me thanks.

I know many of the difficulties people are now facing.  As I have stated previously, I'd rather organisations in my sector raise wages to the levels of the public sector, as opposed to capping the public sector pay.

Nobody else in here works in the industry I do, so doesn't have a clue about the current situation.  The National Trust have just made 1,200 redundant, and all local Wildlife Trusts are struggling very much.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 