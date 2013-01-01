I realise my posts have been a bit inflammatory... I probably haven't expresses myself very well.
I would love public sector workers to get a proper pay rise. I'd also love to see the minimum wage to be raised to a proper living wage, for universal credit to be raised, for the government to invest in things that will create good high paying jobs in the private sector (education, incentives for things like renewable energy etc).
The reality is we don't have a government that is going to do these things, and won't for several years. And in the meantime it is going to be those that lose their jobs due to the COVID recession that are going to be the ones that really hurt - not public sector workers.