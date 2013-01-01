« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14640 on: Today at 04:14:27 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:08:08 PM
I know what you mean, awful watching people smile and giggle when Johnson is talking to them as fools, people should feel embarrassed clapping his absurd comments. well he got his wish and he has power and his policies are going to affect lives for the worse.
I doubt if Johnson will be PM at the next election. he's facing some very serious problems over the next few years. some of his own making.
We will soon all be facing serious problems of his own making.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14641 on: Today at 04:16:39 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:08:20 PM
It wont stop the directors salaries from rising.
A mate of mine in banking, used to put forward the argument that the private sector had to pay the going rate or these top people would fuck off to the states.

I asked him could he do their job, for £20k less and he said yes.
Eventually as he rose through the organisation, he realised it was all bullshit and the top people were incompetent in comparison to the majority of the workforce and that there were plenty of people who would willingly step up and do the job better, for less money.
If only the 'top people' had all fucked off about fifteen years ago before they trashed our economy.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14642 on: Today at 04:28:47 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:14:27 PM
We will soon all be facing serious problems of his own making.
Yeah, they've gone too far this time.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14643 on: Today at 04:53:07 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:52:33 PM
In my industry, I'd rather the private sector increase their salaries to the equivalent of public sector roles, as opposed to capping public sector wages, in the hope that the private sector will reach parity in a few years time.

I mean if you compare private to public, like for like, then those in the public sector earn way less, especially front line. Private medical workers, private education workers, private security, etc. all earn way more than nurses, teachers and police in the public sector and get much much much less shit for that too.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14644 on: Today at 05:15:50 PM
A wonderfully timed message from the ex-fireplace salesman.

https://twitter.com/educationgovuk/status/1329483509384306689
