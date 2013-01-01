In my industry, I'd rather the private sector increase their salaries to the equivalent of public sector roles, as opposed to capping public sector wages, in the hope that the private sector will reach parity in a few years time.



I mean if you compare private to public, like for like, then those in the public sector earn way less, especially front line. Private medical workers, private education workers, private security, etc. all earn way more than nurses, teachers and police in the public sector and get much much much less shit for that too.