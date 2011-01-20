« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Down

Author Topic: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III  (Read 427153 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14440 on: November 11, 2020, 10:42:06 PM »
Quote from: TSC on November 11, 2020, 10:37:16 PM
Populist cabal collapsing under the weight of its ego.

And the fact their whole reason for being is to get a no deal outcome, which theyre clearly going to duck away from at the last minute.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14441 on: November 11, 2020, 10:44:10 PM »
Quote from: TSC on November 11, 2020, 10:37:16 PM
Populist cabal collapsing under the weight of its ego.

Not before time.

Rats leaving a sinking ship?
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,289
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14442 on: November 11, 2020, 10:47:09 PM »
When the prime ministers mistress has a say in hirings and firings...


There might just be an issue
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14443 on: November 11, 2020, 10:57:08 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 11, 2020, 10:47:09 PM
When the prime ministers mistress has a say in hirings and firings...


There might just be an issue

And we ridicule America.

Sad.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,029
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14444 on: November 11, 2020, 11:51:03 PM »
Atleast Johnson can fall back onto his cabinet which is full of expertise, competence amd experience.

LOL.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14445 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 AM »
Running a leave campaign doesn't automatically mean you can deal with a Pandemic it seems. And then your girlfriend chipping in. They'll be asking the baby what to do next.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,073
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14446 on: Yesterday at 02:11:35 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 11:32:16 AM
Running a leave campaign doesn't automatically mean you can deal with a Pandemic it seems. And then your girlfriend chipping in. They'll be asking the baby what to do next.

What was Kenny's quote about Ferguson?

"Dalglish couldnt resist a dig as he walked past his rival manager in the tunnel while carrying his young daughter Lauren. He said to the radio interviewer speaking to Ferguson: Youd be better off talking to my baby. Shes only six weeks old but youd get more sense from her than him.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14447 on: Yesterday at 03:11:40 PM »
Scottish independence voting intention:
Yes: 51% (-2)
No: 49% (+2)
via YouGov, 06 - 10 Nov
Chgs. w/ 10 Aug
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,156
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14448 on: Yesterday at 03:28:05 PM »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-climate-change-fracking-tory-b1721230.html

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson picks pro-fracking Tory MP who has campaigned against wind farms as climate change champion

A pro-fracking Tory MP who has campaigned against wind farms is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's new climate change champion, sparking fresh criticism of his record on green issues.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been handed the key role for next years crucial COP26 conference in Glasgow  billed as the worlds last chance to prevent catastrophic global heating.

The former cabinet minister will liaise with developing countries as they adapt to the threat, through early warning systems for storms, better flood drainage and drought resistant crops.

But Labour leapt on her environmental record, pointing to support for fracking for shale gas and her protest that people are fed up to the back teeth with onshore wind farms.

Before the 2015 election, Ms Trevelyan urged people to help stop giant wind farms near homes in the Northumberland constituency she went on to win.

Four years earlier, she protested that rural Northumberland is fed up to the teeth with developers turning up and wanting to trash our landscape, by putting up turbines.

And, also in 2015, she shared a newspaper article on Twitter, writing: Why fracking is good for UK economy, self-sufficient needs & environment.

It is disappointing but unsurprising that the government has seen fit to appoint someone with views so at odds with her brief, said Matthew Pennycook, Labours shadow climate change minister.

Whether its funnelling billions into fossil fuel projects overseas, setting lofty targets without the investment to realise them, or this latest decision to appoint a champion of fracking and opponent of onshore wind into a key climate role, the government continues to undermine its green credentials.

The appointment, made quietly on Monday, will be seen as a sop to Ms Trevelyan who lost her job when the Department for International Development was abolished.

That role become free when Claire Perry ONeill was sacked  amid her fierce criticism of Mr Johnsons preparations  and after two former Tory leaders, David Cameron and William Hague, turned down the job.

Ms Trevelyans title will be International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience, as work is stepped up for the get-together a year away  after it was shelved for 12 months because of the pandemic.

Following the criticism, she defended her previous comments, telling the Huffington Post website that improved technology had now made onshore wind feasible.

My challenge to onshore wind which damaged Northumbrian landscape without the wider impact needed to reduce the base load requirement for our energy supply in the early 2000s is one I stand by, she said.

Mr Johnson is still to set out the UKs plans to meet its legal commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with earlier targets set to be missed.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14449 on: Yesterday at 03:39:30 PM »
Straight out of the trump playbook that one, pick an enemy of the department to be in charge of it.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14450 on: Yesterday at 06:05:25 PM »
Stonehenge A303 tunnel plan approved by transport secretary

Quote
Highways England said the cost range for the whole scheme was between £1.5bn to £2.4bn but it was "currently working to £1.7bn"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in March that funding was in place for the project.

Public-private funding was due to be used to finance the work, but in October 2018 then-Chancellor Philip Hammond cancelled future deals using that model.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-54919205

2 billion for a fucking tunnel.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,289
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14451 on: Yesterday at 06:30:20 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:05:25 PM
Stonehenge A303 tunnel plan approved by transport secretary

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-54919205

2 billion for a fucking tunnel.
A tunnel that will destroy some of the worlds most precious antiquity

 Tragic mistake
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14452 on: Yesterday at 06:35:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:30:20 PM
A tunnel that will destroy some of the worlds most precious antiquity

 Tragic mistake

The far-right were never one for culture.

As I've stated before, our current government are Trumpian, thus, they are a rogue regime that must be considered enemies of the country and it's people.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:05 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,624
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14453 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:11:40 PM
Scottish independence voting intention:
Yes: 51% (-2)
No: 49% (+2)
via YouGov, 06 - 10 Nov
Chgs. w/ 10 Aug

Thats far too close for comfort.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,660
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14454 on: Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:23:51 PM
Thats far too close for comfort.

Its nice that even the outlier is still showing Yes in the lead though.

2 Indy polls out on one day, the other one more consistent with recent polling.

Yes
@YesScot

 A new poll by @Scotgoespop shows support for Scottish independence at the highest ever point in a @panelbase
 survey.

Yes: 56% (+1)
No: 44% (-1)

 Its the 14th poll in a row showing majority support for YES
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14455 on: Yesterday at 07:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:30:20 PM
A tunnel that will destroy some of the worlds most precious antiquity

 Tragic mistake

A new dual carriageway would be a whole lot worse.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,624
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14456 on: Yesterday at 07:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:31:09 PM
Its nice that even the outlier is still showing Yes in the lead though.

2 Indy polls out on one day, the other one more consistent with recent polling.

Yes
@YesScot

 A new poll by @Scotgoespop shows support for Scottish independence at the highest ever point in a @panelbase
 survey.

Yes: 56% (+1)
No: 44% (-1)

 Its the 14th poll in a row showing majority support for YES

Thats good to see, but i still think its a gamble to push for it now. I think on Peston they were saying that they are hearing that the Tories may starting to feel as if they will need another referendum.

Timing is going to be crucial.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,660
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14457 on: Yesterday at 07:42:20 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:40:22 PM
Thats good to see, but i still think its a gamble to push for it now. I think on Peston they were saying that they are hearing that the Tories may starting to feel as if they will need another referendum.

Timing is going to be crucial.

The Tories have already started putting out feelers on having two referendums... an inital one and another after negotiations. Its complete bollocks of course and won't be accepted but it shows they are coming round to the idea that they cannot say no forever.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,289
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14458 on: Yesterday at 07:49:16 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:40:10 PM
A new dual carriageway would be a whole lot worse.
Or... neither


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14459 on: Yesterday at 07:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:49:16 PM
Or... neither



They probably think it was just a roundabout in the first place.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14460 on: Yesterday at 07:55:31 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:49:16 PM
Or... neither

We're a way away from flying cars mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,102
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14461 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM »
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,742
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14462 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 PM »
So its farewell to Dominic Cummings in a few weeks time, do we have any idea who will replace him as the unelected person actually running the country?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-54925322

Quote
Dominic Cummings to leave Downing Street by Christmas

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings is expected to leave his position by the end of the year.

Mr Cummings told the BBC "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented", after speculation this week.

But he added that his "position hasn't changed since my January blog" when he said that he wanted to make himself "largely redundant" by the end of 2020.

And a senior Downing Street source said that Mr Cummings would be "out of government" by Christmas.

It follows a turbulent week at No 10 in which Lee Cain - the director of communications and an ally of Mr Cummings - also stood down amid reports of internal tensions at Downing Street.

The pair are long-time colleagues, having worked together on the Leave campaign during the EU referendum - and Mr Cain's departure prompted rumours that his ally would also step down.

Mr Cummings ran the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign in the EU referendum and was behind the group's "get Brexit done" slogan.

After Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, he hired Mr Cummings to be his senior adviser. and six months later the pair's strategy of stressing "Get Brexit Done" as the main campaign message helped the party win a larger majority in the general election.

Mr Cummings has become more of a public figure in the past year and was forced into holding his own news conference at Downing Street in the summer, following controversy over him making a trip to the north of England when non-essential travel was banned at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:50 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14463 on: Today at 12:10:33 AM »
I think that if he is destined to be going (against his will) by Christmas, then he would probably fuck off tomorrow and let Johnson get on with it on his own. That would be fun, but I don't see it playing out that way. Johnson needs him. Johnson may be the rudder, but Cummings operates the tiller.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,339
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14464 on: Today at 12:17:41 AM »
The 'Farewell Cummings' is becoming the annual pre-Christmas story Tory backbenchers love to see in the headlines.

"I was always definitely going this Christmas. That's why I was planning for two years ahead and threatening to resign all of a month ahead of it."

Meanwhile, Brexit and pandemic and local government careering towards bankruptcy and the economic fallout of the past year...
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14465 on: Today at 12:57:42 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:17:41 AM
The 'Farewell Cummings' is becoming the annual pre-Christmas story Tory backbenchers love to see in the headlines.

"I was always definitely going this Christmas. That's why I was planning for two years ahead and threatening to resign all of a month ahead of it."

Meanwhile, Brexit and pandemic and local government careering towards bankruptcy and the economic fallout of the past year...

Didn't he leave last year as well, only to pop up again in a differently titled but practically same role a few weeks later?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,339
  • Justice.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14466 on: Today at 01:32:09 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:57:42 AM
Didn't he leave last year as well, only to pop up again in a differently titled but practically same role a few weeks later?

Special Advisors stand down for a general election because they're political appointees not civil service. But he did say he was going to leave, for an unavoidable and very essential operation, just as soon as the Brexit bill had gone through Parliament. Think line then was same as now about him still advising from afar, doing the superforecasting strategic thinking without the niggly stuff of turning policy into reality.

Believe it when it happens. And if/when it does, Johnson will still be PM, there will be new advisors much the same as the old, and none of the stuff left undone for over a year will be any better for it.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 08:09:55 AM »
Do we think the house of cards collapsing was triggered by Biden ousting Trump?  It seems unlikely that the Tories would have been so bullish about leaving the EU without a deal had there been a dissenting voice in the White House.

We still have a clueless chancer as PM and a combination of hard-line ERG MPs and compliant elected-on-the-back-of-get-Brexit-done MPs.  Hopefully they will ultimately be outmanoeuvred by cold reality.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:51 AM by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 08:16:42 AM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:09:55 AM
Do we think the house of cards collapsing was triggered by Biden ousting Trump?  It seems unlikely that the Tories would have been so bullish about leaving the EU without a deal had their been a dissenting voice in the White House.

We still have a clueless chancer as PM and a combination of hard-line ERG MPs and compliant elected-on-the-back-of-get-Brexit-done MPs.  Hopefully they will ultimately be outmanoeuvred by cold reality.

And one of the loudest arch brexiteers, Francois, has disappeared off the face of the earth.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 08:22:16 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:16:42 AM
And one of the loudest arch brexiteers, Francois, has disappeared off the face of the earth.


He's currently taking part in an SAS super special operation so show some respect for your betters.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,029
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14470 on: Today at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:16:42 AM
And one of the loudest arch brexiteers, Francois, has disappeared off the face of the earth.

I think he has other more urgent personal matters to attend to.....
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #14471 on: Today at 08:28:35 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:22:16 AM

He's currently taking part in an SAS super special operation so show some respect for your betters.

At a guess him and Cummings wont be sorting the military out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Up
« previous next »
 