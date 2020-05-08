« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

west_london_red

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:01:03 PM
And that wet lettuce currently occupying the speakers chair wont  pull him up and make him come back and apologise

I do wonder whats the point in having a speaker right now, Johnson literally doesnt answer a question and gets away with it week after week, never mind the complete pack of lies he comes out with when he does actually say something. But then the media are no better, Johnson left a huge funding hole in TfLs budget, the numbers are all there but no one seems to want to report on them.
ShakaHislop

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 04:53:19 PM
Home Office policy for removing migrants unlawful, court rules

Quote
Under the 2015 policy, officials told failed applicants - whether they were asylum seekers, economic migrants or people making other claims - that they had 72 hours to make final representations. After that, they could be flown out of the UK, without notice, on any date in the following three months.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54632985
Riquende

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 06:33:10 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/21/manchester-young-tory-hits-out-at-boris-johnson-over-covid-restrictions

To absolutely nobody's surprise but their own, yet another Tory voter/grassroots member is left feeling betrayed by a government they put into power acting exactly like anyone paying attention to politics expected them to, and then whinging or crying about it.

"Boris has lied about helping us in the north. Its time for him to go. Hes not a Conservative. Hes got no backbone or genuine deals. Hes incompetent. He has now lost all the seats we worked so hard in Greater Manchester to win.

The third-year politics student at the University of Manchester said on Wednesday he had given up his life to campaign for the party in the region ahead of the December 2019 election, in which the Conservative party won large gains in north-west England.

Its just a kick in the balls really, its going to damage all the work I did, he said."

If you're reading, people thinking about becoming a 20 year old chairman of a "Young Conservative Association", they're using you. You're their useful idiots lining up like lemmings to vote your own future down the toilet. And the worst part is that there's always more of you crawling out of the woodwork like political masochists.
gazzalfc

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 06:37:09 PM
Southport MP Damien Moore voted against providing 80% furlough payments for his own constituents currently under Tier 3 restrictions
daveypauly

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 06:41:59 PM
Maybe they'll think different when the next GE comes around - like a lot of 2019 Tory switchers in the NW, they've been screwed at the first opportunity.
Riquende

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 PM
Quote from: daveypauly on Yesterday at 06:41:59 PM
Maybe they'll think different when the next GE comes around.

The kid in the article is 20, doing a politics degree. That means that at the time of the 2015 GE he was 15. Brexit happened when he was sitting his GCSEs. To have had ambition of student politics he must have been aware of political developments during his A levels, following the absolute hash of governance and menace to democracy that out of control Tory governments have threatened ever since Brexit. And his reaction to that last year was to say "Yes please, Boris" and hold his cheeks apart for a Tory rogering whilst helping to dismantle the 'Red Wall'.

No matter how many of them get personally screwed over, enough seem to listen to the silver tongues promising them 'this time it'll be different and we'll let you in the circle'.
west_london_red

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 07:27:06 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:33:10 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/21/manchester-young-tory-hits-out-at-boris-johnson-over-covid-restrictions

To absolutely nobody's surprise but their own, yet another Tory voter/grassroots member is left feeling betrayed by a government they put into power acting exactly like anyone paying attention to politics expected them to, and then whinging or crying about it.

"Boris has lied about helping us in the north. Its time for him to go. Hes not a Conservative. Hes got no backbone or genuine deals. Hes incompetent. He has now lost all the seats we worked so hard in Greater Manchester to win.

The third-year politics student at the University of Manchester said on Wednesday he had given up his life to campaign for the party in the region ahead of the December 2019 election, in which the Conservative party won large gains in north-west England.

Its just a kick in the balls really, its going to damage all the work I did, he said."

If you're reading, people thinking about becoming a 20 year old chairman of a "Young Conservative Association", they're using you. You're their useful idiots lining up like lemmings to vote your own future down the toilet. And the worst part is that there's always more of you crawling out of the woodwork like political masochists.

I literally have less then zero sympathy for that twat, and Id happily kick him in the balls when the Tories are done kicking them.
TSC

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 07:31:58 PM
Labour motion to extend free school meals is defeated by a majority of 61 votes. 
daveypauly

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 07:37:15 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:51:24 PM
The kid in the article is 20, doing a politics degree. That means that at the time of the 2015 GE he was 15. Brexit happened when he was sitting his GCSEs. To have had ambition of student politics he must have been aware of political developments during his A levels, following the absolute hash of governance and menace to democracy that out of control Tory governments have threatened ever since Brexit. And his reaction to that last year was to say "Yes please, Boris" and hold his cheeks apart for a Tory rogering whilst helping to dismantle the 'Red Wall'.

No matter how many of them get personally screwed over, enough seem to listen to the silver tongues promising them 'this time it'll be different and we'll let you in the circle'.

I was specifically talking about Southport, but then came back to edit and expand it out to other NW areas which turned Tory and are now getting a Tier 3 shanking.

I think the lad in the article is obviously more of an activist and the younger Tory types are more binded to the ideology than the lived experience. He's already giving Johnson a blank cheque for 4 years to convince him to keep drinking the Cool Aid.

Red Wall towns won't be coming back for a while regardless, not at least until the effects of Brexit firm up a lot more in time and they see the pup they were sold.
gazzalfc

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 07:45:24 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:31:58 PM
Labour motion to extend free school meals is defeated by a majority of 61 votes. 

The Scottish and Welsh governments have pledged to extend free school meals over the holidays up to and including Easter 2021. English pupils will be the outlier in Great Britain.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 08:21:54 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:45:24 PM
The Scottish and Welsh governments have pledged to extend free school meals over the holidays up to and including Easter 2021. English pupils will be the outlier in Great Britain.

The English people are the outliers in Great Britain when the Tories are there to fuck over the proles at every turn.

What people haven't realised for a while now is that they consider the Middle-class and down as the Proles thesedays.
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM
When they asked about the Scum comment, she should have said that could have applied to any Tory
arthur sarnoff

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM
When they asked about the Scum comment, she should have said that could have applied to any Tory

Gone all Dennis Skinner?
Machae

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14333 on: Today at 02:29:56 AM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:31:58 PM
Labour motion to extend free school meals is defeated by a majority of 61 votes. 

Absolutely scandalous and no remorse whatsoever. Whilst they waste billions in vanity projects and failed contracts

Coudnt even find that on the BBC. They're really just a Tory mouthpiece now arent they.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14334 on: Today at 03:11:54 AM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:29:56 AM
Absolutely scandalous and no remorse whatsoever. Whilst they waste billions in vanity projects and failed contracts

Coudnt even find that on the BBC. They're really just a Tory mouthpiece now arent they.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-54620118
Riquende

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14335 on: Today at 06:37:17 AM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:29:56 AM
Coudnt even find that on the BBC. They're really just a Tory mouthpiece now arent they.

No.
12C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14336 on: Today at 08:48:07 AM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:51:24 PM
The kid in the article is 20, doing a politics degree. That means that at the time of the 2015 GE he was 15. Brexit happened when he was sitting his GCSEs. To have had ambition of student politics he must have been aware of political developments during his A levels, following the absolute hash of governance and menace to democracy that out of control Tory governments have threatened ever since Brexit. And his reaction to that last year was to say "Yes please, Boris" and hold his cheeks apart for a Tory rogering whilst helping to dismantle the 'Red Wall'.

No matter how many of them get personally screwed over, enough seem to listen to the silver tongues promising them 'this time it'll be different and we'll let you in the circle'.

I recall meeting young Tories at university (many years ago) and I was struck by the fact that they were either middle class following their parents view, or working class who affected a superior attitude because that didnt support filthy things like unions or associate with the labouring classes because they were now university students.
There was one feller who used to walk to Uni every day in a bowler hat, and one of those suits with the striped kecks, carnation in his button hole and rolled up umbrella. He was like a John Cleese character. He was upper class. He was actually easier to stomach because he had something to conserve. The ones who really pissed me off were the ones who thought they were somehow better than everyone else because they were in the Young Tories.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14337 on: Today at 08:51:11 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:48:07 AM
I recall meeting young Tories at university (many years ago) and I was struck by the fact that they were either middle class following their parents view, or working class who affected a superior attitude because that didnt support filthy things like unions or associate with the labouring classes because they were now university students.
There was one feller who used to walk to Uni every day in a bowler hat, and one of those suits with the striped kecks, carnation in his button hole and rolled up umbrella. He was like a John Cleese character. He was upper class. He was actually easier to stomach because he had something to conserve. The ones who really pissed me off were the ones who thought they were somehow better than everyone else because they were in the Young Tories.

If he was clutching a teddy bear it was probably the Honorable Sebastian Flyte.
12C

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14338 on: Today at 09:06:26 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:51:11 AM
If he was clutching a teddy bear it was probably the Honorable Sebastian Flyte.

He had a mate (possible his only mate) whose dad was a UN diplomat. He was one evil little bastard. Used to spook the girls with his creepiness (he also looked like Leon Brittan and he was only 21) hed been thrown out of Cambridge. He got into a scuffle on Rag night when someone suggested a cold bath (studen arsholery). This guy pulls a switchblade and carved one of the lads who was arsing about. He was tackled and the knife removed.
The university saw that no further action a was taken, and that he remained in halls - because he would struggle to cope if he had to look after himself.
Everyone with sense gave him a very wide berth after that.
Hopefully 40 odd years later we would see a different outcome 🤨
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14339 on: Today at 09:49:54 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:06:26 AM
He had a mate (possible his only mate) whose dad was a UN diplomat. He was one evil little bastard. Used to spook the girls with his creepiness (he also looked like Leon Brittan and he was only 21) hed been thrown out of Cambridge. He got into a scuffle on Rag night when someone suggested a cold bath (studen arsholery). This guy pulls a switchblade and carved one of the lads who was arsing about. He was tackled and the knife removed.
The university saw that no further action a was taken, and that he remained in halls - because he would struggle to cope if he had to look after himself.
Everyone with sense gave him a very wide berth after that.
Hopefully 40 odd years later we would see a different outcome 🤨

Never mind Sebastian Flyte he sounds more like Hannibal Lecter. What a twat.
Machae

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14340 on: Today at 10:52:37 AM
lobsterboy

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14341 on: Today at 10:57:13 AM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:29:56 AM
Absolutely scandalous and no remorse whatsoever. Whilst they waste billions in vanity projects and failed contracts

Coudnt even find that on the BBC. They're really just a Tory mouthpiece now arent they.

Not quite yet but they are heading in that direction.
lobsterboy

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14342 on: Today at 11:01:16 AM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:31:58 PM
Labour motion to extend free school meals is defeated by a majority of 61 votes. 

Pah, just a return to good old fashioned British values like malnutrition and rickets.
Machae

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
Reply #14343 on: Today at 11:32:27 AM
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:57:13 AM
Not quite yet but they are heading in that direction.

The comment was made in jest however seeing as the Tories threatened BBC with funding and most of the top jobs are moving to former Tory members, it will only be a matter of time
