I'd go along with that. It really is bread and circuses.

Since the Brexit vote, whenever I've been in Europe, we've ended up chatting with people from different countries about all sorts, but society, politics and the economy have been subjects they've wanted to talk about.



I know I could have just happened to meet bright politically aware people. But if it's the other way around, how many Europeans encounter that when they come here? I know there were pubs in Liverpool for example where you get well read articulate people, but there's plenty of places where it would be the opposite.



Give them the latest phone, social media, reality TV, the pantomime of football media and it's enough to keep the majority quiet and stop them thinking about what's really going on. Oh and make sure any election is defined by a cheap and easy slogan.



I see where you are coming from and kinda agree on some of it, but give people a break.We go to work for 7-8 hours a day, in some cases more. In some cases people have to go to more then one job or work absolutely shitty jobs that involve wiping arses or dealing with the dumbest fucking questions as a drone in a call centre or retail (I've done both and it's soul destroying at times). Some have caring responsibilities whether it be kids, parents, orther family members or even neighbours. Inflation rises quicker than wages so we end up running to stand still as we pay more money for usually substandard service to companies who don't give a shit about us, their employees, the planet or anything past the almighty (insert currency of choice here).We are bombarded with news thanks to the 24 hour cycle and even worse, a lot of it is misinformation put out there by political and financial interests or even worse, foreign agents on behalf of governments. Even if you stay off social media, it comes to your various screens and newspapers...who again are mostly owned by people with financial and political intersts. We've all been duped by some propaganda at some point and anyone who claims otherwise is either naive or a fool. This year especially with various important political campaigns, Covid, racial tensions and climate change becoming even more blindingly obvious, we are being bombarded with !!!!IMPORTANT INFORMATION!!!!! from every which way and it's hard to keep track of by (speaking for myself) someone with an interest im politics. Sorting what's real or not takes a lot of time and effort which I'm lucky as a 38 year old man who lives on his own to have time to do. But people with families and other responsibilities don't have the time...which is mostly by intent. Throw heaps of bullshit on top of the burning garbage fire that is some people's modern life and people just ignore the piles.I play lots of video games, I watch a lot of football and I like a pint with my friends. We do talk about politics, but not hugely in depth because I'd rather find out what dumb shit Andys kid has done or talk about games or reminice about stuff we've done together. The hobbies I have are a source of light and enjoyment which would be a very dark place and a grey grind without it. I've spent 5 years fighting suicidal depression and lost a lot of interest in doing anything for a while, it sucked to put it mildlyDo I think Love Island is utter shite? Yes and if anyone asks I'll tell them. But I won't berate anyone from watching it because it might be the one thing that is keeping them going