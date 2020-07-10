« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Down

Author Topic: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...  (Read 351359 times)

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13480 on: July 10, 2020, 09:27:53 PM »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica comments

Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been urged to apologise for an article he wrote in 1997 about the Srebrenica massacre, in which he described "these Muslims" as not "exactly angels".

In a letter with 30 other MPs, Labour's Tony Lloyd said there can be "no excuse for in any way blaming the victims of a genocide for its perpetration".

But Downing Street said the comments had been taken out of context

It is 25 years since 8,000 Muslims were killed at Srebrenica.

The massacre took place during the Bosnian War (1992-1995) when the Serb army was engaged in an ethnic-cleansing operation.

Thousands of Muslims sought safety in Srebrenica, which the UN was protecting with Dutch forces, but the area fell in July 1995 during a Serb offensive led by General Ratko Mladic.

Writing two years later in the Ottawa Citizen, Mr Johnson condemned what had happened, describing it as "the worst massacre on European soil since the Third Reich", but argued that it would have been difficult for the West to intervene in the conflict.

"Alright, I say, the fate of Srebrenica was appalling. But they weren't exactly angels, these Muslims," he said.

In the letter, more than 100 Muslim organisations and community representatives urged Mr Johnson to apologise, arguing that attending events commemorating Srebrenica "without reflection on your previous comments is an insult to the victims and their families".

Responding to the letter Downing Street said: "This quote is clearly taken out of context.

"The prime minister has, over the last 25 years, consistently condemned the Srebrenica genocide as one of the worst crimes in history."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53370703
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13481 on: July 10, 2020, 11:43:29 PM »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson plans radical shake-up of NHS in bid to regain more direct control

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is planning a radical and politically risky reorganisation of the NHS amid government frustration at the health services chief executive, Simon Stevens, the Guardian has learned.

The prime minister has set up a taskforce to devise plans for how ministers can regain much of the direct control over the NHS they lost in 2012 under a controversial shake-up masterminded by Andrew Lansley, the then coalition government health secretary.

The prime ministers health and social care taskforce  made up of senior civil servants and advisers from Downing Street, the Treasury and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)  is drawing up proposals that would restrict NHS Englands operational independence and the freedom Stevens has to run the service.

In the summer, the taskforce will present Johnson with a set of detailed options to achieve those goals, and that will be followed by a parliamentary bill to enact the proposals, it is understood.

The options put forward to the prime minister will be about how the government can curb the powers of NHS England and increase the health secretarys powers of direction over it, so that he doesnt have to try to persuade Simon Stevens to do something, said a source with knowledge of the plans. [The health secretary] Matt Hancock is frustrated [by] how limited his powers are and wants to get some of that back.

The proposed NHS overhaul comes amid plans for other significant reforms, including to the universities system and the military.

The coronavirus crisis and an 80-seat majority have made Johnson determined to act. There is ministerial frustration at the role some health agencies have played during the pandemic, notably Public Health England (PHE), and a desire to make permanent some recent changes in NHS working, such as different NHS bodies working closely together, and the huge increase in patients seeing their GP or hospital specialist by video or telephone.

Ministers are also keen to clip Simon Stevens wings, sources said. There is a widely held view in the government that he enjoys too much independence, and frustration that his arms-length relationship with the DHSC means that Hancock has to ask rather than order him to act. The Treasury in particular is irritated that NHS treatment waiting times continue to worsen, and many hospitals remain unable to balance their budgets, despite the service receiving record funding.

Dominic Cummings, Johnsons chief adviser, is not a member of the taskforce but William Warr, his health adviser, is. It is chaired by a senior mandarin from the DHSC. Its remit also includes delivery of the array of NHS promises the prime minister made during last years election campaign.

The taskforces creation last month follows tension between NHS England and the health department over issues that have caused Johnsons administration persistent problems, including testing of patients and NHS staff, and shortages of personal protective equipment. Sources close to the health secretary say he believes that Stevens has been invisible and unhelpful during the pandemic and is not accountable enough for problems such as patients long waits for care.

Under one option being discussed, ministers would use new NHS legislation to abolish the foundation trust status introduced by Tony Blair in the early 2000s, under which many hospitals in England enjoy considerable autonomy from Whitehall, as part of a drive to give the DHSC more control over the day-to-day running of the health service.

The taskforce is also examining whether to turn integrated care systems, which are currently voluntary groupings of NHS organisations within an area of England, into legal entities with annual budgets of billions of pounds and responsibility for tackling staff shortages and ensuring that the finances of its care providers do not go into the red. That would add dozens of powerful new bodies into the NHSs already-crowded organisational architecture and raise difficult questions about the powers and responsibilities of individual hospitals and NHS England leaders.

The prospect of a radical restructuring of the health service has prompted warnings from experts that renewed upheaval could damage the government and destabilise the NHS. Richard Murray, the chief executive of the Kings Fund thinktank, said problems created by the Health and Social Care Act 2012 should caution ministers against a major overhaul.

Any large-scale reorganisation of the NHS comes at a high price as they distract and disrupt the service and risk paralysing the system. The last major reorganisation came in the 2012 Lansley reforms. These proved hugely controversial for the coalition government but perhaps worse, they have not stood the test of time, said Murray.

The changes we see in the NHS now  towards better integration and working across the health and care system  have come despite the 2012 act, not because of it. They stand as a warning against large-scale change that tips the entire NHS into reorganising the deckchairs.

A shake-up could create problems for Johnson, who has made support for the NHS a key part of his programme for government, Murray added. To date, many of the promises the government has made  more nurses, GPs and other staff, a new building campaign  do confront the real challenges facing the NHS. On the contrary, while there is a case for targeted changes to legislation, no one asked for large-scale reform.

The Conservative MP Dr Dan Poulter, a health minister in the coalition, said the 2012 act caused more problems than it solved. It has resulted in health ministers now wielding little real control over the functioning of the NHS, and the Covid pandemic has crystallised the failure of many of the health systems arms-length bodies to properly coordinate a rapid national response at a time of great crisis.

The current structures are not fit for purpose as they focus on competition and not enough on the integrated approach to health and social care that is so badly needed by patients. We need to return to a more streamlined command and control structure for the health system that is more in keeping with [Nye] Bevans original vision for the NHS.

But, he added, whilst it may be needed, a radical overhaul of the NHS is also fraught with dangers. A focus on structural reorganisation could well result in a worsening of operational performance in the short term and would be all the more challenging during the current pandemic.

At the request of the then prime minister, Theresa May, NHS England last year brought forward proposals to modernise the way it works, which were due to form the basis of an NHS bill. However, Johnson wants to take a bolder approach to reform than that contemplated by his predecessor.

Downing Street declined to discuss the taskforce or its plans for NHS reform. A spokesperson said: This is pure speculation. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, our focus is on protecting the public, controlling the spread of the virus, and saving lives.

NHS England declined to comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jul/10/boris-johnson-plans-radical-shake-up-of-nhs-in-bid-to-regain-more-direct-control
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13482 on: July 10, 2020, 11:47:59 PM »
What might Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's restructuring plan mean for the NHS?

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jul/10/what-might-boris-johnson-restructing-plan-mean-for-the-nhs
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13483 on: July 10, 2020, 11:58:57 PM »
Was only last week the urge from government was to again clap for the NHS.  Cummings on the rampage again. 
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13484 on: July 11, 2020, 12:17:34 AM »
Quote from: TSC on July 10, 2020, 11:58:57 PM
Was only last week the urge from government was to again clap for the NHS.  Cummings on the rampage again.

An unelected bureaucrat centralising power.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13485 on: July 11, 2020, 01:55:12 AM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 10, 2020, 05:12:52 PM
This government is scandal proof. Nothing ever sticks. I dread to think how bad things will have to get for them to drop below 40% in the polls.

Yougov's Chris Curtis picks on the issue which Labour need to address, as best they can in any case.

Quote
I am enjoying those who are blaming Starmer, the only thing that people currently like about the Labour party, for the fact they are behind in the polls.

Starmer's fairly high favourability isn't translating into many more votes because:
a) Boris still has quite good numbers. Among those who voted Tory at the last election and have a favourable view of [Starmer] (a good chunk of people) around 95% still have a favourable view of the PM
b) The Labour party brand is still pretty badly damaged. Most notably, people still don't trust them on the economy, which is now seen as the most important issue facing the country.

You could argue that Starmer is to blame for these, but a) is mostly out of his control (as it relies on the PM screwing up) and the data has shown that b) is moving in Starmer's direction.

I am loving how upset this has made people.

Long haul with a few squeaky wheels to sort (Minsc style it would seem) on the way.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,845
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13486 on: July 11, 2020, 07:56:44 AM »
Boris now pushing people to go back to work.

I suspect there is something more cynical in the message. The virus has shown that office work can be done at home. Footfall in cities may never be the same or certainly reduced long term. Office space and all the surrounding shops long term don't look as viable.

Two people at our office are not prepared to come back due to safety concerns but also admitting productivity hasn't been affected.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13487 on: July 11, 2020, 08:26:05 AM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on July 11, 2020, 07:56:44 AM
Boris now pushing people to go back to work.

I suspect there is something more cynical in the message.

BBC news reporting now he may mandate the wearing of face masks when shopping, etc, because, wait for it, the science has changed. 

This government would be late to its own funeral.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13488 on: July 11, 2020, 10:03:23 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 10, 2020, 09:27:53 PM
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica comments

Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been urged to apologise for an article he wrote in 1997 about the Srebrenica massacre, in which he described "these Muslims" as not "exactly angels".

In a letter with 30 other MPs, Labour's Tony Lloyd said there can be "no excuse for in any way blaming the victims of a genocide for its perpetration".

But Downing Street said the comments had been taken out of context

It is 25 years since 8,000 Muslims were killed at Srebrenica.

The massacre took place during the Bosnian War (1992-1995) when the Serb army was engaged in an ethnic-cleansing operation.

Thousands of Muslims sought safety in Srebrenica, which the UN was protecting with Dutch forces, but the area fell in July 1995 during a Serb offensive led by General Ratko Mladic.

Writing two years later in the Ottawa Citizen, Mr Johnson condemned what had happened, describing it as "the worst massacre on European soil since the Third Reich", but argued that it would have been difficult for the West to intervene in the conflict.

"Alright, I say, the fate of Srebrenica was appalling. But they weren't exactly angels, these Muslims," he said.

In the letter, more than 100 Muslim organisations and community representatives urged Mr Johnson to apologise, arguing that attending events commemorating Srebrenica "without reflection on your previous comments is an insult to the victims and their families".

Responding to the letter Downing Street said: "This quote is clearly taken out of context.

"The prime minister has, over the last 25 years, consistently condemned the Srebrenica genocide as one of the worst crimes in history."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53370703

The amount of batshit politicians we have in this country with hideous and incorrect views relating to Sbrenica, Kosovo and the whole Balkans conflict is disgusting.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13489 on: July 11, 2020, 10:55:11 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on July 11, 2020, 10:03:23 AM
The amount of batshit politicians we have in this country with hideous and incorrect views relating to Sbrenica, Kosovo and the whole Balkans conflict is disgusting.

I think the problem with the Balkans is that it has such a difficult and twisted history.

For example the Serbs were our allies in WWII and the Croats pretty much followed the full Nazi line. 50 years later the roles are reversed.

Because of its geography the Balkans have been a cockpit since Alexander's time. And we suffer from an excess of ignorant politicians.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
  • Red since '64
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13490 on: July 11, 2020, 11:39:31 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 11, 2020, 10:55:11 AM
I think the problem with the Balkans is that it has such a difficult and twisted history.

For example the Serbs were our allies in WWII and the Croats pretty much followed the full Nazi line. 50 years later the roles are reversed.

Because of its geography the Balkans have been a cockpit since Alexander's time. And we suffer from an excess of ignorant (and mostly crap) politicians.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13491 on: July 11, 2020, 11:45:35 AM »
Quote from: Robinred on July 11, 2020, 11:39:31 AM


Thanks for the addition. ;D

It's a good rule that if you know nothing, say nothing. The likes of Johnson seem to think that his combination of bluster and blithering compensates for sheer ignorance - and crapness.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13492 on: July 11, 2020, 12:28:31 PM »
Times has it that the independent inquiry into the allegations of bullying against Patel is inconveniently refusing to say it's not true.



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/as-rishi-sunak-keeps-rising-civil-service-braces-for-turmoil-pw36g7s3h

Labour are now calling for the release of the details if attempts of political interference are true. Although there is also the small problem that the government is defending Patel in an employment tribunal too and Johnson is technically within his rights to refuse to release any information whatsoever. Fox guarding henhouse and all that. So.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13493 on: July 11, 2020, 12:47:33 PM »
Why are they allowed to keep the report secret? Surely it's in the public interest to know the details of how a senior minister bullied other officials? It might also encourage others to come forward if they've been on the receiving end of similar behaviour.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13494 on: July 11, 2020, 01:09:06 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 11, 2020, 12:47:33 PM
Why are they allowed to keep the report secret? Surely it's in the public interest to know the details of how a senior minister bullied other officials? It might also encourage others to come forward if they've been on the receiving end of similar behaviour.

Same reason for keeping the Russian report secret, because apparently they can.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13495 on: July 11, 2020, 01:17:19 PM »
Inquiry into this was done by the cabinet office and the minister in charge of the cabinet office and in enforcing the ministerial code is one B.Johnson. Not always needed to report the findings of a report - when May sacked Williamson (and Patel heh), it was fairly obvious without needing to know what they'd found.

For chuckles, from the preamble to the current ministerial code. (Link (pdf))

Quote
There must be no bullying and no harassment; no leaking; no breach of collective responsibility. No misuse of taxpayer money and no actual or perceived conflicts of interest. The precious principles of public life enshrined in this document  integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest  must be honoured at all times; as must the political impartiality of our much admired civil service.

Signed by B.Johnson.

Obviously there's the employment tribunal route which was taken by the civil servant in question with the support of his union.
« Last Edit: July 11, 2020, 01:20:23 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13496 on: July 11, 2020, 05:22:19 PM »
Ministerial code isn't worth the paper its written on with this set of crooks.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13497 on: July 11, 2020, 08:08:24 PM »
Coronavirus: Conservative councillor PPE contracts questioned

Quote
The government is under pressure to review its personal protective equipment (PPE) deals after a Tory councillor received major contracts.

The councillor's company, P14 Medical, was given contracts to supply face shields worth £120m in total.

Labour said the government had "serious questions" to answer about the PPE procurement process.

No 10 said the Department of Health and Social Care "works closely with the Treasury to ensure value for money".

The prime minister's official spokesman said demand for PPE had been going up but the DHSC "will have worked with the Treasury on spending conditions".

Asked what safeguards were in place where companies were run by Conservative Party members, he said: "All contracts will be published by DHSC and their value."

The government has spent £15bn on PPE since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a Treasury statement earlier this week.

Of this, the details of PPE contracts worth £1.5bn have been published on the government's website.

In responding to the coronavirus crisis, the government has forgone the tendering process under which contracts are usually handed out.

Instead, it has tended to use an emergency procedure, in which contracts are handed directly to companies without competition.

P14 Medical, based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, was awarded two contracts worth a total of £120m to supply PPE to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The deal was the third largest PPE contract awarded by the DHSC that has been published so far.

Steve Dechan, the director of P14 Medical, is a Conservative councillor on Stroud Town Council and campaigned for the local MP Siobhan Baillie at the 2019 election.

The company, a specialist in pain management technologies, was handed the contracts despite recording significant losses in 2019.

P14 told the Financial Times the losses were owing to heavy investment in new chronic pain technology that it plans to market in Europe and the Middle East this summer.

It said it had saved the government £55m on its face shield contracts, which had been completed "ahead of time and on budget".

The contracts were awarded directly to the company without a competitive tendering process.

In an email, Mr Dechan told the BBC: "We are an expert company that has been in medical supplies for eight years including PPE that has managed to deliver on a big contract that the 'big companies' could not.

"I only know a couple MPs through local campaigning on issues, only met ministers (no current ones) on [general election] campaign trails. Never discussed PPE."

He added: "We are so proud that we stood up and unlike many got it done and protected our customers."

Labour shadow health minister Justin Madders said the contracts awarded to P14 Medical raised questions about transparency.

"On the face of it this company's connections to the Conservative Party appear to be stronger than their experience in delivering PPE.

"Serious questions need to be asked about how they managed to obtain such a lucrative contract without any track record to speak of.

"Ministers need to adopt total transparency and release all details of how these contracts were awarded.

"There is more than a sniff of contracts being awarded on the basis of who you know, which can only be answered by the government coming clean on the process they followed."

Questions have also been raised about large contracts awarded to other small firms with limited experience of supplying PPE.

Campaigners are seeking a judicial review into the award of a £32m contract to PestFix Ltd, a pest control company in Sussex.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53361167
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13498 on: July 11, 2020, 09:22:54 PM »
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,984
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13499 on: July 11, 2020, 10:23:23 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13500 on: July 12, 2020, 11:06:09 AM »
Opinium picking up on the themes Yougov's Chris Curtis identified in their polling. Perceptions of Starmer are very good, perceptions of Labour as a party still pisspoor.

CON: 42% (+1)
LAB: 38% (+1)
LDM: 6% (-2)
SNP: 6% (+1)
GRN: 4% (=)

8-9 July

(Changes with 1 July)

Image heavy from Opinium's analysis (pdf) on spoiler.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,075
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13501 on: July 12, 2020, 11:08:37 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on July 12, 2020, 11:06:09 AM
Opinium picking up on the themes Yougov's Chris Curtis identified in their polling. Perceptions of Starmer are very good, perceptions of Labour as a party still pisspoor.

CON: 42% (+1)
LAB: 38% (+1)
LDM: 6% (-2)
SNP: 6% (+1)
GRN: 4% (=)

8-9 July

(Changes with 1 July)


Usual caveats about a subsample and large margin of error.... but SNP getting 6% in a UK wide poll is nuts. Scotland only makes up about 8.5% of the population.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13502 on: July 12, 2020, 11:15:05 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 12, 2020, 11:08:37 AM
Usual caveats about a subsample and large margin of error.... but SNP getting 6% in a UK wide poll is nuts. Scotland only makes up about 8.5% of the population.

Think it's more about the 'don't knows' and weighting in Opinium. Just looking at the raw data tables. Same order of parties: 35% - 32% - 6% - 4% SNP - 4% Green - 1% PC - 1% Other - 15% Don't Know.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13503 on: July 12, 2020, 05:10:26 PM »
Gimmick. Labour should drop this nonsense too.

Parts of civil service will move out of London - Gove

Parts of the civil service will be moved out of London to other English regions, Cabinet Office Minister Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove has said.

Speaking to the BBC he said it was "vitally important that decision makers are close to people".

He also said proposals to move the House of Lords to York were "a matter for Parliament".

The Institute for Government estimates that 83,500 out of a total of 430,000 civil servants are London-based.

More civil servants work in the capital than any other part of the UK.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Gove said moving more branches of the service out of London would help to distribute "opportunity, jobs and investment fairly" across the country.

"We've already got civil servants in Scotland, who are working for the Department for International Development, and in Wales, working for the Department for Transport - but we can do more," he added.

Asked about suggestions the House of Lords could be moved to York, Mr Gove said: "As far as the legislature goes, that is obviously a question for the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

"But my own view? I think that, if people were to see Parliament closer to different parts of the United Kingdom, then I don't see there are any reasons why we can't have more operations of the UK Parliament in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."

The government has made clear its desire to change the civil service and, in a speech in June, Mr Gove said major changes to the service were needed to tackle "group think".

Other parties have also called for more parts of Whitehall to be moved out of London. In its 2019 manifesto, Labour proposed moving part of the Treasury to northern England.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53380590
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13504 on: July 12, 2020, 05:18:44 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 12, 2020, 05:10:26 PM
Gimmick. Labour should drop this nonsense too.

Parts of civil service will move out of London - Gove

Parts of the civil service will be moved out of London to other English regions, Cabinet Office Minister Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove has said.

Speaking to the BBC he said it was "vitally important that decision makers are close to people".

He also said proposals to move the House of Lords to York were "a matter for Parliament".

The Institute for Government estimates that 83,500 out of a total of 430,000 civil servants are London-based.

More civil servants work in the capital than any other part of the UK.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Gove said moving more branches of the service out of London would help to distribute "opportunity, jobs and investment fairly" across the country.

"We've already got civil servants in Scotland, who are working for the Department for International Development, and in Wales, working for the Department for Transport - but we can do more," he added.

Asked about suggestions the House of Lords could be moved to York, Mr Gove said: "As far as the legislature goes, that is obviously a question for the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

"But my own view? I think that, if people were to see Parliament closer to different parts of the United Kingdom, then I don't see there are any reasons why we can't have more operations of the UK Parliament in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."

The government has made clear its desire to change the civil service and, in a speech in June, Mr Gove said major changes to the service were needed to tackle "group think".

Other parties have also called for more parts of Whitehall to be moved out of London. In its 2019 manifesto, Labour proposed moving part of the Treasury to northern England.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-53380590

It is gimmicky but I dont see why in this day and age things need to be so centralised.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13505 on: July 12, 2020, 05:22:47 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 12, 2020, 05:18:44 PM
It is gimmicky but I dont see why in this day and age things need to be so centralised.

I don't have an issue with new departments/services being based outside of London from Day 1. It's moving existing ones that I don't like. I'd be pissed off if I were working in London and was faced with the choice of travelling or relocating hundreds of miles, or looking for a new job because some dickhead in a thinktank convinced a minister it was a good idea.

While we're here, bin off all Police and Crime (and in some instances, Fire) Commissioners and metro mayors too.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,383
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13506 on: July 12, 2020, 06:29:07 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 12, 2020, 05:22:47 PM
I don't have an issue with new departments/services being based outside of London from Day 1. It's moving existing ones that I don't like. I'd be pissed off if I were working in London and was faced with the choice of travelling or relocating hundreds of miles, or looking for a new job because some dickhead in a thinktank convinced a minister it was a good idea.

While we're here, bin off all Police and Crime (and in some instances, Fire) Commissioners and metro mayors too.
Lots of people have had to leave home to pursue jobs.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13507 on: July 12, 2020, 06:32:38 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 12, 2020, 06:29:07 PM
Lots of people have had to leave home to pursue jobs.

If there's a job that you want in London, and you're OK with moving there in order to get it, fine.

If later down the line, those at the top then decide to move that job to the other side of the country, not out of necessity but for PR reasons, then I think you're entitled to be pissed off.
« Last Edit: July 12, 2020, 06:55:43 PM by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13508 on: July 12, 2020, 06:53:21 PM »
"The government has made clear its desire to change the civil service and, in a speech in June, Mr Gove said major changes to the service were needed to tackle "group think"."

Stop whipping your MPs then.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13509 on: July 12, 2020, 08:10:39 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 12, 2020, 06:32:38 PM
If there's a job that you want in London, and you're OK with moving there in order to get it, fine.

If later down the line, those at the top then decide to move that job to the other side of the country, not out of necessity but for PR reasons, then I think you're entitled to be pissed off.

You are entitled to be pissed off, but ultimately to de-centralise then you will annoy a lot of people. But the fact is that so many jobs in government, media, design, marketing, arts etc. are in London and that means that unless you move there or close to there, you are excluded from all those opportunities.

If anything this could prove bad for the Tories long term. Lots of people who work in these areas are more liberal and left wing and one of the issues are many areas have seen the young move out and what is left is the less liberal. Having all these industries dotted around the country could keep younger people in smaller towns.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13510 on: July 12, 2020, 08:46:26 PM »
Honestly the level of corruption and constant lies from this government is beyond anything I thought possible.

At what point can anything be done. Really difficult to see what a responsible opposition can do/achieve the way these criminals are behaving, led by an unelected scruffy despot who is untouchable.

Genuinely think its at the point that next time Johnson replies to Starmer by lying to him he offers him one chance to tell the truth before leading Labour and the rest of the opposition out of the Commons during PMQs to make a point of the farce of it.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13511 on: Yesterday at 02:32:43 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July  9, 2020, 02:22:43 PM
'UK faces mobile blackouts if Huawei 5G ban imposed by 2023'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53349021

Huawei: BT says 'impossible' to remove all firm's kit in under 10 years

Quote
BT's chief has said it would be "impossible" to remove Huawei from the whole of the UK's telecoms infrastructure before 2030.

The government is expected to say that no new 5G equipment from the Chinese firm can be installed after 2021, and that all its existing 5G kit must be removed later - possibly by 2025.

But it is unclear if similar deadlines will also be given for Huawei's other mobile and broadband gear.

A statement will be made on Tuesday.

"If you were to try and not have Huawei at all [in 5G] ideally we'd want seven years and we could probably do it in five," BT's chief executive Philip Jansen told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"If you wanted to have no Huawei in the whole of the telecoms infrastructure across the whole of the UK, I think that's impossible to do in under 10 years."

BT's EE network uses Huawei's equipment to provide its 2G, 4G and 5G networks.

In addition, its Openreach division uses Huawei to provide the "access technology" in its exchanges to provide fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband - effectively converting electrical signals into light-based ones.

Huawei also provides about 70,000 of Openreach's roadside cabinets, which are used to provide fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) broadband connections. However, BT does not expect to be ordered to replace these, as they will be superseded in time by FTTP technology.

Mr Jansen also repeated a warning first given by his firm last week, saying that "outages would be possible" if BT is forced to pull out Huawei's 5G kit too quickly.

He added that it would still need to install software provided by Huawei for some time to come.

"Over the next five years, we'd expect 15 to 20 big software upgrades," he explained.

"If you don't have those software upgrades, you're running gaps in critical software that could have security implications."

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will chair a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday, at which a final decision over Huawei will be taken.

The Digital Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to announce the details to Parliament shortly afterwards.

The review has been prompted by new US sanctions which disrupt Huawei's ability to make its own chips, and are likely to force it to rely on those made by others.

UK security officials are concerned that this will challenge their ability to properly vet Huawei's products before use.

"We want to race ahead and have the best form of internet connectivity," Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the BBC.

"But, at the same time, national security comes first and I know the NSC and the whole of government will be placing a huge priority on our national security."

The threat of a backbench rebellion and other considerations - including China's introduction of a new security law in Hong Kong and its role in the coronavirus pandemic - will also encourage the prime minister to take a tough line.

Huawei continues to press its case with the government. It denies claims that it poses a national security risk, and has suggested it could guarantee its UK clients supply of equipment made with its own chips for years to come.

It has also emerged that President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien is flying to Paris to attend France's Bastille Day events. He is scheduled to meet the UK's most senior national security advisor, Sir Mark Sedwill, while in town.

Washington is hoping that if the UK takes a tougher line against Huawei, that other countries - including France, Germany and Canada - will follow.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53388805

Foreign policy is yet another area that is a mess under this government.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,470
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13512 on: Yesterday at 03:43:45 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:32:43 PM
Huawei: BT says 'impossible' to remove all firm's kit in under 10 years

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53388805

Foreign policy is yet another area that is a mess under this government.

Both Vodafone and BT will be absolutely screwed if they drop Huawei altogether.
Logged

Online irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13513 on: Yesterday at 04:58:58 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July 12, 2020, 05:18:44 PM
It is gimmicky but I dont see why in this day and age things need to be so centralised.
Well according to that article most Civil Service jobs are already not based in London. The ones that are there are generally the policy making and delivery roles in Government departments (I work in one of them). I can't see how it they can be based outside of London unless the Civil Service and parliament in particular upgrades its IT systems and fully embraces remote working. This has happened over the last few months - my department has worked  quite effectively without having to go into the office but people who work in other depts have found it v challenging. We have already seen parliament move away from a virtual on line parliament  back to a situation where officials have to actually go to parliament to support ministers.

Personally I would be up for moving out of London but I think most of my younger colleagues who like the London lifestyle would be less keen. One of the big advantages to all of the Govt departments being in London is it's quite easy to change jobs, get promoted etc. without having to move house. Plus people with young families wouldn't want to move either.

It's easy for Gove to say stuff like this, and is no doubt intended for the red wall constituencies with their new Tory MPs but it will require fundamental changes to the way government works for it to happen.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,984
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13514 on: Yesterday at 05:41:47 PM »
Well here we go......

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13515 on: Yesterday at 06:51:00 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 05:41:47 PM
Well here we go......


We should run a sweepstakes on how minutes will lapse before the draft report is leaked in its entirety.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13516 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 PM »
Sounds like silence until they sort out an agreement over actions to be taken (and there's a fair amount already been going on past few months). Hopefully publication of as much as possible when that is agreed. And then Forde can use that as a touchstone for wherever he wants to take his investigation to report by September. What's been very obvious is that treating serious things as opportunities to score factional points or protect factional allies has been to the detriment of dealing with antisemitism. Sexual misconduct complaints also have been a lottery. And wouldn't be a surprise if it were a mess just on two things.

edit: Just seen the email by General Secretary to staff (leaked heh). Would think distribution list for this is very tightly monitored - says that it's not being distributed internally at all. Especially so when you consider that those on the NEC who were hived into a subgroup to deal with antisemitism ended up producing op-eds denying there was a problem and a 'report' which had the central thesis that Blairite election strategy was the real villain of the piece.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:54:38 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
  • Justice.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13517 on: Today at 11:26:36 AM »
Some scuttlebutt, and Times is reporting it, that Labour received the EHRC report last week, and it's due to be released publicly week commencing 3rd August. Which would make sense if it's from this week that individuals criticised in the report are given a chance to see what's been said about them.

Sienna Miller's overview.

Quote
The Equalities and Human Rights Commission report on Labour antisemitism has been sent to the party, it was confirmed last night. As outlined in an earlier piece on the EHRC drafting process, the inquirys conclusions are first sent to the Labour Party for review. Over these 28 days, the party can make written representations on the contents of the document, which is finalised by the EHRC and published at the end of this period. Labour MPs and staffers have been told by new general secretary David Evans not to comment on either the arrival of the draft or the investigation itself.

The worry is that this leak-prone party could see the draft being released early. But if all goes to plan, we should be reading the EHRC report in early August. Labours task is then to prepare an action plan, if the EHRC serves the party an unlawful act notice, and to start implementing the recommendations. The equalities watchdog has supervisory powers over such an action plan, and the Labour leader will also be looking for the approval of groups such as the Jewish Labour Movement and the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Both are prepared to criticise Keir Starmer, as JLMs statement on Lloyd Russell-Moyle and the CAAs recent comments on his leadership have shown.

The Labour leader has already laid the groundwork for this moment, by ensuring that he can reliably win votes on the ruling body and by installing a new general secretary.

One of the biggest issues looks like being setting up an independent complaints system. There's those on the NEC who are quite happy not to agree to that and to force it to conference and its shens to argue out. Whenever a full conference can be held. Also links up to some of the problems Gurinder Singh Josan has noted in just a few months on the NEC. "One thing I can say after just three months on the NEC is that there is a huge governance and competence deficit in the Labour Party."
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13518 on: Today at 12:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:51:00 PM

I expect as he's in the Shadow Cabinet (still..) Russell-Moyle must surely be the favourite to leak it.

Perhaps this is a test to see if he will.
Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,075
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13519 on: Today at 12:24:37 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 12:21:02 PM
I expect as he's in the Shadow Cabinet (still..) Russell-Moyle must surely be the favourite to leak it.

Perhaps this is a test to see if he will.

If they were clever about it, each recipient would have received a different copy with a secret watermark in it. Easy to do digitally.

Can even alter individual pixels so that the changes are imperceptible to the human eye but easily picked up by a computer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 