Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
So Hancock (shamelessly) announces in the commons today that the fact 3 pubs closed due to COVID-19
Shows the NHS track and trace is working.

Channel 4 news just interviewed the landlady of one of the pubs and she effectively said thats bollocks.  Obviously didnt use my language.  She took the decision to close the pub and then called her punters to warn them about the fact someone tested positive.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:30:54 PM
So Hancock (shamelessly) announces in the commons today that the fact 3 pubs closed due to COVID-19
Shows the NHS track and trace is working.

Channel 4 news just interviewed the landlady of one of the pubs and she effectively said thats bollocks.  Obviously didnt use my language.  She took the decision to close the pub and then called her punters to warn them about the fact someone tested positive.

So good, old fashioned landlady type action.

This Government really are a right shower!!
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:08:43 PM
I see we are back to selling bombs to Saudi.
Mark Garnier, ex stockbroker and charterhouse alumni Tory MP is to oversee and scrutinise sales.
Mark recently enjoyed an £8,000 Saudi funded trip but will be fully impartial ::)
Twats.

Can we please use his full title of Mark "Sugar Tits" Garnier?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-41917982
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Laura Pidcock: Former MP to repay £3k over misused stationery

Quote
An ex-MP must repay more than £3,800 after she used Commons stationery to accuse the government of a "betrayal" over the BBC licence fee for over-75s.

Laura Pidcock, former Labour MP for North West Durham, sent out more than 5,000 letters last September accusing the Conservatives of a "welfare cut".

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found this broke the rules on party-political messaging.

Free TV licences for 3.7 million people are due to be scrapped on 1 August.

The letter, on Commons headed paper and in a pre-paid envelope, said: "This Tory Government has overseen the scrapping of free TV licences for the over-75s, despite their manifesto commitment to maintain free TV licences for over-75s and has delivered yet another welfare cut to some of the most vulnerable in our society. This is a betrayal of older citizens, who deserve dignity in retirement and reward for their hard work."

Ms Pidcock said she used a template from a House of Commons department, but had made some changes.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said these changes meant the letter "was no longer neutral and objective" and had changed "from a purely parliamentary communication, becoming party-political in tone and content".

The former MP said it was an "honest mistake", adding: "I am sorry if the way in which I communicated this was not allowed under the rules."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-53321971
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:11:05 PM
Laura Pidcock: Former MP to repay £3k over misused stationery

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-53321971

For her many other faults, she didn't mess about debating this and apologised and said she'd pay it back. I do have questions about her sending 5300 letters in reply to, erm, 37 constituents asking. When did the internal polling show she was at risk? These letters date to 4th September when an early election was looking possible. Malpractice and everything else to what went on, at which point does a 10k majority looking unsafe make you check your sense of the people you think you represent?

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Certainly not a fan of Pidcock, and think she was a pretty terrible MP, but I can think of literally thousands of worse expenses issues. Looks like an honest mistake, and Id be curious as to whether a lot of pro-Brexit or whatever mailouts to constituents got the same punishment.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Sat least Pidcock was spending the money on informing her constituents not having her moat drained or duck house renovated.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Serious underlying issue to it is that one could take a view that she was using her parliamentary expenses to get round campaign finance limits - she sent the letters out the Wednesday before a Monday vote for an early election. In the grand scheme, not a big thing when you look to how many astroturf organisations the Tories had running targeted ads on Facebook for months. Just one of those little curious things.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Missed PMQs earlier but listening to the chancellor now.  Sounds like hes proposing something similar to the old YTS scheme (for those old enough to recall it)?
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:51:56 PM
Missed PMQs earlier but listening to the chancellor now.  Sounds like he’s proposing something similar to the old YTS scheme (for those old enough to recall it)?

was it £27.50 or £37.50 a week?
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Vat down to 5% for hospitality and a bizarre scheme for eating out Mon - Wed.

Big one was Stamp duty abolished up to 500k. I understand the need to keep the housing market going but won't this increase prices?

Ending furlough is still the critical point for economic recovery.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:01:40 PM
was it £27.50 or £37.50 a week?

27.50. I used to make it the wage up with bloody bus fares!
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:07:24 PM
Vat down to 5% for hospitality and a bizarre scheme for eating out Mon - Wed.

Incentivising people to go for sit down meals in indoor restaurants right now seems ...... odd.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Shadow chancellor pretty good on now IMO. 
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Sunak's definitely nicked Brown's Future Jobs Fund (killed off by Cameron cos he claimed it was expensive and useless - it wasn't, it was actually one of the most effective youth job creation schemes we've had). Weirdest thing watching the Tories dressing up. Dodds is right here though that they seem to be inching their way to stuff. Although Tories being Tories about home owners not a surprise.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Diminutive dickhead, Brigadier-General Mark Francois, threatens the army's highest ranking officer with being 'sorted out' by Rasputin Cummings:

https://twitter.com/JayJay08752584/status/1280524194867019782

Quite apart from the spectacle of the jumped-up turd acting tough (an effect spoilt somewhat by the snort-wheeze he makes at the end, reminiscent of Harry Enfield's Tory Boy), are we now to assume the Tories are admitting that Rasputin is the one running the country?
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:55:45 PM
Quite apart from the spectacle of the jumped-up turd acting tough (an effect spoilt somewhat by the snort-wheeze he makes at the end, reminiscent of Harry Enfield's Tory Boy), are we now to assume the Tories are admitting that Rasputin is the one running the country?

Yeah they are. The whole Barnard Castle debarckle made that quite clear I think.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:55:45 PM
Diminutive dickhead, Brigadier-General Mark Francois, threatens the army's highest ranking officer with being 'sorted out' by Rasputin Cummings:

https://twitter.com/JayJay08752584/status/1280524194867019782

Quite apart from the spectacle of the jumped-up turd acting tough (an effect spoilt somewhat by the snort-wheeze he makes at the end, reminiscent of Harry Enfield's Tory Boy), are we now to assume the Tories are admitting that Rasputin is the one running the country?

Wondering about the reaction of the military if/when Cummings and/or Francois come calling to sort them out.  Id pay money to see that exchange.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:55:45 PM
Diminutive dickhead, Brigadier-General Mark Francois, threatens the army's highest ranking officer with being 'sorted out' by Rasputin Cummings:

https://twitter.com/JayJay08752584/status/1280524194867019782

Quite apart from the spectacle of the jumped-up turd acting tough (an effect spoilt somewhat by the snort-wheeze he makes at the end, reminiscent of Harry Enfield's Tory Boy), are we now to assume the Tories are admitting that Rasputin is the one running the country?
Cummings is everything the Tories have attacked viciously over the last 5 yrs.
He's a unelected beaurocrat telling us what to do, he has lived in Russia for 3 yrs so he should go back and talk to his Russian m8s. so a unelected beaurocrat with Russian friends has the power to chop our armed forces, a unelected beaurocrat with Russian friends is being given access to 5 of our top secret security sites. unbelievable hypocrisy by the Tories.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/07/08/dominic-cummings-granted-permission-visit-five-uks-top-secret/
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:09:11 PM
Wondering about the reaction of the military if/when Cummings and/or Francois come calling to sort them out.  Id pay money to see that exchange.


They just brand the armed forces as being leftie, liberal luvies and 52% of the country will buy it.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:23:35 PM
Cummings is everything the Tories have attacked viciously over the last 5 yrs.
He's a unelected beaurocrat telling us what to do, he has lived in Russia for 3 yrs so he should go back and talk to his Russian m8s. so a unelected beaurocrat with Russian friends has the power to chop our armed forces, a unelected beaurocrat with Russian friends is being given access to 5 of our top secret security sites. unbelievable hypocrisy by the Tories.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/07/08/dominic-cummings-granted-permission-visit-five-uks-top-secret/

The Tory Party is awash with Russian money.  They're a major security threat.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Government to scrap free parking for NHS staff once coronavirus crisis eases

Free hospital parking for NHS staff will end in all but certain circumstances once the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease, the government has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on March 25 that the government would cover the costs of car parking for NHS staff who he said were going above and beyond every day at hospitals in England.

But the Department of Health has said the free parking will continue only for key patient groups and NHS staff in certain circumstances as the pandemic eases, although no further timeline has been given.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has said to reintroduce charges while the virus is still being fought would be a rebuff to the immense efforts of staff across the country and the sacrifices they have made to keep others safe.

Last week, health minister Edward Argar said the support to make free parking available cannot continue indefinitely and added that the Government was looking at how long it would need to go on.

Responding on Friday to a written question from Labours Rachael Maskell, he said: The provision of free parking for National Health Service staff by NHS Trusts has not ended and nothing has changed since the announcement on 25 March.

However, free parking for staff has only been made possible by support from local authorities and independent providers and this support cannot continue indefinitely.

Mr Argar said the Government wanted to be able to make good on its promise of free hospital parking for the disabled, frequent outpatient attendees, parents of sick children who are staying overnight and nightshift workers.

He said: Implementation of this commitment has been on hold whilst the NHS has been managing the Covid-19 pandemic and devoting its hospital parking capacity to staff and other facilities necessary for managing the pandemic.

In response to another question from Labours Zarah Sultana, also answered on Friday, Mr Argar said the government was considering how long free parking for National Health Service staff will need to continue, recognising that this has only been made possible by external support from local authorities and independent sector providers.

He added: The governments focus remains on ensuring the commitment of free parking for the groups identified in their announcement of 27 December 2019 is implemented once the pandemic abates.

Liberal Democrat leadership candidate Layla Moran said NHS workers must not be saddled with extortionate parking charges and said removing charges for staff had been the right move.

She said: Our healthcare workers deserved to have certainty that they could get to work without extra charges or hassle.

Now the government must provide clarity and ensure our workers are not saddled with extortionate parking charges.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: The BMA has always believed that it is unacceptable for staff who serve in our health service to be required to pay significant amounts of money to park their car in hospital grounds. This is even more salient as the nation recognises the immeasurable contribution of healthcare workers in fighting this pandemic.

The governments decision to waive parking charges during Covid-19 was a welcome announcement, but to reinforce them, before weve even won the fight against this virus, is a rebuff to the immense efforts of staff across the country and the sacrifices they have made to keep others safe.

A spokeswoman for the department said: We want to make sure NHS staff can travel safely to work during the pandemic, which is why we requested that the NHS make parking free for staff, and that local authorities do the same with their car parks.

When the pandemic begins to ease, the NHS will continue to provide free hospital car parking to key patient groups and NHS staff in certain circumstances. We will provide further updates on this in due course.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/free-parking-nhs-government-scrapped-matt-hancock-a9607091.html
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:08:03 PM
27.50. I used to make it the wage up with bloody bus fares!

I'm sure I only got £25 in '83, no wage supplements. Also attended North East L,Pool Tech on Muirhead (Btec ?), which was a trip by bus from Mossley Hill. 12 hour day at the Tech.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
10 years of austerity and all of a sudden they are pulling billions out of their back pocket, £1,00 for businesses if they still employ furloughed worker in January, up to £9 billion it could cost.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 03:38:43 PM
10 years of austerity and all of a sudden they are pulling billions out of their back pocket, £1,00 for businesses if they still employ furloughed worker in January, up to £9 billion it could cost.

Wouldn't it be cheaper to lay off employees, rather than pay their wages all the way until January in return for just a £1000 bonus?
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 03:38:43 PM
10 years of austerity and all of a sudden they are pulling billions out of their back pocket, £1,00 for businesses if they still employ furloughed worker in January, up to £9 billion it could cost.
Well, there is a global pandemic..  nothing is normal right now...

No government could run like this for long.
