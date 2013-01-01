« previous next »
Author Topic: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...  (Read 340422 times)

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13360 on: Today at 07:50:05 PM »
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13361 on: Today at 07:52:52 PM »
Thats going to go down well with Tories.
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13362 on: Today at 07:55:36 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 07:50:05 PM
Army to be cut by 20,000 if No 10 plan is approved


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/army-to-be-cut-by-20-000-if-no-10-plan-is-approved-bc2zbqm2h

Well this should see how far the tradionalist Tories have fallen.

Scrap the Marines just so Cummings can employ some of his weirdo mates in cyber warfare?

Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13363 on: Today at 08:10:06 PM »
The influence of that thick fucker baffles me. One week hes saying no to insulating homes because its boring and splashing £100m on fictional devices that suck carbon out of the air, the next hes cutting the marines and buying shit satellites that dont work. His power and influence has been strengthened by the fact he didnt give a fuck about lockdown or lives. Probably helps him the fact that his pet chancellor has risen in stock and profile, when hes only there to do what he says. (Javids barber resignation comments among my favourites when he talks of how no minister with any self respect would agree to the conditions.

Whatever he learned on his sabbatical in Russia in the 90s has served him very well. (And we all know why that report will never see the light of day unless one of the few people whove seen it risk everything to release it...)
Re: The upper class twits wandering with no consequences thread...
« Reply #13364 on: Today at 08:20:58 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:31:47 PM
Yeah.

Also this demonstrates to me why I think Starmers strategy is misguided (unless of course as I suspect he has given up on Scotland and it is part of a strategy to win voters in England). There aren't a lot of Tory voters to win over in Scotland, and they are geographically in the wrong places.

Don't think it's solely to focus on Tory voters, or at least not from listening to Murray or reading Phillipson's thoughts, just that those who've moved Labour to Tory are most likely to move back as the first achievable step. Think the Scottish Labour plan is to present themselves as the opposition to the SNP and focus on areas of devolved competence to critique, including the Scottish economy and its recovery from the pandemic. Some fun symbiotic political relationships all over the shop though and Tories are quite happy to play into them.
