The influence of that thick fucker baffles me. One week hes saying no to insulating homes because its boring and splashing £100m on fictional devices that suck carbon out of the air, the next hes cutting the marines and buying shit satellites that dont work. His power and influence has been strengthened by the fact he didnt give a fuck about lockdown or lives. Probably helps him the fact that his pet chancellor has risen in stock and profile, when hes only there to do what he says. (Javids barber resignation comments among my favourites when he talks of how no minister with any self respect would agree to the conditions.



Whatever he learned on his sabbatical in Russia in the 90s has served him very well. (And we all know why that report will never see the light of day unless one of the few people whove seen it risk everything to release it...)