« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 335041 times)

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,426
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 03:06:35 PM »
Quote
Westminster voting intention:

CON: 42% (-2)
LAB: 38% (-)
LDEM: 8% (+1)
GRN: 5% (+1)

via @RedfieldWIlton, 01 Jul
Chgs. w/ 25 Jun
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,710
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 03:06:51 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:15 AM
...Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?...

What the fuck?...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,710
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 03:10:42 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:50:13 AM
Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.

Let's be clear - a Corbyn-led Labour Party stood no realistic chance of forming a Labour Government so it's a moot point.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,426
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 03:14:07 PM »
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.

Quote
NEW: Sir Keir_Starmer has told @BBCNews he regrets his use of language in calling the Black Lives Matter movement a moment and has apologised for his words. Clarifying his position, he said he meant this was a defining moment and a turning point in race relations.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,656
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 03:17:35 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:14:07 PM
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.

Good....

Makes sense too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
  • Justice.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 03:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:18 PM
Cheers Zeb. It's hard to know what to say really. I hate to be unnecessarily inflammatory, but then again I would have to say people went to some extraordinary lengths to criticise Corbyn - just wish we could bin all this shit, there are far richer Tory seams to be mined.

Fair. Will try harder myself to ignore the background music as Labour tries to recalibrate itself towards a more flexible approach on values issues. Would say though that the party would probably benefit by having a more nuanced and broader view of even its own history on some issues. So it doesn't run Eleanor Marx - Cable Street - WW2 - Hooray and forgets Hardie and Tillett and Webb and... . Or pick out the genuinely good things done with the Race Relations Act while ignoring, say, the Commonwealth Immigrants Bill. Personally think having that sense of things being all kinds of messy, but that we can learn from good and bad, might be a useful tonic to the performative outrage which seems to get confused with principle.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,219
  • JFT96
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 03:23:32 PM »
I think everyone can agree that was the right move
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,332
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 03:27:35 PM »
Parliament is sticking with 2 metres. One rule for us....
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,728
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 03:30:25 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:14:07 PM
Clarification from Starmer on his language around BLM.


Isnt that what was implied? Loads have called it a moment in that same context.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,219
  • JFT96
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 03:37:25 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:30:25 PM
Isnt that what was implied? Loads have called it a moment in that same context.

Probably but it still hasn't stopped people from claiming that Labour is now institutionally racist. The good thing about this is the change in the press reaction towards the Labour leader as it's barely been mentioned but probably would have been negative headline news if it was Corbyn, which is good I suppose.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 03:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:10:42 PM
Let's be clear - a Corbyn-led Labour Party stood no realistic chance of forming a Labour Government so it's a moot point.

Whats a moot point?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 