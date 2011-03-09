Cheers Zeb. It's hard to know what to say really. I hate to be unnecessarily inflammatory, but then again I would have to say people went to some extraordinary lengths to criticise Corbyn - just wish we could bin all this shit, there are far richer Tory seams to be mined.



Fair. Will try harder myself to ignore the background music as Labour tries to recalibrate itself towards a more flexible approach on values issues. Would say though that the party would probably benefit by having a more nuanced and broader view of even its own history on some issues. So it doesn't run Eleanor Marx - Cable Street - WW2 - Hooray and forgets Hardie and Tillett and Webb and... . Or pick out the genuinely good things done with the Race Relations Act while ignoring, say, the Commonwealth Immigrants Bill. Personally think having that sense of things being all kinds of messy, but that we can learn from good and bad, might be a useful tonic to the performative outrage which seems to get confused with principle.