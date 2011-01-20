« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 334440 times)

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13200 on: Today at 01:22:13 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:13:57 AM
Thats an utterly and incomprehensibly bleak and immoral way to look at things, fair play.

It still has nothing to do with my initial post, again, fair play.

Which initial post are you talking about?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13201 on: Today at 01:27:57 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:22:13 AM
Which initial post are you talking about?

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:48 AM
You lads need to stop talking about Corbyn and actually discuss the merits and shortcomings of the current leader of the Labour Party, and address criticisms with responses other than stuff that directly or indirectly circles back to Corbyn.

But thats the one youre referring to and obviously that had to be picked apart by an intellect greater than mine. I need to sleep anyway.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13202 on: Today at 01:50:13 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:10:00 AM
All those complaints about how Starmer isn't standing up for your moral principles, and so on. How does standing up for those principles in opposition help those people said principles are supposed to be about? If doing so turns off more people than it attracts, how does it contribute towards a Labour government? If staying quiet allows Labour to focus on eroding support for the Tories, should Starmer be standing up as some are demanding he should do?

There, as you've asked for, an argument that focuses on the current Labour party, and completely ignores the previous leader. Do you agree with the above logic?

Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13203 on: Today at 02:09:43 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:15:13 AM
Corbyn is no longer part of the equation so lets forget about him. Reeves is Shadow Chancellor, should anything be done?

For what it is worth Rachel Reeves is Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. She is the shadow of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - in plain speech the minister responsible for overseeing the Queens private estate. Both the ministerial position and it's shadow in opposition are essentially ceremonial roles. In the current government Gove holds the position alongside his 'real job' as Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer (i.e the opposite role to Rishi Sunak and as such the second most prominent role in the shadow cabinet behind Starmer) is Anneliese Dodds.     
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13204 on: Today at 02:47:15 AM »
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore. He could have been a flat earthing anti vax cannibal - and it wouldnt bear any relation to the current leader. 

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:54 AM
Does it then follow that maximising the Labour party's chances of getting elected to government is the right thing to do?

Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?

Why is the right wing going to magically vote for remainer London lawyer Keir Starmer, whose party - despite his attempts at painting otherwise, contains a sizeable and vocal left wing? Instead of voting for the architect of Brexit who is already satisfying a nationalist agenda?

Or maybe youre right. Labour should start burning effigies EU leaders in Trafalgar Square next. Maybe get Keir at the front in a white robe?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13205 on: Today at 03:09:54 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore.

For me the significance of Corbyn is that for the last 5 years Labour has been at war with itself. Wherever you lay the blame that is the fact of the matter. A dysfunctional party got the result it deserved in December (for disclosure I voted Labour).

If Labour spends the next 5 years fighting the same civil war but with roles reversed they will end up with the same electoral outcome.

We can't 'right the wrongs' (on both sides) of what happened to Labour under Corbyn. It's done - in the past. But we (whether we be on the right or the left of the party) do have it in our hands not to repeat the process.

If those of us that see ourselves as 'politically active' (i.e. an engagement above just casting a vote when asked) spend the next 5 years tearing chunks out of each other on social media rather than trying to engage with each other and the wider electorate it's not going to end well. 
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13206 on: Today at 08:38:27 AM »
I'm not sure how the mental gymnastics are being performed to paint Reeves as an anti semite but seems to have originated in a piece in the Canary;

https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2020/02/24/heres-why-laura-kuenssberg-and-centrists-spent-all-day-celebrating-a-rabid-antisemite/

Reeves has written a book celebrating a 100 years of women in Parliament. Astor was the first woman to take her seat (Markiewicz, in line with Sinn Fein policy, didn't take her seat) so the focus on her.

I haven't read the book but the Guardian review points out it covers female politicians from extremes such as Thatcher to Abbott, with a healthy dose of centrists like Shirley Williams in between. Without reading the book I don't know how much discussion there is of the subjects politics but if authoring this book makes her an anti semite does it make her a Thatcherite too?



https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/mar/15/women-of-westminster-by-rachel-reeves-review-the-mps-who-changed-politics
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13207 on: Today at 08:38:56 AM »
Labour under Corbyn was like LFC under Souness. Get over it and move on.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 08:41:02 AM »
Quote from: stevo7 on Today at 08:38:56 AM
Labour under Corbyn was like LFC under Souness. Get over it and move on.

And Starmer is Houllier? ;D
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 08:46:09 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:41:02 AM
And Starmer is Houllier? ;D

I'm hoping he's Klopp.  :) , but more Benítez at the mo.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 08:47:52 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:50:13 AM
Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.

Does that mean that people complaining about Starmer now are no better than me then? I don't claim to be purer than pure.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 09:29:44 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:48 AM
You lads need to stop talking about Corbyn and actually discuss the merits and shortcomings of the current leader of the Labour Party, and address criticisms with responses other than stuff that directly or indirectly circles back to Corbyn.

The problem is he hasn't had a chance to illustrate that. That can only be shown in elections. If the next election is a bad defeat, he needs binning.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 09:50:31 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:41:02 AM
And Starmer is Houllier? ;D
Come back Gisela Stuart.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 09:52:40 AM »
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 10:08:12 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:52:40 AM
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.

I believe it may have started with this heinous crime.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 10:15:55 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:52:40 AM
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.

Whatever it is, it appears to have galvanised the night shift last night.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 10:25:22 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:47:52 AM
Does that mean that people complaining about Starmer now are no better than me then? I don't claim to be purer than pure.

I posted as much yesterday. Nor does Snail either by the way.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 10:25:36 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant.

Corbyn is far from irrelevant though, not whilst Corbynite's are going out of their way to find fault with Starmer's leadership, especially when they're doing it because someone with a minor role in Starmer's cabinet had the temerity to post a tweet on the centenary of Astor first taking her seat in the house of commons and then posting the things she had achieved

https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1231886779982151680?s=20

So automitically according to Corbynites this means Reeves is an anti-semite.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 10:28:01 AM »
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13219 on: Today at 10:34:01 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:08:12 AM
I believe it may have started with this heinous crime.
Cheers Gull, I had found that, but thought there must have been something else, but cheers anyway.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13220 on: Today at 10:42:30 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:28:01 AM
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20

Read your post with great interest thinking that maybe some anti-racism groups previously aligned with Black Lives Matter may have distanced themselves because of politically-charged comments (because there are a couple of Black activists I know who are currently asking questions about who is involved and not getting any answers), but that number of organisations stated in the article is the BBC, a police force and Matt Le Tissier? I dont think Starmers been proven right on this one just yet in that instance, sorry.

Not that him being proven right matters. People are still allowed to criticise him dismissing their demands as nonsense - just because the majority of people agree with him doesnt mean the rest have to fall in line. Different opinions and perspectives are a good thing, no?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13221 on: Today at 10:57:34 AM »
Nice bit of ridiculing there by just labelling Matt le Tissier to reduce the point being made but you conveniently forget that it's the whole Sky Sports presenting team who have taken the badges off led by the concerns of Patrice Evra (yeah, yeah I know he's a prick but he's extremely relevant here). The Premier League are also starting to distance themselves from it too, something you conveniently forgot to mention alongside Spurs completely breaking ties with the movement after their tweets about Israel...

There are a lot more organisations that just "the BBC, a police force and Matt le Tissier" who have or are starting to distance themselves from BLM but please do continue to be hyperbolic just to prove your point.

You can't criticise Starmer for not making any further comment on it at this time when by doing so will give the Tories and the media a chance to attack him publicly for supporting what is reported to be extremism within the movement. I'm sure you'll find a way though.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13222 on: Today at 11:04:14 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:28:01 AM
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20

Appears to be due to BLM leader Joshua Virasamis attacks on Israel (according to telegraph article).
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13223 on: Today at 11:10:38 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:57:34 AM
Nice bit of ridiculing there by just labelling Matt le Tissier to reduce the point being made but you conveniently forget that it's the whole Sky Sports presenting team who have taken the badges off led by the concerns of Patrice Evra (yeah, yeah I know he's a prick but he's extremely relevant here). The Premier League are also starting to distance themselves from it too, something you conveniently forgot to mention alongside Spurs completely breaking ties with the movement after their tweets about Israel...

There are a lot more organisations that just "the BBC, a police force and Matt le Tissier" who have or are starting to distance themselves from BLM but please do continue to be hyperbolic just to prove your point.

You can't criticise Starmer for not making any further comment on it at this time when by doing so will give the Tories and the media a chance to attack him publicly for supporting what is reported to be extremism within the movement. I'm sure you'll find a way though.

You get really aggressive really quickly dont you? My point was that when you said organisations, I thought you were referring to anti-racism organisations which would have previously aligned themselves with Black Lives Matter, and I even said that there are Black activists I know who are unsure of Black Lives Matter because of a lack of transparency, so how youve ended up posting this I simply dont understand.

Oh and also, you can criticise Starmer for not making any further comment if you believe it to be wrong to do so. People are allowed to challenge you on it but lets steer clear of saying You cant criticise such and such because it makes you sound like a Corbynite.
