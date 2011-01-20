Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore.



For me the significance of Corbyn is that for the last 5 years Labour has been at war with itself. Wherever you lay the blame that is the fact of the matter. A dysfunctional party got the result it deserved in December (for disclosure I voted Labour).If Labour spends the next 5 years fighting the same civil war but with roles reversed they will end up with the same electoral outcome.We can't 'right the wrongs' (on both sides) of what happened to Labour under Corbyn. It's done - in the past. But we (whether we be on the right or the left of the party) do have it in our hands not to repeat the process.If those of us that see ourselves as 'politically active' (i.e. an engagement above just casting a vote when asked) spend the next 5 years tearing chunks out of each other on social media rather than trying to engage with each other and the wider electorate it's not going to end well.