Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Sangria

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13200 on: Today at 01:22:13 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:13:57 AM
Thats an utterly and incomprehensibly bleak and immoral way to look at things, fair play.

It still has nothing to do with my initial post, again, fair play.

Which initial post are you talking about?
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13201 on: Today at 01:27:57 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:22:13 AM
Which initial post are you talking about?

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:54:48 AM
You lads need to stop talking about Corbyn and actually discuss the merits and shortcomings of the current leader of the Labour Party, and address criticisms with responses other than stuff that directly or indirectly circles back to Corbyn.

But thats the one youre referring to and obviously that had to be picked apart by an intellect greater than mine. I need to sleep anyway.
ljycb

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13202 on: Today at 01:50:13 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:10:00 AM
All those complaints about how Starmer isn't standing up for your moral principles, and so on. How does standing up for those principles in opposition help those people said principles are supposed to be about? If doing so turns off more people than it attracts, how does it contribute towards a Labour government? If staying quiet allows Labour to focus on eroding support for the Tories, should Starmer be standing up as some are demanding he should do?

There, as you've asked for, an argument that focuses on the current Labour party, and completely ignores the previous leader. Do you agree with the above logic?

Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13203 on: Today at 02:09:43 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:15:13 AM
Corbyn is no longer part of the equation so lets forget about him. Reeves is Shadow Chancellor, should anything be done?

For what it is worth Rachel Reeves is Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. She is the shadow of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - in plain speech the minister responsible for overseeing the Queens private estate. Both the ministerial position and it's shadow in opposition are essentially ceremonial roles. In the current government Gove holds the position alongside his 'real job' as Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer (i.e the opposite role to Rishi Sunak and as such the second most prominent role in the shadow cabinet behind Starmer) is Anneliese Dodds.     
bornandbRED

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13204 on: Today at 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore. He could have been a flat earthing anti vax cannibal - and it wouldnt bear any relation to the current leader. 

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:54 AM
Does it then follow that maximising the Labour party's chances of getting elected to government is the right thing to do?

Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?

Why is the right wing going to magically vote for remainer London lawyer Keir Starmer, whose party - despite his attempts at painting otherwise, contains a sizeable and vocal left wing? Instead of voting for the architect of Brexit who is already satisfying a nationalist agenda?

Or maybe youre right. Labour should start burning effigies EU leaders in Trafalgar Square next. Maybe get Keir at the front in a white robe?
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Reply #13205 on: Today at 03:09:54 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore.

For me the significance of Corbyn is that for the last 5 years Labour has been at war with itself. Wherever you lay the blame that is the fact of the matter. A dysfunctional party got the result it deserved in December (for disclosure I voted Labour).

If Labour spends the next 5 years fighting the same civil war but with roles reversed they will end up with the same electoral outcome.

We can't 'right the wrongs' (on both sides) of what happened to Labour under Corbyn. It's done - in the past. But we (whether we be on the right or the left of the party) do have it in our hands not to repeat the process.

If those of us that see ourselves as 'politically active' (i.e. an engagement above just casting a vote when asked) spend the next 5 years tearing chunks out of each other on social media rather than trying to engage with each other and the wider electorate it's not going to end well. 
