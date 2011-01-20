Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore. He could have been a flat earthing anti vax cannibal - and it wouldnt bear any relation to the current leader.
Does it then follow that maximising the Labour party's chances of getting elected to government is the right thing to do?
Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?
Why is the right wing going to magically vote for remainer London lawyer Keir Starmer, whose party - despite his attempts at painting otherwise, contains a sizeable and vocal left wing? Instead of voting for the architect of Brexit who is already satisfying a nationalist agenda?
Or maybe youre right. Labour should start burning effigies EU leaders in Trafalgar Square next. Maybe get Keir at the front in a white robe?