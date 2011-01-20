« previous next »
Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:22:13 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2020, 01:13:57 AM
Thats an utterly and incomprehensibly bleak and immoral way to look at things, fair play.

It still has nothing to do with my initial post, again, fair play.

Which initial post are you talking about?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:27:57 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 01:22:13 AM
Which initial post are you talking about?

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2020, 12:54:48 AM
You lads need to stop talking about Corbyn and actually discuss the merits and shortcomings of the current leader of the Labour Party, and address criticisms with responses other than stuff that directly or indirectly circles back to Corbyn.

But thats the one youre referring to and obviously that had to be picked apart by an intellect greater than mine. I need to sleep anyway.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:50:13 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 01:10:00 AM
All those complaints about how Starmer isn't standing up for your moral principles, and so on. How does standing up for those principles in opposition help those people said principles are supposed to be about? If doing so turns off more people than it attracts, how does it contribute towards a Labour government? If staying quiet allows Labour to focus on eroding support for the Tories, should Starmer be standing up as some are demanding he should do?

There, as you've asked for, an argument that focuses on the current Labour party, and completely ignores the previous leader. Do you agree with the above logic?

Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 02:09:43 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2020, 12:15:13 AM
Corbyn is no longer part of the equation so lets forget about him. Reeves is Shadow Chancellor, should anything be done?

For what it is worth Rachel Reeves is Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. She is the shadow of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - in plain speech the minister responsible for overseeing the Queens private estate. Both the ministerial position and it's shadow in opposition are essentially ceremonial roles. In the current government Gove holds the position alongside his 'real job' as Minister for the Cabinet Office.

The shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer (i.e the opposite role to Rishi Sunak and as such the second most prominent role in the shadow cabinet behind Starmer) is Anneliese Dodds.     
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore. He could have been a flat earthing anti vax cannibal - and it wouldnt bear any relation to the current leader. 

Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 01:00:54 AM
Does it then follow that maximising the Labour party's chances of getting elected to government is the right thing to do?

Mental gymnastics right here. Why is a lurch towards UKIP on race related issues maximising the partys chances?

Why is the right wing going to magically vote for remainer London lawyer Keir Starmer, whose party - despite his attempts at painting otherwise, contains a sizeable and vocal left wing? Instead of voting for the architect of Brexit who is already satisfying a nationalist agenda?

Or maybe youre right. Labour should start burning effigies EU leaders in Trafalgar Square next. Maybe get Keir at the front in a white robe?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 03:09:54 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on July  2, 2020, 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant. Not sure why anyone mentions him anymore.

For me the significance of Corbyn is that for the last 5 years Labour has been at war with itself. Wherever you lay the blame that is the fact of the matter. A dysfunctional party got the result it deserved in December (for disclosure I voted Labour).

If Labour spends the next 5 years fighting the same civil war but with roles reversed they will end up with the same electoral outcome.

We can't 'right the wrongs' (on both sides) of what happened to Labour under Corbyn. It's done - in the past. But we (whether we be on the right or the left of the party) do have it in our hands not to repeat the process.

If those of us that see ourselves as 'politically active' (i.e. an engagement above just casting a vote when asked) spend the next 5 years tearing chunks out of each other on social media rather than trying to engage with each other and the wider electorate it's not going to end well. 
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 08:38:27 AM
I'm not sure how the mental gymnastics are being performed to paint Reeves as an anti semite but seems to have originated in a piece in the Canary;

https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2020/02/24/heres-why-laura-kuenssberg-and-centrists-spent-all-day-celebrating-a-rabid-antisemite/

Reeves has written a book celebrating a 100 years of women in Parliament. Astor was the first woman to take her seat (Markiewicz, in line with Sinn Fein policy, didn't take her seat) so the focus on her.

I haven't read the book but the Guardian review points out it covers female politicians from extremes such as Thatcher to Abbott, with a healthy dose of centrists like Shirley Williams in between. Without reading the book I don't know how much discussion there is of the subjects politics but if authoring this book makes her an anti semite does it make her a Thatcherite too?



https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/mar/15/women-of-westminster-by-rachel-reeves-review-the-mps-who-changed-politics
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 08:38:56 AM
Labour under Corbyn was like LFC under Souness. Get over it and move on.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 08:41:02 AM
Quote from: stevo7 on July  2, 2020, 08:38:56 AM
Labour under Corbyn was like LFC under Souness. Get over it and move on.

And Starmer is Houllier? ;D
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 08:46:09 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 08:41:02 AM
And Starmer is Houllier? ;D

I'm hoping he's Klopp.  :) , but more Benítez at the mo.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 08:47:52 AM
Quote from: ljycb on July  2, 2020, 01:50:13 AM
Correct me if Im wrong but didnt you refuse to vote for Labour in December because of Brexit? If so, I dont really see how a) your argument that a Labour government of any form is better than a Tory government holds much water and b) you can preach to Snail about the need to accept a Labour leaders decision-making purely on the basis that doing the opposite would upset too many people.

Does that mean that people complaining about Starmer now are no better than me then? I don't claim to be purer than pure.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 09:29:44 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  2, 2020, 12:54:48 AM
You lads need to stop talking about Corbyn and actually discuss the merits and shortcomings of the current leader of the Labour Party, and address criticisms with responses other than stuff that directly or indirectly circles back to Corbyn.

The problem is he hasn't had a chance to illustrate that. That can only be shown in elections. If the next election is a bad defeat, he needs binning.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 09:50:31 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 08:41:02 AM
And Starmer is Houllier? ;D
Come back Gisela Stuart.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 09:52:40 AM
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:08:12 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  2, 2020, 09:52:40 AM
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.

I believe it may have started with this heinous crime.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:15:55 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  2, 2020, 09:52:40 AM
Also can't seem to find what Reeves' offence is if anyone could point it out - genuine question, not trying to be a smartarse or anything.

Whatever it is, it appears to have galvanised the night shift last night.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:25:22 AM
Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 08:47:52 AM
Does that mean that people complaining about Starmer now are no better than me then? I don't claim to be purer than pure.

I posted as much yesterday. Nor does Snail either by the way.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:25:36 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on July  2, 2020, 02:47:15 AM
Corbyn is irrelevant.

Corbyn is far from irrelevant though, not whilst Corbynite's are going out of their way to find fault with Starmer's leadership, especially when they're doing it because someone with a minor role in Starmer's cabinet had the temerity to post a tweet on the centenary of Astor first taking her seat in the house of commons and then posting the things she had achieved

https://twitter.com/RachelReevesMP/status/1231886779982151680?s=20

So automitically according to Corbynites this means Reeves is an anti-semite.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:28:01 AM
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:34:01 AM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on July  2, 2020, 10:08:12 AM
I believe it may have started with this heinous crime.
Cheers Gull, I had found that, but thought there must have been something else, but cheers anyway.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:42:30 AM
Quote from: Welshred on July  2, 2020, 10:28:01 AM
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20

Read your post with great interest thinking that maybe some anti-racism groups previously aligned with Black Lives Matter may have distanced themselves because of politically-charged comments (because there are a couple of Black activists I know who are currently asking questions about who is involved and not getting any answers), but that number of organisations stated in the article is the BBC, a police force and Matt Le Tissier? I dont think Starmers been proven right on this one just yet in that instance, sorry.

Not that him being proven right matters. People are still allowed to criticise him dismissing their demands as nonsense - just because the majority of people agree with him doesnt mean the rest have to fall in line. Different opinions and perspectives are a good thing, no?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 10:57:34 AM
Nice bit of ridiculing there by just labelling Matt le Tissier to reduce the point being made but you conveniently forget that it's the whole Sky Sports presenting team who have taken the badges off led by the concerns of Patrice Evra (yeah, yeah I know he's a prick but he's extremely relevant here). The Premier League are also starting to distance themselves from it too, something you conveniently forgot to mention alongside Spurs completely breaking ties with the movement after their tweets about Israel...

There are a lot more organisations that just "the BBC, a police force and Matt le Tissier" who have or are starting to distance themselves from BLM but please do continue to be hyperbolic just to prove your point.

You can't criticise Starmer for not making any further comment on it at this time when by doing so will give the Tories and the media a chance to attack him publicly for supporting what is reported to be extremism within the movement. I'm sure you'll find a way though.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 11:04:14 AM
Quote from: Welshred on July  2, 2020, 10:28:01 AM
Also there's a bit of a debate about BLM at the moment and a number of organisations are moving away from it now due to its politics so it's probably a shrewd move from Starmer to not make any further comment on it right now

https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1278427150518009858?s=20

Appears to be due to BLM leader Joshua Virasamis attacks on Israel (according to telegraph article).
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 11:10:38 AM
Quote from: Welshred on July  2, 2020, 10:57:34 AM
Nice bit of ridiculing there by just labelling Matt le Tissier to reduce the point being made but you conveniently forget that it's the whole Sky Sports presenting team who have taken the badges off led by the concerns of Patrice Evra (yeah, yeah I know he's a prick but he's extremely relevant here). The Premier League are also starting to distance themselves from it too, something you conveniently forgot to mention alongside Spurs completely breaking ties with the movement after their tweets about Israel...

There are a lot more organisations that just "the BBC, a police force and Matt le Tissier" who have or are starting to distance themselves from BLM but please do continue to be hyperbolic just to prove your point.

You can't criticise Starmer for not making any further comment on it at this time when by doing so will give the Tories and the media a chance to attack him publicly for supporting what is reported to be extremism within the movement. I'm sure you'll find a way though.

You get really aggressive really quickly dont you? My point was that when you said organisations, I thought you were referring to anti-racism organisations which would have previously aligned themselves with Black Lives Matter, and I even said that there are Black activists I know who are unsure of Black Lives Matter because of a lack of transparency, so how youve ended up posting this I simply dont understand.

Oh and also, you can criticise Starmer for not making any further comment if you believe it to be wrong to do so. People are allowed to challenge you on it but lets steer clear of saying You cant criticise such and such because it makes you sound like a Corbynite.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 11:37:34 AM
What part of any of that post is aggressive? Any aggression is purely perceived by you rather than intended by me, maybe you should try reading my posts in a different tone?

If you don't understand why I've posted this then try not to ridicule my initial post by including Matt le Tissier as an organisation...

I'm going to leave it there with you before you try to twist anymore of my words
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 11:44:04 AM
Quote from: Welshred on July  2, 2020, 11:37:34 AM
What part of any of that post is aggressive? Any aggression is purely perceived by you rather than intended by me, maybe you should try reading my posts in a different tone?

If you don't understand why I've posted this then try not to ridicule my initial post by including Matt le Tissier as an organisation...

I'm going to leave it there with you before you try to twist anymore of my words

You keep saying Im trying to ridicule your post when Im not at all. But yeah, best to leave it, I wouldnt want to upset you any further.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 12:33:40 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 08:38:27 AM
I'm not sure how the mental gymnastics are being performed to paint Reeves as an anti semite but seems to have originated in a piece in the Canary;

https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2020/02/24/heres-why-laura-kuenssberg-and-centrists-spent-all-day-celebrating-a-rabid-antisemite/

Reeves has written a book celebrating a 100 years of women in Parliament. Astor was the first woman to take her seat (Markiewicz, in line with Sinn Fein policy, didn't take her seat) so the focus on her.

I haven't read the book but the Guardian review points out it covers female politicians from extremes such as Thatcher to Abbott, with a healthy dose of centrists like Shirley Williams in between. Without reading the book I don't know how much discussion there is of the subjects politics but if authoring this book makes her an anti semite does it make her a Thatcherite too?



https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/mar/15/women-of-westminster-by-rachel-reeves-review-the-mps-who-changed-politics
So, that's the hill Starmer is supposed to die upon!? Pitiful. A history of women at Westminster somehow equates to support for the antisemitic politics of just one of the women covered within the book. Unless Reeves waxed lyrical about Aster's antisemitic ideals and words, I fail to see what was she has done wrong in writing the book and what Starmer is supposed to do her.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 12:42:51 PM
Quote from: ljycb on July  2, 2020, 11:10:38 AM
You get really aggressive really quickly dont you? My point was that when you said organisations, I thought you were referring to anti-racism organisations which would have previously aligned themselves with Black Lives Matter, and I even said that there are Black activists I know who are unsure of Black Lives Matter because of a lack of transparency, so how youve ended up posting this I simply dont understand.

Oh and also, you can criticise Starmer for not making any further comment if you believe it to be wrong to do so. People are allowed to challenge you on it but lets steer clear of saying You cant criticise such and such because it makes you sound like a Corbynite.
You must have lead a very sheltered life if you find Welshred's post somehow 'aggressive'. There is more tone in my wife's sweet-nothings than that post from Welsh. ::)
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 12:43:07 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  1, 2020, 09:51:07 PM
Is hospital treatment after a GP visit free as well?

GP is not free because GP practises are mainly private. However there are free clinics spread across both islands to support lower income population but generally people do get used to paying £20-£40 for GP visits that is shorter in queue.

Government hospitals are free and damn well equipped. However, these services are free at the point of use for HK residents only. So don't walk in there with your appendix hanging outside your belly and expect a free operation if you were not local.

There are private hospitals for those who wish to have shorter waiting time for appointments and choose their own consultants to attend to them like it is over here.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 12:46:12 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  2, 2020, 10:34:01 AM
Cheers Gull, I had found that, but thought there must have been something else, but cheers anyway.

Kind of started with the statue of Astor in Plymouth and the very online left. My fault for mentioning Corbyn in relation to it, but chap has consistently over the decades marked anniversaries of Astor entering Parliament without anyone thinking he was supporting Astor's politics or personal views. Could have used Abbott or Chakrabarti or Dawn Butler to make the point. Or Harman or Boothroyd or... etc.  But some now claim to see an equivalency with marking that achievement with, say, uncritically pushing forward antisemitic views/ideas.

This is a good long read from outside the UK on the origins of it last year: https://www.cjr.org/analysis/nancy-astor-statue.php
« Last Edit: July 2, 2020, 12:51:10 PM by Zeb »
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 12:59:00 PM
Johnsons dad has circumvented the Greek ban on UK visitors by going to his Greek home for Summer break via Belgium.  Boasting about it on twitter apparently.

Justice may involve the Greek government sticking him in some isolation facility.  But of course he will likely be left to enjoy his hols in the Greek heat.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:01:43 PM
Quote from: TSC on July  2, 2020, 12:59:00 PM
Johnsons dad has circumvented the Greek ban on UK visitors by going to his Greek home for Summer break via Belgium.  Boasting about it on twitter apparently.

Justice may involve the Greek government sticking him in some isolation facility.  But of course he will likely be left to enjoy his hols in the Greek heat.

So we'll be spared the sight of him drinking a pint of true English ale on Saturday some consolation.

Maybe someone should grass up his Turkisk origins to the Greek authorities.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:03:29 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 01:01:43 PM
So we'll be spared the sight of him drinking a pint of true English ale on Saturday some consolation.

Maybe someone should grass up his Turkisk origins to the Greek authorities.

Will probably circumvent any Brexit impacts in due course too.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:28:09 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July  2, 2020, 01:01:43 PM
So we'll be spared the sight of him drinking a pint of true English ale on Saturday some consolation.

Maybe someone should grass up his Turkisk origins to the Greek authorities.

Sickening isnt it?

Not just the double standards, and the sheer gall of it. But the attitude behind it, which is exactly the attitude Cummings and his lapdog displayed after the trip to Northumbria. It betrays an arrogance and them and us beliefs that are deep rooted. (And its a belief that seemingly, the Great British public, by and large, are indifferent to).
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:34:57 PM
So a week in which the Tories and Johnson have exceeded their previous high standards for fuck ups and lies, people who allegedly want them out are doing their best to create a situation which could well help them to stay in power. Nice one.

Annoys me when people are losing their because they think Starmer doesn't meet their own standards of morals / views without acknowledging the difficult path he has to tread.

Labour needs to gain power, it's as simple as that and if they don't soon I really dread what the future has in store for this country.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:46:06 PM
Quote from: TSC on July  2, 2020, 12:59:00 PM
Johnsons dad has circumvented the Greek ban on UK visitors by going to his Greek home for Summer break via Belgium.  Boasting about it on twitter apparently.

Justice may involve the Greek government sticking him in some isolation facility.  But of course he will likely be left to enjoy his hols in the Greek heat.

Locking him up in Greece is too good for him.

Should make him walk back, via Bulgaria.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:49:19 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on July  2, 2020, 01:46:06 PM
Locking him up in Greece is too good for him.

Should make him walk back, via Bulgaria.

What have you got against the Bulgarians? ;D
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:51:40 PM
Quote from: Robinred on July  2, 2020, 01:28:09 PM
Sickening isnt it?

Not just the double standards, and the sheer gall of it. But the attitude behind it, which is exactly the attitude Cummings and his lapdog displayed after the trip to Northumbria. It betrays an arrogance and them and us beliefs that are deep rooted. (And its a belief that seemingly, the Great British public, by and large, are indifferent to).

Sadly large segments of the British public, as long as they have someone else to look down on, are more than happy to tug the forelock to their betters.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 01:59:18 PM
Quote from: Zeb on July  2, 2020, 12:46:12 PM
Kind of started with the statue of Astor in Plymouth and the very online left. My fault for mentioning Corbyn in relation to it, but chap has consistently over the decades marked anniversaries of Astor entering Parliament without anyone thinking he was supporting Astor's politics or personal views. Could have used Abbott or Chakrabarti or Dawn Butler to make the point. Or Harman or Boothroyd or... etc.  But some now claim to see an equivalency with marking that achievement with, say, uncritically pushing forward antisemitic views/ideas.

This is a good long read from outside the UK on the origins of it last year: https://www.cjr.org/analysis/nancy-astor-statue.hope
Cheers Zeb. It's hard to know what to say really. I hate to be unnecessarily inflammatory, but then again I would have to say people went to some extraordinary lengths to criticise Corbyn - just wish we could bin all this shit, there are far richer Tory seams to be mined.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
July 2, 2020, 02:59:25 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on July  1, 2020, 10:13:46 AM
Ill give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you didnt read Real Rastas post properly, rather than take this as a deliberate twisting of words. They didnt claim that Starmer supports right wing racists, they expressed disappointment in the weakness of his response to right wing racists. Even our PM - an actual racist - managed to call them what they were.

Starmers comments are linked below, and start with a nice bit of both-sidesery about the police. Weak as piss, if you ask me.

https://www.indy100.com/article/keir-starmer-london-protest-far-right-racist-racism-9565111


Profile photo, opens profile page on Twitter in a new tab
Keir Starmer
@Keir_Starmer
Any violence against our police is completely unacceptable. No ifs, no buts.

Todays protests in London were led by those intent on causing violence and sowing hate for their own ends.

We must not let them win.
7:43 PM · Jun 13, 2020

How is that 'both sides'?
