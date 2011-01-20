« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 331266 times)

Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13080 on: Today at 09:35:59 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:35:51 AM
So, is Starmer racist? Or does he not give a shit about black people?

Less of a shit I think is the proposition.

Starmer's 'zero tolerance' on racism and discrimination appears to be slightly hierarchical at the moment.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13081 on: Today at 09:37:29 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:02 AM
Wow - That escalated quickly.

Still waiting for a link to his comments etc about supporting right wing racists.
I have looked for anything and I cant find it, so it would be good to know what hes supposed to have said/done.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13082 on: Today at 09:46:12 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:11:24 AM
Labour can afford to lose votes in places like Liverpool though in the grand scheme of things.

Of course, and Manchester, London etc. Up to a point.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13083 on: Today at 09:47:54 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:35:59 AM
Less of a shit I think is the proposition.

Starmer's 'zero tolerance' on racism and discrimination appears to be slightly hierarchical at the moment.

Is it a proposition though or just half baked smears from a section of the labour party who are flapping about their own racism being exposed by the upcoming EHRC report on the Labour party under the previous leader?
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13084 on: Today at 09:55:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:47:54 AM
Is it a proposition though or just half baked smears from a section of the labour party who are flapping about their own racism being exposed by the upcoming EHRC report on the Labour party under the previous leader?

I don't think Starmer's treatment of Nandy and RBL are quite in line, personally, so I think it has something behind it.

He's made a few further missteps on BLM and was quite reductive on that. As well as reducing the trans-rights issue to 'brick throwing' on both sides

I don't think it's totally without merit, again, only my opinion.
Offline Lusty

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13085 on: Today at 09:57:16 AM »
Just had a quick look at the BLM UK Twitter account and nearly every Tweet in the last few days is about Israel, so I think Starmer might do well to distance himself from them in the current climate. 

How you walk the line between supporting the overall message of BLM and avoiding association with the people behind the 'official' movement I'm not sure.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13086 on: Today at 10:00:41 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:47:54 AM
Is it a proposition though or just half baked smears from a section of the labour party who are flapping about their own racism being exposed by the upcoming EHRC report on the Labour party under the previous leader?

Given the amount of black people who have said theyre deeply uncomfortable with Labours handling of this, I think thats somewhat, erm... dismissive.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13087 on: Today at 10:06:19 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:55:51 AM
I don't think Starmer's treatment of Nandy and RBL are quite in line, personally, so I think it has something behind it.

He's made a few further missteps on BLM and was quite reductive on that. As well as reducing the trans-rights issue to 'brick throwing' on both sides

I don't think it's totally without merit, again, only my opinion.

Doreen Lawrence would disagree, she was one of his backers when launching his leadership bid and has spoken about how much he helped the family to finally achieve a measure of justice for her son when he was in charge of the CPS.

I dont know about this Nandy thing you mentioned?
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13088 on: Today at 10:13:46 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:07:02 AM
Still waiting for a link to his comments etc about supporting right wing racists.

Ill give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you didnt read Real Rastas post properly, rather than take this as a deliberate twisting of words. They didnt claim that Starmer supports right wing racists, they expressed disappointment in the weakness of his response to right wing racists. Even our PM - an actual racist - managed to call them what they were.

Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:41:06 PM
He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.

The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.

Starmers comments are linked below, and start with a nice bit of both-sidesery about the police. Weak as piss, if you ask me.

https://www.indy100.com/article/keir-starmer-london-protest-far-right-racist-racism-9565111



Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13089 on: Today at 10:19:35 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:13:46 AM
Ill give you the benefit of the doubt


Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13090 on: Today at 10:23:45 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:57:16 AM
Just had a quick look at the BLM UK Twitter account and nearly every Tweet in the last few days is about Israel, so I think Starmer might do well to distance himself from them in the current climate. 

How you walk the line between supporting the overall message of BLM and avoiding association with the people behind the 'official' movement I'm not sure.
By the way, what makes it 'official'? Genuine question.
Online Zeb

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13091 on: Today at 10:24:33 AM »
It's actually interesting how both Johnson and Starmer condemn actions (rather than label people) but Johnson focuses on a 'subversion' of the protests whereas Starmer says it's rotten from the top.

Comes down to this, from Starmer at least, really.

Quote
It is worth pointing out, however, that despite being deep-seated, values are not immutable; on the other hand, it is unlikely that telling people they are wrong, or racist, or immoral in increasingly loud tones will win over hearts, or votes. Recognition of the shared agenda of inequality, economic insecurity and disconnection from political elites is far more likely to generate the sense of solidarity necessary to pursue a progressive agenda than to sneer disapprovingly at the values of others on the economic left. Sincere attempts to engage with and understand the positions of other groups with whom the liberal left share broad economic policy agreement will not only make it more likely that progressive economic politics may prevail, but may also help make a more progressive and positive view of democracy possible. Failure of parties on the left to engage with these voters leaves the space open for those on the (radical) right to fill, and poses a threat to democratic values and ideals well beyond the positional politics of left and right.


http://www.renewal.org.uk/articles/the-fragmentation-of-the-electoral-left-since-2010
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13092 on: Today at 10:26:59 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:19:35 AM
😂😂😂

Alright there chief?
Offline Lusty

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13093 on: Today at 10:27:55 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:23:45 AM
By the way, what makes it 'official'? Genuine question.

And a good question.  I saw the blue tick and the words 'Official page for #BlackLivesMatterUK' in the bio and assumed some kind of official status.  But I think you're asking what gives these people the right to make that claim and why Twitter has deemed them worth of the blue tick and I have no idea to be honest.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13094 on: Today at 10:30:58 AM »
We've already got one clueless opportunistic lying prime minister who will say anything for votes. Dont think I can stomach another.

Everyone's equal, but some are more equal than others, BLM doesnt get enough votes so bin it. Fuck that.

Wonder what the lib dems are up to these days. Might start reading up.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13095 on: Today at 10:31:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:06:19 AM
Doreen Lawrence would disagree, she was one of his backers when launching his leadership bid and has spoken about how much he helped the family to finally achieve a measure of justice for her son when he was in charge of the CPS.

I dont know about this Nandy thing you mentioned?

Probably because I meant Reeves. That's my mistake not had my coffee yet.

There's also the current lack of action following the leaked report and the internal bullying within the party of 3 black members of the shadow cabinet.

Like I say, it's not as if these thoughts that Starmer might do performative things like take a knee but then not follow it up with any action, unless it suits his needs, are not totally unfounded.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13096 on: Today at 10:33:22 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:24:33 AM
It's actually interesting how both Johnson and Starmer condemn actions (rather than label people) but Johnson focuses on a 'subversion' of the protests whereas Starmer says it's rotten from the top.

Comes down to this, from Starmer at least, really.
Quote
It is worth pointing out, however, that despite being deep-seated, values are not immutable; on the other hand, it is unlikely that telling people they are wrong, or racist, or immoral in increasingly loud tones will win over hearts, or votes. Recognition of the shared agenda of inequality, economic insecurity and disconnection from political elites is far more likely to generate the sense of solidarity necessary to pursue a progressive agenda than to sneer disapprovingly at the values of others on the economic left. Sincere attempts to engage with and understand the positions of other groups with whom the liberal left share broad economic policy agreement will not only make it more likely that progressive economic politics may prevail, but may also help make a more progressive and positive view of democracy possible. Failure of parties on the left to engage with these voters leaves the space open for those on the (radical) right to fill, and poses a threat to democratic values and ideals well beyond the positional politics of left and right.
http://www.renewal.org.uk/articles/the-fragmentation-of-the-electoral-left-since-2010
Politically, and strategically speaking, I think that's right. I feel those who fail to acknowledge this have little understanding of psychology, sociology and politics. You not need to be steeped in study in any of those subjects to understand the broad concepts - it is surely common sense. Either, we can remain 'pure', or we can effect change. Personally, I accept our limitations, am more interested in achieving what is possible, and hopefully incrementally move to a better place over time. Factionalism achieves very little.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13097 on: Today at 10:39:14 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:31:21 AM
Probably because I meant Reeves. That's my mistake not had my coffee yet.

There's also the current lack of action following the leaked report and the internal bullying within the party of 3 black members of the shadow cabinet.

Like I say, it's not as if these thoughts that Starmer might do performative things like take a knee but then not follow it up with any action, unless it suits his needs, are not totally unfounded.


The leaked report is still under investigation, i assume Starmer is waiting for that. Ive not heard of this bullying matter, ive searched but cant find anything, do you have any links?
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13098 on: Today at 10:43:02 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:13:46 AM
Ill give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you didnt read Real Rastas post properly, rather than take this as a deliberate twisting of words. They didnt claim that Starmer supports right wing racists, they expressed disappointment in the weakness of his response to right wing racists. Even our PM - an actual racist - managed to call them what they were.

Starmers comments are linked below, and start with a nice bit of both-sidesery about the police. Weak as piss, if you ask me.

https://www.indy100.com/article/keir-starmer-london-protest-far-right-racist-racism-9565111




No one was trying to twist his words (or that wasnt my impression anyway),  they just didnt know what incident he was referring to.

As it was a single tweet, and contained the words sowing hatred I think it would be a push to say there was anything wrong with that.  If it was a speech and didnt mention it Id be much more worried though. And that may be the case, but I havent seen it.

The rise of far right extremism is a huge issue though, you're right. The targeting of BAME groups seems to be far more prevalent of late (although maybe social media just makes it more obvious, its difficult to know).   Tackling it will take determination and policies that marginalise people with those views rather than policies that breed resentment and push people to those extremes.
Looking at the US, weve seen how overly confrontational and populist politics can actually push more people to the right, avoiding this in the UK is paramount.  It will be interesting to see how Starmer tackles these issues as his leadership builds.  To stop BAME people being discriminated against is something that needs to not be a moment but needs to be a philosophy.  Actions will speak loudest here. Right now Id trust him to take action far more than Johnson, but we need to watch out for subconscious bias in our leaders, weve seen under Corbyn how discrimination can flourish if dealt with weakly.
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13099 on: Today at 10:49:29 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:27:55 AM
And a good question.  I saw the blue tick and the words 'Official page for #BlackLivesMatterUK' in the bio and assumed some kind of official status.  But I think you're asking what gives these people the right to make that claim and why Twitter has deemed them worth of the blue tick and I have no idea to be honest.

It's all a bit shrouded as to who is behind it now (The UK one)

It seemed to be formed back in 2016 and first came to prominence with the London City Airport closure

This led to charges of those involved (at that time).

They were found guilty

Following the blockade it emerged that several of those arrested were veterans of climate change protests and their involvement at City airport led to accusations that the British offshoot of the Black Lives Matter movement has been hijacked by middle-class white activists.

There are photos of them there, some undoubtedly likely trust fund kids.

A quick google on their names reveals several seem to be still active in a give me a cause and I will agitate sort of way, CV's stating writing for Novara and such.

There is also a reference in this book here that anti racist campaigners accused them at the time of being "white left wing activists hijacking the Black Lives Matter Banner" though I can't find who that was.

I have no idea if any of these, or their fellow anarcho left political travellers are still involved, but it's always a bit of a problem when these sort of professional agitators find a noble cause to latch onto and then try to twist it to their own ends.


Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13100 on: Today at 10:55:30 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:39:14 AM
The leaked report is still under investigation, i assume Starmer is waiting for that. Ive not heard of this bullying matter, ive searched but cant find anything, do you have any links?

The report is available online for you to read at your leisure.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13101 on: Today at 10:57:27 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:55:30 AM
The report is available online for you to read at your leisure.

Online Zeb

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13102 on: Today at 11:01:54 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:55:30 AM
The report is available online for you to read at your leisure.

Many people did, me included. The claims for the 'report' are unfaithful to the edited highlights of whatsapp communications. That it wasn't actioned by the GLU and GS responsible for drawing it up says a great deal. That it wasn't investigated properly does too. And so we must wait for someone to actually do the investigative part and write a real report, with some of those named suspended in the meantime.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13103 on: Today at 11:07:34 AM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:55:30 AM
The report is available online for you to read at your leisure.

Ive read the report. I was on about the seperate bullying matter you alluded to?
Offline Sangria

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13104 on: Today at 11:17:16 AM »
Quote from: #BlackLivesMatterUK
As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israels settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades.

FREE PALESTINE.
Quote from: #BlackLivesMatterUK
More than 40 Jewish groups around the world in 2018 opposed "cynical and false accusations of antisemitism that dangerously conflate anti-Jewish racism with opposition to Israels policies and system of occupation and apartheid".
Quote from: #BlackLivesMatterUK
Tens of BAME organisations in the UK condemned efforts "deny Palestinians basic humanity by suppressing their entire history and current plight"
Quote from: #BlackLivesMatterUK
The fast-growing US organisation Jewish Voice for Peace on Zionism: "Palestinian dispossession and occupation are by design. Zionism has meant profound trauma for generations, systematically separating Palestinians from their homes, land, and each other."
and many more in that vein.

https://twitter.com/ukblm/status/1277177624884850689

Why on earth are BLM taking up other causes?

Reading Gulleysucker's post makes more sense for me now.
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13105 on: Today at 11:24:27 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:17:16 AM

I'm uncertain, but there may also be a strand now involved who are inspired and sympathise with the teachings of Louis Farrakhan.

He does have a bit of anti semitic form, to say the least.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13106 on: Today at 11:41:11 AM »
Milliband spoke out against this latest Israeli action on Marr on Sunday.
Online TSC

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13107 on: Today at 11:42:50 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:17:16 AM
and many more in that vein.

https://twitter.com/ukblm/status/1277177624884850689

Why on earth are BLM taking up other causes?

Reading Gulleysucker's post makes more sense for me now.

Does appear to some extent some group/s behind BLM this side of the Atlantic are focusing on Israel specifically.  Danger of course is that the central message gets diluted or lost.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13108 on: Today at 11:43:29 AM »
Has anyone come across this website;

https://www.blacklivesmatter.uk/about-us.html

I was looking into the ideas about defunding the police (which have a very American slant i.e stopping the police receiving ex military equipment) and this website came up.

Looking at the disclaimer

 "IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR VISITORS:WE ARE NOT AFFILIATED TO THE ACTIVIST COALITION USING:Twitter @ukblmInstagram @blmuk

We DO NOT have a gofundme page. They do.

THE UKBLM COALITION DO NOT HAVE AN OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO DIRECT YOU TO.

For information on BLM protest you need to contact @ukblm or other BLM coalitions, groups to preferred area directly."

Is this some form of commercial site piggybacking off BLM. I'be looked on Whois but thre is no clarity as to who is behind the website.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13109 on: Today at 11:45:37 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:41:11 AM
Milliband spoke out against this latest Israeli action on Marr on Sunday.
Hes right to do so, the actions of the Israeli government have been deplorable
Online TSC

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13110 on: Today at 11:53:08 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:45:37 AM
Hes right to do so, the actions of the Israeli government have been deplorable

Agreed. But IMO shouldnt be conflated with BLM which obviously arose as a result of actions of the police in US.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13111 on: Today at 12:00:09 PM »
The problem I have with this situation is to me this is all cynical attempts to attack the leader. Actions speak louder than words and if you take Milliband for example, he became a darling to the left and a lot of pro Corbyn commentators recently, despite him signing off on shite like the Immigration Mug when he was leader.

To me it seems loyalty and arse kissing is requirement number 1. If this was Long-Bailey, it wouldn't have been picked up on.

Also describing BLM thing as a moment. I am sure lots of people have used that as a reference to it being a moment in history?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13112 on: Today at 12:01:22 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 11:24:27 AM
I'm uncertain, but there may also be a strand now involved who are inspired and sympathise with the teachings of Louis Farrakhan.

He does have a bit of anti semitic form, to say the least.

From Wiki:

During the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries, Farrakhan praised Republican candidate Donald Trump as the only candidate "who has stood in front of the Jewish community and said 'I dont want your money.'" While he declined to endorse outright, he said of Trump "I like what I'm looking at."[57] In 2018, Farrakhan again praised Trump for "destroying every enemy that was an enemy of our rise."[58] Conservative pundits Candace Owens and Glenn Beck both took note of Farrakhan's position, with Owens saying it was a "really big deal" that Farrakhan had "aligned himself with Trump's administration" and Beck declaring that "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" and urging "reconciliation" between conservatives and Farrakhan.[59]
Offline ljycb

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13113 on: Today at 12:03:28 PM »
Another nice summation of how Im feeling from Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) - wish I could articulate myself even half as well, may stand a chance in threads like this if I could!

Quote
Exhausted by a politics that cannot move beyond but millions of people in Britain support the police, so Labour must if it wants to win. Millions of people in Britain also support the death penalty, too. Where do you draw the line, if your politics is what the people want?

It isnt right-on left-wing posturing to talk critically about the behaviour of the police. For many (millions of?) people in Britain, disproportionately people of colour, their experience experience of the police is of harassment, violence or, at the very least, frustration.

Im especially tired to see the repeated idea that  for example  defunding the police is merely woke posturing. For many people & communities in Britain, the police are a deadly weapon of the state. Their concerns about police violence and harassment are not posturing.
Online Welshred

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13114 on: Today at 12:03:45 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:00:09 PM
The problem I have with this situation is to me this is all cynical attempts to attack the leader. 


Completely agree with this. Some people have been waiting and waiting for an opportunity to attack Starmar and boy have they taken it!
Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13115 on: Today at 12:07:05 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:43:29 AM
Has anyone come across this website;

https://www.blacklivesmatter.uk/about-us.html

I was looking into the ideas about defunding the police (which have a very American slant i.e stopping the police receiving ex military equipment) and this website came up.

Looking at the disclaimer

 "IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR VISITORS:WE ARE NOT AFFILIATED TO THE ACTIVIST COALITION USING:Twitter @ukblmInstagram @blmuk

We DO NOT have a gofundme page. They do.

THE UKBLM COALITION DO NOT HAVE AN OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO DIRECT YOU TO.

For information on BLM protest you need to contact @ukblm or other BLM coalitions, groups to preferred area directly."

Is this some form of commercial site piggybacking off BLM. I'be looked on Whois but thre is no clarity as to who is behind the website.

There seem to be a few spelling mistakes on the pages of that site.

What's a bit odd, is they have that not affiliated disclaimer but then say go to BLMUK for protest details...

For information on BLM protest you need to contact @ukblm or other BLM coalitions, groups to preferred area directly.

So I'm left unsure as to what they are trying to say by stating they don't have a gofundme like the others, but then instead have a paypal donate button.

I'm not sure what the differentiation there is meant to signify.

But there should rightly be a concern that the BLM message may be getting diluted and possibly hijacked, perhaps even for mischief, and it doesn't help when there is an opacity around the background of who is really running these sites.

Online jillc

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13116 on: Today at 12:09:06 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:03:45 PM
Completely agree with this. Some people have been waiting and waiting for an opportunity to attack Starmar and boy have they taken it!

Wasn't this completely predictable though, you could almost set your watch to it.
Online Welshred

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13117 on: Today at 12:10:35 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:03:28 PM
Another nice summation of how Im feeling from Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) - wish I could articulate myself even half as well, may stand a chance in threads like this if I could!


She hasn't really commented on the term 'defund the police' though has she? She's said a lot of things that do require much needed systemic change within the police like their harassment and violence towards certain communites. 'Defunding the police' is a ridiculous slogan and it doesn't represent what BLM actually want and will just promote jingoism in certain groups. Like I've said before Starmar was right to say defunding the police is nonsense but he was wrong to then not go on to explain what BLM actually mean.

Look at that the violence in Brixton last week. I saw Snapchat videos of it where they were bragging about chasing the police out of their area after they came to shut down their illegal party but then half an hour later screaming about where the police and paramedics were after rival gangs decided that not having the police around was a good opportunity to start stabbing each other. The lay person in this country will see defunding the police and as removing the police in its entirety, that's the issue, and the slogan needs to be reframed to accurately portray what BLM want.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13118 on: Today at 12:12:35 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:03:45 PM
Completely agree with this. Some people have been waiting and waiting for an opportunity to attack Starmar and boy have they taken it!

This is probably true for some people but isnt that just how the world works? There would have been people queuing up for an opportunity to attack any of the other candidates for leadership. Likewise, just like there was under Corbyn, there are some people who are going to back the leader to the hilt and will not accommodate any criticism aimed at him. We needed to move away from this a long time ago but the rot seems to have set in unfortunately.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #13119 on: Today at 12:13:29 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:03:45 PM
Completely agree with this. Some people have been waiting and waiting for an opportunity to attack Starmar and boy have they taken it!

We listen to the concerns of Jewish people when it comes to anti-Semitism within the party, and we should listen to the concerns of black people now. Its not always about Corbyn vs Starmer, you know?
