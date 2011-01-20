He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.



The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.





Tory leaders, literally for decades, have managed the impossible task of riding two horses, and now have finally strapped themselves to the one horse and somehow remained in power - I personally think that they have shed all their big hitters and the soul of their party, and that they will soon be fucked up completely by Brexit (their one and only guiding principle and centre of gravity). For decades I have felt that their days were numbered and I still do - I have remained consistently delusional on this since the days of John Major.But they are survivors, and have never had the baggage of ideology to weigh them down, until now - there I go again.Labour are consistently self-destructive, carry all kinds of baggage and we have discovered since the Brexit referendum that our Leader now needs to ride three horses, Corbynites, Blairites, and Faragistes. Starmer needs to negotiate not so much a tightrope, as a minefield. There will be mistakes along the way. For me there haven't been any so far, but for others there will have been. The BLM path is nuanced but not that difficult to understand. We have to, as Milliband said, 'Learn, not so much to bury our differences, but to stop burying our similarities.' That's a good one-liner, but it's easier said than done. And how do you find any common ground with our beloved working class Faragistes?! I think the only way is education, and that will start on January the first.It seems pretty impossible to me, but we all need to be less emotional and try to rationalise our way through this - which seems to me to be roughly what old refreshingly boring Mr. Starmer is trying to do.