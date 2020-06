The strategy seems to that alienating BAME/young voters is an acceptable risk to take, on the assumption that they’ll vote Labour no matter what. Because I think people need to realise just how much he’s alienating people right now, although I’m aware Corbyn also put people off for different reasons. Whether he’s going to win back enough Labour voters to offset the people who may just not bother voting at all, I’m not sure.



It seems clear that Starmer is trying to court favour with Times/Telegraph readers. My fear is that he’ll alienate Labour voters and the people he’s trying to court favour with will continue to vote Tory, as they always do.



I’d say so.



He really is, as someone who is black and also thought he was the standout candidate to be leader I'm extremely disappointed between this and his refusal to call the Britain First lot racist earlier in the month. Now Labour don't stand where I live but if they did he wouldn't get my vote right now and would have a lot of work to do to get it and I know that family and friends over in England share the same view.The zero tolerance across the board when it comes to racism is 100% spot on too, you don't pick and choose what you're strong on and what is ok to pussyfoot around because voters (we stick our nose up at anti-semites but other racists are ok?), disappointed but not surprised at the difference in attitude and tone in here between anti-semitism issues and BAME issues.