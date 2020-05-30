In my own crazy head, I get thoughts like.



How far right does the labour party need to shift to become electable in our racist country.



Its fair to say that Starmer has handled this one terribly.



The strategy seems to that alienating BAME/young voters is an acceptable risk to take, on the assumption that theyll vote Labour no matter what. Because I think people need to realise just how much hes alienating people right now, although Im aware Corbyn also put people off for different reasons. Whether hes going to win back enough Labour voters to offset the people who may just not bother voting at all, Im not sure.It seems clear that Starmer is trying to court favour with Times/Telegraph readers. My fear is that hell alienate Labour voters and the people hes trying to court favour with will continue to vote Tory, as they always do.Id say so.