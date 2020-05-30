In my own crazy head, I get thoughts like.
How far right does the labour party need to shift to become electable in our racist country.
The strategy seems to that alienating BAME/young voters is an acceptable risk to take, on the assumption that theyll vote Labour no matter what. Because I think people need to realise just how much hes alienating people right now, although Im aware Corbyn also put people off for different reasons. Whether hes going to win back enough Labour voters to offset the people who may just not bother voting at all, Im not sure.
It seems clear that Starmer is trying to court favour with Times/Telegraph readers. My fear is that hell alienate Labour voters and the people hes trying to court favour with will continue to vote Tory, as they always do.
Its fair to say that Starmer has handled this one terribly.
Id say so.