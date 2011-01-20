« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread  (Read 327821 times)

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 07:24:35 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:21:36 PM
He did say that the idea of defunding the police is nonsense didnt he? If not then Im happy to be corrected.

Yes, which it is, obviously. You then tried to pretend that he said that funding prevention programmes is nonsense. Which he didn't, obviously.

This isn't the hill for you to die on. You've already been trolled by Farage and tried to pretend you don't know what words mean just on the last page. Do better.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 07:24:35 PM
Yes, which it is, obviously. You then tried to pretend that he said that funding prevention programmes is nonsense. Which he didn't, obviously.

This isn't the hill for you to die on. You've already been trolled by Farage and tried to pretend you don't know what words mean just on the last page. Do better.

I didnt try to pretend anything of the sort so either you havent read my posts properly or youre lying.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 07:34:41 PM »
Is the 'defund the police' statement not a lot more applicable to the US? Doesn't seem to quite translate over here IMO.

In America, the police have huge budgets, have tanks, Lamborghinis, fucking rocket launchers and lots of basically military grade hardware. I get it. Defund them. It's ridiculous.

Over here, they get scraps from the already depleted local council budgets.

I'm not convinced it's really quite the same.

Not saying they shouldn't stamp out racism in the UK police, that's a given - as they should everywhere. But defunding them, over here, doesn't correlate with taking away the ridiculous budgets the likes of the NYPD spend, because it's nowhere near the same level.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 07:46:08 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:34:00 PM
I didnt try to pretend anything of the sort so either you havent read my posts properly or youre lying.

Oh, have I taken your words slightly outside the context of your original meaning? I apologise profusely.

Do you accept that Starmer was not saying that he thinks increasing spending on prevention services is nonsense?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 07:49:00 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:26:41 PM
So when the tories defunded the police that was ok?

Because when the BLM twitter account (which promoted antisemitic tropes the other day) expanded on it they said
Which of course Starmer would have fully agreed with.

So, silly slogan that has nothing to do with what it actually means.


May have been more apt to frame it with said underlying message lets invest in preventative measures, which most could get on board with.  Defund the police suggests scrapping it altogether.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 07:55:29 PM »
Defunding the police is such a moronic term.  Nobody in their right minds would vote for someone who said they want to defund the police.

The Tories have been defunding public services for the past 10 years, look at the results.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 07:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 07:46:08 PM
Oh, have I taken your words slightly outside the context of your original meaning? I apologise profusely.

Do you accept that Starmer was not saying that he thinks increasing spending on prevention services is nonsense?

Yeah, Ill happily accept that! He didnt say anything of the sort.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 08:11:28 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:49:00 PM
May have been more apt to frame it with said underlying message lets invest in preventative measures, which most could get on board with.  Defund the police suggests scrapping it altogether.

I have an idea. How about something catchy like "Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime"?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 08:14:01 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:11:28 PM
I have an idea. How about something catchy like "Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime"?

Bang! And the crime is gone?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 08:17:57 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:36:53 PM
This argument is just highlighting what a stupid idea it was to use the term 'defund' when a large proportion (most?) of the people advocating it don't actually mean just cut their funding and nothing else.
Agreed. Completely bonkers and self-defeating.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 08:21:13 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 07:34:41 PM
Is the 'defund the police' statement not a lot more applicable to the US? Doesn't seem to quite translate over here IMO.
It doesn't readily translate there either. I lived there for years, and my wife is American - it is nonsensical to us too.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 08:29:51 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:17:57 PM
Agreed. Completely bonkers and self-defeating.

I'll be supportive of how it's been framed. It's meant to be provocative. It's meant to pull the conversation away from "More police" "More prisons" as the solutions to crime. Just daft to confuse that with the coalition building a political party has to do, and even dafter to expect Starmer to row in behind such slogans given the political realities the Labour party face and bridges which need to be built.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM »
Sorry, have I missed something today? Where is all this defund the police nonsense come from on here today? One minute were all rightfully complaining that theres not enough police, and now people are saying lets defund them?!?!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM
Sorry, have I missed something today? Where is all this defund the police nonsense come from on here today? One minute were all rightfully complaining that theres not enough police, and now people are saying lets defund them?!?!
Turns out that defund the police didnt actually mean defund the police....

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 08:44:25 PM »
Great couple of tweets there from Musa Okwonga.

Quote
For Keir Starmer to restate his strong support for the police in the same week two of them felt comfy enough to share selfies next to two dead black women - for that to be his instinct, the tone and the timing of his words - I have no fitting words of my own.

No, I didn't expect him to call for the defunding of the police. I did expect this to be a week in which he acknowledged the issue of institutional racism within an organisation, given that he has recently been praised for doing just that in his own party.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 07:55:41 PM
Yeah, Ill happily accept that! He didnt say anything of the sort.

Great, so then we can agree that Starmer was not speaking against the hidden meaning behind the "defund the police" slogan but was actually literally saying that taking public funding away from the police is nonsense?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 08:45:01 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Turns out that defund the police didnt actually mean defund the police....



Where that gif of grandpa Simpson when you need it.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 08:52:45 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:29:51 PM
I'll be supportive of how it's been framed. It's meant to be provocative. It's meant to pull the conversation away from "More police" "More prisons" as the solutions to crime. Just daft to confuse that with the coalition building a political party has to do, and even dafter to expect Starmer to row in behind such slogans given the political realities the Labour party face and bridges which need to be built.
Well, I was really meaning its use in the US, where (I perceive) the phrase has more traction (and is is being used against BLM and supporters of meaningful change). Still, I am not convinced about its effectiveness in the UK. But I cannot argue against it being 'provocative'.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 PM »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 08:44:32 PM
Great, so then we can agree that Starmer was not speaking against the hidden meaning behind the "defund the police" slogan but was actually literally saying that taking public funding away from the police is nonsense?

Its not a hidden meaning and would suspect Starmer knows that but Ive already accepted what youre asking of me in the post youre quoting so Im going to politely ask you to leave me alone now if thats alright?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 PM »
I was going to put this in the George Floyd thread but that's locked, and it's relevant to the current conversation in this thread.

Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Approves Proposal to Disband Police

(MINNEAPOLIS)  The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a radical proposal to change the city charter that would allow the police department to be dismantled, following mass public criticism of law enforcement over the killing of George Floyd.

The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the citys voters would have the final say. And it came amid a spate of recent shootings in Minnesotas largest city that have heightened many citizens concerns about talk of dismantling the department.

The Minneapolis force has come under heavy pressure since Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyds neck for nearly eight minutes. Activists had long accused the department of being unable to change a racist and brutal culture, and earlier this month, a majority of the council proclaimed support for dismantling the department.

Doing so would first require amending the city charter. Draft language of the amendment posted online would replace the department with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, which will have responsibility for public safety services prioritizing a holistic, public health-oriented approach.

The amendment goes on to say the director of the new agency would have non-law-enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches. It also provides for a division of licensed peace officers, who would answer to the departments director.

Council members who support the change are looking to seize on a groundswell of support for significant policing changes following Floyds death. If they dont get the charter change on the November ballot, their next chance wont come until November 2021, they say.

It is time to make structural change, Council Member Steve Fletcher said. It is time to start from scratch and reinvent what public safety looks like.

The proposed amendment is expected to be approved Friday, but thats just a first step. It goes then to a policy committee and to the citys Charter Commission for formal review. The commissions recommendation doesnt bind the council, but it takes time.

Barry Clegg, chairman of the Charter Commission, said the process feels rushed.

As I understand it, they are saying, We are going to have this new department. We dont know what its going to look like yet. We wont implement this for a year, well figure it out, Clegg said. For myself anyway, I would prefer that we figured it out first, and then voted on it.

Clegg said that to get the proposed amendment question on the November ballot, it has to be finalized by Aug. 21. He said if the Charter Commission took its final action at its Aug. 5 meeting, there would likely be enough time for it to get passed by the full council, go through a veto period, and then, if vetoed, have time to spare for a possible mayoral veto override. Once on the ballot, the measure would go to voters.

Mayor Jacob Frey doesnt support abolishing the department, a stance that got him booed off the street by activists who demonstrated outside his house following Floyds death and demanded to know where he stood.

Frey expressed concerns about the proposed amendment as currently drafted, including whether the change would eliminate police altogether or allow for a police presence going forward. He also said that when something currently goes wrong, the chief and the mayor are accountable  but under the new plan, accountability would be dispersed among 14 people. Frey also questioned whether policing practices would vary, based on ward or other factors.

There is a significant lack of clarity. And if Im seeing a lack of clarity, so are our constituents, said Frey, who has said he supports deep structural change in the existing department.

Fletcher said under the new agency when someone calls 911, there will always be a response thats appropriate, including the option for a response by employees authorized to use force. But he said the vast majority of calls that police officers currently take will be answered by employees with different expertise.

Miski Noor, an organizer with Black Visions, criticized the proposed amendment for creating a division of licensed peace officers at all. She said it would give current and former police way too much power to shape public safety in Minneapolis.

Steven Belton, president and chief executive of Urban League Twin Cities, said the way some council members went forward without a concrete plan is irresponsible.

The problem that needs to be stated up front, from my perspective, is racism.  Im not sure what they are trying to fix here, he said.

Don Blyly, whose beloved science fiction and mystery bookstores were destroyed by arson in the unrest that followed Floyds death, said if local leaders do something sufficiently stupid when it comes to policing, he wont reopen in Minneapolis.

There are legitimate problems with the Minneapolis police, but the way the politicians are going about it is just ridiculous, Blyly said. They are pandering to a certain segment of the electorate.

https://time.com/5860172/minneapolis-city-council-eliminate-police-george-floyd/
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12980 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:44:25 PM
Great couple of tweets there from Musa Okwonga.

So because Starmerhasn't criticised two police officers accused of a disgusting act he somehow supports institutional racism?

You have to remember he's a lawyer and realises the need to tread carefully to avoid risking the frustration of any prosecution they, rightly, should face.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12981 on: Yesterday at 09:31:28 PM »
Jesus Christ...

Corbyn nutter Twitter has discovered that Starmers wife is Jewish...


Holy crap.....  its... awful...

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12982 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:56:47 PM
Its not a hidden meaning and would suspect Starmer knows that but Ive already accepted what youre asking of me in the post youre quoting so Im going to politely ask you to leave me alone now if thats alright?

It is to 90% of the population. When they hear defund the police they don't see all the nice policies and initiatives BLM stated on their twitter. The hear and see defund the police. So he rightfully calls defunding the police nonsense.

Could he have used the question asked to highlight the policies and initiatives BLM stated on their twitter? Yes sure he could have, if he did you could give his answer a plus rating. Without that it's just a neutral answer, not some big negative.

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12983 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:31:28 PM
Jesus Christ...

Corbyn nutter Twitter has discovered that Starmers wife is Jewish...


Holy crap.....  its... awful...


Oh my god. Is she Jewish or is she Israeli, what's the chicken soup like, how many press ups can she do and has she ever had him in a choke hold. We need to know and we need to know now!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12984 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:31:28 PM
Jesus Christ...

Corbyn nutter Twitter has discovered that Starmers wife is Jewish...


Holy crap.....  its... awful...

Disgraceful isnt it?

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM
It is to 90% of the population. When they hear defund the police they don't see all the nice policies and initiatives BLM stated on their twitter. The hear and see defund the police. So he rightfully calls defunding the police nonsense.

Could he have used the question asked to highlight the policies and initiatives BLM stated on their twitter? Yes sure he could have, if he did you could give his answer a plus rating. Without that it's just a neutral answer, not some big negative.



Sure, but I do feel this works both ways. I dont think anyone can realistically expect Starmer to come out in support of defunding the police, but likewise, a lot of people feel as though he has just dismissed quite an organic element to this movement as nonsense and something which nobody should be talking about. A lot of you have made good points offering the perspective of Starmers position and what it is he needs to do in order to be successful in his role, but there are repercussions from everything he does and its more than valid for me to be pointing them out I think.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM
So because Starmerhasn't criticised two police officers accused of a disgusting act he somehow supports institutional racism?

You have to remember he's a lawyer and realises the need to tread carefully to avoid risking the frustration of any prosecution they, rightly, should face.

I take your point about him being a lawyer but I dont think Okwonga is saying that Starmer supports institutional racism there.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12985 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:31:28 PM
Jesus Christ...

Corbyn nutter Twitter has discovered that Starmers wife is Jewish...


Holy crap.....  its... awful...
What am I looking for? Link?
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12986 on: Yesterday at 10:43:35 PM »
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12987 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 PM »
It passed by earlier today, but Pogrund has reported  the Corbyn appointed Labour director of governance and legal Thomas Gardiner has resigned.

Of course speculation linking this to the possible receiving of the EHRC report today is rife.

I remember him well and thinking at the time it was all somewhat too cosy.


Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12988 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:43:35 PM

That unhinged nonsense actually started a good few weeks back.

It's disgusting.

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12989 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:43:35 PM
https://twitter.com/inthelionsden_/status/1277337601289175046?s=21
Theres lots more too
It is shameful that these people call themselves Labour Party members and socialists.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12990 on: Today at 04:27:22 AM »
Quote from: Devon Red on Yesterday at 08:44:32 PM
Great, so then we can agree that Starmer was not speaking against the hidden meaning behind the "defund the police" slogan but was actually literally saying that taking public funding away from the police is nonsense?

We can agree that Maxine Peake was simply criticising Israeli police and no other inference could be made into her comments?

Nuance and deeper meaning was oh so important this time last week, according to the same people completely refusing to acknowledge that now.
