Author Topic: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:53:04 PM
Cummings sacked him sounds like going by ch4 news report.  He crossed Cummings on a number of occasions.

So the real (unelected) PM strikes again.

Read in conjunction with Gove's speech the other day, I guess. Gove's speech almost certainly by one Mr.D.Cummings. 'The elite' as synonym for 'any source of friction to our ideological crusade'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:24 PM by Zeb »
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 08:31:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM
Read in conjunction with Gove's speech the other day, I guess. Gove's speech almost certainly by one Mr.D.Cummings. 'The elite' as synonym for 'any source of friction to our ideological crusade'.

Really not sure how to feel about this. Part of me thinks politicising the Civil Service (well the very top level) means there less excuses for governments not to deliver and blame Civil Servants when they dont, but part of me thinks its a terrible idea because it provides a voice of reason to whatever is todays flavour of the month in government or whatever knee-jerk reaction they decide upon. What I will say in my own line of work in local government is I have lost count of the number of times some bright spark from outside the organisation comes into a senior role and starts rolling out new ideas and questioning why we do things the way we do, without said bright spark having thought if its such a good idea why havent they done it already and then a relatively old hand like me has to explain to them 99 reasons why their good idea is either impractical, doesnt work or the common reason... we cant fucking afford it!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:31:15 PM
Really not sure how to feel about this. Part of me thinks politicising the Civil Service (well the very top level) means there less excuses for governments not to deliver and blame Civil Servants when they dont, but part of me thinks its a terrible idea because it provides a voice of reason to whatever is todays flavour of the month in government or whatever knee-jerk reaction they decide upon. What I will say in my own line of work in local government is I have lost count of the number of times some bright spark from outside the organisation comes into a senior role and starts rolling out new ideas and questioning why we do things the way we do, without said bright spark having thought if its such a good idea why havent they done it already and then a relatively old hand like me has to explain to them 99 reasons why their good idea is either impractical, doesnt work or the common reason... we cant fucking afford it!

Bigger concern may be that Cummings is behind it, and not elected ministers.  From what little background is known about him,  one of his drivers is restructuring the civil service.  What said restructure will look like is (like him) largley unknown.
If he wants to dismantle the nanny state he's picked a bad time. Nanny has had to bail the nation out twice in the last ten years.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:36:54 PM
Bigger concern may be that Cummings is behind it, and not elected ministers.  From what little background is known about him,  one of his drivers is restructuring the civil service.  What said restructure will look like is (like him) largley unknown.

I've read some history books and the idea of that unsettles me.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:36:54 PM
Bigger concern may be that Cummings is behind it, and not elected ministers.  From what little background is known about him,  one of his drivers is restructuring the civil service.  What said restructure will look like is (like him) largley unknown.

Im no fan of Cummings, but the fact hes not elected doesnt really bother me, hes appointed to by, and listened to by an elected government. If he fucks up, Johnson and the Tories will pay for it as they are the ones who chose to retain him in his position and enact the changes he wants. They cant blame it on anyone else.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:45:00 PM
Im no fan of Cummings, but the fact hes not elected doesnt really bother me, hes appointed to by, and listened to by an elected government. If he fucks up, Johnson and the Tories will pay for it as they are the ones who chose to retain him in his position and enact the changes he wants. They cant blame it on anyone else.
I think we'll all pay for it.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:44:06 PM
If he wants to dismantle the nanny state he's picked a bad time. Nanny has had to bail the nation out twice in the last ten years.

In all honesty Im not sure what his actual end goal is, whether its greater free marketism, smaller government or something else.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
In all honesty Im not sure what his actual end goal is, whether its greater free marketism, smaller government or something else.
Well That's democracy for you. After all, the nation did vote for him......oh hang on...
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:47:32 PM
I think we'll all pay for it.

As usual Doc, a sharp observation.
Question I have is if 'we' have spent 30 of the past 40 years 'trimming the fat', reducing the capacity of local and central government to respond to a crisis, then how's it going to work out when the proposed solution is even more centralisation among an even smaller new elite? Even their use of polling data to inform policy should have alarmed them these past few months. Wanting to fight a forever culture/identity war, as a distraction to an economy in the shitter for the next few years, while shivving everything which could get in the way of targeting how to fight that on the ground you want.... well, seems rational on one level and profoundly disturbing for a government on many others.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:54:41 PM
Well That's democracy for you. After all, the nation did vote for him......oh hang on...

They voted for a right wing Brexit government, led by bone idle, unprincipled twat so they should have known exactly what they were getting.
Trying to make sense of what is going on at the moment is pretty much impossible. But this is as nothing compared to what is coming at us, and I'm just talking about Brexit - that's without factoring in a possible second wave.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:45:00 PM
Im no fan of Cummings, but the fact hes not elected doesnt really bother me, hes appointed to by, and listened to by an elected government. If he fucks up, Johnson and the Tories will pay for it as they are the ones who chose to retain him in his position and enact the changes he wants. They cant blame it on anyone else.

The power he apparently holds over cabinet may give cause for concern.  Under normal circumstances the Durham fiasco alone would have seen an adviser shovelled out the door pronto.  Unfortunately it'll be 4.5 years before government may pay for anything.
Absolutely baffling that such a genuinely mediocure man, never with a vote cast in his name, can effectively be running all branches of government.
They all think he's some kind of genius. The really worrying thing is that compared to the cabinet he probably is.
David Frost to replace Mark Sedwill as National Security Adviser.  Sedwills cabinet secretary role remains unfilled for now.
Tbf they might aswell just make Cummings cabinet secretary. Although then he'd actually have to be answerable for things - imagine it'll go to someone from the Vote Leave mould, or someone equally spineless like Frost.

All very shitty and disturbing.

Good to see Labour spending the time this is happening arguing about Israel though as per.
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on June 25, 2020, 06:31:55 PM
But isn't there documented connections between American police forces and Israeli?..

What does that have to do with racism in the US? The Black Lives Matter movement is about hundreds of years of slavery, segregation, violence and discrimination by the white majority against African Americans. It has absolutely fuck all to do with Israel.

Black people in America are crying out: we are being killed by the police and suffering from structural racism please listen to what we are saying...

White left-wingers: Yes we hear you... we know... its all about Israel...

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:27:52 PM
What does that have to do with racism in the US? The Black Lives Matter movement is about hundreds of years of slavery, segregation, violence and discrimination by the white majority against African Americans. It has absolutely fuck all to do with Israel.

Black people in America are crying out: we are being killed by the police and suffering from structural racism please listen to what we are saying...

White left-wingers: Yes we hear you... we know... its all about Israel...


This is simple conspiracy theorism in my book. 

The Police who killed poor George Floyd were not trained by Israel.  Choke holds have been used in the US police for for many decades and (thankfully) were banned in LA in the early 80s and NY in the early 90s. Why? Because they killed people.

And now? Some states are STILL using these vile and dangerous techniques.  So whos to blame? Yep, lets make it the jews, (sorry Israelis).  I mean, the french use them too, but to blame them would be frankly less exiting.
   
Its the smart old anti Semitic slur of Israel having control of world events that frankly have nothing remotely to do with them.

And Maxine Peak? Well, she had the grace to retract.

But then, we get the vile fuckwits online who try to make up shit saying she was bullied into apologising (and hey, bullied into apologising for antisemitic smears, like that would be a bad thing?)
And we get even more fuckwittery of the arseholes bending over backwards to try and prove it could actually have all been down to Israel.

Frankly it makes me feel throughly dirty.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:55:52 PM
Absolutely baffling that such a genuinely mediocure man, never with a vote cast in his name, can effectively be running all branches of government.

Cummings of course knows the truth behind the vote leave brexit campaign.  He may have reminded cabinet of this when they and Cummings met for a number of hours after the Durham story broke.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:12:12 PM
Tbf they might aswell just make Cummings cabinet secretary. Although then he'd actually have to be answerable for things - imagine it'll go to someone from the Vote Leave mould, or someone equally spineless like Frost.

All very shitty and disturbing.

Good to see Labour spending the time this is happening arguing about Israel though as per.

Haha uncanny - you got next week's lottery numbers?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
In all honesty Im not sure what his actual end goal is, whether its greater free marketism, smaller government or something else.

Probably just a strand of Disruptive Ideology.

There's no particular aim as he likely believes that just the act of shaking the tree and pruning the branches will always be beneficial to its long term health.

Unfortunately, he is just as likely to also want to dig up the tree each week and examine the roots in order to see how it is all progressing.

I happen to think he's neither left nor right wing in any classical political sense, simply a lunatic and quite mad,  but with seemingly an almost Rasputin type hold over the current chancers without any original thought within the Cabinet.

It will not end well.

I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:10:19 PM
David Frost to replace Mark Sedwill as National Security Adviser.  Sedwills cabinet secretary role remains unfilled for now.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 11:41:30 PM
Probably just a strand of Disruptive Ideology.

There's no particular aim as he likely believes that just the act of shaking the tree and pruning the branches will always be beneficial to its long term health.

Unfortunately, he is just as likely to also want to dig up the tree each week and examine the roots in order to see how it is all progressing.

I happen to think he's neither left nor right wing in any classical political sense, simply a lunatic and quite mad,  but with seemingly an almost Rasputin type hold over the current chancers without any original thought within the Cabinet.

It will not end well.
I agree he's not a right winger or left winger, he probably despises Johnson as he hates the way the British public elect untalented MPs who know how to climb the greasy pole to political success who don't have the talent to actually do anything good while in power,  hates protectionism so he wants us out of the EU. article I read a few yrs back said he hates the civil service so he's nearly achieved his goals already. he doesn't really care if this ends badly for the Tory party.
If this ends badly for the Tory party then we can be sure it will end badly for the country.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:36:54 PM
Can see what the Tories are trying to do - it wasnt our fault, it was all the Civil Services fault - but I cant see it washing simply because most people wont understand the difference between the Civil Service and Government, its not going to be an argument you can put into a nice neat slogan.

"It's Humphries' fault" would fit the bill.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:26:53 AM
"It's Humphries' fault" would fit the bill.
The forces of conservatism, oh no, too, too, simple.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM
Read in conjunction with Gove's speech the other day, I guess. Gove's speech almost certainly by one Mr.D.Cummings. 'The elite' as synonym for 'any source of friction to our ideological crusade'.
The unchallenged use of the word elite by public school millionaires like Cummings, Johnson, Hunt and all the rest of them shows how stupid the people are.
Same bullshit as Trump used -Washington Elite coming from a man of extreme privilege.

The same language and tactics, then you remember Bannon advised Johnson and Gove.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM
Read in conjunction with Gove's speech the other day, I guess. Gove's speech almost certainly by one Mr.D.Cummings. 'The elite' as synonym for 'any source of friction to our ideological crusade'.

So has 'elite' replaced 'metropolitan' as short hand for anyone with a modicum of intelligence?
Populism all over still, no? Handy way to shift blame for failures while still staying in control. Also provides a foundational mythology for a rejection. Agree with what 12C says in that there's something truly bizarre having it come from public school boys.

Esther Webber, in Times Red Box this morning, isn't daft about the noise coming from the Tories about 'levelling up' the country and presenting themselves as reborn as an anti-austerity party. Links up with what John C was saying about funding for plans to help Liverpool get going again.



There's already a clear friction ahead with Sunak already talking tax rises and Johnson clearly not.
Must be something to do with that clowns fund or whatever it was.
Hell yes Im tough enough!

Quote
Keir Starmer has challenged Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to do 50 push ups at next week's PMQs.

It comes after the Prime Minister apparently dropped to the floor to demonstrate his health and vigour during an interview published over the weekend.

Asked if he could do more than one push-up, the Labour leader said: "I can.

"In fact I was thinking that at this week's PMQs the first question should be, you know, first to 50."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/keir-starmer-challenges-boris-johnson-22269986?111
Johnson sees the virus as an excuse for change.

Its all been about tearing stuff up and hoping it all goes well from the start.

People will find a way seems to be the lesson.  Goes back to the old Laissez Faire approach of the 1700s.

And if it goes wrong? Let them rot.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:58:11 AM
Hell yes Im tough enough!


Or very dry humour about how ridiculous it was.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:11:08 PM
Or very dry humour about how ridiculous it was.

Either way it is a distraction. It is everything the tories represent and its everything Labour needs to be getting away from. Let Boris keep digging his hole and let Starmer keep holding him accountable. Forget placating the media with soundbites.

How about focus on how the government continue not to publish daily figures on the number of Covid tests competed. Focus on Leicester having to go back into lockdown. Focus on those people that aren't getting the help and support they need.
The worst thing about the LFC celebrations at the pier head last week was having to see that evil smirk on Priti Patel's face when it was brought up on SKY news as she got to condemn the city.
Unfortunately think Labour will probably need to embrace this sort of bullshit in order to win people over. I find it all a bit tedious though personally.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:25:50 PM
Either way it is a distraction. It is everything the tories represent and its everything Labour needs to be getting away from. Let Boris keep digging his hole and let Starmer keep holding him accountable. Forget placating the media with soundbites.

How about focus on how the government continue not to publish daily figures on the number of Covid tests competed. Focus on Leicester having to go back into lockdown. Focus on those people that aren't getting the help and support they need.

Not sure I know what you mean there? It's a joke which the Mirror picked up on to headline a piece (clickbait) which concludes with Starmer criticising the government's messaging around coronavirus, part of a full (I think?) round of tv interviews this morning.
So the government have scrapped a £9bn programme of insulating people's houses because the thick fuck Cummings thinks its boring and new houses are the answer.

Much more fashionable to build a nice new house than it is to stick some wool in the eaves of an old terrace. But when someone is living in that terrace they're the ones using energy, getting higher bills and warming the planet... Useless, useless c*nt of a man.
Charismatics have a short shelf-life, people will be sick and tired of his ridiculous oafish behaviour eventually and will be begging for someone competent. It wasnt long ago that everyone loved Mourinho.

The tide has already turned. I mean just look at the state of him today. He'll be wearing a mankini next.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.
