What does that have to do with racism in the US? The Black Lives Matter movement is about hundreds of years of slavery, segregation, violence and discrimination by the white majority against African Americans. It has absolutely fuck all to do with Israel.



Black people in America are crying out: we are being killed by the police and suffering from structural racism please listen to what we are saying...



White left-wingers: Yes we hear you... we know... its all about Israel...







This is simple conspiracy theorism in my book.The Police who killed poor George Floyd were not trained by Israel. Choke holds have been used in the US police for for many decades and (thankfully) were banned in LA in the early 80s and NY in the early 90s. Why? Because they killed people.And now? Some states are STILL using these vile and dangerous techniques. So whos to blame? Yep, lets make it the jews, (sorry Israelis). I mean, the french use them too, but to blame them would be frankly less exiting.Its the smart old anti Semitic slur of Israel having control of world events that frankly have nothing remotely to do with them.And Maxine Peak? Well, she had the grace to retract.But then, we get the vile fuckwits online who try to make up shit saying she was bullied into apologising (and hey, bullied into apologising for antisemitic smears, like that would be a bad thing?)And we get even more fuckwittery of the arseholes bending over backwards to try and prove it could actually have all been down to Israel.Frankly it makes me feel throughly dirty.