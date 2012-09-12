« previous next »
The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread

Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Yesterday at 07:42:28 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:34:38 PM
I got knocked about my ex, it felt very real.
And this is why we shouldnt make jokes about violence to women.

You dont know your audience
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Yesterday at 07:47:53 PM
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:35:49 PM
But he's clearly not alone in this one! So I advise......self-moderation.
I will.

And Snail, that must be terrifying. I've actually been on the receiving end myself believe it or not, many years ago, and that was bad enough (because a bloke can't hit back). It's a truly dark place to be and I'm sorry for rekindling the memories and I will refrain from doing so again.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Yesterday at 08:01:46 PM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 06:27:36 PM
Not surprised Long-Bailey got the boot. You can argue that it wasn't anti-semitic but when you involve yourself with anything conspiratorial regarding Israel, it's going to come across as problematic. That she didn't recognize that, doesn't really reflect very well on her abilities as a politician.

Exactly this. It's not the first time RLB has shown a big failure of political judgement, a complete inability to "read the room". It's the reason she didn't get my vote in the leadership elections despite her politics being much closer to mine than Starmer's.

In this instance, she knows that antisemitism is no.1 on the boss's list of things to bury before the next election. She knows that any criticism of Israel is likely to be taken as antisemitism in some quarters. Before posting anything she should automatically ctrl-f Israel just in case, then just stay the hell away.

Unless she comes out right now with an unconditional and fulsome apology, I can see her being chased out of the Labour party altogether.

Meanwhile ... come on Chelsea!
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:42:28 PM
And this is why we shouldnt make jokes about violence to women.

You dont know your audience

Honestly, it has nothing to do with "audience", there's just no place for that kind of shite. People should know better, end of.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:09 PM
Locked for abar an hour or so, cos well, yer know, footie.......
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Today at 12:05:59 PM
I think Long-Baileys sacking is super harsh. But on the flip side she is fucking terrible.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Today at 12:16:35 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:05:59 PM
I think Long-Baileys sacking is super harsh. But on the flip side she is fucking terrible.
Harsh?
She spread an antiemetic conspiracy theory..  She could have apologised.  She chose not to.

Her problem.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Today at 12:20:28 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:16:35 PM
Harsh?
She spread an antiemetic conspiracy theory..  She could have apologised.  She chose not to.

Her problem.

Didn't know about the lack of apology. Then she deserved to go.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Today at 12:29:47 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:20:28 PM
Didn't know about the lack of apology. Then she deserved to go.
She was sitting under the gunge bucket, she must have known it was a case of one false move and she's gone.
Re: The Dominic Raab why the fuck is someone like this allowed to be an MP Thread
Today at 12:32:16 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:29:47 PM
She was sitting under the gunge bucket, she must have known it was a case of one false move and she's gone.

It appeared to be a mistake though. She should have just apologised and admitted as much.

What I find silly though is she isn't worth the outrage. She is absolutely rubbish and if certain factions want to die a death over an MP then its better to do so with someone who at least has something about them. Long-Bailey has fuck all going for her apart from an endorsement from McDonnell, which seems to be all you need from certain people.
