Not surprised Long-Bailey got the boot. You can argue that it wasn't anti-semitic but when you involve yourself with anything conspiratorial regarding Israel, it's going to come across as problematic. That she didn't recognize that, doesn't really reflect very well on her abilities as a politician.



Exactly this. It's not the first time RLB has shown a big failure of political judgement, a complete inability to "read the room". It's the reason she didn't get my vote in the leadership elections despite her politics being much closer to mine than Starmer's.In this instance, she knows that antisemitism is no.1 on the boss's list of things to bury before the next election. She knows that any criticism of Israel is likely to be taken as antisemitism in some quarters. Before posting anything she should automatically ctrl-f Israel just in case, then just stay the hell away.Unless she comes out right now with an unconditional and fulsome apology, I can see her being chased out of the Labour party altogether.Meanwhile ... come on Chelsea!