To summarise - RLB saw a pro-Corbyn, anti-Tory article from someone she likes and admires. Almost certainly didn’t read it and probably assumed (fairly perhaps) that because it was in the Independent rather than trash like Tribune or swkwakbox or the canary that it didn’t have any shit in it. Sadly for her, the article contained Peake deciding Israel had to be involved in anything bad - which is not a million miles away from the global conspiracy shite - which is anti-Semitic. It’s slack.



Did it warrant a sacking rather than an apology. I’d actually say no. What it has given is people who LOVE talking about Israel an excuse to do so, and people who’ve been struggling to pretend to be on board with the new leadership a reason to make a clear break for it.



All very stupid really. But makes a nice change from Burgon being consistently racist and nothing happening. Better to have a potential overreaction than woeful underreactions.



In other news - we’re four years out from a GE so it’s ultimately a bit irrelevant and she’ll probably return before then anyway. And we’re gonna win the league tonight.