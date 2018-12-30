« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM  (Read 158892 times)

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 12:50:37 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:50:33 PM
PM in hospital, thousands dying every day across the continent - still sticking to the fixed date of 31st December and no hint of a transition extension. Coupled with that, with half of the major offices of state either incapacitated or overwhelmed, still no sign of that shit Patel doing any work. Fucking beyond dodgy this lot.

I'm hoping they'll just extend the transition for another 12 months, until 2022. It makes sense and I can't imagine many would get that vexed about it.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 11:59:26 AM »
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,728
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 12:08:59 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:59:26 AM
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline ljycb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:08:59 PM
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.

All very fair!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 12:13:37 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:59:26 AM
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.

In a time of crisis it would be very naive to start going in two footed. There will be a time and a place for that. Right now, it's about striking a balance between cooperation and enforcing enough pressure to get done what needs to be done. Otherwise you'd get the whole "Labour didn't want to help, they just wanted to snipe from the sidelines" spiel. 
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 12:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:13:37 PM
In a time of crisis it would be very naive to start going in two footed. There will be a time and a place for that. Right now, it's about striking a balance between cooperation and enforcing enough pressure to get done what needs to be done. Otherwise you'd get the whole "Labour didn't want to help, they just wanted to snipe from the sidelines" spiel.

Yeah, you make good points. Appreciate that definitely.
Logged

Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 12:18:53 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:08:59 PM
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.
An excellent post.

No-one "plans" for a once in a hundred year pandemic.

The drift of policy now is very much in Labour's favour. Let's take what we can before giving it another tug.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,354
  • .
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 02:02:58 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:59:26 AM
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.

He has done just enough so that he can point to it and say that he asked the right questions and they failed to answer. It is not political now, but it places a mark that can be politicised in later calmer times.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 02:16:28 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:02:58 PM
He has done just enough so that he can point to it and say that he asked the right questions and they failed to answer. It is not political now, but it places a mark that can be politicised in later calmer times.

What youre saying makes perfect sense to me. Framing is so important and one of the key things that Labour leaders have struggled with for a long time, so hopefully this is a step in the right direction. Choose the right battle for maximum impact.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,760
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 02:49:32 PM »
Quote from: whiteboots on Today at 12:18:53 PM
An excellent post.

No-one "plans" for a once in a hundred year pandemic.

The drift of policy now is very much in Labour's favour. Let's take what we can before giving it another tug.

Wimbledon tennis club did.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,113
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 06:23:30 PM »
Starmer completes his Shadow Cabinet appointments.

https://labourlist.org/2020/04/shadow-ministers-appointed-as-starmer-completes-frontbench/

Jess Phillips appointed as Domestic Violence and Safeguarding  and Wes Streeting as Exchequer Secretary.

These appointments seems to have stirred the usual predictable suspects into a bit of invective and frothing at the mouth.

Steven Kinnock also appointed as Asia and Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office shadow and Rosena Allin-Khan as Mental Health at Health and Social Care.

It all looks rather good to me. Here's hoping it does good as well.

Logged
I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 06:55:00 PM »
Great to see Labour back to full capacity, using all talent available. Some big names from the right of the party have become junior shadow ministers, which seems to slipped under the radar. They are right to where the members are, but on policy areas within their briefs they have things in common with the left.

One thing is noticable, most MPs close to Unite have been binned.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • Justice.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 07:04:33 PM »
Junior shadow ministers seem to have been chosen for their work in the relevant areas in the past, at least to a large degree. "How dare you appoint Jess Phillips to work on the brief she's been working on for years and years to such success ministers have run things past her to get advice and support." There are those in the Campaign Group or close to it who've been asked, and willing, to join too so that's a bonus. Curious to see where Labour ends up with policy, even if it will be a great deal more to do with focus and priorities than anything else for some time to come.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:45 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,760
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 08:37:12 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 06:23:30 PM
Starmer completes his Shadow Cabinet appointments.

https://labourlist.org/2020/04/shadow-ministers-appointed-as-starmer-completes-frontbench/

Jess Phillips appointed as Domestic Violence and Safeguarding  and Wes Streeting as Exchequer Secretary.

These appointments seems to have stirred the usual predictable suspects into a bit of invective and frothing at the mouth.

Steven Kinnock also appointed as Asia and Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office shadow and Rosena Allin-Khan as Mental Health at Health and Social Care.

It all looks rather good to me. Here's hoping it does good as well.

Given her experience in that area, it makes perfect sense.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,728
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 10:11:24 PM »
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yowe big fat chubby git
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,195
  • One theory to rule them all
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 10:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:50:33 PM
PM in hospital, thousands dying every day across the continent - still sticking to the fixed date of 31st December and no hint of a transition extension. Coupled with that, with half of the major offices of state either incapacitated or overwhelmed, still no sign of that shit Patel doing any work. Fucking beyond dodgy this lot.

Not being funny, but you are trying to work out if Brexiters give a shit about the UK.

They don't.

They don't give a fuck
Logged
Superstring theory is an attempt to explain all of the particles and fundamental forces of nature in one theory by modeling them as vibrations of tiny supersymmetric strings.

'Superstring theory' is a shorthand for supersymmetric string theory because unlike bosonic string theory, it is the version of string theory that accounts for both fermions
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 