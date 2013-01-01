Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.



If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.