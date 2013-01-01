Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.
If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.
But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.
Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which
policies to pursue.