Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 12:50:37 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:50:33 PM
PM in hospital, thousands dying every day across the continent - still sticking to the fixed date of 31st December and no hint of a transition extension. Coupled with that, with half of the major offices of state either incapacitated or overwhelmed, still no sign of that shit Patel doing any work. Fucking beyond dodgy this lot.

I'm hoping they'll just extend the transition for another 12 months, until 2022. It makes sense and I can't imagine many would get that vexed about it.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 11:59:26 AM »
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 12:08:59 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:59:26 AM
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:08:59 PM
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.

All very fair!
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 12:13:37 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:59:26 AM
Credit to Starmer for an impressive start as leader of the Party and I am completely in agreement with him that the government needs to detail plans for an exit strategy for the lockdown, but Im hoping his performance on Peston last night was more to do with him feeling like it would be wrong to go too hard while the Prime Minister is in such a bad condition rather than a sign of things to come with how he is going to operate as the Leader of the Opposition.

If the roles were reversed, the Tories would be trying to kill a Labour government at every possible opportunity. There is more than enough here to suggest that the nightmare scenario we are in has been exacerbated by Tory austerity, and so therefore we do need the Labour leader to fight from that corner eventually. Not a criticism at all by the way as its still very early doors and the circumstances are unprecedented.

In a time of crisis it would be very naive to start going in two footed. There will be a time and a place for that. Right now, it's about striking a balance between cooperation and enforcing enough pressure to get done what needs to be done. Otherwise you'd get the whole "Labour didn't want to help, they just wanted to snipe from the sidelines" spiel. 
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 12:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:13:37 PM
In a time of crisis it would be very naive to start going in two footed. There will be a time and a place for that. Right now, it's about striking a balance between cooperation and enforcing enough pressure to get done what needs to be done. Otherwise you'd get the whole "Labour didn't want to help, they just wanted to snipe from the sidelines" spiel.

Yeah, you make good points. Appreciate that definitely.
Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 12:18:53 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:08:59 PM
There's a delicate balance to hold, I think. After this is over, there will be some greater appetite for investment in 'public goods', for pay rises for key workers, even perhaps for increased benefits or a UBI.

But the Tories have a massive majority. They'd happily vote against a pay rise for nurses in a couple of months time, because that's what they do. They'll find some form of words to suggest "we're all in it together", and how tax cuts will help the economy recover, blah blah blah.

Labour needs to find a way of articulating and reflecting changes in public mood, without being seen to 'play party politics' and fracture any increased desire for social cooperation that might come out of this. That means care in the tone of the message, but will also come to mean difficult choices in which policies to pursue.
An excellent post.

No-one "plans" for a once in a hundred year pandemic.

The drift of policy now is very much in Labour's favour. Let's take what we can before giving it another tug.
