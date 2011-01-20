« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 05:26:01 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 05:19:04 PM
Who is you lot?

The twitterererererers.
Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 05:41:25 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 04:41:26 PM


Thats hardly much of a hook-nose. Surely the association of a hook-nosed caricature with antisemitism should make it Something that should be left alone.
Offline 12C

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:49 PM
I was talking about the cartoon.

So was I.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 05:55:26 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:42:18 PM
So was I.

How did you get all that from the cartoon? AFAICS it depicts him as a failure of a leader, with reference to the most infamous incident from that campaign. I don't see all that other stuff you listed in your previous post.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 04:29:00 PM
And what significance that it is ketchup rather than brown sauce?
No doubt I can be a touch oversensitive to such things at times, but I've seen enough antisemitic cartoons (historical German, and modern Islamist), that I noticed the 'ketchup' before the hooked nose. Obviously can't speak for the intention, but thematically it looks like plenty of blood libel references in antisemitic 'art'. If it was posted on PalestineLives and had a like from Corbyn, there might be a rather different discussion about it.

Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 06:21:27 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:19:59 PM
Which is my point. The cartoon shows a sandwich. We know it's a bacon sandwich because it refers to the 2015 election incident. So why did Snail ask why there is a bacon sandwich there, when she knows perfectly well why. The bacon sandwich is there because the cartoon is political. It's not there because it's anti-semitic, as Snail is implying.
But arguably the whole episode had antisemitic undertones originally, given that a leader of Jewish heritage was being mocked for being unable to eat a bacon sandwich properly at the same time as he and the rest of his family were the subject of political attacks on the family's 'otherness' and anti-Britishness.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 06:22:17 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:52:30 PM
Does the cartoon show it's bacon?
You can see the streaks.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 06:34:36 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM
No doubt I can be a touch oversensitive to such things at times, but I've seen enough antisemitic cartoons (historical German, and modern Islamist), that I noticed the 'ketchup' before the hooked nose. Obviously can't speak for the intention, but thematically it looks like plenty of blood libel references in antisemitic 'art'. If it was posted on PalestineLives and had a like from Corbyn, there might be a rather different discussion about it.

I accept your take on it. I'm less knowledgable about the references, so unless it's really clear (preferably with explanations), I don't tend to notice them.
Offline Welshred

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 06:40:40 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:41:25 PM
Thats hardly much of a hook-nose. Surely the association of a hook-nosed caricature with antisemitism should make it Something that should be left alone.

I'm pretty sure he doesn't have huge teeth either, nor does Keir Starmer have huge chubby cheeks. Caricature's accentuate people's physical characteristics.

Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM
No doubt I can be a touch oversensitive to such things at times, but I've seen enough antisemitic cartoons (historical German, and modern Islamist), that I noticed the 'ketchup' before the hooked nose. Obviously can't speak for the intention, but thematically it looks like plenty of blood libel references in antisemitic 'art'. If it was posted on PalestineLives and had a like from Corbyn, there might be a rather different discussion about it.



Pretty sure the ketchup is because Miliband is pictured having ketchup on that bacon sandwich


https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/ed-miliband-bacon-sandwich-moment - pictured here, the picture is massive and would wreck the page if I posted it
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 PM »
Whether you think it's anti-Semitic or not it is certainly flying close to the sun and there is no need for it at all.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 06:58:46 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:40:40 PM
I'm pretty sure he doesn't have huge teeth either, nor does Keir Starmer have huge chubby cheeks. Caricature's accentuate people's physical characteristics.

Pretty sure the ketchup is because Miliband is pictured having ketchup on that bacon sandwich
https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/ed-miliband-bacon-sandwich-moment - pictured here, the picture is massive and would wreck the page if I posted it
There's no visible ketchup in the images. There's a reddy brown smudge (on the outside of the sandwich) under his fingers in some, but it's not clear what it is.

Certainly no 'dripping ketchup'.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 07:00:44 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 06:54:12 PM
Whether you think it's anti-Semitic or not it is certainly flying close to the sun and there is no need for it at all.
And whether we think it's flying close to the sun or not, every political cartoonist knows the history of such cartoons and the debates that ensue (including Scarfe and Bell in recent years in the UK).
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM »
Yeah I am pretty sure if that cartoon was from a pro Corbyn FB group or something, the usual suspects would be taking it to pieces in here.

Looks very borderline to me.
Offline Zeb

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 07:29:19 PM »
Love this from Nandy.



Hopefully it'll get more people back home - know some on here know people stuck in places like India still. But it's wonderfully done to just skip straight past the minister and dare him to say 'no' when Nandy's promising to be ever so helpful.

Offline OOS

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 PM »
Does Osborne forget he served in the same cabinet as Hauge and IDS?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 07:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM
Yeah I am pretty sure if that cartoon was from a pro Corbyn FB group or something, the usual suspects would be taking it to pieces in here.

Looks very borderline to me.

Can we not blame it on Corbyn anyway, if he has nothing to hide at least he should apologise for it.
Offline ljycb

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7056 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 PM »
That cartoon is grim. Fair enough if others dont think so but it didnt sit right with me.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7057 on: Yesterday at 07:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM
Yeah I am pretty sure if that cartoon was from a pro Corbyn FB group or something, the usual suspects would be taking it to pieces in here.

Looks very borderline to me.

It does seem a little bit strange when i read people defending this, given their strong feelings in the past about any minutia.

Maybe they prefer this messenger?

As for Osborne the Austerity king, well a Leopard doesnt change his spots applies, the guy has a lot of ketchup on his hands without the need of a sandwich.
Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7058 on: Yesterday at 08:00:00 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:40:40 PM
I'm pretty sure he doesn't have huge teeth either, nor does Keir Starmer have huge chubby cheeks. Caricature's accentuate people's physical characteristics.

Pretty sure the ketchup is because Miliband is pictured having ketchup on that bacon sandwich


https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/ed-miliband-bacon-sandwich-moment - pictured here, the picture is massive and would wreck the page if I posted it

Don't give a shit about the teeth. Hooked noses are used in insidious AS tropes and should be avoided.

We shouldn't defend such stupid decisions based on who made them.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 04:15:52 PM
and its bloody obvious that its referring to him eating the bacon sandwich in the way he did and nothing else

This.

The constant digging to find anti-Semitism that's clearly not there helps nobody.

Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:52:35 PM
It does seem a little bit strange when i read people defending this, given their strong feelings in the past about any minutia.

Maybe they prefer this messenger?

As for Osborne the Austerity king, well a Leopard doesnt change his spots applies, the guy has a lot of ketchup on his hands without the need of a sandwich.

I am shocked too. If a black man has a flat nose, is it ok to caricature him as an ape?  It doesn't matter if a Jewish person happens to have a hook nose, the fact it's deeply associated with anti-Semitic tropes means it's anti-Semitic by association
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 08:04:07 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:02:55 PM
I am shocked too. If a black man has a flat nose, is it ok to caricature him as an ape?  It doesn't matter if a Jewish person happens to have a hook nose, the fact it's deeply associated with anti-Semitic tropes means it's anti-Semitic by association
Yeah, thats a fair point...
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 08:06:07 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM
No doubt I can be a touch oversensitive to such things at times, but I've seen enough antisemitic cartoons (historical German, and modern Islamist), that I noticed the 'ketchup' before the hooked nose. Obviously can't speak for the intention, but thematically it looks like plenty of blood libel references in antisemitic 'art'. If it was posted on PalestineLives and had a like from Corbyn, there might be a rather different discussion about it.

 :o

Talk about digging deep trying to find stuff.
Offline jason67

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 PM »
Ok  Let's bring down the Tories.

Nah, let's argue about a cartoon and a sandwich.

Ok.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7064 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 PM »
Quote from: jason67 on Yesterday at 08:45:27 PM
Ok  Let's bring down the Tories.

Nah, let's argue about a cartoon and a sandwich.

Ok.

One doesnt exclude the other though

 However you will not bring down the tories while this virus is in place.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7065 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM
Yeah I am pretty sure if that cartoon was from a pro Corbyn FB group or something, the usual suspects would be taking it to pieces in here.

Looks very borderline to me.
probably because it would be one of many instances
Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7066 on: Yesterday at 10:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM
probably because it would be one of many instances

I dont think the cartoonist is being antisemitic, but I do think its a poor decision given the wide use of that stereotype by antisemites.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7067 on: Yesterday at 11:18:57 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:24:17 PM
I dont think the cartoonist is being antisemitic, but I do think its a poor decision given the wide use of that stereotype by antisemites.
i think this is the correct position, not intent but the nose bit does look iffy, but the bacon sandwich which some were crying blue murder over clearly isnt anti Semitic its just referring to the moment many in the public most remember him for
Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7068 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 11:18:57 PM
i think this is the correct position, not intent but the nose bit does look iffy, but the bacon sandwich which some were crying blue murder over clearly isnt anti Semitic its just referring to the moment many in the public most remember him for

Yeah, that was obviously referring to that photo.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7069 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:27:13 PM
Yeah, that was obviously referring to that photo.
Of course. With added hooknose and dripping ketchup.
Online Peabee

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7070 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:33:16 PM
Of course. With added hooknose and dripping ketchup.

See my posts about that. Im not defending it one bit. Its an anti Semitic stereotype that shouldnt be used even if the person does have a hook nose.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 01:40:32 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:33:16 PM
Of course. With added hooknose and dripping ketchup.

A bacon sarnie isn't worth eating unless it's dripping with ketchup.
Online redmark

Re: Politics thread - bugger, Raab is the acting PM
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 09:51:31 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:40:32 AM
A bacon sarnie isn't worth eating unless it's dripping with ketchup.
Debatable. But the point is that Ed's original sarnie wasn't.
