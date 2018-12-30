« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics thread  (Read 152039 times)

Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 10:44:32 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:39:13 AM
Burgon has gone none of us will be surprised to find.


i’m mad that the people of Leeds will now be the sole recipients of this mans unique brand of comedy
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 10:45:38 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 10:44:32 AM
im mad that the people of Leeds will now be the sole recipients of this mans unique brand of comedy
Some poor village is getting its idiot back.

Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 11:09:39 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:45:38 AM
Some poor village is getting its idiot back.
quite a few are getting their idiot back this week to be fair
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 12:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:39:13 AM
Burgon has gone none of us will be surprised to find.

Good.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 02:13:53 PM »
Milne has gone, too. Its only now that all the hangers on are being lashed out of the upper echelons of the party, you fully realise what a shameful period this truly was. Their questionable morals and shameless hypocrisy aside, just about everyone associated with the Corbyn project was so utterly fucking mediocre.

I dont know much about the new appointments, Nandy aside. But the bar has been set very very low over these last four years, Starmer and (surprisingly) McDonnell being the exceptions to that.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 02:35:29 PM »
Rest of the shadow appointments.

Quote
·       David Lammy, Shadow Justice
·       John Healey, Shadow Defence
·       Ed Miliband, Shadow BEIS
·       Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade
·       Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions
·       Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education
·       Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
·       Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
·       Luke Pollard, Shadow DEFRA
·       Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government
·       Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing
·       Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport
·       Preet Gill, Shadow International Development
·       Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland (interim)
·       Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland
·       Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales
·       Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities
·       Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections
·       Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health
·       Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement
·       Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General
·       Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House
·       Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip
·       Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords
·       Lord McAvoy, Lords Opposition Chief Whip
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 02:38:00 PM »
Oh Jesus ... that fucking idiot Long Bailey in education... FFS
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 02:40:48 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:38:00 PM
Oh Jesus ... that fucking idiot Long Bailey in education... FFS
should have put her in a meaningless one where you can hide her, like shadow wales secretary
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 02:42:04 PM »
Our MP back in at Defence.  He resigned as Housing secretary when Corbyn got in I think.

Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 02:51:07 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:35:29 PM
Rest of the shadow appointments.


That's certainly looking a vast improvement over the last lot.

(A big plus is the person with the best name in the HoP, Thangam. Yorky and I had a conversation about it back in 2017 here)

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:38:00 PM
Oh Jesus ... that fucking idiot Long Bailey in education... FFS

Not so fast.

I suspect there's an element of an olive branch going on, not such a bad thing at this stage.

She has some legit credentials and I suspect is a willing worker given the proper guidance, she has struck me as a bit of a marionette, and she also can't do any serious damage in the job yet, unlike the current Tory one.

I also think there's something about her that reminds me of a Barbara Castle.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 02:59:40 PM »
Ed Miliband back in the game it appears.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 02:59:46 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:04 PM
Our MP back in at Defence.  He resigned as Housing secretary when Corbyn got in I think.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Healy?

He was shadow housing minister under Corbyn... I seen him speak at regional conference and he bored the shit out of me. Ha

Good shadow cabinet that.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 03:02:15 PM »
I actually think Long Bailey is good in a head down, policy heavy role - Education suits her. Its also senior enough that shes not being punished but a good level so shes not up there causing trouble.

Shes very noticeably the only Corbyn loyalist anywhere near the top table. Be interesting to see how some of the dire new MPs respond.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 03:04:50 PM »
Anyone not announced yesterday is effectively in deep freeze for several months at best anyway - and it's telling that she's not kept her old job given how much she tied up her campaign to being leader of the opposition and still doing it.

Sadly no Bambos Charalambous just for the complete 'names which are fantastic' list. Curious about Reynolds shadowing DWP and why he's not in the first group. All power to them and stuff.


Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 03:07:31 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:59:46 PM
Healy?

He was shadow housing minister under Corbyn... I seen him speak at regional conference and he bored the shit out of me. Ha

Good shadow cabinet that.
Yep he could put a lazy eye to sleep that's for sure. 

He's been our MP for 30 odd years, he's well thought of by his constituents but no idea how well that translates to the cabinet though.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 03:12:53 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:02:15 PM
I actually think Long Bailey is good in a head down, policy heavy role - Education suits her. Its also senior enough that shes not being punished but a good level so shes not up there causing trouble.

Shes very noticeably the only Corbyn loyalist anywhere near the top table. Be interesting to see how some of the dire new MPs respond.
No, shes shit.

And I get the idea of having a former Corbynite... but just not in the sector I work in thanks!
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 03:27:35 PM »
That shadow cabinet is about as left-wing as Corbyns first shadow cabinet (if not more so). Hopefully it proves to be the start of something much more successful than the last decade. We need a Labour government.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 03:32:11 PM »
That list of names, coupled with yesterdays list, added to a list of experienced backbenchers who are not there, reveals just how much talent there is in Labours ranks. Talent that can make a real difference over the next few years.

Im really hopeful.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6938 on: Today at 03:44:49 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:12:53 PM
No, shes shit.

And I get the idea of having a former Corbynite... but just not in the sector I work in thanks!

To be fair, you said Gove was good yesterday.

How would you rate his time at Education?
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6939 on: Today at 03:47:06 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:44:49 PM
To be fair, you said Gove was good yesterday.
No, I said he was good at running stuff.

Now he may run stuff to a plan you dont like, but hes good a running stuff. 

RLB? Like having fucking Beaker from the muppets on the job.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6940 on: Today at 03:47:41 PM »
I have renewed hope in the party, looking at that front bench.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6941 on: Today at 03:51:38 PM »
Have to wonder if the public will have a negative view of Miliband so not a good idea for me.
RLB. will be under attack as a continuation of Corbyns era.just giving the Tories a favour but things could have been worse.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6942 on: Today at 03:54:39 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:59:40 PM
Ed Miliband back in the game it appears.

But is he tough enough?
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6943 on: Today at 04:03:24 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:51:38 PM
Have to wonder if the public will have a negative view of Miliband so not a good idea for me.
RLB. will be under attack as a continuation of Corbyns era.just giving the Tories a favour but things could have been worse.

Compared to everything that has transpired since, that was an age of political colossi. His reputation has been improved enormously since he sat out the Corbyn and Brexit shit show.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6944 on: Today at 04:08:20 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:51:38 PM
Have to wonder if the public will have a negative view of Miliband so not a good idea for me.
RLB. will be under attack as a continuation of Corbyns era.just giving the Tories a favour but things could have been worse.
Hauge and IDS all served under Cameron in shadow cabinet and later government. I think the negative view of him has diminished thanks to Corbyn dire poll ratings.

Education, while important doesn't get the same profile as the big four, so I wouldn't worry there either. Education is one of the few areas in Labour there is broad consensus so its wise having her there.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6945 on: Today at 04:09:30 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 02:40:48 PM
should have put her in a meaningless one where you can hide her, like shadow wales secretary


Yeah doesnt matter what happens to the Welsh. :wanker

Im much happier she's Shadow Education Secretary as Im not a teacher and I dont have kids that need educating. (Thats how it works right?)

Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6946 on: Today at 04:09:56 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:09:30 PM

Yeah doesnt matter what happens to the Welsh. :wanker
thats a joke
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6947 on: Today at 04:09:59 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 04:03:24 PM
Compared to everything that has transpired since, that was an age of political colossi. His reputation has been improved enormously since he sat out the Corbyn and Brexit shit show.
I don't think the average voter can remember the reasons why they don't like particular MPs.
Hope your right but can see people sat at home saying "oh it's that useless sod, I thought he packed in years ago."
Not the end of the world and gives him a chance to put a few records right to a country with a very different mindset to 2015.
Re: Politics thread
« Reply #6948 on: Today at 04:11:47 PM »
