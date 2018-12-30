Milne has gone, too. Its only now that all the hangers on are being lashed out of the upper echelons of the party, you fully realise what a shameful period this truly was. Their questionable morals and shameless hypocrisy aside, just about everyone associated with the Corbyn project was so utterly fucking mediocre.



I dont know much about the new appointments, Nandy aside. But the bar has been set very very low over these last four years, Starmer and (surprisingly) McDonnell being the exceptions to that.