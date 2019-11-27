Welcome back CheeseheadLink Good luck lasting a little longer than all your previous accounts (tho)
Haha what are you on about you dope.
You've been rumbled Cheesehead.See you next year
No idea. Just that there aren't too many people here who love to whinge about our players, newcastle and labour governments https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16420741#msg16420741https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.msg17015173#msg17015173https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.msg16295591#msg16295591
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Get on cluedo here! Haha some of you people are really strange and need to get lives. Do this happen to all new people on here?
I can’t remember what his last profile was before this, but the donut is posting in the exact same threads the exact same way
You've even been told before how to avoid sticking out so obviously, and still failed
If you spent half as much time expanding your vocabulary as you did signing up to RAWK, it wouldn't be so easy to spot you. I did a one word search on "strange" and you literally said the same thing last time you were called out https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16261112#msg16261112You've even been told before how to avoid sticking out so obviously, and still failed
I can confirm that I am indeed cheesehead, cross eyed redneck and bobbyf9kungfu
This is either top class detective work and Cheesehead has indeed been rumbled again. Or poor old Bobby-Kung-Fu is innocent and finds himself in the middle of a Kafka novel.
Trust me mate that woman is clueless.
That's exactly what Cheesehead said when he was rumbled. Now that might just be coincidence.
Westminster voting intention:CON: 49% (+4)LAB: 29% (-4)LDEM: 10% (-2)GRN: 4% (+1)BREX: 2% (-) via @YouGov, 24 - 26 JanChgs. w/ GE2019, GB result
Apparently people are happy with their authoritarian overlords.
