actually i think many people should be apologising lets start with the PLP who at the start of the corbyn leadership many were offered shadow cabinet posts in the broad church ideology but decided to plot against him out of pure spite, that left a second rate shadow cabinet without the experience people like Benn et al could have brought to it, then maybe some of the so called labour supporters who for four years became a new version of the bitters

then we have Corbyns poor judgement about who he took advice from i dont just mean the close advisors even though they were crap



I actually praised Corbyn +McDonnell when he took over the leadership for making the arguments opposing austerity (McDonnell especially as he made the better arguments in his speeches) but he was that bad I naively thought he must know he isn't leadership material. it was so obvious I thought surely he will step down and let someone else take over when he's changed the partys direction on fighting austerity, I can give a few examples of why he was never leadership material leading up to and after the vote of no confidence , it had nothing to do with left or right wing politics, he never gave much thought to obvious questions and how to answer those questions, someone who actually had foresight to warn and educate the country, how to actually come out of those interviews looking like we were in safe hands. that's leaving out his baggage and his scrutiny of the Tories in Parliament, I think the PLP saw all the same flaws in Corbyn as I saw. Corbyn lost the confidence of the PLP long before the result of the referendum but his attitude and arguments after the result showed just how unfit he was to be leader. it wasn't just the PLP who hit the roof, many of us did, he was so far out of his depth he didn't have a clue on just how much harm he had done.I don't think Corbyn trusts many Labour MPs, with good reason I suppose, they have no confidence in him. he knows all the f..ups will be leaked, same with his advisors, full of baggage but old trusted m8s who will never blow him up.The PLP took action for a very good reason, Corbyn was leading the party and the country to disaster.Corbyn refused to do what other leaders have always done and stood down arguing he won't betray the people who support him. who should apologise, the people who tried to stop this right wing take over disaster or the people who kept a leader in power who had shown he was completely out of his depth to stop it.