Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Indomitable_Carp

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5360 on: January 15, 2020, 08:18:46 PM
Quote from: HarryLabrador on January 13, 2020, 01:37:16 PM
Patel defends police over Extinction Rebellion inclusion on extremist list
The UK home secretary, Priti Patel, has defended anti-terrorist police for putting the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group on a list of extremist ideologies, saying it was important to look at a range of security risks.

While accepting that XR was not a terrorist organisation, Patel told LBC radio that such assessment had to be based in terms of risk to the public, security risks, security threats....
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jan/13/priti-patel-defends-inclusion-of-extinction-rebellion-on-terror-list

I can't stand this woman. She who wants to bring back the death penalty. Protests are not part of our democratic society anymore if she remains the home secretary.

She acted a lobbyist for a tobacco firm before she was an MP. Says it all about her moral compass. Competing for the title of most despicable person in a government chock-full of them.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5361 on: January 16, 2020, 07:57:17 AM
Nobby Reserve

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5362 on: January 16, 2020, 10:23:36 AM
Little Matty Handjob proposes the scrapping of targets for A&E.

What better way for the government to avoid failing to meet targets, than scrap the targets.

And where is Corbyn to hammer the ball into the open goal and crucify this little right-wing turd on this?


Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5363 on: January 16, 2020, 11:29:42 AM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 16, 2020, 10:23:36 AM

And where is Corbyn to hammer the ball into the open goal and crucify this little right-wing turd on this?

In Iran? Protesting against the protestors?
Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5364 on: January 16, 2020, 05:22:18 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 16, 2020, 10:23:36 AM
Little Matty Handjob proposes the scrapping of targets for A&E.

What better way for the government to avoid failing to meet targets, than scrap the targets.

And where is Corbyn to hammer the ball into the open goal and crucify this little right-wing turd on this?



To be fair many wanted Corbyn gone the day after so he is frankly not relevant anymore, however he isnt the only voice in the party, this might be a test for the candidates to speak out over this matter,

i would say the media should speak out as well,  but we know the majority wont even report it in any depth.
Alan_X

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5365 on: January 16, 2020, 11:12:15 PM
Classycara

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5366 on: January 16, 2020, 11:44:27 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on January 16, 2020, 07:57:17 AM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/labour-mp-26-demands-end-21286565

No shock she voted burgon!!

Great to see her use her first speech to parrot Tory attack lines, that tacitly recommend floating voters ignore the positives of the three Labour governments they likely lived through but to still vote for labour because [no evidence provided]. Lovely use of the platform
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 01:03:27 AM
Quote from: Classycara on January 16, 2020, 11:44:27 PM
Great to see her use her first speech to parrot Tory attack lines, that tacitly recommend floating voters ignore the positives of the three Labour governments they likely lived through but to still vote for labour because [no evidence provided]. Lovely use of the platform
laura pidcock praised it, the same one who lost safe labour council and parliamentary seats to Tories on the first defence

Sultana inherited a seat with something like a 7k majority to a 400 one, so hopefully she wont get used to living on £75k a year as she will probably be a one and done like pidcock
Nobby Reserve

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 AM
She's really called Zarah Sultana?

Sangria

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 04:52:43 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:04:29 AM
She's really called Zarah Sultana?

Yeah. Politics is her raisin d'etre. She loves nothing more than currant affairs.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 05:24:22 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:43 PM
Yeah. Politics is her raisin d'etre. She loves nothing more than currant affairs.
Nice one, Sangria. ;D
rob1966

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 07:20:20 PM
It really is time we started executing MP's when they are as fucking thick as this fella

But the campaign group Stand Up 4 Brexit's "Big Ben must bong for Brexit" campaign had raised more than £200,000 on the GofFundMe website by Friday afternoon.

Conservative MP Mark Francois told BBC Radio 4's The World at One that the pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave campaign and Mr Banks had donated £50,000.

He queried whether the cost of getting the bell to ring again was really £500,000, adding that he believed officials had "deliberately inflated the figure" because "they don't want to do it".

"Don't tell me it takes two weeks to attach a clapper to a bell," he said.

Mr Francois also said he believed the prime minister should table a motion in the Commons on Monday to compel the Commons authorities to bong Big Ben.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-51149531
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 08:23:55 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:52:43 PM
Yeah. Politics is her raisin d'etre. She loves nothing more than currant affairs.
:)
Mutton Geoff

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:20 PM
It really is time we started executing MP's when they are as fucking thick as this fella

But the campaign group Stand Up 4 Brexit's "Big Ben must bong for Brexit" campaign had raised more than £200,000 on the GofFundMe website by Friday afternoon.

Conservative MP Mark Francois told BBC Radio 4's The World at One that the pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave campaign and Mr Banks had donated £50,000.

He queried whether the cost of getting the bell to ring again was really £500,000, adding that he believed officials had "deliberately inflated the figure" because "they don't want to do it".

"Don't tell me it takes two weeks to attach a clapper to a bell," he said.

Mr Francois also said he believed the prime minister should table a motion in the Commons on Monday to compel the Commons authorities to bong Big Ben.

https://www.bc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-51149531
be cheaper to put Mark action man Francois on the roof with a few hand bells , i am sure he would relish that
Tepid T₂O

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 09:04:37 PM
How can people like that get elected?
Banquo's Ghost

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:20 PM

"Don't tell me it takes two weeks to attach a clapper to a bell," he said.


To be fair, as he's the House of Commons pre-eminent bell, he ought to know.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 10:35:04 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:04:37 PM
How can people like that get elected?

I know you're being rhetorical, but the fuckwittery and gullibility of British people is seemingly endless
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:35:04 PM
I know you're being rhetorical, but the fuckwittery and gullibility of British people is seemingly endless

The advantage of being in a safe Tory seat I suppose.

And safe Labour seats have elected some right donkeys as well.
davidlpool1982

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5378 on: Today at 11:51:53 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/17/boris-johnson-saves-face-over-failed-bid-for-big-ben-brexit-chime

Quote
In a bid to draw a line under the row, No 10 has now arranged a light show, featuring a clock counting down the minutes until 11pm  midnight Brussels time  when Britain will formally leave the European Union.

Just to hammer home the point that politics these days isn't about making peoples lives better, but about hammering home the fact that you won (regardless of the outcome down the road) and as such you are going to rub the other sides face in it.
oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5379 on: Today at 12:30:09 PM
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 11:51:53 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jan/17/boris-johnson-saves-face-over-failed-bid-for-big-ben-brexit-chime

Just to hammer home the point that politics these days isn't about making peoples lives better, but about hammering home the fact that you won (regardless of the outcome down the road) and as such you are going to rub the other sides face in it.
Johnson will milk it for all it's worth, he's the man who delivered.
I think leave voters should spend the moment reflecting why they voted leave and why they continued to support leaving when all those reasons were proven to be bulls...
west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5380 on: Today at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:04:37 PM
How can people like that get elected?

Its simple, stand up on important issues like blue passports and bell ringing.
west_london_red

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5381 on: Today at 01:12:04 PM
Without wanting to sound smug, Im very glad I will be out of the country at 11PM on 31/01/20
rob1966

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #5382 on: Today at 01:16:14 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:40:23 PM
The advantage of being in a safe Tory seat I suppose.

And safe Labour seats have elected some right donkeys as well.

Can't wait until those Labour seats who voted in a Tory MP realise what they have ended up with.
