Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:23:47 PM
Am looking forward to watching people throw s,, at Jess Phillips during the leadership debates, it will give her the opportunity to show people what's she's made of when she defends herself. if she can't defend herself then she shouldn't be Labour leader after all. something Corbyn supporters ignored in 2016.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:28:11 PM
jesus this is a first i agree with a post from Yorkie, i still like nandy but Jess would really take on the tories maybe with starmer as her deputy , i still think he is ideal for shadow home secretary

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:28:28 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:48:53 PM
Outliers caused by the rise of Corbyn. This won't happen this time round. Unions still mobilise their membership

How does that work exactly? Your saying they didnt mobilise to support Corbyn?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Yesterday at 11:31:24 PM
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 11:28:11 PM
jesus this is a first i agree with a post from Yorkie, i still like nandy but Jess would really take on the tories maybe with starmer as her deputy , i still think he is ideal for shadow home secretary



Starmer would make an excellent cabinet member or minister and that includes any of the big roles, but since I dont personally think there is a better candidate for the top job Id rather he get that then end up with an important but lesser role.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 03:48:53 AM
Its an absolutely piss poor pool of candidates. In comparison to Blairs cabinet we currently have a bunch of intellectual water pistols in charge. Starmer is the only one who may have a sliver of a chance at the next election, although no doubt he would be massively targeted for being a remainer.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 08:07:21 AM
Quote from: rk1 on Yesterday at 09:56:07 PM
And its misses my point. I dont disagree with that. But its glossed over in this thread to confirm its acceptable to stab someone in the front politically.

The deliberate and wilful misinterpretation of common sayings and metaphors is one of the most annoying traits of Corbynites and Brexiteers.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Today at 08:39:56 AM
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:19:47 PM
Off the top of my head:

Her hypocrisy in calling for Labour to remain united despite her consistent sabotage of the partys democratically elected leadership over more or less any issue.

Her wannabe hard nosed or down to earth persona; telling Diane Abbott to fuck off; she will stab Corbyn in front.

Her writing for the S*n criticising men specifically of ethnic origin.

I see her as little more than a rent a quote opportunist. Leaders typically either possess a clear ideological stance (Corbyn) or the smarts to manipulate any and everything into their favour (Blair). She has neither.

So criticising the elected leadership is bad. Is that true for Corbyn?

Was Diane Abbott being gobby when she told David Davis to fuck off? And the point she was making with stab him in the front was about honesty. Both would pass without mention if it was a man speaking. Do you think women should be a bit more demure and know their place?

Youll have to expand a bit more on the S*n thing.

The Labour Party is packed with rent a quote opportunists. The LOTO office and the NEC is full of them. Jess Phillips is a committed politician whose main faults are being from the midlands, being a woman and most critically, not being a fan of Corbyn. If Phillips was an opportunist shed have jumped on board the Corbyn gravy train while mouthing Marxist platitudes like Pidcock, Burgon, Long-Bailey, Milne, Murphy and the rest.
