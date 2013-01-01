Exactly this.



Is Britain racist?



Yes 100%



I'm not, so it can't be quite 100 per cent.Practically everyone I know isn't racist either. So that percentage must come down a little bit more too.There doesn't seem to be much racism on RAWK either, so again the percentage comes down.I don't live a particularly virtuous life, and I'm guessing that I don't move in unusually virtuous company, so it's likely that my own experience is mirrored by millions of others, which would bring the percentage down again.Then, on a more objective level, a fair percentage of Britain's population consists of racial minorities. There may be some racists within those minorities, but not an overwhelming number. Percentage down again.Add all these things together and it means that Britain cannot be 100 per cent racist. In fact the only people who tend to share your bleak view of human nature are ideological racists themselves, who simply cannot imagine how sympathy and solidarity can leap across ethnic boundaries.