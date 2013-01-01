« previous next »
Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4920 on: Today at 03:49:18 PM
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4921 on: Today at 03:50:15 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 03:47:03 PM
I thought you were parodying the nonsense that Stormzy was dealing with?

Unfortunately I don't keep up to date with the views of beat musicians so I don't know what nonsense he was parodying.

I was disputing the claim that Britain is 100% racist which is palpably untrue.

Edit.Just seen the link and Stormy seems a sensible bloke. And I get the difference between him genuinely believing if racism still exists (100%) and the distortion that he believed 100% of British are racist.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4922 on: Today at 03:50:16 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 03:47:03 PM
I thought you were parodying the nonsense that Stormzy was dealing with?

Yes I was
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4923 on: Today at 03:50:53 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:50:15 PM
Unfortunately I don't keep up to date with the views of beat musicians so I don't know what nonsense he was parodying.

I was disputing the claim that Britain is 100% racist which is palpably untrue.

I think you may have misread the post :)
Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4924 on: Today at 03:51:35 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 03:49:18 PM
For reference: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2019/dec/23/stormzy-hits-back-at-media-for-intentionally-spinning-my-words-over-racism-comment

Yeah I know but this was in response to ;

"When asked if Britain was still racist"


You can say definately 100% because you are agreeing with the statement being issued  (He absolutely agrees that it is)

Whereas the way the question was posed before because it was different. It indicated that the UK was 100% racist. - Which is a binary constant - ie) 1.
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4925 on: Today at 04:13:20 PM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 03:51:35 PM
Yeah I know but this was in response to ;

"When asked if Britain was still racist"


You can say definately 100% because you are agreeing with the statement being issued  (He absolutely agrees that it is)

Whereas the way the question was posed before because it was different. It indicated that the UK was 100% racist. - Which is a binary constant - ie) 1.

I don't think much is gained anyway from trying to work out how many racists there really are. What matters is who has power and whether racism has institutional backing.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4926 on: Today at 04:17:52 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 04:13:20 PM
I don't think much is gained anyway from trying to work out how many racists there really are. What matters is who has power and whether racism has institutional backing.

'If there are 200million priests in the world and five percent are paedophiles, that's only 10million'  ;D
Red-Soldier

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4927 on: Today at 04:28:10 PM
So nobody is interested in that Starmer is ahead in the membership poll?

« Last Edit: Today at 04:47:08 PM by Red-Soldier »
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4928 on: Today at 04:31:55 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:17:52 PM
'If there are 200million priests in the world and five percent are paedophiles, that's only 10million'  ;D

I'm not sure where you are going with this? I really don't see the urgency in figuring out who is and isn't a racist the way we do with paedophiles.

My neighbour could be a racist for all I care. I just don't want them to feel empowered in their bigotry by the govt and to receive institutional backing by the party in charge.
Yorkykopite

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4929 on: Today at 04:41:12 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:12 PM
Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%

I'm not, so it can't be quite 100 per cent.

Practically everyone I know isn't racist either. So that percentage must come down a little bit more too.

There doesn't seem to be much racism on RAWK either, so again the percentage comes down.

I don't live a particularly virtuous life, and I'm guessing that I don't move in unusually virtuous company, so it's likely that my own experience is mirrored by millions of others, which would bring the percentage down again.

Then, on a more objective level, a fair percentage of Britain's population consists of racial minorities. There may be some racists within those minorities, but not an overwhelming number. Percentage down again.

Add all these things together and it means that Britain cannot be 100 per cent racist. In fact the only people who tend to share your bleak view of human nature are ideological racists themselves, who simply cannot imagine how sympathy and solidarity can leap across ethnic boundaries.
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4930 on: Today at 04:42:22 PM
I fear you've also missed the joke :)
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4931 on: Today at 04:47:46 PM
Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4932 on: Today at 04:52:24 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:28:10 PM
So nobody is interested in that Starmer is ahead in the membership poll?

Its good but lets see how the campaign pans out. When you've got people who are willing to pit brother against brother in this party, any sort of dirty double dealing is possible to undermine Starmer.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4933 on: Today at 05:50:21 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 04:31:55 PM
I'm not sure where you are going with this? I really don't see the urgency in figuring out who is and isn't a racist the way we do with paedophiles.

My neighbour could be a racist for all I care. I just don't want them to feel empowered in their bigotry by the govt and to receive institutional backing by the party in charge.

It was a Father Ted quote.

A joke. But like the Stormzy reference.
SP

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4934 on: Today at 05:54:32 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:11:58 PM
Just wondered why you use the word bigot here, but not racist.  Or am I reading too much into it.

Bigot is the better term here - it also covers their sexism, homophobia and numerous other -isms.
OOS

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4935 on: Today at 05:54:52 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:28:10 PM
So nobody is interested in that Starmer is ahead in the membership poll?

He's got a good chance, he's a blank canvas at the moment.

It will be more interesting to see who is involved in his inner team.
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4936 on: Today at 05:56:34 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:50:21 PM
It was a Father Ted quote.

A joke. But like the Stormzy reference.

haha fair enough :)
TSC

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4937 on: Today at 05:56:52 PM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 12:11:27 PM
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?

A positive for me. Pre election in debates I thought he was superior to any Tory he came up against.  Of course that doesnt mean hell succeed but time will tell.
SP

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4938 on: Today at 05:57:31 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:10:47 PM
Perhaps not, but I think somebody who voted Tory and is then shocked when those things happen either voted Tory irresponsibly, because they weren't paying attention, or they're deceiving themselves. It's been obvious for a while what kind of govt Johnson is going to run. And there's nothing special about everyone on this thread that can see it. We shouldn't assume the rest of the electorate is less informed.

If you are not a politics junkie, it is not obvious. The BBC "balance" which pays not heed to truthfulness did not illuminate matters.

I question how many people enthusiastically voted for Johnson, I suspect the dynamic was more that people felt they could not vote for Corbyn's Labour.
SP

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4939 on: Today at 05:58:58 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:12 PM
Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%

It is not 100% racist. There are racists in Britain. The hard core racist vote is probably around the UKIP stable vote pre-Brexit.
SP

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4940 on: Today at 06:02:05 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:56:52 PM
A positive for me. Pre election in debates I thought he was superior to any Tory he came up against.  Of course that doesnt mean hell succeed but time will tell.

He is the perfect counter to Johnson's bluster. He would forensically dismantle Johnson's ad-libbed claims and show the precision and diligence Johnson lacks. In a PMQ, he would appear more Prime Ministerial than Johnson - the battle that Corbyn and Miliband fell short at...
vagabond

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4941 on: Today at 06:03:05 PM
Quote from: SP on Today at 05:57:31 PM
If you are not a politics junkie, it is not obvious. The BBC "balance" which pays not heed to truthfulness did not illuminate matters.

I question how many people enthusiastically voted for Johnson, I suspect the dynamic was more that people felt they could not vote for Corbyn's Labour.

Well this is the question I am asking. There are those that will vote tory no matter what. And then there are those that switched over to the tories this time around. What was the thought process for the people that were switching? Especially if they were switching from labour? It seems to me that if you are inclined towards labour but find its current leadership unpalatable then surely you'd go towards the lib dems or the greens instead? Or was brexit such a big factor that you (selfishly) calculated that the tory nastiness was worth putting up with? Or is it, as you suggest, just an electorate woefully under-informed? I'm not sure we come away with a good opinion of the electorate however we answer these questions.
SP

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4942 on: Today at 06:09:14 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 06:03:05 PM
Well this is the question I am asking. There are those that will vote tory no matter what. And then there are those that switched over to the tories this time around. What was the thought process for the people that were switching? Especially if they were switching from labour? It seems to me that if you are inclined towards labour but find its current leadership unpalatable then surely you'd go towards the lib dems or the greens instead? Or was brexit such a big factor that you (selfishly) calculated that the tory nastiness was worth putting up with? Or is it, as you suggest, just an electorate woefully under-informed? I'm not sure we come away with a good opinion of the electorate however we answer these questions.

I suspect that number 10 revelled in the Brexit battles - it meant that their target voters were heartily sick of politics, and enabled them to escape even more scrutiny than usual. Johnson's disappearing act also helped. There was deliberately no substance to the Tory offer to the country - so there was no bedroom tax or social care story to scare the voters. Couple that with the Opposition's failure to land concrete blows. Save the NHS resonated, but there was a touch of "they always say that", and the danger was a multi-stage argument that gained less traction that the 50,000 new nurses lies. The Tories had less scrutiny than any of the big 2 parties in any election that I can remember.
Crumble

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4943 on: Today at 06:09:44 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:28:10 PM
So nobody is interested in that Starmer is ahead in the membership poll?

Starmer is very clever and very articulate. I like him. But he has two big negatives:
- he's short of charisma;
- he's a remainer, who helped push Labour away from its 2015 position of "get a Labour Brexit done" to a second referendum. This triangulation cost Labour a load of former heartland seats and will continue to alienate voters in those seats if he becomes leader.

I'm hoping that when the hustings start, someone more acceptable to the country at large will emerge. Maybe even Jess Phillips.
Fruity

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4944 on: Today at 06:11:51 PM
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:12 PM
Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%

I can't believe so many have been hooked by this. It's like Twitter december 2019 all over again... so last year.
TSC

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4945 on: Today at 06:40:36 PM
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 06:03:05 PM
Well this is the question I am asking. There are those that will vote tory no matter what. And then there are those that switched over to the tories this time around. What was the thought process for the people that were switching? Especially if they were switching from labour?

It was the get Brexit done that won it.  Policies beyond this key message were irrelevant.  Im not sure the Tories had many.  I recall some lies about additional Nurses and Police but that is about it.  There may be more but I dont recall.
If anything, Labours on the other hand were too numerous to the point of being difficult to believe from a cost perspective.
