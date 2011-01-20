Vagabond - do you want to discuss why Labour lost or find excuses for Corbyn?





Absolutely not the latter. I started this discussion by responding to John C talking about who 'literally' put the right wing fuckwits in charge. I completely agree that the labour leadership was culpable and am happy to see a new leadership come in. I don't care for Corbyn so much as I care for the socialist policies he represented.But if we are talking about responsibility for voting tory, not just no longer voting labour, then neither saying it was all the fault of labour or none of its fault is coherent. I am not arguing for the latter but it seems like there are people here who want to argue for the former. In my view, the leadership is responsible but so are the people that decided to go vote tory. Voters are adults, they should be held accountable for the choices they make. Voters don't get to put a bunch of right wing fascist grifters into power and then absolve themselves of all responsibility for what that government is going to do.It seems to me that there is an undercurrent of opinion on this thread that only if there was somebody else, rather than Corbyn and his team, who was in charge and put forward many of the same policies, then labour would be in power today. That strikes me as having a very low opinion of the electorate. It makes the electorate out to be idiots who are incapable of voting on the issues but are swayed by the popularity of the person in charge. I think treating voters like adults who are aware of the issues and voted for the tories because of their policies means holding those voters partly responsible for the horrors coming down the line from this government.