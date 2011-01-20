« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 81432 times)

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 11:45:14 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:37:47 AM
What I read is an attempt to make one thing look worse than another.

Its correct to condemn Labour anti-semitism. For me - a stretch to call it institutional, but OK. Its then either lazy, agenda driven or plain ignorant to brush off Conservative racism in comparison as simple name calling, particularly when it is so ostensible. 


Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 11:47:55 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 11:45:14 AM
Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done
also worth pointing out a significant number of Jews saw the Labour Party as their natural home unlike Muslims with the tories, thats what makes it look so much worse for labour
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 11:57:04 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:37:47 AM
What I read is an attempt to make one thing look worse than another.

Its correct to condemn Labour anti-semitism. For me - a stretch to call it institutional, but OK. Its then either lazy, agenda driven or plain ignorant to brush off Conservative racism in comparison as simple name calling, particularly when it is so ostensible.
Do you understand the reasons why Labour are being investigated for institutional racism, what does institutional racism actually mean. it doesn't mean someone decides the Labour party has loads of racists in the party it means the Labour party has set up a disciplinary procedure that allows racists to walk away unpunished. it has put people in charge who will turn a blind eye to racism.
Labour are guilty as charged.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:59:13 AM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 12:11:27 PM »
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 12:11:58 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 11:45:14 AM
Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done

Just wondered why you use the word bigot here, but not racist.  Or am I reading too much into it.

You use the word racist when talking about Labour, but not the Tories.

Labour are being investigated for institutional racism under the current leadership.  I am not aware of any major issues before Corbyn and his band took over the party.  Get rid of Corbyn and his cabal, put some proper procedures in place, and I am sure things will start to dissipate.

The Tories have always had issues of racism within the party for as long as I can remember.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:57 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 12:12:01 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 04:35:14 AM
I didn't say that. I said they voted for a proto-fascist party that is determined to rip up protections for workers, the vulnerable, for minorities, that is openly hostile to immigrants, is refusing to face the facts of climate crisis, is threatening to revoke licenses for tv stations that hold them to account, wants to fundamentally re-write the constitution post-brexit, is willing to sell off national assets to make an american trade deal happen, and has no problem being openly supported by britain first. And that's all I could think of off the top of my head. It's a proto-fascist party. Call the people who voted for them whatever you want, what matters is that we need to have a honest discussion about why these policies appealed to so many people (without treating them as confused children who were just scared of Corbyn and needed a prettier face on the ticket to support the progressive policies they supposedly do).
None of those things are stated Tory policy. You and I might agree that they're lying and those are infact their policies, but you can't extrapolate that to all voters intentionally voting for those 'hidden' policies.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,351
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 12:20:28 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 12:11:27 PM
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?

Easily the best of all those candidates.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,003
  • The first five yards........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 12:22:20 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 12:11:27 PM
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?

Hope he tackles the institutional racism in the party.  ;)

Will he? I think he'd like to try. But dare he sack the elite inside the Labour party who set the racist tone? People like Milne and Murphy. Then he'll have to build machinery that can effectively purge Labour of its racists at local level, which will take less courage but will be a little harder. That's because it will require effective control of the national executive committee which, at the moment, is in the firm grasp of the Corbynites. Plus the willing cooperation of the GMCs of every constituency party. But, as Liverpool Wavertree showed, the sympathies of the most active Labour members are with the racists, not against them.

Institutional racism can take a long, long time to root out. In fact anti-semitism will probably prove to be Jeremy Corbyn's most enduring gift to the Labour party.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:51 PM by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:20:28 PM
Easily the best of all those candidates.

He may combine electability with actually being acceptable to the membership, fingers crossed.

We will have to see how the leadership campaign goes, this one may be fought on different grounds than the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, hopefully the membership are somewhat more focussed on gettign a credible leader than this time.

That said if Corbyn ran again I'm sure he would win again
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 12:33:16 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:11:58 PM
Just wondered why you use the word bigot here, but not racist.  Or am I reading too much into it.

You use the word racist when talking about Labour, but not the Tories.

Labour are being investigated for institutional racism under the current leadership.  I am not aware of any major issues before Corbyn and his band took over the party.  Get rid of Corbyn and his cabal, put some proper procedures in place, and I am sure things will start to dissipate.

The Tories have always had issues of racism within the party for as long as I can remember.
Bigot, racist, is there a difference?
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 12:34:10 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:20 PM
Hope he tackles the institutional racism in the party.  ;)

Will he? I think he'd like to try. But dare he sack the elite inside the Labour party who set the racist tone? People like Milne and Murphy. Then he'll have to build machinery that can effectively purge Labour of its racists at local level, which will take less courage but will be a little harder. That's because it will require effective control of the national executive committee which, at the moment, is in the firm grasp of the Corbynites. Plus the willing cooperation of the GMCs of every constituency party. But, as Liverpool Wavertree showed, the sympathies of the most active Labour members are with the racists, not against them.

Institutional racism can take a long, long time to root out. In fact anti-semitism will probably prove to be Jeremy Corbyn's most enduring gift to the Labour party.
I think the EHRC will make recommendations to help rid Labour of institutional racism. Labour will have to implement those recommendations or face court action.
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 01:08:31 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:02:42 AM
Vagabond - do you want to discuss why Labour lost or find excuses for Corbyn?


Absolutely not the latter. I started this discussion by responding to John C talking about who 'literally' put the right wing fuckwits in charge. I completely agree that the labour leadership was culpable and am happy to see a new leadership come in. I don't care for Corbyn so much as I care for the socialist policies he represented.

But if we are talking about responsibility for voting tory, not just no longer voting labour, then neither saying it was all the fault of labour or none of its fault is coherent. I am not arguing for the latter but it seems like there are people here who want to argue for the former. In my view, the leadership is responsible but so are the people that decided to go vote tory. Voters are adults, they should be held accountable for the choices they make. Voters don't get to put a bunch of right wing fascist grifters into power and then absolve themselves of all responsibility for what that government is going to do.

It seems to me that there is an undercurrent of opinion on this thread that only if there was somebody else, rather than Corbyn and his team, who was in charge and put forward many of the same policies, then labour would be in power today. That strikes me as having a very low opinion of the electorate. It makes the electorate out to be idiots who are incapable of voting on the issues but are swayed by the popularity of the person in charge. I think treating voters like adults who are aware of the issues and voted for the tories because of their policies means holding those voters partly responsible for the horrors coming down the line from this government.
Logged

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 01:10:47 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:12:01 PM
None of those things are stated Tory policy. You and I might agree that they're lying and those are infact their policies, but you can't extrapolate that to all voters intentionally voting for those 'hidden' policies.


Perhaps not, but I think somebody who voted Tory and is then shocked when those things happen either voted Tory irresponsibly, because they weren't paying attention, or they're deceiving themselves. It's been obvious for a while what kind of govt Johnson is going to run. And there's nothing special about everyone on this thread that can see it. We shouldn't assume the rest of the electorate is less informed.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 01:15:40 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:08:31 PM
Absolutely not the latter. I started this discussion by responding to John C talking about who 'literally' put the right wing fuckwits in charge. I completely agree that the labour leadership was culpable and am happy to see a new leadership come in. I don't care for Corbyn so much as I care for the socialist policies he represented.

But if we are talking about responsibility for voting tory, not just no longer voting labour, then neither saying it was all the fault of labour or none of its fault is coherent. I am not arguing for the latter but it seems like there are people here who want to argue for the former. In my view, the leadership is responsible but so are the people that decided to go vote tory. Voters are adults, they should be held accountable for the choices they make. Voters don't get to put a bunch of right wing fascist grifters into power and then absolve themselves of all responsibility for what that government is going to do.

It seems to me that there is an undercurrent of opinion on this thread that only if there was somebody else, rather than Corbyn and his team, who was in charge and put forward many of the same policies, then labour would be in power today. That strikes me as having a very low opinion of the electorate. It makes the electorate out to be idiots who are incapable of voting on the issues but are swayed by the popularity of the person in charge. I think treating voters like adults who are aware of the issues and voted for the tories because of their policies means holding those voters partly responsible for the horrors coming down the line from this government.

See patriotism. See the tendency of parts of the liberal left to see patriotism as something to be suspicious of, and anti-patriotism as something to be celebrated. When the latter seem to be in the ascendancy, those who value the former will tend towards the Tories.

Orwell wrote about this back in 1940. We've seen it as recently as 2019. It's a reality that Labour have to deal with.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 01:16:37 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:08:31 PM
Absolutely not the latter. I started this discussion by responding to John C talking about who 'literally' put the right wing fuckwits in charge. I completely agree that the labour leadership was culpable and am happy to see a new leadership come in. I don't care for Corbyn so much as I care for the socialist policies he represented.

But if we are talking about responsibility for voting tory, not just no longer voting labour, then neither saying it was all the fault of labour or none of its fault is coherent. I am not arguing for the latter but it seems like there are people here who want to argue for the former. In my view, the leadership is responsible but so are the people that decided to go vote tory. Voters are adults, they should be held accountable for the choices they make. Voters don't get to put a bunch of right wing fascist grifters into power and then absolve themselves of all responsibility for what that government is going to do.

It seems to me that there is an undercurrent of opinion on this thread that only if there was somebody else, rather than Corbyn and his team, who was in charge and put forward many of the same policies, then labour would be in power today. That strikes me as having a very low opinion of the electorate. It makes the electorate out to be idiots who are incapable of voting on the issues but are swayed by the popularity of the person in charge. I think treating voters like adults who are aware of the issues and voted for the tories because of their policies means holding those voters partly responsible for the horrors coming down the line from this government.

I think you could make the argument that many voters are idiots - if you class as directly voting against the welfare of yourself, your family, your community and your town/city as being idiotic.

They have actually voted against their own interests.

But then they are going to be stupid enough to believe (again) that it's all because of anyone other than the Conservative Party.

I'd say these idiots actually still believe Austerity, their high-street closures, their police, fireservice, ambulance and hospital services being massively reduced and all the rest is somehow the fault of someone other than those that deliberately and with malice cut all these things.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 01:37:17 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:10:47 PM
Perhaps not, but I think somebody who voted Tory and is then shocked when those things happen either voted Tory irresponsibly, because they weren't paying attention, or they're deceiving themselves. It's been obvious for a while what kind of govt Johnson is going to run. And there's nothing special about everyone on this thread that can see it. We shouldn't assume the rest of the electorate is less informed.
I'm not assuming they're less informed, though they may be deceiving themselves. I was trying to indicate a contradiction in your summary - which suggests 40%+ of the electorate are happy to vote for proto-fascists - by contrasting the stated positives of a Labour manifesto with the unstated negatives of a Tory one. That's disingenuous. It would be as valid (and more honest) to contrast 'Get Brexit Done' with Labour's Brexit position, or £x billion investment with £y billion investment; or, indeed, islamophobia and the hostile environment with antisemitism and a perceived sympathy with Islamist terrorism.

Many voters, when they're actually asked, don't really believe most politicians' stated policies (and don't really vote on policies at all), but they still form a perception of 'trust' in the individual, or party, and their ability to not entirely fuck things up. That view, I think, is made on how 'normal' someone seems. It is extremely revealing that an elite, highly educated, wealthy, liar, racist, homophobe and misogynist was still somehow more believable than Jeremy Corbyn - whether one considers the positive or negative policies and consequences.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:20 PM by redmark »
Logged
We Are Liverpool.

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 01:48:29 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:37:17 PM
I'm not assuming they're less informed, though they may be deceiving themselves. I was trying to indicate a contradiction in your summary - which suggests 40%+ of the electorate are happy to vote for proto-fascists - by contrasting the stated positives of a Labour manifesto with the unstated negatives of a Tory one. That's disingenuous. It would be as valid (and more honest) to contrast 'Get Brexit Done' with Labour's Brexit position, or £x billion investment with £y billion investment; or, indeed, islamophobia and the hostile environment with antisemitism and a perceived sympathy with Islamist terrorism.

Many voters, when they're actually asked, don't really believe most politicians' stated policies (and don't really vote on policies at all), but they still form a perception of 'trust' in the individual, or party, and their ability to not entirely fuck things up. That view, I think, is made on how 'normal' someone seems. It is extremely revealing that an elite, highly educated, wealthy, liar, racist, homophobe and misogynist was still somehow more believable than Jeremy Corbyn - whether one considers the positive or negative policies and consequences.
 

Ah I see what you mean. Look, I agree that there were negative aspects to Labour's pitch to the electorate. But voting tory wasn't your only option if you were unhappy with what labour was selling. You could have voted green or lib dems or stayed at home. But many didn't do that. Many made the conscious, and I hope informed, choice to vote tory. Now some of them may think of the policies that we are concerned about as negatives that get outweighed by the positive of 'getting brexit done' or some such. In which case they've been horribly irresponsible or else are very privileged and will never suffer under the tories anyway. But if we're being honest about it, there's also a sizeable chunk of people who voted tory and thought of those policies as positive reasons to vote tory. And my point is that those people are just as responsible as the failures of Corbyn and co for the proto-fascist party in charge. They can't, and shouldn't, be absolved of their responsibility just because we wanted Corbyn to do better.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 02:28:02 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:48:29 PM


The long and short of it is that Corbyn was seen as an unpatriotic, terrorist sympathiser by many of the working class.  You disagree with that as much as you like, but it is easy to make the case that he was those things.

Lots of people aren't going to vote for a person seen as anti British, someone that hates his own country.  It's basic stuff.

Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,412
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 02:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:28:02 PM
The long and short of it is that Corbyn was seen as an unpatriotic, terrorist sympathiser by many of the working class.  You disagree with that as much as you like, but it is easy to make the case that he was those things.

Lots of people aren't going to vote for a person seen as anti British, someone that hates his own country.  It's basic stuff.


wouldnt say it was just the working class who thought that of him to be honest
Logged

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 02:43:44 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:28:02 PM
The long and short of it is that Corbyn was seen as an unpatriotic, terrorist sympathiser by many of the working class.  You disagree with that as much as you like, but it is easy to make the case that he was those things.

Lots of people aren't going to vote for a person seen as anti British, someone that hates his own country.  It's basic stuff.



Perhaps I'm not being clear about what the issue is. We're not discussing why labour failed, god knows that has been done to death since the election (and again, for the record, I am happy for a new leadership to come in and hopefully do better).

We are discussing responsibility for putting the tories in charge. Some of that is the responsibility of the labour leadership. But some of it is also the responsibility of the electorate. You don't like how unpatriotic Corbyn is? Fine. You are alarmed by the antisemitism? Fine. You're confused by the brexit policy? Sure. But all of those are reasons to not vote labour. They don't explain why people voted tory---they could just as well have voted for other parties or not voted at all. Disliking labour does not automatically translate into voting tory.

My point is simply this: people who voted for the tories, while being informed of what sort of govt Johnson is going to run, are also responsible for the proto-fascists in charge. There is a reason why so many were attracted to the open hostility towards the vulnerable, immigrants, etc etc on show. And avoiding this fact is unhealthy I think. Corbyn is gone, the labour party will move on. But our fellow voters who were happy enough to let the fascists run the show are still here. That should scare us.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 02:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 01:16:37 PM
I think you could make the argument that many voters are idiots - if you class as directly voting against the welfare of yourself, your family, your community and your town/city as being idiotic.

They have actually voted against their own interests.

But then they are going to be stupid enough to believe (again) that it's all because of anyone other than the Conservative Party.

I'd say these idiots actually still believe Austerity, their high-street closures, their police, fireservice, ambulance and hospital services being massively reduced and all the rest is somehow the fault of someone other than those that deliberately and with malice cut all these things.

Andy i would say not that they are idiots ( however their actions may be seen as idiotic by some) but isnt it more of a case that they think the problems the tories will create will not affect them,  so they dont care about all the cuts and poverty in society because they feel it will be somebody elses problems they can just make sure they are ok.

The I'me Alright Jack principle looms large in this country.

Thatcher wanted to kill off any kind of a caring society , Brexit has finished the job for her in my opinion.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 02:58:53 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 02:43:44 PM
Perhaps I'm not being clear about what the issue is. We're not discussing why labour failed, god knows that has been done to death since the election (and again, for the record, I am happy for a new leadership to come in and hopefully do better).

We are discussing responsibility for putting the tories in charge. Some of that is the responsibility of the labour leadership. But some of it is also the responsibility of the electorate. You don't like how unpatriotic Corbyn is? Fine. You are alarmed by the antisemitism? Fine. You're confused by the brexit policy? Sure. But all of those are reasons to not vote labour. They don't explain why people voted tory---they could just as well have voted for other parties or not voted at all. Disliking labour does not automatically translate into voting tory.

My point is simply this: people who voted for the tories, while being informed of what sort of govt Johnson is going to run, are also responsible for the proto-fascists in charge. There is a reason why so many were attracted to the open hostility towards the vulnerable, immigrants, etc etc on show. And avoiding this fact is unhealthy I think. Corbyn is gone, the labour party will move on. But our fellow voters who were happy enough to let the fascists run the show are still here. That should scare us.

They didn't believe that the Tories were going to do anything bad.

It was all the EUs fault, you see. Once the UK could get away from the EU there would be pots of gold, sunny uplands and happiness and prosperity from good ol' Blighty that was going to Take Back Control, Get Brexit Done and make Britain Great Again!
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 03:00:51 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 02:57:54 PM
Andy i would say not that they are idiots ( however their actions may be seen as idiotic by some) but isnt it more of a case that they think the problems the tories will create will not affect them,  so they dont care about all the cuts and poverty in society because they feel it will be somebody elses problems they can just make sure they are ok.

The I'me Alright Jack principle looms large in this country.

Thatcher wanted to kill off any kind of a caring society , Brexit has finished the job for her in my opinion.

No I honestly think they believe all the bullshit about Brexit.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 03:03:05 PM »
On another point often used as a reason for the loss "the sitting on the fence over Brexit" , well you might have a point, given a lot of our seats where lost not through Tory % increases but because the Brexit party took the Labour votes, i think we should have (even though i personally am a remainer) pushed forward a brexit manifesto might have saved a few seats and lets face backing remain and opting out didnt do the Libdems any good or their ex leader.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 03:13:00 PM »
Nobody has mentioned in here the cynical ploy of Johnson using a lighter blue for the Tories in the Labour heartlands to prevent disuading voters.  All simple but clever stuff.

The colour was almost the same as the BP.

As well as leadership change, Labour need to start using these manipulative tactics.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,351
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 03:23:00 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:13:00 PM
Nobody has mentioned in here the cynical ploy of Johnson using a lighter blue for the Tories in the Labour heartlands to prevent disuading voters.  All simple but clever stuff.

The colour was almost the same as the BP.

As well as leadership change, Labour need to start using these manipulative tactics.

They do use them. There is no honest party out of the big three, they all lie and play the game. It wasnt a political party but the amount of lies I was asked to spread when working for the Remain campaign was incredible and people still saw us as the angelic victims fighting against the devil.
Logged

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 03:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 02:58:53 PM
They didn't believe that the Tories were going to do anything bad.

It was all the EUs fault, you see. Once the UK could get away from the EU there would be pots of gold, sunny uplands and happiness and prosperity from good ol' Blighty that was going to Take Back Control, Get Brexit Done and make Britain Great Again!

Well this is the other end of the dilemma. If we think of voters as merely deceived by the tories into voting for them then that sounds patronising. We're no longer treating them as adults that made informed choices.
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 03:37:47 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 03:03:05 PM
On another point often used as a reason for the loss "the sitting on the fence over Brexit" , well you might have a point, given a lot of our seats where lost not through Tory % increases but because the Brexit party took the Labour votes, i think we should have (even though i personally am a remainer) pushed forward a brexit manifesto might have saved a few seats and lets face backing remain and opting out didnt do the Libdems any good or their ex leader.

Not sure I agree with that. 16 million people voted against it. Plenty of young uns were going to vote against it.

Labour sitting on the fence meant that those 16 million people had nowhere to go.

You could either vote for the Lib Dems (Who clearly weren't going to win) or Labour Brexit or Tory Brexit or Brexit Brexit or UKIP Brexit.

Some choice.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 03:40:12 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 02:43:44 PM


My point is simply this: people who voted for the tories, while being informed of what sort of govt Johnson is going to run, are also responsible for the proto-fascists in charge. There is a reason why so many were attracted to the open hostility towards the vulnerable, immigrants, etc etc on show. And avoiding this fact is unhealthy I think. Corbyn is gone, the labour party will move on. But our fellow voters who were happy enough to let the fascists run the show are still here. That should scare us.

Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,190
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 03:41:04 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 03:37:47 PM
Not sure I agree with that. 16 million people voted against it. Plenty of young uns were going to vote against it.

Labour sitting on the fence meant that those 16 million people had nowhere to go.

You could either vote for the Lib Dems (Who clearly weren't going to win) or Labour Brexit or Tory Brexit or Brexit Brexit or UKIP Brexit.

Some choice.

Not voting against it in the area Brexit put up a candidate though.
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 03:42:40 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:12 PM
Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%
Is there any country that isnt racist?
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 03:44:08 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:40:12 PM
Exactly this.

Is Britain racist?

Yes 100%

100% of all Briton's are racist.

That's some  claim.
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,209
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 03:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 03:41:04 PM
Not voting against it in the area Brexit put up a candidate though.

The Remain vote was fragmented from the moment Corbyn stepped out at 07:00 the next morning and demanded that Article 20 be triggered.

A lot of Remainers didn't bother wasting their vote. They knew the battle was lost.

What if Labour had campagined against it from the start? Who knows. But I personally know a lot of Labour Voters (For years) that voted Remain and refused to vote for Labour over the 'Neutral' Brexit stance.

I voted for them myself, but had no faith in the Leadership to get elected nor to oppose Brexit in any meaningful way.


But that's all water under the bridge. The problem Labour has now is that when Brexit goes to shite as it will - instead of them saying 'We were against this shite from t he start" - they will now take as big a hit in complicity as the Tories.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 03:45:00 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:44:08 PM
100% of all Briton's are racist.

That's some  claim.

Hahaha
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 