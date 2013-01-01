« previous next »
Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
What I read is an attempt to make one thing look worse than another.

Its correct to condemn Labour anti-semitism. For me - a stretch to call it institutional, but OK. Its then either lazy, agenda driven or plain ignorant to brush off Conservative racism in comparison as simple name calling, particularly when it is so ostensible. 


Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done
also worth pointing out a significant number of Jews saw the Labour Party as their natural home unlike Muslims with the tories, thats what makes it look so much worse for labour
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
What I read is an attempt to make one thing look worse than another.

Its correct to condemn Labour anti-semitism. For me - a stretch to call it institutional, but OK. Its then either lazy, agenda driven or plain ignorant to brush off Conservative racism in comparison as simple name calling, particularly when it is so ostensible.
Do you understand the reasons why Labour are being investigated for institutional racism, what does institutional racism actually mean. it doesn't mean someone decides the Labour party has loads of racists in the party it means the Labour party has set up a disciplinary procedure that allows racists to walk away unpunished. it has put people in charge who will turn a blind eye to racism.
Labour are guilty as charged.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Blimey.....

No one here thinks the Tory party isnt the natural home of the bigot.

What shocks many of us is the institutional racism of the Labour Party.  That doesnt mean that all (or even a majority) of labour members are racist.

What it means is that racism towards Jews is dealt with differently than racism towards other ethnic groups.

Id like to say that this is all behind us now that the chief co spurs to theorists wont be leading the party, but I fear its far from done

Just wondered why you use the word bigot here, but not racist.  Or am I reading too much into it.

You use the word racist when talking about Labour, but not the Tories.

Labour are being investigated for institutional racism under the current leadership.  I am not aware of any major issues before Corbyn and his band took over the party.  Get rid of Corbyn and his cabal, put some proper procedures in place, and I am sure things will start to dissipate.

The Tories have always had issues of racism within the party for as long as I can remember.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
I didn't say that. I said they voted for a proto-fascist party that is determined to rip up protections for workers, the vulnerable, for minorities, that is openly hostile to immigrants, is refusing to face the facts of climate crisis, is threatening to revoke licenses for tv stations that hold them to account, wants to fundamentally re-write the constitution post-brexit, is willing to sell off national assets to make an american trade deal happen, and has no problem being openly supported by britain first. And that's all I could think of off the top of my head. It's a proto-fascist party. Call the people who voted for them whatever you want, what matters is that we need to have a honest discussion about why these policies appealed to so many people (without treating them as confused children who were just scared of Corbyn and needed a prettier face on the ticket to support the progressive policies they supposedly do).
None of those things are stated Tory policy. You and I might agree that they're lying and those are infact their policies, but you can't extrapolate that to all voters intentionally voting for those 'hidden' policies.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?

Easily the best of all those candidates.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
So.. Starmer  - what do we think?

Hope he tackles the institutional racism in the party.  ;)

Will he? I think he'd like to try. But dare he sack the elite inside the Labour party who set the racist tone? People like Milne and Murphy. Then he'll have to build machinery that can effectively purge Labour of its racists at local level, which will take less courage but will be a little harder. That's because it will require effective control of the national executive committee which, at the moment, is in the firm grasp of the Corbynites. Plus the willing cooperation of the GMCs of every constituency party. But, as Liverpool Wavertree showed, the sympathies of the most active Labour members are with the racists, not against them.

Institutional racism can take a long, long time to root out. In fact anti-semitism will probably prove to be Jeremy Corbyn's most enduring gift to the Labour party.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Easily the best of all those candidates.

He may combine electability with actually being acceptable to the membership, fingers crossed.

We will have to see how the leadership campaign goes, this one may be fought on different grounds than the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, hopefully the membership are somewhat more focussed on gettign a credible leader than this time.

That said if Corbyn ran again I'm sure he would win again
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Just wondered why you use the word bigot here, but not racist.  Or am I reading too much into it.

You use the word racist when talking about Labour, but not the Tories.

Labour are being investigated for institutional racism under the current leadership.  I am not aware of any major issues before Corbyn and his band took over the party.  Get rid of Corbyn and his cabal, put some proper procedures in place, and I am sure things will start to dissipate.

The Tories have always had issues of racism within the party for as long as I can remember.
Bigot, racist, is there a difference?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Hope he tackles the institutional racism in the party.  ;)

Will he? I think he'd like to try. But dare he sack the elite inside the Labour party who set the racist tone? People like Milne and Murphy. Then he'll have to build machinery that can effectively purge Labour of its racists at local level, which will take less courage but will be a little harder. That's because it will require effective control of the national executive committee which, at the moment, is in the firm grasp of the Corbynites. Plus the willing cooperation of the GMCs of every constituency party. But, as Liverpool Wavertree showed, the sympathies of the most active Labour members are with the racists, not against them.

Institutional racism can take a long, long time to root out. In fact anti-semitism will probably prove to be Jeremy Corbyn's most enduring gift to the Labour party.
I think the EHRC will make recommendations to help rid Labour of institutional racism. Labour will have to implement those recommendations or face court action.
