« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(  (Read 80907 times)

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,005
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 12:14:52 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 11:56:44 PM
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.

Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:18:56 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:14:52 AM
Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.

Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,701
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 12:25:01 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Yesterday at 11:56:44 PM
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.
Quote from: John C on November  3, 2019, 08:31:58 AM
This country is more than capable of delivering a Tory government through dislike of a Labour leader.
Yep Vagabond, but as a nation and as a Labour party we knew it, sadly I've known it for decades mate. It's unthinkable why they did and do so we must find ways to reduce the likelihood. The existing 'Movement' aren't going to change anything positively for another decade.
Logged

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 12:35:35 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:18:56 AM
Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
labour presented them a wish list of a manifesto (which was updated when they thought it may get a few more votes) which would have been enacted by an inept, untalented shadow cabinet who the public (rightly) saw as being completely unfit and unable to deliver it, and the lead salesman was utterly toxic to the electorate for years yet still persisted, so yeah a lot of its on them as they were hardly up against peak thatcher
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,701
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 12:35:51 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:18:56 AM

There are two options
There's a third that needs to be accepted. The combination of Corbyn, his cronies and his policies were hated. I wish we all understood that this country has a margin of political tolerance, a leader without his history but with some radical policies may have succeeded.

Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 12:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:35:35 AM
labour presented them a wish list of a manifesto (which was updated when they thought it may get a few more votes) which would have been enacted by an inept, untalented shadow cabinet who the public (rightly) saw as being completely unfit and unable to deliver it, and the lead salesman was utterly toxic to the electorate for years yet still persisted, so yeah a lot of its on them as they were hardly up against peak thatcher

Again, none of that is worse than the proto-fascism coming down the line from Johnson. Or are you suggesting it is?

So do the voters know that they took the worse option or do they not?
Logged

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 12:40:54 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:38:43 AM
Again, none of that is worse than the proto-fascism coming down the line from Johnson. Or are you suggesting it is?

So do the voters know that they took the worse option or do they not?
the voters took the option they felt was best, thats why they voted the way they did. And the reality is they didnt trust corbyn and his cronies so better the devil you know
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 12:42:07 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:35:51 AM
There's a third that needs to be accepted. The combination of Corbyn, his cronies and his policies were hated. I wish we all understood that this country has a margin of political tolerance, a leader without his history but with some radical policies may have succeeded.


I would hope so.

But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes. You can hate him all you want but your vote isn't a popularity contest. Personally I think we should respect the electorate enough to treat them as adults who made their decision full well knowing that they were supporting proto-fascism. And that leads to a lot of difficult questions about what to do when most of the sane adults in the country voted for such a government.
Logged

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 12:46:46 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:42:07 AM
I would hope so.

But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes. You can hate him all you want but your vote isn't a popularity contest. Personally I think we should respect the electorate enough to treat them as adults who made their decision full well knowing that they were supporting proto-fascism. And that leads to a lot of difficult questions about what to do when most of the sane adults in the country voted for such a government.
its not they hate him they don’t trust him, a lot of the northern labour seats that went the people who voted Tory don’t love johnson it’s just they trust corbyn less, and in all honesty people should be questioning the sanity of labour voters who wanted corbyn to run the country as well as Tory voters, especially as many won’t have been impacted significantly by the last 9 or so years of Tory and coalition governments
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 01:08:01 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:46:46 AM
its not they hate him they dont trust him, a lot of the northern labour seats that went the people who voted Tory dont love johnson its just they trust corbyn less, and in all honesty people should be questioning the sanity of labour voters who wanted corbyn to run the country as well as Tory voters, especially as many wont have been impacted significantly by the last 9 or so years of Tory and coalition governments

Nope, not buying this, there is no equivalence. Corbyn may have been bumbling, may have lacked political savvy, put his foot in it some times, but you're having a laugh if you are trying to equate that with with the proto-fascism of Johnson and those that surround him.

Look, it goes without saying that people thought they did the right thing, everyone has to make a calculated choice at the ballot box, there are no perfect options. What I'm asking is why did the majority (in fptp terms) think that the calculated choice was the gang of wannabe fascists? Are they ok with their European and muslim neighbours feeling unsafe? Are they ok with the vulnerable losing even the last of the safety net they had? What are the parameters of their choice? If it was purely a decision on whether or not they could trust one or the other more (based on what, gut feel? who the sun told them to trust?) then that is a stupid way to vote. But if it was more than that, if they knew what the tories were selling and bought it anyway then they deserve contempt.

The problem is that if you treat voters as merely duped and relying on notions like 'who do i trust more' when they are voting then you are infantalising them. But if you treat them as adults who purposefully wanted a fascist regime then we have to face some uncomfortable questions about who we are as a country and where we go from here.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 01:08:34 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:18:56 AM
Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
The problem is many of the people who are now accusing the so called Blairites for not caring have spent years trashing Labours reputation. hard to imagine any Labour leader telling voters that the last Labour government ignored you. Corbyn did this only months ago. next minute he's saying vote Labour in a GE, is it any surprise to hear voters say Labour ignored us so am not voting Labour. the facts proove Labour never ignored them.
There were less than 100 food banks when Labour lost power in 2010, there are now over 2.300 and we can expect that number to grow rapidly over the next few years.
I never saw anyone living on the streets pre 2010 where I live, I see at least 3 before I get to my local shopping centre now. am sure there are many similar stats showing how much damage this Tory government did when tearing up all Labours great achievements while in power. how anyone can argue the last Labour government were just as bad as the Tories is beyond me but I do think it's done massive damage to Labours chances of winning power no matter who is leader.
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 01:43:24 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 01:08:01 AM
Nope, not buying this, there is no equivalence. Corbyn may have been bumbling, may have lacked political savvy, put his foot in it some times, but you're having a laugh if you are trying to equate that with with the proto-fascism of Johnson and those that surround him.
go look at some of the people he’s supported over the year, a hell of a lot of people find it incredibly uncomfortable the thought of him, McDonnell who wanted people in the fucking IRA honoured and the likes of Milne near power, it is actually not that dissimilar, plus johnson hasn’t gone down the fascist route in his first few months like you talk about so people would be more comfortable with that, their support of authoritarian regimes in other parts of the world etc

Quote
Are they ok with their European and muslim neighbours feeling unsafe?
yet Jews being unsafe with the prospect of an institutionally anti Semitic party running the country though, and a man who 87% of Jews think is an anti Semite isn’t a problem at all?

Quote
The problem is that if you treat voters as merely duped and relying on notions like 'who do i trust more' when they are voting then you are infantalising them. But if you treat them as adults who purposefully wanted a fascist regime then we have to face some uncomfortable questions about who we are as a country and where we go from here.
sorry but trying to equate all Tory voters as fascists is absolute bullshit, many reasons why people would vote for those lot and not being a fascist, the opposition leader is quite a good one, as was his gaggle of fools known as his front bench who’d be running the country with him

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:08:34 AM
The problem is many of the people who are now accusing the so called Blairites for not caring have spent years trashing Labours reputation.
This is a very good point, Corbyn spent a lot of his time on the backbenches undermining every other labour leader so someone like that won’t have the gravitas to pull it off, and that’s before you get into his long career of non achievement as an MP (and no he had nothing to do with peace in Northern Ireland before anyone brings that one up)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:02 AM by Lush is the best medicine... »
Logged

Offline vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,979
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 04:35:14 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:43:24 AM


yet Jews being unsafe with the prospect of an institutionally anti Semitic party running the country though, and a man who 87% of Jews think is an anti Semite isnt a problem at all?

So what is the thought process here?

'I'm uncomfortable with antisemitism in the labour party. This is a dealbreaker for me. Whatever should I do with my vote instead? I know, I'll vote for the guy who calls muslim women letterboxes and wrote a book where he repeatedly used offensive caricatures for black people instead!'

If anybody actually went through that thought process then they are an idiot.

Fair enough you have a problem with racism in the labour party. I do too. But don't then tell me that it was reasonable to vote for the tories instead.

And what we are discussing here is why people decided to vote tory. Being against antisemitism isn't it.

Quote
sorry but trying to equate all Tory voters as fascists is absolute bullshit, many reasons why people would vote for those lot and not being a fascist, the opposition leader is quite a good one, as was his gaggle of fools known as his front bench whod be running the country with him


I didn't say that. I said they voted for a proto-fascist party that is determined to rip up protections for workers, the vulnerable, for minorities, that is openly hostile to immigrants, is refusing to face the facts of climate crisis, is threatening to revoke licenses for tv stations that hold them to account, wants to fundamentally re-write the constitution post-brexit, is willing to sell off national assets to make an american trade deal happen, and has no problem being openly supported by britain first. And that's all I could think of off the top of my head. It's a proto-fascist party. Call the people who voted for them whatever you want, what matters is that we need to have a honest discussion about why these policies appealed to so many people (without treating them as confused children who were just scared of Corbyn and needed a prettier face on the ticket to support the progressive policies they supposedly do).
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 07:34:35 AM »
The primary reason Labour lost was because of its (none) stance on the driver for the election; brexit.  Labour needed to come down on either side of the argument, but it didnt.  So whether or not Labour had good domestic  policies in its manifesto was irrelevant, when it avoided the key reason for said election in the first place.

If Labour had a firm stance on either side of the brexit divide, the electorate may then have focused on its policies beyond brexit.  But it didnt and they didnt.
Logged

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 07:54:12 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 04:35:14 AM
So what is the thought process here?

'I'm uncomfortable with antisemitism in the labour party. This is a dealbreaker for me. Whatever should I do with my vote instead? I know, I'll vote for the guy who calls muslim women letterboxes and wrote a book where he repeatedly used offensive caricatures for black people instead!'
one Party is being investigated for being institutionally racist and it’s not the Tory party, and when you add it to the entire shit show that has been Corbyns labour people will just stick with the governing party or vote third party, as I’ve said before labour aren’t owed anyone’s vote, despite what the likes of yourself clearly think

Quote
If anybody actually went through that thought process then they are an idiot.
anyone who thought corbyn and co could run the country are absolute fucking idiots

As for the whole think about what it says for the country voting this Tory party the exact same applies for Corbyns Labour Party and how the country would be run under someone who has always had time for anti western/‘left wing’ authoritian regimes and it’s not a stretch to think that’s how he’d run the country, especially with how the Labour Party has been run (kicking out the likes of Campbell sharpish for admitting after the event he voted Lib Dem yet the likes of Livingstone and Williamson don’t get booted out for far worse)

Give the electorate a Labour Party run by competent people, like in 90s and they’d vote for it in droves, this time we got a fucking pathetic one who turned it into a fucking ‘movement’ and people as a result will vote elsewhere, instead of trying to make people who voted Tory look like total arseholes who want to kill the planet you’d be better off spending your energy on why the Labour Party failed before and why the likes of the unions seemingly want to give us eternal Tory rule by pushing idiots like long bailey and Lavery as leader
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:33 AM by Lush is the best medicine... »
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,005
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 08:02:42 AM »
Vagabond - do you want to discuss why Labour lost or find excuses for Corbyn?

Anti-semitism didnt make people vote Tory, it put people off voting Labour.

People didnt all vote for those Tory policies. There is a core right-wing/Tory vote who probably support all those things - the hang-em-and-flog-em-brigade/send the buggers back brigade. Some of them drifted to UKIP and the Brexit Party but Johnsons line on Brexit brought them back into the fold.

The Tories won the election in ex-Labour heartlands where voters were disenchanted and felt let down by government in general and the main focus was on Europe and the threat of immigration.

Corbyns Labour never offered an alternative narrative to Brexit. They were equivocal against Johnsons clarity and insisted on banging on about nationalisation and billionaires. Most voters dont actually give a fuck about billionaires. And to cap it all Labour insisted on putting forward a leader who many (most) found unappealing, unconvincing and untrustworthy.

To be fair to Corbyn, it wasnt just him. It was the whole fucking clown car with Milne, McClusky and the rest who bear responsibility.

There are two clear options for me.

1. The country needs a Labour (or progressive coalition) government and its up to Labour to make itself electable and win the argument for progressive policies at the ballot box.

2. The Labour Party should be a politically-pure movement that represents good intentions, but wont make the necessary compromises and hard decisions needed to get elected.

The Bennite/Corbynite response is always to blame the electorate. The voters are the problem because they dont choose the evidently preferable policies they put forward. Its acceptable to lose elections on those terms because to quote Corbyn, theyve won the argument. 

Thats absolute bollocks. The game is winning elections, not winning arguments. And the electorate are the electorate. Hoping for a better one when all the old c*nts die out or the voters all realise the Tories are bastards is never going to happen.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 08:23:09 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:42:07 AM
But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes. 
I think a lot of people put the vulnerable out of mind. If you live in many areas of Britain, unless you have contact with the vulnerable, you can avoid them and avoid thinking about them. Your position is formed by stories of 'White Dees.' You believe the homeless have a drug or alcohol problem as cause rather than effect. I don't know how you reestablish imagination and empathy in this country, the national atmosphere is so aggressive and toxic, but I don't believe Long Bailey is the agent to do this. We need a team (not just a leader) with charisma and communication skills, as well as other Starmer-esque skills.

Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,005
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 08:45:05 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 12:42:07 AM
But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes.

And what about the people whose love for Corbyn is going to lead to worse conditions for those people?

You're saying that the Labour Party can absolve itself of any responsibility towards those people? They can go fuck themselves because the Labour Party cares more about keeping its membership happy than compromising and being electable.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,167
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 08:52:47 AM »
Whats worse, the use of offensive name calling or promulgating institutional racism?

Well, neither should be happening, certainly not in the Labour Party.

And if one finds Johnson so much more offensive, the most important thing is to be able to beat him surely?

I dont think any of the labour candidates will do that, but they might be the one who makes it possible for the next leader. Pick poorly again, and we might be putting another five years on that.

Labour needs to convince the public that its not run by a bunch of lunatics. Currently they cant, because it is.  In the 80s 3 years of control by lunatics took the nets part of two decades to overcome.

Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 09:54:52 AM »
Labour party membership, first preference for leader:

K. Starmer: 31%
R. Long Bailey: 20%
J. Phillips: 11%
Y. Cooper: 7%
C. Lewis: 7%
E. Thornberry: 6%
L. Nandy: 5%

via YouGov

As I've said previously, much of the membership understands what needs to happen.

I will be voting for Starmer when the time comes.

I suggest people in here sign up and do something, as opposed to not doing anything.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:26 AM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 10:13:51 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:52:47 AM
Whats worse, the use of offensive name calling or promulgating institutional racism?

Well, neither should be happening, certainly not in the Labour Party.

And if one finds Johnson so much more offensive, the most important thing is to be able to beat him surely?

I dont think any of the labour candidates will do that, but they might be the one who makes it possible for the next leader. Pick poorly again, and we might be putting another five years on that.

Labour needs to convince the public that its not run by a bunch of lunatics. Currently they cant, because it is.  In the 80s 3 years of control by lunatics took the nets part of two decades to overcome.


ok lets cut to the chase because all i read is the correct condemnation of AS in the labour party. but sadly with it defence of a massively racist tory prime minister who in the two weeks gave a knighthood to a man who ran the most racist campaign in the london mayoral election and a person who policies have led to the deaths of a countless amount of people and who calls immigrants low value people!
People compare now to the 1930s  are not too far out , people in germany rallied round the rhetoric of one man and gradually that man and his cronies removed free thought by targeting the most vulnerable, blaming one section of the community swap the jewish community as the demon in society for the muslim community now and gradually created a society in their own image where people only care about themselves and not their neighbours!
He is already on the first vital project of removing the power of our legal system to hold them to account, whilst also removing the legal aid safety net for the individual!
So tell me are you glad people voted Johnson in or not , because it seems one or two of you seem especially Lush reply to vagabond as an example seem to want to defend him and his party in order to attack Corbyn ?
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 10:15:53 AM »
Anyone in here saying that Johnson's Tories are not racist is talking absolute bollocks!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:17:29 AM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • JFT96
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 10:19:55 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:15:53 AM
Anyone in here saying that Johnson's Tories are not racist is talking absolute bollocks!

Is there anyone saying that? Because I don't think there is.

Despite what Geoff seems to think as well there isn't anyone in this thread who is glad that Johnson has been voted in. In fact it's the opposite where people are rightly pissed off that the Labour party have got themselves into such a mess that it allowed Johnson to get the majority that he has got.
Logged
Earn cashback on all your purchases with Quidco!

http://www.quidco.com/user/3878046/1870622/

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,200
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 10:20:04 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 10:13:51 AM
ok lets cut to the chase because all i read is the correct condemnation of AS in the labour party. but sadly with it defence of a massively racist tory prime minister who in the two weeks gave a knighthood to a man who ran the most racist campaign in the london mayoral election and a person who policies have led to the deaths of a countless amount of people and who calls immigrants low value people!
People compare now to the 1930s  are not too far out , people in germany rallied round the rhetoric of one man and gradually that man and his cronies removed free thought by targeting the most vulnerable, blaming one section of the community swap the jewish community as the demon in society for the muslim community now and gradually created a society in their own image where people only care about themselves and not their neighbours!
He is already on the first vital project of removing the power of our legal system to hold them to account, whilst also removing the legal aid safety net for the individual!
So tell me are you glad people voted Johnson in or not , because it seems one or two of you seem especially Lush reply to vagabond as an example seem to want to defend him and his party in order to attack Corbyn ?

Someone has defended Johnson in here?

Where's that then mate? I'm pretty shocked if that' the case!?
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 10:33:34 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:55 AM
Is there anyone saying that? Because I don't think there is.

Despite what Geoff seems to think as well there isn't anyone in this thread who is glad that Johnson has been voted in. In fact it's the opposite where people are rightly pissed off that the Labour party have got themselves into such a mess that it allowed Johnson to get the majority that he has got.

This includes myself.

But we all know the reasons why Labour failed so miserably.  We just need to hope the party can start to put those things right.

The first thing of that is to elect the right leader and get rid of the two Ms.

I shall be voting for Starmer in the leadership contest.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,167
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 10:43:02 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 10:13:51 AM
ok lets cut to the chase because all i read is the correct condemnation of AS in the labour party. but sadly with it defence of a massively racist tory prime minister who in the two weeks gave a knighthood to a man who ran the most racist campaign in the london mayoral election and a person who policies have led to the deaths of a countless amount of people and who calls immigrants low value people!
People compare now to the 1930s  are not too far out , people in germany rallied round the rhetoric of one man and gradually that man and his cronies removed free thought by targeting the most vulnerable, blaming one section of the community swap the jewish community as the demon in society for the muslim community now and gradually created a society in their own image where people only care about themselves and not their neighbours!
He is already on the first vital project of removing the power of our legal system to hold them to account, whilst also removing the legal aid safety net for the individual!
So tell me are you glad people voted Johnson in or not , because it seems one or two of you seem especially Lush reply to vagabond as an example seem to want to defend him and his party in order to attack Corbyn ?
No one voted Johnson.  Because Johnson is a terrible man.

Corbyn allowed terrible things to happen in the Labour Party.

The world is not binary.  Condemning Corbyn does not mens that one has to accept Johnson too.

And who cares what I say? Its the electorate as a whole that matters... and theyve just buggered off and voted in Johnson.
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,167
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 10:45:52 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:19:55 AM
Is there anyone saying that? Because I don't think there is.

Despite what Geoff seems to think as well there isn't anyone in this thread who is glad that Johnson has been voted in. In fact it's the opposite where people are rightly pissed off that the Labour party have got themselves into such a mess that it allowed Johnson to get the majority that he has got.
Quite right.

Its a disaster that Johnson was elected (it would probably  have been a disaster if Corbyn got elected too).

But its a disaster because the self indulgent back patting of some in the Labour Party (and unite) allowed themselves to elect someone who was always unelectable.
And now they tell us they won the argument!

And who suffers?  The vulnerable
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 11:02:21 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 10:20:04 AM
Someone has defended Johnson in here?

Where's that then mate? I'm pretty shocked if that' the case!?
read Lushs reply to vagabond and the obvious mindset behind his words
Logged
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 11:03:50 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:52:47 AM
Whats worse, the use of offensive name calling or promulgating institutional racism?

Well, neither should be happening, certainly not in the Labour Party.

And if one finds Johnson so much more offensive, the most important thing is to be able to beat him surely?
.

Poor attempt at drawing some form of false equivalence between the two parties with regards to racism.

Is the consistent (documented in the public domain) diatribe of leading members of the Tory party to the extent that outright racists like Britain First & Tommy Robinson feel compelled to encourage their cronies to take up party membership not promulgating institutional racism?

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,555
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 11:04:02 AM »
Logged

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4870 on: Today at 11:04:08 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 11:02:21 AM
read Lushs reply to vagabond and the obvious mindset behind his words
i havent though, Im clearly stating the tories are shit but labour being shit too will drive people to the tories
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,167
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 11:04:13 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 11:02:21 AM
read Lushs reply to vagabond and the obvious mindset behind his words
That he wants a Labour Party that isnt incompetent.
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,167
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 11:06:25 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:03:50 AM
Poor attempt at drawing some form of false equivalence between the two parties with regards to racism.

Is the consistent (documented in the public domain) diatribe of leading members of the Tory party to the extent that outright racists like Britain First & Tommy Robinson feel compelled to encourage their cronies to take up party membership not promulgating institutional racism?


Oh FFS

When I said neither should be happening did that mean anything to you?

And institutional racism in the anti racist party ... thats incredible .... 
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,409
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 11:07:31 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:03:50 AM
Poor attempt at drawing some form of false equivalence between the two parties with regards to racism.

Is the consistent (documented in the public domain) diatribe of leading members of the Tory party to the extent that outright racists like Britain First & Tommy Robinson feel compelled to encourage their cronies to take up party membership not promulgating institutional racism?


labour are being investigated for racism and nick griffin and David duke have endorsed corbyn fyi
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 