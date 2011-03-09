yet Jews being unsafe with the prospect of an institutionally anti Semitic party running the country though, and a man who 87% of Jews think is an anti Semite isnt a problem at all?
So what is the thought process here?
'I'm uncomfortable with antisemitism in the labour party. This is a dealbreaker for me. Whatever should I do with my vote instead? I know, I'll vote for the guy who calls muslim women letterboxes and wrote a book where he repeatedly used offensive caricatures for black people instead!'
If anybody actually went through that thought process then they are an idiot.
Fair enough you have a problem with racism in the labour party. I do too. But don't then tell me that it was reasonable to vote for the tories instead.
And what we are discussing here is why people decided to vote tory. Being against antisemitism isn't it.
sorry but trying to equate all Tory voters as fascists is absolute bullshit, many reasons why people would vote for those lot and not being a fascist, the opposition leader is quite a good one, as was his gaggle of fools known as his front bench whod be running the country with him
I didn't say that. I said they voted for a proto-fascist party that is determined to rip up protections for workers, the vulnerable, for minorities, that is openly hostile to immigrants, is refusing to face the facts of climate crisis, is threatening to revoke licenses for tv stations that hold them to account, wants to fundamentally re-write the constitution post-brexit, is willing to sell off national assets to make an american trade deal happen, and has no problem being openly supported by britain first. And that's all I could think of off the top of my head. It's a proto-fascist party. Call the people who voted for them whatever you want, what matters is that we need to have a honest discussion about why these policies appealed to so many people (without treating them as confused children who were just scared of Corbyn and needed a prettier face on the ticket to support the progressive policies they supposedly do).