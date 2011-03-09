« previous next »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4840
vagabond:
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.

Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4841
Alan_X:
Voters can only vote for the options placed in front of them. Labour insisted on having a leader who was electoral poison.

Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4842
vagabond:
The labour party is definitely culpable.

But the people who 'literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits' are the assholes that voted for them.
John C:
This country is more than capable of delivering a Tory government through dislike of a Labour leader.
Yep Vagabond, but as a nation and as a Labour party we knew it, sadly I've known it for decades mate. It's unthinkable why they did and do so we must find ways to reduce the likelihood. The existing 'Movement' aren't going to change anything positively for another decade.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4843
vagabond:
Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
labour presented them a wish list of a manifesto (which was updated when they thought it may get a few more votes) which would have been enacted by an inept, untalented shadow cabinet who the public (rightly) saw as being completely unfit and unable to deliver it, and the lead salesman was utterly toxic to the electorate for years yet still persisted, so yeah a lot of its on them as they were hardly up against peak thatcher
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4844
vagabond:

There are two options
There's a third that needs to be accepted. The combination of Corbyn, his cronies and his policies were hated. I wish we all understood that this country has a margin of political tolerance, a leader without his history but with some radical policies may have succeeded.

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4845
Lush is the best medicine...:
labour presented them a wish list of a manifesto (which was updated when they thought it may get a few more votes) which would have been enacted by an inept, untalented shadow cabinet who the public (rightly) saw as being completely unfit and unable to deliver it, and the lead salesman was utterly toxic to the electorate for years yet still persisted, so yeah a lot of its on them as they were hardly up against peak thatcher

Again, none of that is worse than the proto-fascism coming down the line from Johnson. Or are you suggesting it is?

So do the voters know that they took the worse option or do they not?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4846
vagabond:
Again, none of that is worse than the proto-fascism coming down the line from Johnson. Or are you suggesting it is?

So do the voters know that they took the worse option or do they not?
the voters took the option they felt was best, thats why they voted the way they did. And the reality is they didnt trust corbyn and his cronies so better the devil you know
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4847
John C:
There's a third that needs to be accepted. The combination of Corbyn, his cronies and his policies were hated. I wish we all understood that this country has a margin of political tolerance, a leader without his history but with some radical policies may have succeeded.


I would hope so.

But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes. You can hate him all you want but your vote isn't a popularity contest. Personally I think we should respect the electorate enough to treat them as adults who made their decision full well knowing that they were supporting proto-fascism. And that leads to a lot of difficult questions about what to do when most of the sane adults in the country voted for such a government.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4848
vagabond:
I would hope so.

But honestly if people let their hate for Corbyn drive them to vote for worse conditions for the vulnerable of the country then they are assholes. You can hate him all you want but your vote isn't a popularity contest. Personally I think we should respect the electorate enough to treat them as adults who made their decision full well knowing that they were supporting proto-fascism. And that leads to a lot of difficult questions about what to do when most of the sane adults in the country voted for such a government.
its not they hate him they don’t trust him, a lot of the northern labour seats that went the people who voted Tory don’t love johnson it’s just they trust corbyn less, and in all honesty people should be questioning the sanity of labour voters who wanted corbyn to run the country as well as Tory voters, especially as many won’t have been impacted significantly by the last 9 or so years of Tory and coalition governments
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4849
Lush is the best medicine...:
its not they hate him they dont trust him, a lot of the northern labour seats that went the people who voted Tory dont love johnson its just they trust corbyn less, and in all honesty people should be questioning the sanity of labour voters who wanted corbyn to run the country as well as Tory voters, especially as many wont have been impacted significantly by the last 9 or so years of Tory and coalition governments

Nope, not buying this, there is no equivalence. Corbyn may have been bumbling, may have lacked political savvy, put his foot in it some times, but you're having a laugh if you are trying to equate that with with the proto-fascism of Johnson and those that surround him.

Look, it goes without saying that people thought they did the right thing, everyone has to make a calculated choice at the ballot box, there are no perfect options. What I'm asking is why did the majority (in fptp terms) think that the calculated choice was the gang of wannabe fascists? Are they ok with their European and muslim neighbours feeling unsafe? Are they ok with the vulnerable losing even the last of the safety net they had? What are the parameters of their choice? If it was purely a decision on whether or not they could trust one or the other more (based on what, gut feel? who the sun told them to trust?) then that is a stupid way to vote. But if it was more than that, if they knew what the tories were selling and bought it anyway then they deserve contempt.

The problem is that if you treat voters as merely duped and relying on notions like 'who do i trust more' when they are voting then you are infantalising them. But if you treat them as adults who purposefully wanted a fascist regime then we have to face some uncomfortable questions about who we are as a country and where we go from here.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4850
vagabond:
Voters aren't children (or are they?)

They were given the option of a labour party that had a progressive manifesto that was going to tackle the climate crisis, homelessness, student debt, all the important issues versus a bunch of right wing grifters

Do they need their hand held through working out what was the better option? If everyone on this thread can see through the facade of the tory govt then why are the voters so incapable?

There are two options---either they are adults, they know what they are doing, and they purposefully chose the racist, proto-fascist party and need to be called out as the deplorable people they are
Or else they are children incapable of putting together a coherent enough train of thought to realize how bad the tories are and how much better this country would have been with a labour govt, even with Corbyn in charge
The problem is many of the people who are now accusing the so called Blairites for not caring have spent years trashing Labours reputation. hard to imagine any Labour leader telling voters that the last Labour government ignored you. Corbyn did this only months ago. next minute he's saying vote Labour in a GE, is it any surprise to hear voters say Labour ignored us so am not voting Labour. the facts proove Labour never ignored them.
There were less than 100 food banks when Labour lost power in 2010, there are now over 2.300 and we can expect that number to grow rapidly over the next few years.
I never saw anyone living on the streets pre 2010 where I live, I see at least 3 before I get to my local shopping centre now. am sure there are many similar stats showing how much damage this Tory government did when tearing up all Labours great achievements while in power. how anyone can argue the last Labour government were just as bad as the Tories is beyond me but I do think it's done massive damage to Labours chances of winning power no matter who is leader.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4851
vagabond:
Nope, not buying this, there is no equivalence. Corbyn may have been bumbling, may have lacked political savvy, put his foot in it some times, but you're having a laugh if you are trying to equate that with with the proto-fascism of Johnson and those that surround him.
go look at some of the people he’s supported over the year, a hell of a lot of people find it incredibly uncomfortable the thought of him, McDonnell who wanted people in the fucking IRA honoured and the likes of Milne near power, it is actually not that dissimilar, plus johnson hasn’t gone down the fascist route in his first few months like you talk about so people would be more comfortable with that, their support of authoritarian regimes in other parts of the world etc

Quote
Are they ok with their European and muslim neighbours feeling unsafe?
yet Jews being unsafe with the prospect of an institutionally anti Semitic party running the country though, and a man who 87% of Jews think is an anti Semite isn’t a problem at all?

Quote
The problem is that if you treat voters as merely duped and relying on notions like 'who do i trust more' when they are voting then you are infantalising them. But if you treat them as adults who purposefully wanted a fascist regime then we have to face some uncomfortable questions about who we are as a country and where we go from here.
sorry but trying to equate all Tory voters as fascists is absolute bullshit, many reasons why people would vote for those lot and not being a fascist, the opposition leader is quite a good one, as was his gaggle of fools known as his front bench who’d be running the country with him

oldfordie:
The problem is many of the people who are now accusing the so called Blairites for not caring have spent years trashing Labours reputation.
This is a very good point, Corbyn spent a lot of his time on the backbenches undermining every other labour leader so someone like that won’t have the gravitas to pull it off, and that’s before you get into his long career of non achievement as an MP (and no he had nothing to do with peace in Northern Ireland before anyone brings that one up)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
Reply #4852
Lush is the best medicine...:


yet Jews being unsafe with the prospect of an institutionally anti Semitic party running the country though, and a man who 87% of Jews think is an anti Semite isnt a problem at all?

So what is the thought process here?

'I'm uncomfortable with antisemitism in the labour party. This is a dealbreaker for me. Whatever should I do with my vote instead? I know, I'll vote for the guy who calls muslim women letterboxes and wrote a book where he repeatedly used offensive caricatures for black people instead!'

If anybody actually went through that thought process then they are an idiot.

Fair enough you have a problem with racism in the labour party. I do too. But don't then tell me that it was reasonable to vote for the tories instead.

And what we are discussing here is why people decided to vote tory. Being against antisemitism isn't it.

Quote
sorry but trying to equate all Tory voters as fascists is absolute bullshit, many reasons why people would vote for those lot and not being a fascist, the opposition leader is quite a good one, as was his gaggle of fools known as his front bench whod be running the country with him


I didn't say that. I said they voted for a proto-fascist party that is determined to rip up protections for workers, the vulnerable, for minorities, that is openly hostile to immigrants, is refusing to face the facts of climate crisis, is threatening to revoke licenses for tv stations that hold them to account, wants to fundamentally re-write the constitution post-brexit, is willing to sell off national assets to make an american trade deal happen, and has no problem being openly supported by britain first. And that's all I could think of off the top of my head. It's a proto-fascist party. Call the people who voted for them whatever you want, what matters is that we need to have a honest discussion about why these policies appealed to so many people (without treating them as confused children who were just scared of Corbyn and needed a prettier face on the ticket to support the progressive policies they supposedly do).
