its not they hate him they dont trust him, a lot of the northern labour seats that went the people who voted Tory dont love johnson its just they trust corbyn less, and in all honesty people should be questioning the sanity of labour voters who wanted corbyn to run the country as well as Tory voters, especially as many wont have been impacted significantly by the last 9 or so years of Tory and coalition governments



Nope, not buying this, there is no equivalence. Corbyn may have been bumbling, may have lacked political savvy, put his foot in it some times, but you're having a laugh if you are trying to equate that with with the proto-fascism of Johnson and those that surround him.Look, it goes without saying that people thought they did the right thing, everyone has to make a calculated choice at the ballot box, there are no perfect options. What I'm asking is why did the majority (in fptp terms) think that the calculated choice was the gang of wannabe fascists? Are they ok with their European and muslim neighbours feeling unsafe? Are they ok with the vulnerable losing even the last of the safety net they had? What are the parameters of their choice? If it was purely a decision on whether or not they could trust one or the other more (based on what, gut feel? who the sun told them to trust?) then that is a stupid way to vote. But if it was more than that, if they knew what the tories were selling and bought it anyway then they deserve contempt.The problem is that if you treat voters as merely duped and relying on notions like 'who do i trust more' when they are voting then you are infantalising them. But if you treat them as adults who purposefully wanted a fascist regime then we have to face some uncomfortable questions about who we are as a country and where we go from here.