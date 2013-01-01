« previous next »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

« Reply #4800 on: Today at 02:39:50 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 02:35:41 PM
shame he isnt allowed to run for leader, although a Lavery/Burgon dream team would be fun for a year, mocents post below is good tho, that guy will have material for months
Has Lavery actually announced? Could he actually win?
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #4801 on: Today at 02:40:48 PM »
Online Lush is the best medicine...

« Reply #4802 on: Today at 02:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:39:50 PM
Has Lavery actually announced? Could he actually win?
well corbyn won twice so I wouldnt rule it out
Online John C

« Reply #4803 on: Today at 03:05:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:12:23 PM
Dame Anne McGuire

@AnneMcGuire97

Listen to this and weep. Think what might have been and how we sacrificed those who most needed a Labour Government to a  delusional ideology that thought echo chamber rallies were a substitute for persuading the many to vote Labour.  Happy New Year. https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1211947120112099328 
The really, really sad thing about that is the line saying the movement is "protecting public services". No it fucking isn't, you've literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits that wants to shrink the state and decimate public services. You've just orchestrated the suffering of people for at least 5-years through sheer blind selfishness.
Offline Yorkykopite

« Reply #4804 on: Today at 03:55:30 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:05:33 PM
The really, really sad thing about that is the line saying the movement is "protecting public services". No it fucking isn't, you've literally handed government to a right wing bunch of fuckwits that wants to shrink the state and decimate public services. You've just orchestrated the suffering of people for at least 5-years through sheer blind selfishness.

Bang on.

They talk about shifting the Overton window. It's rubbish. The only place the Overton window has shifted is inside the Labour party. As soon as Jeremy Corbyn became its leader a load of other derelict politicians on the Far Left thought, "Jeez, I could also become leader of the Labour party." 
Offline The Gulleysucker

« Reply #4805 on: Today at 04:23:43 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:40:48 PM
He wont win.

I should hope not, though stranger things have happened.

He's unfortunate in that to me his head profile resembles that of an Easter Island Moai...and seems to demonstrate a similar amount of intellect to one as well when exposed to any reasoned public questioning.

But it's likely not about winning, strange and almost Moyesian as it may seem, but more about being seen to be ambitious by the faithful and the power brokers and positioning himself for an appointment within the shadow cabinet of whoever succeeds Corbyn.

He's quite possibly also being encouraged into it by his ambitious partner.
Offline The Gulleysucker

« Reply #4806 on: Today at 04:43:09 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:16:04 PM
He may well win if he stood again.all the Blairites fault according to many of the people who signed the petition. he won't stand though, he seems very bitter over the way he was attacked personally.am sure many of those attacks were vicious and over the top but why didn't he ever try to defend himself. watched him attacked for his baggage on a regular basis in the HOC, I can only remember him defending himself once when he sued the Tory MP for slander and won. otherwise he seemed to just ignore the attacks. begs the question of course, did he have any defence.

This whole business of doubling down by so many of the faithful, their inability to see what's staring them in their faces and to recognise the failure reminds me of an article regarding a colossal crypto currency fraud from the BBC the other week.

This could equally be applied to those who just can't face up to the reality of what's just happened with Labour.


Prof Eileen Barker of the London School of Economics, who has spent years studying groups like the Moonies and Scientologists, says there are similarities between OneCoin and messianic millennium cults, where people believe they are part of something big that is going to change the world - and no matter what the evidence, once they've signed up, it's very hard for them to admit they are wrong.

"When prophecy fails they believe more strongly," she says. "Particularly if you have invested something, not only money, but belief, reputation, intelligence. You think, 'Wait a bit longer.'"

Money might push people to invest in the first place, but the sense of belonging, of doing something, of achieving something, is why they stay, Barker says. "And in that sense it's cultic."




Online oldfordie

« Reply #4807 on: Today at 06:36:52 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 04:43:09 PM
This whole business of doubling down by so many of the faithful, their inability to see what's staring them in their faces and to recognise the failure reminds me of an article regarding a colossal crypto currency fraud from the BBC the other week.

This could equally be applied to those who just can't face up to the reality of what's just happened with Labour.


Prof Eileen Barker of the London School of Economics, who has spent years studying groups like the Moonies and Scientologists, says there are similarities between OneCoin and messianic millennium cults, where people believe they are part of something big that is going to change the world - and no matter what the evidence, once they've signed up, it's very hard for them to admit they are wrong.

"When prophecy fails they believe more strongly," she says. "Particularly if you have invested something, not only money, but belief, reputation, intelligence. You think, 'Wait a bit longer.'"

Money might push people to invest in the first place, but the sense of belonging, of doing something, of achieving something, is why they stay, Barker says. "And in that sense it's cultic."

This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.
Offline Yorkykopite

« Reply #4808 on: Today at 06:54:51 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.


The ones I pity are those who called their kids Jeremy, or even Corbyn. Or that couple who called their boy 'Oh'.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

« Reply #4809 on: Today at 07:01:06 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.

the chanting is the one thats bizarre, I know some dont like being called cultists but when else is it normal to chant someones name like that?
Online oldfordie

« Reply #4810 on: Today at 07:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:54:51 PM
The ones I pity are those who called their kids Jeremy, or even Corbyn. Or that couple who called their boy 'Oh'.
Your joking. someone called their son Oh Jeremy."?
Online So... Howard Phillips

« Reply #4811 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:36:52 PM
This whole period in Labours history is shameful. treating him like the Messiah with him portrayed as Jesus, pictures with the words, "If you try to strike me down, the more powerful I will become."  supporters calling him Jeremy rather than Jeremy Corbyn or Corbyn. I found the whole thing unhealthy. it made them blind to his many faults.

The way the faithful have lionised him reminds me of my old Nan who treated her collection of photos of Pope Pius XII with a mix of respect and familiarity.
Offline Mutton Geoff

« Reply #4812 on: Today at 07:24:41 PM »
i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected,  no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.

How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!

Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions,  you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.

Happy Bloody New Year

Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.
Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

« Reply #4813 on: Today at 07:30:03 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:24:41 PM
i see the witch-hunt is entering a new decade. when you check why labour lost look in the mirror you all swallowed the media bullshit hook line and sinker and even if only you had a small part to play you still played it with the constant negativity, with a poster telling people to think long and hard about voting Labour, some of you never accepted him from the day he was elected,  no way you could support anyone from the left, you are simply a microcosym of the elitism that exists in the center right of this party, with your cosy imagery of some social democrat party simply aping the government of the day, or sucking up to murdoch to get elected. Then you have the cheek to moan about the election result that should begger belief but it simply elevates your hypocrites mindset in here to a new level.

How many were out on the streets to try to get your local Labour lad elected ? My guess is none prove me wrong!

Frankly i dont give a shit what most of you think, i am at an age where the odds of me seeing the next decade out are about 30/70, so i will spend it fighting for pensioners rights and helping the people on the streets, and protesting this governments actions,  you lot will probably just sit on your arses do fuck all for the party and moan and post shite in here, when or if the next left winger is installed i will enjoy the everton style fume in here.

Happy Bloody New Year

Dont reply i intend to get bladdered tonight.

Media bullshit?

So much was simply quoting what he had actually said.

He was a man entirely unfit for leadership.  He didnt have the qualities, principles  or values required.

He was very much a backlash against the polished party leader.... sadly people forgot that you also need a leader to have the merest scintilla talent.

My dream party leader was Kinnock, but he wasnt electable, I had to come to terms with that.  But he did kick the extremists out of the Labour Party.  Whoever takes over has a much bigger job of kicking out extremists, thats if they even see the need. The socialist workers need to fuck off back to their own nasty little racist misogynistic party again.
Online Circa1892

« Reply #4814 on: Today at 07:38:27 PM »
There he fucking goes again.
