Some new non-racist members for the non-racist Tory party
Britain First says 5,000 of its members have joined Tories
Far-right defectors support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons stance on radical Islam
More than 5,000 supporters of a far-right extremist group have joined the Conservative party in recent weeks, attracted by what they describe as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons negative attitude towards Islam.
About two-thirds of the 7,500 signed-up members of the openly anti-Islam Britain First have joined the Tories since the general election, the group says.
The organisation, whose leaders were jailed last year for hate crimes against Muslims, said the prime ministers approach towards radical Islam had encouraged the majority of its membership to join the party.Britain Firsts spokeswoman, Ashlea Simon, who was among senior figures recently investigated by counter-terrorism police, said: We will support a party that is willing to take a firm stance against radical Islam and it looks like the Tories are willing to do that.
Days after his election victory, Johnson dropped a promised inquiry into levels of Islamophobia within the Conservative party and was accused of rewarding racism after Zac Goldsmith, who allegedly exploited anti-Muslim prejudices during the 2016 London mayoral campaign, was given a life peerage and kept on as an environment minister despite losing his Commons seat.Simon added that Johnsons hardline response to Novembers London Bridge terror attack corroborated the notion he would be firm on the issue. The majority of our followers appreciate [home secretary] Priti Patels and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons hardline approach, said Simon, who was questioned under terrorism laws at Heathrow airport last October after a trip to Russia.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/28/britain-first-far-right-members-5000-have-joined-tories