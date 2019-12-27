« previous next »
Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 04:39:00 PM »
Sign this if you don't want to see Duncan-Smith rewarded for his disgraceful actions:  https://www.change.org/p/uk-government-and-parliament-we-object-to-iain-duncan-smith-receiving-a-knighthood

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 05:48:03 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on December 27, 2019, 07:39:03 PM
Iain Duncan Smith getting a knighthood, not sure whether to laugh or cry (probably trolling a bit towards labour activists in his seat as well)
I really don't think they give a f..how bad it looks, they have 5yrs of absolute power to change this country for decades and they will. they are going to put themselves above the law.

John Bercow first speaker in 230 years not to be offered honour after stepping down
https://twitter.com/TheNewEuropean/status/1210873021059289088


Former Tory leader attacks Supreme Court and accuses judges of distorting law to reach desired outcomeA former Conservative leader has launched an extraordinary attack on the judiciary, claiming that senior judges sometimes distort the law they interpret in order to reach their desired outcome.

Singling out the explosive Supreme Court verdict that ruled Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons suspension of parliament was unlawful, Michael Howard said judges had substituted their own view for the view of parliament and ministers.

He also described the current process of appointing judges as a self-perpetuating judicial oligarchy and called for the the lord chancellor to be given the final decision in the selection of senior judges
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/supreme-court-tory-party-michael-howard-lady-hale-judges-a9262186.html
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 07:50:40 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 26, 2019, 01:12:14 PM
Its incredibly simplistic!

Some new non-racist members for the non-racist Tory party  ;)


Britain First says 5,000 of its members have joined Tories
Far-right defectors support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons stance on radical Islam

More than 5,000 supporters of a far-right extremist group have joined the Conservative party in recent weeks, attracted by what they describe as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons negative attitude towards Islam.

About two-thirds of the 7,500 signed-up members of the openly anti-Islam Britain First have joined the Tories since the general election, the group says.

The organisation, whose leaders were jailed last year for hate crimes against Muslims, said the prime ministers approach towards radical Islam had encouraged the majority of its membership to join the party.

Britain Firsts spokeswoman, Ashlea Simon, who was among senior figures recently investigated by counter-terrorism police, said: We will support a party that is willing to take a firm stance against radical Islam and it looks like the Tories are willing to do that.

Days after his election victory, Johnson dropped a promised inquiry into levels of Islamophobia within the Conservative party and was accused of rewarding racism after Zac Goldsmith, who allegedly exploited anti-Muslim prejudices during the 2016 London mayoral campaign, was given a life peerage and kept on as an environment minister despite losing his Commons seat.

Simon added that Johnsons hardline response to Novembers London Bridge terror attack corroborated the notion he would be firm on the issue. The majority of our followers appreciate [home secretary] Priti Patels and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons hardline approach, said Simon, who was questioned under terrorism laws at Heathrow airport last October after a trip to Russia.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/28/britain-first-far-right-members-5000-have-joined-tories


Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 PM »
Former Tory leader attacks Supreme Court and accuses judges of distorting law to reach desired outcomeA former Conservative leader has launched an extraordinary attack on the judiciary, claiming that senior judges sometimes distort the law they interpret in order to reach their desired outcome.

Singling out the explosive Supreme Court verdict that ruled Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons suspension of parliament was unlawful, Michael Howard said judges had substituted their own view for the view of parliament and ministers.

He also described the current process of appointing judges as a self-perpetuating judicial oligarchy and called for the the lord chancellor to be given the final decision in the selection of senior judges
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/supreme-court-tory-party-michael-howard-lady-hale-judges-a9262186.html
That would be the unanimous (11 - 0) verdict.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:50:40 PM
Some new non-racist members for the non-racist Tory party  ;)


Britain First says 5,000 of its members have joined Tories
Far-right defectors support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons stance on radical Islam

More than 5,000 supporters of a far-right extremist group have joined the Conservative party in recent weeks, attracted by what they describe as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons negative attitude towards Islam.

About two-thirds of the 7,500 signed-up members of the openly anti-Islam Britain First have joined the Tories since the general election, the group says.

The organisation, whose leaders were jailed last year for hate crimes against Muslims, said the prime ministers approach towards radical Islam had encouraged the majority of its membership to join the party.

Britain Firsts spokeswoman, Ashlea Simon, who was among senior figures recently investigated by counter-terrorism police, said: We will support a party that is willing to take a firm stance against radical Islam and it looks like the Tories are willing to do that.

Days after his election victory, Johnson dropped a promised inquiry into levels of Islamophobia within the Conservative party and was accused of rewarding racism after Zac Goldsmith, who allegedly exploited anti-Muslim prejudices during the 2016 London mayoral campaign, was given a life peerage and kept on as an environment minister despite losing his Commons seat.

Simon added that Johnsons hardline response to Novembers London Bridge terror attack corroborated the notion he would be firm on the issue. The majority of our followers appreciate [home secretary] Priti Patels and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons hardline approach, said Simon, who was questioned under terrorism laws at Heathrow airport last October after a trip to Russia.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/28/britain-first-far-right-members-5000-have-joined-tories



for starters the biggest estimate from hope not hate is around 1k members, but maybe the guardian should fact check that rather than make them look bigger than they are
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 09:33:32 PM
for starters the biggest estimate from hope not hate is around 1k members, but maybe the guardian should fact check that rather than make them look bigger than they are
Its disturbing of course.

But the Tory party is the natural home of the bigot.  Plus ça change

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
I think there's a large element of truth in this; and could be taken further - people don't like to be made to feel worried about the future, and guilty for the state of the present.

Theres a lesson in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons jolliness. Liberal miserabilism is a turn-off
