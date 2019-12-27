Iain Duncan Smith getting a knighthood, not sure whether to laugh or cry (probably trolling a bit towards labour activists in his seat as well)



I really don't think they give a f..how bad it looks, they have 5yrs of absolute power to change this country for decades and they will. they are going to put themselves above the law.A former Conservative leader has launched an extraordinary attack on the judiciary, claiming that senior judges sometimes distort the law they interpret in order to reach their desired outcome.Singling out the explosive Supreme Court verdict that ruled Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons suspension of parliament was unlawful, Michael Howard said judges had substituted their own view for the view of parliament and ministers.He also described the current process of appointing judges as a self-perpetuating judicial oligarchy and called for the the lord chancellor to be given the final decision in the selection of senior judges