Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 11:55:52 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:37:49 AM
Some of that started under Miliband, without the Lexit cause, but fear of association with the New Labour years (from attack from both sides). Even Alistair Campbell says he advised the leadership in 2014-15 they needed to be more aggressive in defending the record of the Labour government, to highlight the global crash and to make clear that austerity was an ideological choice, not an economic necessity.

Yep, got to agree with that.


I think Labour needs to sit down, think about what it is, who it wants involved and how to plan the future.

As we've seen with 'Red Tories', 'Bliarites' and the rest - it doesn't seem that it's become an all-inclusive welcoming 'club' to people that don't go with the narrative 100%. I can't see how they can hope to get elected if they actively 'don't want that sort of person voting for us'


So Labour needs a new start (IMO) if they are to be elected (IMO) and they need to be more inclusive and change what they are so they can appeal to a much broader voting base (IMO)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 12:55:09 PM »
So considering all the good New Labour did the party is considering apologising for ignoring places like Wales and the NE. what has Tory austerity done over the last 9ys. it's taken away everything New Labour brought in. this is also about defending Labours record, many people don't follow politics, many of them have been told Labour ignored you. a lot of this was down to the lefts attack on New Labour.
Years of telling people that New Labour were just as bad as the Tories.
It's the same with the EU , these same areas believed all the negative bull..as well. they've voted to get out of the EU when they have been the biggest beneficiaries of EU funding. Labour will have to win these people back and telling them your sorry for ignoring them won't get you far.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 01:20:41 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:55:09 PM
So considering all the good New Labour did the party is considering apologising for ignoring places like Wales and the NE. what has Tory austerity done over the last 9ys. it's taken away everything New Labour brought in. this is also about defending Labours record, many people don't follow politics, many of them have been told Labour ignored you. a lot of this was down to the lefts attack on New Labour.
Years of telling people that New Labour were just as bad as the Tories.
It's the same with the EU , these same areas believed all the negative bull..as well. they've voted to get out of the EU when they have been the biggest beneficiaries of EU funding. Labour will have to win these people back and telling them your sorry for ignoring them won't get you far.

It's a bit of a mountain to climb really. 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 01:50:58 PM »
They'll enjoy their new role as kingmakers. It will be interesting to see if anyone makes good on their promises.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 02:02:41 PM »
So Ed Milliband is to lead a review into why Labour lost the election.  Dont know what to make of that.  Its fairly obvious why so not sure of the point of the review.  Depends if it is a catalyst for change.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 02:11:41 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:02:41 PM
So Ed Milliband is to lead a review into why Labour lost the election.  Dont know what to make of that.  Its fairly obvious why so not sure of the point of the review.  Depends if it is a catalyst for change.

Its all his fault anyway, the mutant.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 02:17:09 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:02:41 PM
So Ed Milliband is to lead a review into why Labour lost the election.  Dont know what to make of that.  Its fairly obvious why so not sure of the point of the review.  Depends if it is a catalyst for change.
all Ed needs to do is look in the mirror holding 3 £1 coins and he will find his answer to why they fucked up
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 02:23:23 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:02:41 PM
So Ed Milliband is to lead a review into why Labour lost the election.  Dont know what to make of that.  Its fairly obvious why so not sure of the point of the review.  Depends if it is a catalyst for change.

Great choice....
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 02:30:23 PM »
So. Realisticlly what is the way forward?

While people still say 'Bliar', 'Bliarites', 'Blairites', 'Red Tories' and various Tory digs there doesn't seem to be much scope for reconcilliation.

You'd think people would be done with it, but it's still all over Twitter and Facebook.

What would take the 'two sides' team up again and get Labour moving forward with an intention to actually get into power?

I don't think there are any in the Labour Party that will appeal to the Centrists AND the people behind the new direction that Labour has taken.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 02:34:36 PM »
I suppose a split with one side having all the activists and no votes and the other side having no activists and some votes.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 02:56:53 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:34:36 PM
I suppose a split with one side having all the activists and no votes and the other side having no activists and some votes.

Hmm. Surely everyone ultimately wants to Labour Party in power - so they can actually affect stuff in the country?

How can the 'activists' be persuaded that activism is fine, but Election is the goal. How can they be further persuaded that people that don't quite share their exact vision, but share their ideas on Socialism aren't actually the enemy..?

I have to be honest, I'm stumped. The anger you see on Facebook/Twitter/Social Media seems to be absolute and outright hatred of the centrists/non-activists - who they believe to be 'at fault' for Labour not being in power.

I've had several arguments with friends that suggest that me having some reservations about Corbyn means that I'm the actual problem. Yeah I might have gone over the top initially because of the disappointment of Labour not winning, but to suggest that people that have always voted Labour somehow want Labour to Fail because they 'hate Corbyn' seems bizarre to me.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 03:15:56 PM »
We need an orator - so we're fucked.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 03:40:48 PM »
Get Starmer in a leader, kick out the fuckwits at the top, get the activists moving in the same direction.

Use the membership numbers for something beneficial, not just a circle jerk for a twat of a leader/idealogy.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 03:55:09 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:20:41 PM
It's a bit of a mountain to climb really.
It should be a easy argument to make considering what the Tories have done over the last 9 yrs compared to all the good things Labour did while in power.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 04:14:51 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:55:09 PM
It should be a easy argument to make considering what the Tories have done over the last 9 yrs compared to all the good things Labour did while in power.

You would think on the face of it, but look at the complete hash they have made these past few years.

The Tories/Farage have convinced the working class that the EU is the root of all their ills, not the actual government of the UK.

It's a long way back for Labour from here.  They need a strong presence on the ground in these areas to start communicating with these people
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 04:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 02:17:09 PM
all Ed needs to do is look in the mirror holding 3 £1 coins and he will find his answer to why they fucked up

Completely incorrect. Even if you take the £3ers out, Corbyn would have still won. Even if you take out the Union votes Corbyn still would have probably won as he got 49% of the regular members first votes.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 04:39:32 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:15:56 PM
We need an orator - so we're fucked.

What's Brian Blessed doing these days?

There are a few things that might also help,

1  stop taking twitter seriously and acting like some dickhead is important , it's just full of attention seeking wankers mostly, so you need to be more discerning if you use it rather than thinking some nutjob is preaching the gospel.

2 stop dredging up shit on Corbyn its over and he is the past soon then the rabid followers who still exist would defend him by attacking Blair.

3 Reset the party so it can focus on the real enemy out there which is that racist twat and his bunch of crooks.

4  start discussing seriously and without the stupid labels who would be the best to leads the party,  for me that is Nandy but with Benn and Starmer and others  in the most important jobs, maybe Starmer Shadow Home he seems good with the minutia in documents and Benn Shadow foreign not sure about deputy yet maybe Phillips or shadow chancellor maybe Yvette Cooper.

One thing is clear over the next few months this party all of it needs to unite (not a pun) or if not it might as well split this internal warfare is simply way to toxic and only benefits the Tories


Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 05:01:00 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:14:51 PM
You would think on the face of it, but look at the complete hash they have made these past few years.

The Tories/Farage have convinced the working class that the EU is the root of all their ills, not the actual government of the UK.

It's a long way back for Labour from here.  They need a strong presence on the ground in these areas to start communicating with these people
It could happen with a bit of organisation with everyone on the same page. all bringing up the same arguments. I very much doubt it will though.
