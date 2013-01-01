« previous next »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 08:10:39 PM
We took the proportion of immigration we needed to support our ageing population.

It was entirely proportional.

The Blair government expected between 5,000 and 12,000 people to come from the expanded EU a year. They were wrong by a factor of about 20...

The UK wasnt the only country in Western Europe with an ageing population, but every EU member bar the UK and Sweden delayed freedom of movement by 7 years so not sure what your basing any of this being proportional on.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:28:09 PM
The Blair government expected between 5,000 and 12,000 people to come from the expanded EU a year. They were wrong by a factor of about 20...

The UK wasnt the only country in Western Europe with an ageing population, but every EU member bar the UK and Sweden delayed freedom of movement by 7 years so not sure what your basing any of this being proportional on.
Unemployment rates being historically  low might be one reason...
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Yesterday at 08:18:41 PM
Personally I think distrust of politicians was one of the driving factors behind Brexit, and one of the major driving factors behind that distrust (along with plenty of other things like the expenses scandal) was the Iraq war. But that is one factor contributing to one reason for Brexit, so certainly not putting it all on Blair.

Thats the point, Blair was better then anything before or after by quite some considerable way, but there is a tendency on here by some to see him as infallible which is just as wrong as the Hard Lefts belief that everything is his fault. As Geoff said earlier, people really need to start looking at things in shades of grey rather then black or white.
I know we've moved on, but since I was the one who said that regime change did feature in both Bush's and Blair's reasons for the invasion of Iraq, I thought I ought to point RAWK to the evidence: 

This is from the Congressional Resolution on Iraq passed by the House and Senate in October 2002:

http://hnn.us/articles/1282.html

Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to replace that regime...

Tony Blair in his speech in the House of Commons supporting invasion on 25th Feb 2003 said this:

The purpose in our acting is disarmament. But the nature of Saddam's regime is relevant in two ways. First, WMD in the hands of a regime of this brutality is especially dangerous because Saddam has shown he will use them. Secondly, I know the innocent as well as the guilty die in a war. But do not let us forget the 4 million Iraqi exiles, the thousands of children who die needlessly every year due to Saddam's impoverishment of his country - a country which in 1978 was wealthier than Portugal or Malaysia but now is in ruins, 60 per cent of its people on food aid. Let us not forget the tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured or executed by his barbarity every year. The innocent die every day in Iraq victims of Saddam, and their plight too should be heard.

Clearly regime change was not the main justification for the invasion of Iraq. But it wasn't ignored either, and nor was it negligible. It formed a part of the case for both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Personally, I thought it was the strongest part (and still do) - even though I wanted a second resolution at the UN to make the war legitimate. And I still think it is a fine thing that that mass murderer and genocidal maniac (or his sons) is no longer in charge of Iraq. Syria on the other hand.....

Sorry, as you were.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:24 PM
but there is a tendency on here by some to see (Tony Blair) as infallible

If it's a "tendency" on here there must be loads of evidence you can cite to demonstrate it. Can I ask you to provide some?
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 08:33:12 PM
Unemployment rates being historically  low might be one reason...

It might be a reason for wanting more people to come to the country (although unemployment was low across the EU at the time) but either way, telling people that only 12,000 people were going to come when it ended up being 100,000 is hardly a way to build trust with people however well intentioned the motive was or positive the impact.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:38:34 PM
If it's a "tendency" on here there must be loads of evidence you can cite to demonstrate it. Can I ask you to provide some?

 The referendum was lost due to a number of reasons, none of which had anything to do with an ex PM who had not been in power for 10 years prior.

Hilary Benn speaking on Syria a while back. The Labour members would never vote for him, but have you ever been so proud to be British or a democratic socialist as when you heard him?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_dRCzd19Uc
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:43:50 PM
 The referendum was lost due to a number of reasons, none of which had anything to do with an ex PM who had not been in power for 10 years prior.



This has nothing to do with "infallibility" obviously.

It's also an excellent point. Who made it?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:45:08 PM
This has nothing to do with "infallibility" obviously.

It's also an excellent point. Who made it?

Its completely wrong.

Go have a look who made it yourself, its on the last page.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:49:50 PM

Go have a look who made it yourself, its on the last page.

Whoosh!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:36:44 PM
I know we've moved on, but since I was the one who said that regime change did feature in both Bush's and Blair's reasons for the invasion of Iraq, I thought I ought to point RAWK to the evidence: 

This is from the Congressional Resolution on Iraq passed by the House and Senate in October 2002:

http://hnn.us/articles/1282.html

Whereas the Iraq Liberation Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-338) expressed the sense of Congress that it should be the policy of the United States to support efforts to remove from power the current Iraqi regime and promote the emergence of a democratic government to replace that regime...

Tony Blair in his speech in the House of Commons supporting invasion on 25th Feb 2003 said this:

The purpose in our acting is disarmament. But the nature of Saddam's regime is relevant in two ways. First, WMD in the hands of a regime of this brutality is especially dangerous because Saddam has shown he will use them. Secondly, I know the innocent as well as the guilty die in a war. But do not let us forget the 4 million Iraqi exiles, the thousands of children who die needlessly every year due to Saddam's impoverishment of his country - a country which in 1978 was wealthier than Portugal or Malaysia but now is in ruins, 60 per cent of its people on food aid. Let us not forget the tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured or executed by his barbarity every year. The innocent die every day in Iraq victims of Saddam, and their plight too should be heard.

Clearly regime change was not the main justification for the invasion of Iraq. But it wasn't ignored either, and nor was it negligible. It formed a part of the case for both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Personally, I thought it was the strongest part (and still do) - even though I wanted a second resolution at the UN to make the war legitimate. And I still think it is a fine thing that that mass murderer and genocidal maniac (or his sons) is no longer in charge of Iraq. Syria on the other hand.....

Sorry, as you were.


I think regime change was the main objective, Blair just never openly admitted it. The paragraph above is hardly an open admission of seeking regime change, and even that was buried in the middle of a long speech. Would he not have opened up a legal can of worms if he had admitted as much?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:41:29 PM
It might be a reason for wanting more people to come to the country (although unemployment was low across the EU at the time) but either way, telling people that only 12,000 people were going to come when it ended up being 100,000 is hardly a way to build trust with people however well intentioned the motive was or positive the impact.
You said it wasnt proportional ....

But now its well intentioned and had a positive impact....

What point are you trying to make exactly?
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 08:53:17 PM
You said it wasnt proportional ....

But now its well intentioned and had a positive impact....

What point are you trying to make exactly?

It wasnt proportional to what the rest of the EU took as they hadnt allowed freedom of movement to kick in.

I have no problem with immigration, I am also not blind to the fact that others do unfortunately and was probably a big contribution to Brexit.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:51:46 PM
I think regime change was the main objective, Blair just never openly admitted it. The paragraph above is hardly an open admission of seeking regime change, and even that was buried in the middle of a long speech. Would he not have opened up a legal can of worms if he had admitted as much?

Possibly so. Regime change, as an idea, was the centre-piece of his famous Chicago speech of course (sorry Doc, can't be arsed finding the link but it will be out there). But I'm not sure it was quite as "buried" as you say in any case. That doesn't seem fair. It was said, when it didn't need to have been said. It was part of his case. And other Labour MPs, like Ann Clwyd, who had spent a lot of time in Iraq and knew about the cruelty of the regime, made a big deal of it in subsequent speeches in the debate.  This was all forgotten later. 

I'm not sure he would have opened a can of worms. The Genocide convention of the UN had been on the statute book since 1948. That it was hardly cited (if ever?) simply shames the UN. Blair and Bush could have grounded their case in that alone.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:47 PM
It wasnt proportional to what the rest of the EU took as they hadnt allowed freedom of movement to kick in.

I have no problem with immigration, I am also not blind to the fact that others do unfortunately and was probably a big contribution to Brexit.
It was proportional to the needs of our population dynamics and employment needs.

As such, the rest of the EU isnt relevant.
So as far as Britain was concerned it was entirely proportional.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:00:07 PM
Possibly so. Regime change, as an idea, was the centre-piece of his famous Chicago speech of course (sorry Doc, can't be arsed finding the link but it will be out there). But I'm not sure it was quite as "buried" as you say in any case. That doesn't seem fair. It was said, when it didn't need to have been said. It was part of his case. And other Labour MPs, like Ann Clwyd, who had spent a lot of time in Iraq and knew about the cruelty of the regime, made a big deal of it in subsequent speeches in the debate.  This was all forgotten later. 

I'm not sure he would have opened a can of worms. The Genocide convention of the UN had been on the statute book since 1948. That it was hardly cited (if ever?) simply shames the UN. Blair and Bush could have grounded their case in that alone.

Well anyway, why are we even talking about this by the way.
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 09:01:35 PM
It was proportional to the needs of our population dynamics and employment needs.

As such, the rest of the EU isnt relevant.
So as far as Britain was concerned it was entirely proportional.

Is that based on fact or your opinion?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:04:14 PM
Well anyway, why are we even talking about this by the way.

Can't remember!

But it WILL crop up again. It always does.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:59 PM
Is that based on fact or your opinion?

It's very lucky for them that the numbers were so spectacularly different to predicted and yet were actually just right.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:59 PM
Is that based on fact or your opinion?
Both.
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Yesterday at 09:17:01 PM
It's very lucky for them that the numbers were so spectacularly different to predicted and yet were actually just right.

Your probably right, but lets go back to the original point. How did it all impact the Referendum?
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:20:42 PM
Your probably right, but lets go back to the original point. How did it all impact the Referendum?

Well it goes back to distrust in politicians doesn't it? If the number of immigrants was actually exactly what was intended, then telling people that it will be a fraction of that is going to lead to distrust when it isn't the case.
Quote from: Jul Chrimbo? on Yesterday at 09:25:13 PM
Well it goes back to distrust in politicians doesn't it? If the number of immigrants was actually exactly what was intended, then telling people that it will be a fraction of that is going to lead to distrust when it isn't the case.

Thats definitely part of it. The other part of it for me was that because Labour got the numbers so wrong they were always worried about talking about immigration without wanting to appear soft so let others like the press and Tories write the narrative. If they had been wiser to it all Labour could have tried to get more on the front foot, explain the benefits and make sure there was adequate public service investment for the numbers of people coming over and made it easier to sell to the public at large.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:20:34 PM
I can just imagine the outcry if the Labour Party had tried to tell the banks how to best conduct their business.

I worked in the public sector in the Blair years and remember well all the concerted attacks from the likes of the Mail and Telegraph complaining about over regulation of business, political correction gone mad, Polish plumbers, Health and Safety, EU involvement and the public sector in general. As well as the press there was 'expert' opinion from shady organisations like the Tax Payers Alliance which were often used as attack material.

Attacking the Labour Party, even one that us criticised for being 'Tory Lite' has always happened.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:09:23 PM
The problem is its impossible to put all of this on one government or policy. Blair for me holds two areas of responsibility with regards to Brexit, firstly I dont think Labour did enough to end the decline of a lot of the areas that ended up supporting Brexit after the damage that Thatcher carried out, and secondly (and probably more importantly) as I mentioned earlier there was the policy of not restricting freedom of movement when the EU expanded as just about every other EU member did, which meant we took a disproportionately large share of the immigrants from the new entrants to the EU. Those are two factors out of about 10, but to pretend that Blairism wasnt in anyway a contributing factor is probably a case of rose tinted spectacles.

The referendum though was held at the time when the country had suffered 7 years of Tory austerity.   That environment may have played more of a part in terms of influencing the outcome.  The then Tory party implemented its ideology by effectively blaming labour for the financial crisis.  And labour then was poor in defending itself.  Meanwhile the eurosceptic arm of the Tory party also turned its attention to pointing fingers at the EU ahead of the referendum.  This of course coincided with the rise of farage and UKIP.

Youre correct of course in that there were numerous factors at play.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:24 PM
Thats the point, Blair was better then anything before or after by quite some considerable way, but there is a tendency on here by some to see him as infallible which is just as wrong as the Hard Lefts belief that everything is his fault. As Geoff said earlier, people really need to start looking at things in shades of grey rather then black or white.


Really? I can't remember a single person that has ever said this on here.
Some very thought provoking posts over the past few days. Its particularly interesting to read the views of our Swedish political analyst, and his alternative slant on the benefits and pitfalls of EU membership.

On the issue of the upcoming Labour leadership vote, can I just say Ive always been a huge admirer of Hilary Benn. He has the gift of his fathers oratory, but a much more rounded and accepting view of the world, and this country. I have always found it both ironic and chastening that the son, brought up knowing and understanding, but ultimately rejecting far left ideology, should find himself at odds ideologically with the acolyte who became leader.

Oh, and if the bookmakers know anything (though politics hasnt proven to be their strong suit over the past 4-5 years) it may not be RLB, but Starmer, who wins. Hes still favourite, but its close.
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 11:20:13 PM

Really? I can't remember a single person that has ever said this on here.
try the guy whose name reminds me of a spanish mess of a drink , however joking apart

why cant people stop playing top trumps with two leaders  who will soon both be history {both camps are adding nothing }and move on and look forward and perhaps discuss were  we go from here without the fucking blame game now,  its like a pantomime
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 11:41:47 PM
try the guy whose name reminds me of a spanish mess of a drink , however joking apart

why cant people stop playing top trumps with two leaders  who will soon both be history {both camps are adding nothing }and move on and look forward and perhaps discuss were  we go from here without the fucking blame game now,  its like a pantomime

Oh no it isnt
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:20:14 PM
I know you're a Eurosceptic, but I think you're naive about how likely it was for a soft Brexit to be backed in Parliament, however much you would have liked that to have been the case. Both May and Johnson's government wanted at least a hard Brexit and it had been the Tories position since the beginning of 2017. The DUP also wanted a hard Brexit that kept the integrity of the UK intact. There were also multiple Labour and ex-Labour MPs who would not have accepted a soft Brexit (customs union membership only at most) because of a fear of the backlash from their constituents over the likes of immigration. So even if the Lib Dems, SNP and the most pro-Remain Labour MPs had reluctantly settled for a soft Brexit, where was the Parliamentary majority for it? Even if a majority was found, doesn't your argument of "the government would drop the legislaton" apply?
The majority of Eurosceptic Labour MPs (and all Remain Labour MPs) did vote for softer-Brexit indicative vote options (as did Tory rebels, depending on what they were prepared to accept; significantly, not many accepted a second vote). Lib Dems and SNP did not.

I kept out of the Brexit threads for a good couple of years I think, because I would have accepted a 'soft Brexit' representing the narrowness of the 52/48 result and the RAWK threads by and large were heavily Remain. I agree - economically, any Brexit is going to be shit. For young people, any Brexit is going to be shit. But the referendum (despite it's democratic flaws) was an indication of the democratic will of the people. I came round to Remain earlier this year, largely because the Tories were seeking the hardest Brexit possible and not looking to compromise, and after 3 years of failing to reach any agreement, that mandate was ageing.

But there has been an interesting contradiction on RAWK threads. I'm one of those who regularly makes the point that ideological purity without power, for the Corbynistas, is pointless, self-defeating and indulgent. But perhaps the same can be said of remainers. No, May's government did not seek a compromise soft Brexit. But there was an opening for one in the indicative votes; the advantage of the indicative votes was that they were not binding, but would have prevented May/Johnson claiming there was no alternative that had a majority within the house. And it was the Lib Dems and (to a lesser extent, having voted for one of them) the SNP who blocked those alternatives.

While not solely about Brexit, and still less about Labour's specific policy on Brexit, the election was a punishment of those who passed up those slight opportunities for compromise. We're leaving, hard Brexit or maybe yet No Deal.
Labour have 5yrs to pick a leader, this country is heading for chaos for years to come, if the next leader whoever it may be is not ahead in the polls in 2 1/2 yrs then they should step down.
"Can you see the Labour Party, children"?

"They're fucking miles behind you"!
Exit stage far left....
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:44:24 PM
The majority of Eurosceptic Labour MPs (and all Remain Labour MPs) did vote for softer-Brexit indicative vote options (as did Tory rebels, depending on what they were prepared to accept; significantly, not many accepted a second vote). Lib Dems and SNP did not.

I kept out of the Brexit threads for a good couple of years I think, because I would have accepted a 'soft Brexit' representing the narrowness of the 52/48 result and the RAWK threads by and large were heavily Remain. I agree - economically, any Brexit is going to be shit. For young people, any Brexit is going to be shit. But the referendum (despite it's democratic flaws) was an indication of the democratic will of the people. I came round to Remain earlier this year, largely because the Tories were seeking the hardest Brexit possible and not looking to compromise, and after 3 years of failing to reach any agreement, that mandate was ageing.

But there has been an interesting contradiction on RAWK threads. I'm one of those who regularly makes the point that ideological purity without power, for the Corbynistas, is pointless, self-defeating and indulgent. But perhaps the same can be said of remainers. No, May's government did not seek a compromise soft Brexit. But there was an opening for one in the indicative votes; the advantage of the indicative votes was that they were not binding, but would have prevented May/Johnson claiming there was no alternative that had a majority within the house. And it was the Lib Dems and (to a lesser extent, having voted for one of them) the SNP who blocked those alternatives.

While not solely about Brexit, and still less about Labour's specific policy on Brexit, the election was a punishment of those who passed up those slight opportunities for compromise. We're leaving, hard Brexit or maybe yet No Deal.


Depends how you define a soft Brexit though, for me it would be EEA membership (which would never have been acceptable to Leavers and was never on the table), it just seemed the definition changed as the Brexiteers forever talked up everything apart from No Deal as being "Brexit in name only".

I could have lived with EEA/single market membership, not with what Labour were proposing which appeared to be CU membership.

Will be interesting to see if the Johnson approach finally shuts Leavers up or whether they will soon be back banging on about betrayal again.

Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:19:19 PM
The referendum though was held at the time when the country had suffered 7 years of Tory austerity.   That environment may have played more of a part in terms of influencing the outcome.  The then Tory party implemented its ideology by effectively blaming labour for the financial crisis.  And labour then was poor in defending itself.  Meanwhile the eurosceptic arm of the Tory party also turned its attention to pointing fingers at the EU ahead of the referendum.  This of course coincided with the rise of farage and UKIP.

Youre correct of course in that there were numerous factors at play.




That was the biggest failure of the Labour Party for me.

They could have taken the stance of mentioning the Global Collapse and how it would have been worse under the Tories. They could have mentioned that Austerity was a massive Tory con and was damaging the economy and they could have mentioned that the ills of the UK had nothing to do with the EU.

But they couldn't because of the narrative being led by those at the top who clearly wanted a Lexit.

This meant their hands were tied at every turn. They could complain about what the Tories were doing, but they couldn't defend the EU against laughable attacks.
tried to post this on racism thread but no quick reply box there. so, here's my question...team A are winning 2-0....team B start racist chants...team A players walk off......who wins? anybody? match is replayed?  match continues at a later date from the minute it is stopped? what are the rules governing this? seems ripe to me for abuse. for example, you are losing and your star player will be back from injury next week.....racist chanting gets the game abandoned?....you cannot legislate for player's future fitness.....it's a can of worms. any thoughts?
