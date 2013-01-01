I know you're a Eurosceptic, but I think you're naive about how likely it was for a soft Brexit to be backed in Parliament, however much you would have liked that to have been the case. Both May and Johnson's government wanted at least a hard Brexit and it had been the Tories position since the beginning of 2017. The DUP also wanted a hard Brexit that kept the integrity of the UK intact. There were also multiple Labour and ex-Labour MPs who would not have accepted a soft Brexit (customs union membership only at most) because of a fear of the backlash from their constituents over the likes of immigration. So even if the Lib Dems, SNP and the most pro-Remain Labour MPs had reluctantly settled for a soft Brexit, where was the Parliamentary majority for it? Even if a majority was found, doesn't your argument of "the government would drop the legislaton" apply?
The majority of Eurosceptic Labour MPs (and all Remain Labour MPs) did vote for softer-Brexit indicative vote options (as did Tory rebels, depending on what they were prepared to accept; significantly, not many accepted a second vote). Lib Dems and SNP did not.
I kept out of the Brexit threads for a good couple of years I think, because I would have accepted a 'soft Brexit' representing the narrowness of the 52/48 result and the RAWK threads by and large were heavily Remain. I agree - economically, any Brexit is going to be shit. For young people, any Brexit is going to be shit. But the referendum (despite it's democratic flaws) was an indication of the democratic will of the people. I came round to Remain earlier this year, largely because the Tories were seeking the hardest Brexit possible and not looking to compromise, and after 3 years of failing to reach any agreement, that mandate was ageing.
But there has been an interesting contradiction on RAWK threads. I'm one of those who regularly makes the point that ideological purity without power, for the Corbynistas, is pointless, self-defeating and indulgent. But perhaps the same can be said of remainers. No, May's government did not seek a compromise soft Brexit. But there was an opening for one in the indicative votes; the advantage
of the indicative votes was that they were not binding, but would have prevented May/Johnson claiming there was no alternative that had a majority within the house. And it was the Lib Dems and (to a lesser extent, having voted for one of them) the SNP who blocked those alternatives.
While not solely about Brexit, and still less about Labour's specific policy on Brexit, the election was a punishment of those who passed up those slight opportunities for compromise. We're leaving, hard Brexit or maybe yet No Deal.