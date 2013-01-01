1/ No. They are the same reasons why many people voted to leave in this country, "too many foreigners". So you are stating the same reason.



2/ Why not redistribute wealth? It gives funds to places/schemes that need it, poor, deprived areas for example.



3/ So it is too bureaucratic and just about politicians making extra money for themselves. That is an opinion. Aren't you just repeating what the anti-EU press write? Don't you think it is a good idea to be a member of a club so you can have a say on and direct its vision/policies?



5/ I am not aware of any plans to remove the veto.



4/ You do realise that you still have to pay for EEA membership.



1. Swedish municipalities are crumbling apart because of illegal entry of non-EU citizens flunking the Dublin Treaty to get to Sweden instead of applying for asylum in the first country of landfall. Schengen was a very, very bad idea. I live here, trust me: it's not going well. They have zero chances of getting a job since they have no education relevant to the labour market and as a result get to lead very frustrating lives without being able to contribute anyway due to Sweden having a very low share of work that don't require at least a high school degree and fluent knowledge of the language. Even the Social Democrats have admitted that immigration numbers need to go down. Roughly 71 % of voters backed parties that agreed on that notion in the last election.2. Swedish taxpayer money for Swedish residents. End of. One homeless person is one too many, our municipalities are in deep debt and the police are having no resources to fight crime. The "NHS" is falling apart. We can't send money to Eastern Europe and line the pockets of other countries with that happening. No chance. We should only help others when we have a surplus ourselves. That's just fiscal responsibility, no more, no less. It's not like there's famine in Bulgaria.3. That is my firm opinion and the EU parliament is useless. It's a gigantic throwaway of money when they can only provide recommendations anyway: Ditch it. Preferrably yesterday. As for the so-called "influence", Sweden has zero say over what Germany and France decide to do anyway, it's so pointless. The only influence Sweden has is that the PM gets to go and have expensive dinners at taxpayers' expense and pretend to feel important while he has a 25 % approval rating at home. Might as well just pay a fee and be in the single market instead.4. Yes, but it's still cheaper. Especially with the latest kamikaze proposal of an EU budget they're trying to force us to accept.5. The EU commission would love to do it and are working on it as a medium-term goal, one party in Sweden even actively campaigns on the veto being removed.Applying conditions of one's own country on others is definitely very troublesomeSweden has a history of extremely high workers' rights, so we don't need the EU to babysit any government on that regard. I'm not telling anyone what's right or wrong for Britain, but for my country, my mind is made up since ten years back and won't change.