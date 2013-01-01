« previous next »
Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 02:36:07 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:04:47 PM
The DUP vote was down and lost a couple of seats including North Belfast which seen Nigel Dodds depart, so their election outcome was as a result of the electorate viewing them as enablers of the Johnson brexit deal.

However in NI there will always be those who vote traditionally in accordance with the orange v green aspect.  Interestingly the Sinn Fein vote was also down.  Reportedly Sinn Fein suffered because they dont take their seats at Westminster.  Had they done so their numbers would likely have countered the DUP numbers propping up the Tories.

 The beneficiaries of the above were the remain alliance and Sdlp parties.
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 02:38:34 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:32:09 PM
Don't agree with your second sentence at all, there's plenty of us down here that do.

And theres plenty of us here who would be happy for you to take them from us!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 03:22:20 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:36:07 PM
Tactical voting played a big part in the last GE in NI as well but I agree voters put other reasons above Brexit when voting for the DUP and that was my point really.
IMO, the DUP should have fought Brexit tooth and nail from day 1 instead of supporting the Tories lies of being able to find a solution to the NI border problem. blaming the Republic for a problem they helped create themselves.
If Johnson forces his no deal on the EU +UK then I really can't see any other option for the Republic, they will have to bring in border checks at the NI border, IMO a no deal must mean no EU customs official checks at Irish sea border. they will only be able to do these checks at the NI border.


Yep agreed.

So from a remain perspective the current Johnson deal is positive generally for NI business (those who trade within the EU and globally) in comparison to the business community in GB, as regulatory alignment is retained with the EU.

Except potentially for small businesses whose clients are predominantly in GB who will have to navigate the border down the Irish Sea re trade.

But a no deal puts NI in the same position as the rest of GB.  The DUP Id estimate would prefer this, despite the damage it would do to the NI economy.  A similar stance to some of the ERG in government re the impact on the GB economy.

A sad state of affairs.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 03:44:58 PM »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 03:48:01 PM »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 04:08:15 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:32:42 AM
Absolutely. And I imagine there are massive swathes of the electorate who dont understand NI at all. The harsher reality for many here is that the ROI dont want us either.

Thats likely correct.  However I listened to a phone in earlier this week on that subject.  Most callers were from folk who described themselves as moderate unionists.  All made reference to the fact that it is time consideration and discussion took place re unionists position in a united ireland.  Have to confess I was surprised at this. If those views are representative of moderate unionists then it is maybe something the Rep of Ireland need to consider with a nod towards the future.  Maybe they already are.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 04:32:20 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:38:34 PM
And theres plenty of us here who would be happy for you to take them from us!
 

Shouldn't have taken them in the first place so.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:22:20 PM
Yep agreed.

So from a remain perspective the current Johnson deal is positive generally for NI business (those who trade within the EU and globally) in comparison to the business community in GB, as regulatory alignment is retained with the EU.

Except potentially for small businesses whose clients are predominantly in GB who will have to navigate the border down the Irish Sea re trade.

But a no deal puts NI in the same position as the rest of GB.  The DUP Id estimate would prefer this, despite the damage it would do to the NI economy.  A similar stance to some of the ERG in government re the impact on the GB economy.

A sad state of affairs.
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 04:57:35 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:45:44 PM
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.

Because a sizable majority of the country are thick as shit.  The Tories are only carrying out the wishes of 17.4 million afterall.  It is what people voted for.

It'll be another 15 years before they are booted out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:13:27 PM by Red-Soldier »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 05:08:10 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:45:44 PM
Yeah it's crazy, I really couldn't blame Scotland breaking away or NI uniting with the republic when this s.. comes into effect.  I still wonder how the Tories think they can get away with what's about to happen. they must believe they will be able to carry on bulls.. the country even when the effects of a no deal hit.
Anyone who really cared about the UKs future would have no part in it.
they do it because they know they’re almost certainly going to be in power for at least a decade barring enough of the Labour Party membership seeing sense or some new political party a la en marche coming along, or more realistically a sizeable number of sane Tories (not that there are all that many now as most of them were booted out) cross the floor so they know full well they can get away with pretty much whatever they want for a good while
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:57:35 PM
Because a sizable majority of the country are thick as shit.  The Tories are only carrying out the wishes of 17.4 million afterall.  It is what people voted for.

It'll be another 15 years before they are booted out.
Johnson & co certainly talk to them like they think they are thick as shit that's for sure. it's embarrassing to watch. yet they have the nerve to accuse other MPs for treating them like idiots and the idiots cheer.
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:08:10 PM
they do it because they know theyre almost certainly going to be in power for at least a decade barring enough of the Labour Party membership seeing sense or some new political party a la en marche coming along, or more realistically a sizeable number of sane Tories (not that there are all that many now as most of them were booted out) cross the floor so they know full well they can get away with pretty much whatever they want for a good while
I wish I could say your wrong, am sure we will find out in the next few months when we see the reaction from the media and the country to the new Labour leader. 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 PM »
All this stuff about the tories being in for a decade plus - well I don't know. Maybe they will be. Maybe Labour will be so shit its inevitable. But things won't be the same. Brexit will change everything.  A centre party will form eventually and this country will wonder why it took so long. It won't be what a large proportion of us would choose now, but it will be what a majority of us will prefer to the alternatives on offer in the future, and it will have staying power. The leaders probably won't even be on the radar yet. The next few years are almost mathematically demonstrable as lost years. Let it happen, we still got the footy - no ones laughing at us
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 PM »
Skwawkbox pushing a lavery/butler ticket, from Roy hodgson of politics to the Sam allardyce of politics...
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 09:57:44 PM
Skwawkbox pushing a lavery/butler ticket, from Roy hodgson of politics to the Sam allardyce of politics...
Very harsh on Sam Allardyce who doesnt thieve form working people.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 09:58:41 PM
Very harsh on Sam Allardyce who doesnt thieve form working people.
he steals their hope
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 11:28:59 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:49:55 AM
1/ No.  They are the same reasons why many people voted to leave in this country, "too many foreigners".  So you are stating the same reason.

2/ Why not redistribute wealth?  It gives funds to places/schemes that need it, poor, deprived areas for example.

3/ So it is too bureaucratic and just about politicians making extra money for themselves.  That is an opinion.  Aren't you just repeating what the anti-EU press write?  Don't you think it is a good idea to be a member of a club so you can have a say on and direct its vision/policies?

5/ I am not aware of any plans to remove the veto.

4/ You do realise that you still have to pay for EEA membership.

1. Swedish municipalities are crumbling apart because of illegal entry of non-EU citizens flunking the Dublin Treaty to get to Sweden instead of applying for asylum in the first country of landfall. Schengen was a very, very bad idea. I live here, trust me: it's not going well. They have zero chances of getting a job since they have no education relevant to the labour market and as a result get to lead very frustrating lives without being able to contribute anyway due to Sweden having a very low share of work that don't require at least a high school degree and fluent knowledge of the language. Even the Social Democrats have admitted that immigration numbers need to go down. Roughly 71 % of voters backed parties that agreed on that notion in the last election.

2. Swedish taxpayer money for Swedish residents. End of. One homeless person is one too many, our municipalities are in deep debt and the police are having no resources to fight crime. The "NHS" is falling apart. We can't send money to Eastern Europe and line the pockets of other countries with that happening. No chance. We should only help others when we have a surplus ourselves. That's just fiscal responsibility, no more, no less. It's not like there's famine in Bulgaria.

3. That is my firm opinion and the EU parliament is useless. It's a gigantic throwaway of money when they can only provide recommendations anyway: Ditch it. Preferrably yesterday. As for the so-called "influence", Sweden has zero say over what Germany and France decide to do anyway, it's so pointless. The only influence Sweden has is that the PM gets to go and have expensive dinners at taxpayers' expense and pretend to feel important while he has a 25 % approval rating at home. Might as well just pay a fee and be in the single market instead.

4. Yes, but it's still cheaper. Especially with the latest kamikaze proposal of an EU budget they're trying to force us to accept.

5. The EU commission would love to do it and are working on it as a medium-term goal, one party in Sweden even actively campaigns on the veto being removed.

Applying conditions of one's own country on others is definitely very troublesome  :wave Sweden has a history of extremely high workers' rights, so we don't need the EU to babysit any government on that regard. I'm not telling anyone what's right or wrong for Britain, but for my country, my mind is made up since ten years back and won't change.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:46 AM by Linudden »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 09:15:31 AM »
I find Linudden's posts very interesting. I don't think any of us can pretend the EU is working perfectly and the line should, I suspect, always have been Remain and Reform. In particular, I felt disillusioned that the latest tax avoidance proposals have been sunk by the usual suspects. There's a discrepancy in arguing against Singapore on Thames here when Ireland, Malta, Luxembourg, etc. are b*ggering their EU neighbours. Precisely why the veto should go, though, imo.

David Miliband stating the obvious in The Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/22/labour-repelled-voters-political-graveyard-david-miliband
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:41 AM by No666 »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 09:48:42 AM »
No party other than the Tories will get elected until the Labour Party membership realises that it has to reach a compromise with the general public.

Whilst they decry this as being Tory lite there will be no end to Tory government.

Its that simple.  Politics is shades of grey, they are dealing in blacks and whites. And as ever its the needy who will suffer
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 10:14:15 AM »
https://twitter.com/laurapidcock/status/1208502805645975552?s=21

So Tony Blair was why she lost, not her being absolutely shite and focusing on trying to build her own profile, but seeing as they cannot see that they are the problem and why the tories won comfortably this period of reflection will result in jack shit changing, I mean when you are a councillor in a safe seat, lose it the first time you defend it, then a few months later become an MP in a safe seat and then lose it at the first time maybe it’s you that’s the problem not the person who was labour leader over 12 years ago, not the current gobshite (I mean Blair clearly wasn’t an issue 2 years ago but was now??)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:19:14 AM by Lush is the best medicine... »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 10:15:47 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:15:31 AM
...David Miliband stating the obvious in The Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/22/labour-repelled-voters-political-graveyard-david-miliband

Roy Hattersleys article along the same lines...https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/21/we-fought-militant-in-the-1980s-far-left-hold-now-much-worse

And this was also interesting, though I would caution read too much into it just yet... https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/22/labour-leadership-contest-young-members

Unfortunately, many of these young(er) members have no knowledge of people like Roy Hattersley (or Jim Callaghan) or even first hand grown up experience of Blair Governments, all they know and have been swept up within is Corbynism and its narrative of history. I suppose it's finally start to dawn on at least some of them that a rethink may be required, certainly to appeal to people outside of their bubble in order to be able to get their votes.



Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 10:22:29 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 10:14:15 AM
....I mean when you are a councillor in a safe seat, lose it the first time you defend it, then a few months later become an MP in a safe seat and then lose it at the first time maybe its you thats the problem not the person who was labour leader over 12 years ago...

Exactly.

I've never understood why some have been so enamoured of her.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 10:28:12 AM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:22:29 AM
Exactly.

I've never understood why some have been so enamoured of her.

Its literally because she said she couldnt ever have a friendly convo with a Tory. Thats all I can think of shes ever said or done thats gained any traction. She has the no compromise, adversarial politics that the far left love.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 10:31:48 AM »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 10:59:10 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:12 AM
Its literally because she said she couldnt ever have a friendly convo with a Tory. Thats all I can think of shes ever said or done thats gained any traction. She has the no compromise, adversarial politics that the far left love.
yup, those never kissed a Tory t shirt wearing weirdos love her, ironically she could have done with a few more Tory friends to pay the mortgage! And shes lost her blue tick as well, damn Tories!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 11:01:11 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:31:48 AM
By millstone, does she mean winning three general elections?

Yep!

I suppose its the case that any successful political dynamic eventually comes to the point where the wheels fall off.
Be it Merkel, Blair, Thatcher.. they all seem to become toxic after enough time (amongst their own support that is).

But were 12 years on.... Blair is a distant memory.  And sadly with it, the distant memory of the best government this country has ever had...
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 11:13:06 AM »
So, looking forward, what new policies should be proposed?
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 11:14:39 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 11:01:11 AM
Yep!

I suppose its the case that any successful political dynamic eventually comes to the point where the wheels fall off.
Be it Merkel, Blair, Thatcher.. they all seem to become toxic after enough time (amongst their own support that is).

But were 12 years on.... Blair is a distant memory.  And sadly with it, the distant memory of the best government this country has ever had...
and they dont seem to realise that literally nobody outside of them gives much thought to blair and all they do is make the Tories (who also supported the Iraq war!) look like the better option!
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 11:53:56 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 11:14:39 AM
and they dont seem to realise that literally nobody outside of them gives much thought to blair and all they do is make the Tories (who also supported the Iraq war!) look like the better option!
I think people give a little bit of a shit.... but not enough to put them from voting for a Blair type again....

And I think that labour need to be careful that they dont mix disappointment with Blairs foreign policy with the successes of his governments social policies...  because the two can exist independently ... one did not rely on the other
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 12:01:41 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Today at 10:22:29 AM
Exactly.

I've never understood why some have been so enamoured of her.

Didn't her parents take her to the Durham Miners Gala?

Credibility.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 12:13:12 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 11:53:56 AM
I think people give a little bit of a shit.... but not enough to put them from voting for a Blair type again....
I dont think there are all that many who have Tony Blair high up in their reasons for not voting labour, at least in 2019
Quote
And I think that labour need to be careful that they dont mix disappointment with Blairs foreign policy with the successes of his governments social policies...  because the two can exist independently ... one did not rely on the other
they are blinded by the one big mistake in his foreign policy, also remember the successful interventions in Sierra Leone and Kosovo (the latter of which corbyn disgraced himself over)
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 12:19:30 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:13:12 PM
I dont think there are all that many who have Tony Blair high up in their reasons for not voting labour, at least in 2019they are blinded by the one big mistake in his foreign policy, also remember the successful interventions in Sierra Leone and Kosovo (the latter of which corbyn disgraced himself over)
And Iraq was an enormous mistake.  You can justify invading Iraq to dispose Hussein I guess, but there being no plan as to what to do afterwards was unforgivable. I suppose it would still have happened anyway, the US would still have invaded, but the government totally ignored the public... and now we pay the price .

My cousin was in Kosovo and won the military cross in Sierra Leone.... we stopped genocides and took they correct moral line when others didnt.

Foreign affairs are always murky, doing nothing is sometimes the worst evil. 
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 12:22:16 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 12:19:30 PM
And Iraq was an enormous mistake.  You can justify invading Iraq to dispose Hussein I guess, but there being no plan as to what to do afterwards was unforgivable. I suppose it would still have happened anyway, the US would still have invaded, but the government totally ignored the public... and now we pay the price .
wasnt the public actually in favour, sure it was something like 60:40 in favour of it from polling at the time, but as you said it would have happened anyway if blair hadnt gone in too so the whole a million dead on Tony Blair is absolute bollocks as theyd have been dead anyway
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 12:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:22:16 PM
wasnt the public actually in favour, sure it was something like 60:40 in favour of it from polling at the time, but as you said it would have happened anyway if blair hadnt gone in too so the whole a million dead on Tony Blair is absolute bollocks as theyd have been dead anyway
I think (pretty much) everyone on the left was against it though.

And it happening anyway shouldnt absolve people of responsibility..

 But none of this is why labour are now losing
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 12:32:22 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 12:25:23 PM
I think (pretty much) everyone on the left was against it though.

And it happening anyway shouldnt absolve people of responsibility..

 But none of this is why labour are now losing
very true, wrong daily has been talking about how she saw her father worry when the Salford dockers were laid off in different rounds, problem for her is those docks shut when she was 2
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 12:37:58 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:01:41 PM
Didn't her parents take her to the Durham Miners Gala?

Credibility.

It's very telling how the Durham MIners' Gala has been fetishised by the Corbynistas. Laura Pidcock was guest speaker this year. She said it was the proudest moment of her life (Better than being elected as an MP?).

Once the Gala was a living tradition that actually meant sopmething. It meant the future. Now it's dead, dead, dead. There are no Durham pits left and coal hasn't been cut there for 20 years. The union meanwhile consists of no working miners and now evidently is a big purse for Ian Lavery to dip into when he needs to get a mortgage.  The Gala itself has been reduced to Left-wing kitsch - part of the same pseudo-radical circuit that also features Tolpuddle (the martyrs) and Burford (the Levellers). It's much easier for these backward-looking lefties to inhabit an imagined past than actually deal with the rotten present. See how excited a man like Corbyn - or every Trot you know - gets singing the 'Internationale' ("Arise Ye Workers from your Slumbers.....'). See how teary they get at the magic figures 1917.   

This is half the problem with the Far left. They live in the past. Nature's conservatives.
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 12
Blair's Iraq decisions and becoming Bush's lapdog definitely hurt Labour a lot in the past decade, but mainly it was an 00's thing where he squandered the base Labour had built up and much like Thatcher ruined his own legacy by becoming too vigilent.

There's a bit of a perception that Blair "opened the borders" on purpose in those Blue Labour areas and I think that mainly comes down to the EU expansion coinciding with his time in office. Since English is the global language, Britain was always going to be the prime receiver of Eastern European workers and with the weak employment regulations there seems to have been a wage stagnation in many parts of rural Britain that voted for Brexit. This is more due to the English language's global hegemony than anything else. The other two major economies, namely Germany and France never saw such a development since those languages are less widely spoken abroad and thus the step moving there is greater.

Fundamentally, I believe Blair was a key part in why the referendum was lost for Remain - especially his inability to keep quiet with his extremely low approval, but during this and the 2017 election campaign he kept rather quiet and if anything actively encouraged voters not to vote Labour. He was as far away from a face of Labour in those areas as you can get after his resignation twelve years ago. Pidcock is clearly passing the buck there and fails to admit that had Labour committed to a soft Brexit without a second referendum or a referendum between "two Brexits", she'd most likely still been an MP.

Had the Blair government managed to put strings attached to foreign workers requiring British wages to work in Britain - I don't think Britain would be leaving the EU next month. That being said, it's ludicrous from someone who just lost her seat to blame someone else rather than herself and the current party leadership. From a political science standpoint I can see where she's coming from, but she comes across as a sore loser more than anything else here.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:02 PM by Linudden »
Re: Politics thread III - Remember us fighting each other makes Jeremy Cry :(
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 01:41:07 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:15:31 AM


David Miliband stating the obvious in The Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/22/labour-repelled-voters-political-graveyard-david-miliband

Cant help but wonder where Labour would be now had he won out over his bro for the leadership back in the day.  Maybe in government and the word brexit would never have existed.
